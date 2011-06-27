  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 2008 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. Appraisal value

2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,608$12,012$13,897
Clean$7,976$11,124$12,853
Average$6,712$9,346$10,765
Rough$5,448$7,569$8,677
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,795$7,882$9,039
Clean$5,369$7,299$8,360
Average$4,519$6,133$7,002
Rough$3,668$4,966$5,644
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,896$11,279$13,150
Clean$7,317$10,444$12,162
Average$6,157$8,775$10,186
Rough$4,998$7,107$8,211
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,782$10,951$12,705
Clean$7,211$10,141$11,750
Average$6,068$8,520$9,841
Rough$4,925$6,900$7,932
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,355$14,187$16,311
Clean$9,595$13,137$15,086
Average$8,075$11,038$12,635
Rough$6,554$8,939$10,184
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,018$11,500$13,426
Clean$7,429$10,650$12,417
Average$6,252$8,948$10,400
Rough$5,075$7,246$8,383
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,200$6,195$7,297
Clean$3,892$5,737$6,749
Average$3,275$4,820$5,653
Rough$2,659$3,903$4,556
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,790$10,892$12,610
Clean$7,219$10,086$11,663
Average$6,075$8,475$9,768
Rough$4,931$6,863$7,874
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,065$12,565$14,503
Clean$8,399$11,635$13,413
Average$7,069$9,776$11,234
Rough$5,738$7,917$9,055
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,984$11,129$12,871
Clean$7,398$10,305$11,904
Average$6,225$8,659$9,970
Rough$5,053$7,012$8,036
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,536$10,648$12,372
Clean$6,983$9,861$11,442
Average$5,877$8,285$9,583
Rough$4,770$6,710$7,724
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,060$9,994$11,619
Clean$6,541$9,255$10,746
Average$5,505$7,776$9,000
Rough$4,468$6,297$7,254
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,092$10,242$11,982
Clean$6,572$9,484$11,082
Average$5,530$7,968$9,282
Rough$4,489$6,453$7,481
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,136$10,811$12,296
Clean$7,539$10,011$11,372
Average$6,344$8,411$9,525
Rough$5,149$6,812$7,677
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,915$9,616$11,112
Clean$6,407$8,905$10,277
Average$5,392$7,482$8,608
Rough$4,377$6,059$6,938
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,255$13,043$15,141
Clean$8,575$12,078$14,003
Average$7,216$10,148$11,728
Rough$5,858$8,219$9,453
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,655$9,527$11,117
Clean$6,166$8,822$10,282
Average$5,189$7,413$8,611
Rough$4,212$6,003$6,941
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,699$10,980$12,794
Clean$7,134$10,168$11,833
Average$6,004$8,543$9,911
Rough$4,873$6,918$7,988
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,084$11,355$13,167
Clean$7,490$10,515$12,178
Average$6,303$8,835$10,200
Rough$5,116$7,155$8,221
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,933$11,319$13,192
Clean$7,350$10,482$12,201
Average$6,186$8,807$10,219
Rough$5,021$7,132$8,237
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,860$11,049$12,816
Clean$7,283$10,232$11,853
Average$6,129$8,597$9,928
Rough$4,975$6,962$8,002
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,417$6,636$7,862
Clean$4,093$6,145$7,271
Average$3,444$5,163$6,090
Rough$2,796$4,181$4,909
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,913$11,173$12,976
Clean$7,332$10,346$12,002
Average$6,170$8,693$10,052
Rough$5,009$7,040$8,102
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,498$11,872$13,740
Clean$7,874$10,994$12,708
Average$6,627$9,237$10,644
Rough$5,379$7,481$8,579
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,075$8,664$10,097
Clean$5,629$8,023$9,339
Average$4,737$6,741$7,821
Rough$3,845$5,459$6,304
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,578$9,386$10,939
Clean$6,095$8,691$10,118
Average$5,129$7,303$8,474
Rough$4,163$5,914$6,830
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,549$11,871$13,711
Clean$7,922$10,993$12,681
Average$6,666$9,236$10,621
Rough$5,411$7,480$8,561
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,872$12,195$14,038
Clean$8,220$11,293$12,983
Average$6,918$9,488$10,874
Rough$5,615$7,684$8,765
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,016$10,023$11,686
Clean$6,501$9,282$10,808
Average$5,471$7,799$9,052
Rough$4,441$6,316$7,296
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,328$12,931$14,928
Clean$8,643$11,975$13,806
Average$7,273$10,061$11,563
Rough$5,904$8,148$9,320
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,170$11,658$13,587
Clean$7,570$10,795$12,567
Average$6,371$9,070$10,525
Rough$5,171$7,345$8,483
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,580$12,160$14,141
Clean$7,950$11,260$13,078
Average$6,690$9,461$10,954
Rough$5,430$7,662$8,829
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,200$7,180$8,277
Clean$4,818$6,649$7,655
Average$4,055$5,586$6,411
Rough$3,291$4,524$5,168
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,092$9,649$11,068
Clean$6,572$8,935$10,236
Average$5,530$7,508$8,573
Rough$4,489$6,080$6,910
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,842$12,345$14,285
Clean$8,193$11,432$13,212
Average$6,895$9,605$11,066
Rough$5,597$7,779$8,919
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,352$12,963$14,963
Clean$8,665$12,004$13,839
Average$7,292$10,086$11,591
Rough$5,919$8,168$9,343
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab AWD 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,846$16,129$18,504
Clean$10,976$14,936$17,114
Average$9,237$12,550$14,333
Rough$7,497$10,163$11,553
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,687$12,114$14,011
Clean$8,049$11,217$12,958
Average$6,774$9,425$10,853
Rough$5,498$7,633$8,748
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,751$9,301$10,713
Clean$6,255$8,612$9,908
Average$5,264$7,236$8,298
Rough$4,273$5,860$6,689
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,252$7,429$8,633
Clean$4,867$6,879$7,984
Average$4,096$5,780$6,687
Rough$3,324$4,681$5,390
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,122$10,462$12,307
Clean$6,599$9,688$11,382
Average$5,553$8,140$9,533
Rough$4,508$6,592$7,684
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,529$11,911$13,784
Clean$7,903$11,030$12,749
Average$6,650$9,267$10,678
Rough$5,398$7,505$8,607
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,852$8,384$9,785
Clean$5,422$7,764$9,050
Average$4,563$6,523$7,580
Rough$3,704$5,283$6,109
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,041$9,624$11,054
Clean$6,524$8,912$10,224
Average$5,491$7,488$8,563
Rough$4,457$6,064$6,902
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,851$10,957$12,677
Clean$7,275$10,146$11,724
Average$6,122$8,525$9,819
Rough$4,969$6,904$7,915
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,442$14,306$16,448
Clean$9,675$13,248$15,213
Average$8,142$11,131$12,741
Rough$6,609$9,014$10,270
Sell my 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,093 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,145 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,093 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,145 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 GMC Sierra 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,093 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,145 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 GMC Sierra 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 ranges from $2,796 to $7,862, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.