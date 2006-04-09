Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic for Sale Near Me
- 94,381 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,995
Ultimate Rides - Appleton - Appleton / Wisconsin
94,xxx Miles! 3/4 Ton! 4x4! Hard top bed cover! Long bed! VERY clean!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK23U77F197408
Stock: 8308
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 89,982 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$19,999
Cal Auto Outlet 4 Cars - Rio Linda / California
Our 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE2 Crew Cab 4X2 is simply stunning in Summit White. Powered by a 8.1 Liter V8 that generates 330hp while connected to the 6 Speed HD Automatic transmission with Overdrive. A walk around the outside of this Rear Wheel Drive GMC reveals amazing wheels, chrome grille surround, utility lights, and running boards. The SLE2 trim adds a multitude of options to boot, including your favorites. Supportive cloth seating, air conditioning, Bose AM/FM/CD audio system, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio, cruise, and phone controls at your fingertips, and keyless entry is sure to put a smile on your face. The Crew Cab allows you to load up the gang and hit the road. With a multitude of safety features from GMC such as four-wheel ABS, daytime running lights, tire pressure monitoring, and an army of airbags, you'll breathe easier with your precious cargo in the back seat. We know you will cherish this versatile and stylish Sierra 2500HD SLE2. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Our hours have changed We are now open Monday - Saturday from 9AM to 8PM and on Sunday 10AM to 7PM Please call for vehicle delivery outside of these hours Don't make a payment for 90 days! Call for details. This car comes with free oil changes for your first year of ownership! WE BEAT ANY VALID CARMAX OFFER FOR YOUR VEHICLE BY $500!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE2 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHC23G27F197808
Stock: 26194
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 116,044 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,999
Classic Motors - Finksburg / Maryland
2007 Sierra 2500HD GMC CREW CAB SLE <<<FLAT BED>>>ALUMINUM>><<5TH WHEEL(REECE)>>> Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Summit White *One Owner*, 4X4...***BLACK w/GRAY CLOTH BENCH SEATS***, EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, 4D Crew Cab, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic,**115,000 MILES*** This GMC Sierra is a 1 owner truck. Options include 4 wheel drive, power seats/windows/locks/mirrors, cd player, dual climate, keyless entry, and more. Clean inside and out. Well maintained. No accidents. Come in today to take a look and a test drive. Now we have 2 locations. Please call 410-861-9929 if you have any questions. View more vehicles and more photos at CLASSICMOTORSINC.COM *CARFAX CERTIFIED EVERY TRUCK!! ** HABLAMOS ESPANOL.. SOLO TIENES QUE TRAER UNA IDENTIFICACION PASSAPORTE O ID CONSULAR DE TU PAIS Y TE APROVAMOS RAPIDA MENTE. NO TAX ID. NO LICENCIA. NO CUENTA DE BANCO. SOLO LLAMANOS NOSOTROS PROMETEMOS APROVARTE. LLAMA AHORA! (443) 291-9293....WWW.CLASSICMOTORSINC.ES -- EXTERIOR: Excellent Overall Exterior Condition; Original Paint; Excellent Exterior Trim; Excellent Windshield; No Scratches, Dents, Rust; Fully Detailed; No Accidents -- INTERIOR: Excellent Overall Interior Condition; Excellent Dashboard; Excellent Carpets; Excellent Trunk/Cargo Space; No Holes, Dents, Stains, Discoloring; Fully Detailed -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front Air Conditioning, Front Air Conditioning Zones: Dual, Rear Vents: Second Row, Front Airbags: Dual, Antenna Type: Mast, Radio: AM/FM, Total Speakers: 4, ABS: 4-Wheel, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Front Brake Diameter: 12.8, Front Brake Type: Ventilated Disc, Front Brake Width: 1.5, Rear Brake Diameter: 12.8, Rear Brake Type: Ventilated Disc, Rear Brake Width: 1.2, Armrests: Rear Center Folding With Storage, Floor Material: Rubber/Vinyl, Cupholders: Front, Power Outlet(s): 12V Front, Power Steering, Reading Lights: Front, Retained Accessory Power, Steering Wheel: Tilt, Storage: Door Pockets, Vanity Mirrors: Passenger, 4WD Selector: Manual Hi-Lo, 4WD Type: Part Time, Axle Ratio: 4.10, Auxiliary Engine Cooler, Battery Rating: 600 Cca, Battery Saver, Battery: Heavy Duty, Front Bumper Color: Chrome, Pickup Bed Light, Pickup Bed Type: Fleetside, Rear Bumper Color: Chrome, Clock, Engine Hour Meter, Gauge: Tachometer, Warnings and Reminders: Low Fuel Level, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights: Auto Delay Off, Side Mirror Adjustments: Manual, Body Side Reinforcements: Side Impact Door Beams, Child Seat Anchors, Front Seatbelts: Center Lap Belt, Rear Seatbelts: Center 3-Point, Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: 4, Front Headrests: Adjustable, Front Seat Type: 40-20-40 Split Bench, Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4, Rear Headrests: Adjustable, Rear Seat Folding: One-Piece, Rear Seat Type: Bench, Upholstery: Vinyl, Anti-Theft System: Engine Immobilizer, Front Shock Type: Gas, Front Spring Type: Torsion Bars, Front Stabilizer Bar, Front Suspension Classification: Independent, Front Suspension Type: Short and Long Arm, Rear Shock Type: Gas, Rear Spring Type: Leaf, Rear Suspension Classification: Solid Live Axle, Rear Suspension Type: Multi-Leaf, Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody, Spare Tire Size: Full-Size Matching, Spare Wheel Type: Steel, Tire Prefix: Lt, Tire Type: All Season, Wheel Covers: Partial, Wheels: Steel, Auxiliary Transmission Fluid Cooler, Cargo Tie Downs, Tow Hooks: Front, Front Wipers: Intermittent, Engine Block Heater, AM/FM Radio W/CD Player, 12 Volt Power Supply, Cruise Control, Fasten Seat Belt Label, Heavy Duty Power Package, Power Door Locks, Power Windows and Mirrors, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Window Defogger, Cloth Bucket Seats, Lt245/75R16/E Spare Tire, Trailer Wiring Provisions
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE1 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK23D57F194670
Stock: 7F194670
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 193,698 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,999
Shelbyville Auto Sales - Shelbyville / Tennessee
ONE OWNER TRUCK...CLEAN CARFAX...LEATHER SEATS...HEATED SEATS...DUAL POWER SEATS...BOSE AUDIO...SPRAY-IN BEDLINER...GOOSENECK BALL...4WD...8' BED...72 MONTHS FINANCING AVAILABLE...THIS TRUCK IS POWERED BY A LONG LASTING 6.6 DURAMAX TURBO DIESEL!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK23DX7F136585
Stock: 8155
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 134,519 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,299
Ally Motors - Whitman / Massachusetts
ALLY MOTORS PRESENTS : 2007 GMC Sierra (Classic) 2500 HD Extended Cab TURBO-DIESELNO ACCIDENT! EXTRA CLEAN INSIDE,OUTSIDE AND UNDERNEATH! VERY WELL MAINTAINED!FEATURES:-6.6 LITER DURAMAX TURBO DIESEL POWERPLANT!-CUSTOM FIBERGLASS ENCLOSED BOX W/ COLD AIR INTAKE-UPGRADED PREMIUM WHEELS-ALLISON TRANSMISSION-POWER MOONROOF-LEATHER INTERIOR-HEATED SEATS-POWER EVERYTHING-RUNNING BOARDS-CUSTOM FRONT GRILL-BOSE PREMIUM STEREO-FOG LIGHTS-CUSTOM REAR UNDERNEATH BACK UP LIGHTS-TOW PKG W/ TOW MODE BUTTON AND TRAILER BRAKES-PRIVACY GLASS-SPRAYED ON BED LINER/RHINO LINER-GREAT TRUCK!! -MUST SEE & DRIVE!!'CLEAN, WELL MAINTAINED POWERFUL TRUCK WITH GREAT OPTIONS THAT WILL GET THE JOB DONE OVER AND OVER AGAIN!'ACT FAST-WONTLAST2007 GMC Sierra (Classic) 2500 HD Extended Cab is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. 'With major improvements in build quality and cabin refinement to go along with its incredible work capabilities, the all-new 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a strong candidate for top honors in the full-size, heavy-duty pickup segment.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Immense hauling and towing capacities- refined and quiet ride- excellent build and materials quality- comfortable seats.CALL NOW 774-447-4442 for appointment!Go to AllyMotors.com today and pick up your own car!Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE AUTOCHECK REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICE________________________________________________________________________________________________________GOOD - BAD - NO CREDIT - GET GUARANTEED APPROVAL NOW!EASY FINANCING with AllyMotors.com!We have a 98% approval rate!Low monthly payments!Use trade-in as down payment!Zero application fee!Pick your own car!Please, get a pencil and paper to write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected:Driver licenceTwo recent paystubsReferencesPhone or utility bill (in customer name)Title for your trade_______________________________ALLY MOTORS INC934 Temple St,Whitman, MA 02382www.AllyMotors.comCall us at 774-447-4442Monday-Sunday by 9:30am-7pmSunday 11am-4pm*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK29D77E169671
Stock: 22-2582
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,247 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,998
Columbia Motors - Hanover / Massachusetts
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE1 Fire Red Recent Arrival! CLEAN CARFAX/ NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, 4X4, ALUMINUM BED, FISHER MINUTE MOUNT 2. This truck is very clean and solid, no rust or rot on the rockers and the interior is pristine. A great truck for a landscaper and you can make money plowing in the off-season. Click, call or stop-in today, and discover why we are the fastest growing dealer South of Boston. You can find us just 20 minutes south of Quincy at our NEW LOCATION on ROUTE 53 in HANOVER (just about 1 mile South of The Hanover Mall). - Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, HD Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Skid Plate Package, Snow Plow Prep Package, 4 Speaker Audio System Feature, 4 Speakers, Radio data system, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Passenger cancellable airbag, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, 145 Amp Alternator, Amber Roof Marker Lamps, Bodyside moldings, Bright Bodyside Moldings, Bumpers: chrome, Chrome Grille Surround, Front License Plate Bracket, Heated door mirrors, Heated Power-Adjustable Black Outside Mirrors, Heated Vertical Camper Outside Mirrors, Power door mirrors, Rear Chrome Step-Style Bumper with Pad, Rear step bumper, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Black Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Covering, Compass, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Front reading lights, Graphite-Colored Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Covering, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Overhead Mini Console with Map Lights, Passenger vanity mirror, SLE1 Decor, Voltmeter, 40/20/40 Front Split-Bench Seat, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio, CLEAN CARFAX/ NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, ALUMINUM BED, FISHER MINUTE MOUNT 2 12v Power Outlet, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Split Front Bench, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Dave Delaney at 781-566-2277 or sales.davedelaneyscolumbia@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE1 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, 8ft Bed, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK24U17E128184
Stock: DD1842K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-10-2020
- 106,831 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX **TRAILER TOW PACKAGE**6.6 DURAMAX V8 DIESEL**ALLISON TRANSMISSION**CREW CAB SHORT BED**4X4**LIFTED**LEATHER**POWER SUNROOF**HEATED SEATS**BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM**MEMORY SYSTEM**LOW MILEAGE**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**6.6L Duramax Diesel**Leather Seats**Power Door Locks**Power Windows**Power Sun Roof**Spray On Bedliner**Tow Package**Heated Seats**Power Seats**Allison Transmission**Premium Sound** Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD Changer, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium Speaker Audio System Feature, CD player, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2007 GMC Sierra 2500 Diesel Heavy Duty Classic SLT 4D Crew Cab 4WD 4x4 Lifted Pickup Truck
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK23D97F158285
Stock: 26521
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2019
- 129,664 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$24,995
Lifted Trucks - Phoenix / Arizona
Our Custom Lifted 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic Crew Cab 4X4 is the heavy hitter for you shown in Silver. Fueled by a TurboCharged 6.6 Liter DuraMax Diesel V8 and matched with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission provides strength for towing and hauling. This Four Wheel Drive Crew Cab offers decent economy and the power to get just about anything done. BMF wheels, deployable boards, a custom grille, and trailer hitch further enhance the style and capabilities of this Sierra Classic. Check out that aggressive custom lift kit! On the inside, our Classic trim offers an interior that's functional, spacious, and stylish! Six can fit into two rows in our amazingly quiet and comfortable truck that offers an even ride, lots of standard features, and great looks. You will enjoy cloth seating, power accessories, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, an aftermarket stereo with MP3 capability, smart storage spaces, and more. All of GMC's safety features are in place to take you and yours to each destination and back home safely. Bottom line...This Sierra makes a rough country road feel like a smooth stretch of pavement! Big trucks like this never last long. So... Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK23DX7F164712
Stock: T17621
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 150,229 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,500
Motor Inn Buick Chevrolet GMC of Knoxville - Knoxville / Iowa
This old truck runs and drives great, unfortunately the rockers are not in good shape., Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Air Conditioning,Anti Theft System,AM/FM Radio,12V Power Outlet,Four Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Four Wheel Drive,Vehicle Anti-theft,V8 Cyl. Engine,Floor Mats,Fog Lights,Gas,Auto Delay Off,-,Remote Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Electrochromatic,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirrors,Vanity Mirrors,Fold Down Rear Seat,Tilt Steering Wheel,Leather Wrapped Steering,Power Steering,Tow Hooks,Transmission Overdrive Switch,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE1 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK29U07E101485
Stock: KT1037
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-30-2020
- Not Provided
$18,763
Duncan Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Rocky Mount / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK23D87F176020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 189,662 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,990
Country Chevrolet Buick GMC - Benton / Kentucky
HARD TO FIND!!!! LBZ DIESEL MOTOR!!!! LOCAL TRADE! THIS IS A FRESH TRADE THAT HAS NOT AND WILL NOT BE SERVICED. SOLD COMPLETELY AS IS AS WAS TRADED. SOLD WITH ABSOLUTELY NO GUARANTEES AT ALL. THIS IS JUST AN ALTERNATIVE TO TAKING IT TO THE AUCTION. NO WARRANTY AVAILABLE! Summit White 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLT 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel DIESEL, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER, MOONROOF SUNROOF, RECENT TRADE IN, Sierra 2500HD Classic SLT, Truck Extended Cab, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Summit White, Neutral w/Ultrasoft Leather Seat Trim, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD Changer, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Automatic temperature control, Black Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Bose Premium Speaker Audio System Feature, Bright Bodyside Moldings, CD player, Chrome Grille Surround, Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Covering, Deluxe Overhead Console, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Engine Block Heater, External Transmission Oil Cooler, Floor Console w/Dual Cup Holders, Front Bucket Seats, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, HD Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heavy-Duty Power Package, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Memory seat, OnStar 1-Year Safe & Sound Plan, OnStar Plus Package, Overhead Mini Console w/Map Lights, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver & Front Passenger Express-Down, Power-Adjustable Heated Black Outside Mirrors, Rear Chrome Step-Style Bumper w/Pad, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry w/2 Transmitters, Skid Plate Package, SLT Decor, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Trailering Hitch Platform, Ultrasoft Leather Seat Trim, Universal Home Remote, XM Satellite Radio. Recent Arrival! ** Used Trade In Marked For Wholesale ** This vehicle sold as is, no warranty implied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK29D97E169526
Stock: 20755C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 304,208 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,988
Star Buick GMC - Easton / Pennsylvania
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE1 Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel 4D Crew Cab Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Blue Lehigh Valley's Largest GM Dealer! Star is a family owned and operated dealership that has been serving our area for over 37 years. With 3 locations we have over 600 Cars to Choose from! Starbuickgmc.com / Contact us at 610-258-3800.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK23D17F158281
Stock: 400322N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 181,490 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,994
Kunes Chevrolet Buick GMC - Elkhorn / Wisconsin
Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD. Recent Arrival! Find out why our dealerships have won DealerRater.com DEALER OF THE YEAR a whopping 10 TIMES! Call, email, or live chat with one of our friendly sales professionals now to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK23D37F178399
Stock: GP04575A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 141,202 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
Carson Motors - Cloverdale / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE2 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHC29GX7E135375
Certified Pre-Owned: No
