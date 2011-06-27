Used 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 Consumer Reviews
2004 Sierra2500 4x4 crew cab
Great truck, still getting used to the new front end grill( I liked 99-02 best) I previously owned a 2000 z71 sierra slt. Just bought 2004 SLT 2500 crew cab 4x4. They dont include under the hood courtesy light, they eliminated one of the cigarette lighter power input. the 2004 has 6l vortec which is a huge pig compared to 5.3 vortec in my old 2000. the new computer stuff is pretty cool. I am getting on average 10mpg on the 6 liter, I used to get 18- 19 on the 5.3 motor. The first thing to go will be the air cleaner swap with an Air aid or K&N type of element. dramatic horsepower and fuel economy increases should be expected.
Love This Truck
I have the 2500HD 6.6L Diesel 4x4 Crew Cab SB. This is my third GM 4x4 truck, but first diesel. I tow an RV and put dirt bikes in the back and it drives like I have nothing attached and nothing in the back. I can accelerate going up hills on the freeway fully loaded towing the RV. The interior noise is quieter than my wife's Chevy Blazer. The stereo absolutely rocks, and the seat heaters are so nice - even in San Diego CA! This is the best truck ever made.
Worst truck I'e ever owned
Truly a masterpiece of "poor" engineering. 2004 sierra 2500 with a duramax diesel and Alison transmission. Had to replace the intermediate steering shaft the first year. The vehicle constantly looses prime and shuts down. Here's the kicker . The oil pressure gauge flutters and the annoying chime rings constantly indicating low oil pressure. The cluster panel has been changed twice, the oil pressure sending unit has been changed three times. They even changed the oil pump? Still, no fix. This truck has been a nightmare from day one!
Not Happy!
This vehicle became a nightmare after about 10,000 miles. First the steering shaft failed ... ? That's right, the steering shaft! Next the instrument cluster had to be replaced since the low oil pressure warning kept chiming. It still chimes uncontrollably after replacing the oil pressure sending unit three times, the oil and filter five times (when it didn't need it), and get this ... they changed the oil pump and the thing still chimes at will! The truck rides like a tank. Now the steering gear box needs to be replaced. There are less than 85,000 miles on this pig!
A Nice Truck!
We've driven a 2004 Sierra 2500HD(crew cab)for about 1000 miles. Roomy, excellent fit and finish and performance. I really like the instruments, (XM radio-rocks!) and seat belts. Yes. It's a nice touch to embed the belts into the front seat backs. Gas mileage is average-13.5 mpg here. The instant fuel economy readout helps optimize mpg. We use 88 octaine. GMC convert. Nice Truck!
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 2500
Related Used 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner