Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic for Sale Near Me

Ally Motors - Whitman / Massachusetts

ALLY MOTORS PRESENTS : 2007 GMC Sierra (Classic) 2500 HD Extended Cab TURBO-DIESELNO ACCIDENT! EXTRA CLEAN INSIDE,OUTSIDE AND UNDERNEATH! VERY WELL MAINTAINED!FEATURES:-6.6 LITER DURAMAX TURBO DIESEL POWERPLANT!-CUSTOM FIBERGLASS ENCLOSED BOX W/ COLD AIR INTAKE-UPGRADED PREMIUM WHEELS-ALLISON TRANSMISSION-POWER MOONROOF-LEATHER INTERIOR-HEATED SEATS-POWER EVERYTHING-RUNNING BOARDS-CUSTOM FRONT GRILL-BOSE PREMIUM STEREO-FOG LIGHTS-CUSTOM REAR UNDERNEATH BACK UP LIGHTS-TOW PKG W/ TOW MODE BUTTON AND TRAILER BRAKES-PRIVACY GLASS-SPRAYED ON BED LINER/RHINO LINER-GREAT TRUCK!! -MUST SEE & DRIVE!!'CLEAN, WELL MAINTAINED POWERFUL TRUCK WITH GREAT OPTIONS THAT WILL GET THE JOB DONE OVER AND OVER AGAIN!'2007 GMC Sierra (Classic) 2500 HD Extended Cab is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. 'With major improvements in build quality and cabin refinement to go along with its incredible work capabilities, the all-new 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a strong candidate for top honors in the full-size, heavy-duty pickup segment.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Immense hauling and towing capacities- refined and quiet ride- excellent build and materials quality- comfortable seats.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GTHK29D77E169671

Stock: 22-2582

Certified Pre-Owned: No

