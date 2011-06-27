Used 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Consumer Reviews

Lifters at 86k miles Bill S. , 08/04/2015 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I have had numerous issues with this vehicle from speakers going out (new speakers and radio $600), pressure switch going bad twice ($789 each time), side molding falling off 6-8 times under warranty and now falling off out of warranty (have not fixed), door latches breaking driver and tailgate ($200 for each), catalytic converters needing replaced at 65,000 miles ($1500), and now I have collapsed lifters costing me thousands of dollars. The truck looks good other than it now needs major engine repair. Full synthetic oil changes every 3000-4000 miles, light hauling never beyond capacity, all maintenance kept up and serviced regularly never raced or beat on and I am the original owner. I am very disappointed in this vehicle and will never purchase another GM product again. I should not have issues like this until 200,000 miles or more are showing on that odometer with correct maintenance. I have put way too much money and time into this vehicle, cost of ownership outweighs the worth of this vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Check carefully before you buy txcwby , 12/27/2013 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Overall, i would not buy this truck again due to repair costs. At 104,000 miles (notice it's just outside the warranty) engine heads both cracked - with the mileage and the reported issues about oil usage and AFM related issue, it makes more sense to replace with a GM crate engine than to solve part of the problem. Mileage on E85 is 14mpg in 2wd if you are an extremely light footed driver. With 87 octane, the average mpg (light foot) is 18mpg-19mpg in hilly terrain. As a cowboy and rancher, my vehicle is my lifeblood and cost of ownership and reliability is key. This truck just hasn't met the minimum expectations. Cost for new engine at GM dealer - $7,898.77

Collapsed Lifter 5.3L AFM ricosha3 , 10/16/2013 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) 19 of 21 people found this review helpful There appears to be a problem with the lifters in these 5.3L AFM engines that GM won't admit. At 87K miles and 5.5 years old GM garage says lifter is collapsed & wants to replace all 16 @ $3400 & @ my expense. There are lots of posts from drivers with this problem but GM won't admit and GM Customer Service is only lip service... "out of warranty sucks to be you". GM & the dealers don't care... take my advice and buy a Ford. I'm stuck with this piece of crap cause I just paid it off and can't afford to buy another $40,000 mistake. BTW: this AFM engine is the same as in current models... beware!

Fit and finish mesalaxdad , 12/30/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful So I've had the truck less than a year. It has only 18k on it. I've had to replace two door lock switches. I've also replaced a leaky oil pan gasket. It's been in the dealership 3 times. When I wash it the door moldings leak for hours.