  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 2008 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Sierra 1500
5(66%)4(16%)3(9%)2(7%)1(2%)
4.4
97 reviews
Write a review
See all Sierra 1500s for sale
List Price Estimate
$5,189 - $8,312
Used Sierra 1500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...20

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Lifters at 86k miles

Bill S., 08/04/2015
SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

I have had numerous issues with this vehicle from speakers going out (new speakers and radio $600), pressure switch going bad twice ($789 each time), side molding falling off 6-8 times under warranty and now falling off out of warranty (have not fixed), door latches breaking driver and tailgate ($200 for each), catalytic converters needing replaced at 65,000 miles ($1500), and now I have collapsed lifters costing me thousands of dollars. The truck looks good other than it now needs major engine repair. Full synthetic oil changes every 3000-4000 miles, light hauling never beyond capacity, all maintenance kept up and serviced regularly never raced or beat on and I am the original owner. I am very disappointed in this vehicle and will never purchase another GM product again. I should not have issues like this until 200,000 miles or more are showing on that odometer with correct maintenance. I have put way too much money and time into this vehicle, cost of ownership outweighs the worth of this vehicle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Check carefully before you buy

txcwby, 12/27/2013
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Overall, i would not buy this truck again due to repair costs. At 104,000 miles (notice it's just outside the warranty) engine heads both cracked - with the mileage and the reported issues about oil usage and AFM related issue, it makes more sense to replace with a GM crate engine than to solve part of the problem. Mileage on E85 is 14mpg in 2wd if you are an extremely light footed driver. With 87 octane, the average mpg (light foot) is 18mpg-19mpg in hilly terrain. As a cowboy and rancher, my vehicle is my lifeblood and cost of ownership and reliability is key. This truck just hasn't met the minimum expectations. Cost for new engine at GM dealer - $7,898.77

Report Abuse

Collapsed Lifter 5.3L AFM

ricosha3, 10/16/2013
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
19 of 21 people found this review helpful

There appears to be a problem with the lifters in these 5.3L AFM engines that GM won't admit. At 87K miles and 5.5 years old GM garage says lifter is collapsed & wants to replace all 16 @ $3400 & @ my expense. There are lots of posts from drivers with this problem but GM won't admit and GM Customer Service is only lip service... "out of warranty sucks to be you". GM & the dealers don't care... take my advice and buy a Ford. I'm stuck with this piece of crap cause I just paid it off and can't afford to buy another $40,000 mistake. BTW: this AFM engine is the same as in current models... beware!

Report Abuse

Fit and finish

mesalaxdad, 12/30/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

So I've had the truck less than a year. It has only 18k on it. I've had to replace two door lock switches. I've also replaced a leaky oil pan gasket. It's been in the dealership 3 times. When I wash it the door moldings leak for hours.

Report Abuse

Best One Yet

Best One Yet, 12/31/2007
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

After driving GMC trucks since 1974 this new 2008 Sierra is the best one yet. The interior is outstanding with great back support in the bucket seats; easy accesss to everything on the dash; to great controls on the steering whell. This is the first time for GMC to have cruise control on the steering wheel and it is much easier to operate. Performance is outstanding with the 5.3 engine and my gas mileage is good as well. With the 4-6-8 engine I get 24 to 25 mile to the gallon at 55 mph. Amazing! My friends drive Fords and Dodges and their milage is so bad 10-12 mile per gallon. Too bad they didn't buy a GMC. My company truck is a Ford 4x4 and on a good day it gets 12-13. Really sad.

Report Abuse
12345...20
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sierra 1500s for sale

Related Used 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles