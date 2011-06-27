Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,608
|$12,012
|$13,897
|Clean
|$7,976
|$11,124
|$12,853
|Average
|$6,712
|$9,346
|$10,765
|Rough
|$5,448
|$7,569
|$8,677
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,795
|$7,882
|$9,039
|Clean
|$5,369
|$7,299
|$8,360
|Average
|$4,519
|$6,133
|$7,002
|Rough
|$3,668
|$4,966
|$5,644
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,896
|$11,279
|$13,150
|Clean
|$7,317
|$10,444
|$12,162
|Average
|$6,157
|$8,775
|$10,186
|Rough
|$4,998
|$7,107
|$8,211
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,782
|$10,951
|$12,705
|Clean
|$7,211
|$10,141
|$11,750
|Average
|$6,068
|$8,520
|$9,841
|Rough
|$4,925
|$6,900
|$7,932
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,355
|$14,187
|$16,311
|Clean
|$9,595
|$13,137
|$15,086
|Average
|$8,075
|$11,038
|$12,635
|Rough
|$6,554
|$8,939
|$10,184
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,018
|$11,500
|$13,426
|Clean
|$7,429
|$10,650
|$12,417
|Average
|$6,252
|$8,948
|$10,400
|Rough
|$5,075
|$7,246
|$8,383
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,200
|$6,195
|$7,297
|Clean
|$3,892
|$5,737
|$6,749
|Average
|$3,275
|$4,820
|$5,653
|Rough
|$2,659
|$3,903
|$4,556
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,790
|$10,892
|$12,610
|Clean
|$7,219
|$10,086
|$11,663
|Average
|$6,075
|$8,475
|$9,768
|Rough
|$4,931
|$6,863
|$7,874
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,065
|$12,565
|$14,503
|Clean
|$8,399
|$11,635
|$13,413
|Average
|$7,069
|$9,776
|$11,234
|Rough
|$5,738
|$7,917
|$9,055
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,984
|$11,129
|$12,871
|Clean
|$7,398
|$10,305
|$11,904
|Average
|$6,225
|$8,659
|$9,970
|Rough
|$5,053
|$7,012
|$8,036
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,536
|$10,648
|$12,372
|Clean
|$6,983
|$9,861
|$11,442
|Average
|$5,877
|$8,285
|$9,583
|Rough
|$4,770
|$6,710
|$7,724
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,060
|$9,994
|$11,619
|Clean
|$6,541
|$9,255
|$10,746
|Average
|$5,505
|$7,776
|$9,000
|Rough
|$4,468
|$6,297
|$7,254
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,092
|$10,242
|$11,982
|Clean
|$6,572
|$9,484
|$11,082
|Average
|$5,530
|$7,968
|$9,282
|Rough
|$4,489
|$6,453
|$7,481
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,136
|$10,811
|$12,296
|Clean
|$7,539
|$10,011
|$11,372
|Average
|$6,344
|$8,411
|$9,525
|Rough
|$5,149
|$6,812
|$7,677
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,915
|$9,616
|$11,112
|Clean
|$6,407
|$8,905
|$10,277
|Average
|$5,392
|$7,482
|$8,608
|Rough
|$4,377
|$6,059
|$6,938
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,255
|$13,043
|$15,141
|Clean
|$8,575
|$12,078
|$14,003
|Average
|$7,216
|$10,148
|$11,728
|Rough
|$5,858
|$8,219
|$9,453
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,655
|$9,527
|$11,117
|Clean
|$6,166
|$8,822
|$10,282
|Average
|$5,189
|$7,413
|$8,611
|Rough
|$4,212
|$6,003
|$6,941
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,699
|$10,980
|$12,794
|Clean
|$7,134
|$10,168
|$11,833
|Average
|$6,004
|$8,543
|$9,911
|Rough
|$4,873
|$6,918
|$7,988
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,084
|$11,355
|$13,167
|Clean
|$7,490
|$10,515
|$12,178
|Average
|$6,303
|$8,835
|$10,200
|Rough
|$5,116
|$7,155
|$8,221
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,933
|$11,319
|$13,192
|Clean
|$7,350
|$10,482
|$12,201
|Average
|$6,186
|$8,807
|$10,219
|Rough
|$5,021
|$7,132
|$8,237
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,860
|$11,049
|$12,816
|Clean
|$7,283
|$10,232
|$11,853
|Average
|$6,129
|$8,597
|$9,928
|Rough
|$4,975
|$6,962
|$8,002
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,417
|$6,636
|$7,862
|Clean
|$4,093
|$6,145
|$7,271
|Average
|$3,444
|$5,163
|$6,090
|Rough
|$2,796
|$4,181
|$4,909
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,913
|$11,173
|$12,976
|Clean
|$7,332
|$10,346
|$12,002
|Average
|$6,170
|$8,693
|$10,052
|Rough
|$5,009
|$7,040
|$8,102
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,498
|$11,872
|$13,740
|Clean
|$7,874
|$10,994
|$12,708
|Average
|$6,627
|$9,237
|$10,644
|Rough
|$5,379
|$7,481
|$8,579
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,075
|$8,664
|$10,097
|Clean
|$5,629
|$8,023
|$9,339
|Average
|$4,737
|$6,741
|$7,821
|Rough
|$3,845
|$5,459
|$6,304
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,578
|$9,386
|$10,939
|Clean
|$6,095
|$8,691
|$10,118
|Average
|$5,129
|$7,303
|$8,474
|Rough
|$4,163
|$5,914
|$6,830
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,549
|$11,871
|$13,711
|Clean
|$7,922
|$10,993
|$12,681
|Average
|$6,666
|$9,236
|$10,621
|Rough
|$5,411
|$7,480
|$8,561
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,872
|$12,195
|$14,038
|Clean
|$8,220
|$11,293
|$12,983
|Average
|$6,918
|$9,488
|$10,874
|Rough
|$5,615
|$7,684
|$8,765
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,016
|$10,023
|$11,686
|Clean
|$6,501
|$9,282
|$10,808
|Average
|$5,471
|$7,799
|$9,052
|Rough
|$4,441
|$6,316
|$7,296
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,328
|$12,931
|$14,928
|Clean
|$8,643
|$11,975
|$13,806
|Average
|$7,273
|$10,061
|$11,563
|Rough
|$5,904
|$8,148
|$9,320
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,170
|$11,658
|$13,587
|Clean
|$7,570
|$10,795
|$12,567
|Average
|$6,371
|$9,070
|$10,525
|Rough
|$5,171
|$7,345
|$8,483
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,580
|$12,160
|$14,141
|Clean
|$7,950
|$11,260
|$13,078
|Average
|$6,690
|$9,461
|$10,954
|Rough
|$5,430
|$7,662
|$8,829
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,200
|$7,180
|$8,277
|Clean
|$4,818
|$6,649
|$7,655
|Average
|$4,055
|$5,586
|$6,411
|Rough
|$3,291
|$4,524
|$5,168
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,092
|$9,649
|$11,068
|Clean
|$6,572
|$8,935
|$10,236
|Average
|$5,530
|$7,508
|$8,573
|Rough
|$4,489
|$6,080
|$6,910
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,842
|$12,345
|$14,285
|Clean
|$8,193
|$11,432
|$13,212
|Average
|$6,895
|$9,605
|$11,066
|Rough
|$5,597
|$7,779
|$8,919
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,352
|$12,963
|$14,963
|Clean
|$8,665
|$12,004
|$13,839
|Average
|$7,292
|$10,086
|$11,591
|Rough
|$5,919
|$8,168
|$9,343
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab AWD 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,846
|$16,129
|$18,504
|Clean
|$10,976
|$14,936
|$17,114
|Average
|$9,237
|$12,550
|$14,333
|Rough
|$7,497
|$10,163
|$11,553
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,687
|$12,114
|$14,011
|Clean
|$8,049
|$11,217
|$12,958
|Average
|$6,774
|$9,425
|$10,853
|Rough
|$5,498
|$7,633
|$8,748
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,751
|$9,301
|$10,713
|Clean
|$6,255
|$8,612
|$9,908
|Average
|$5,264
|$7,236
|$8,298
|Rough
|$4,273
|$5,860
|$6,689
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,252
|$7,429
|$8,633
|Clean
|$4,867
|$6,879
|$7,984
|Average
|$4,096
|$5,780
|$6,687
|Rough
|$3,324
|$4,681
|$5,390
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,122
|$10,462
|$12,307
|Clean
|$6,599
|$9,688
|$11,382
|Average
|$5,553
|$8,140
|$9,533
|Rough
|$4,508
|$6,592
|$7,684
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,529
|$11,911
|$13,784
|Clean
|$7,903
|$11,030
|$12,749
|Average
|$6,650
|$9,267
|$10,678
|Rough
|$5,398
|$7,505
|$8,607
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,852
|$8,384
|$9,785
|Clean
|$5,422
|$7,764
|$9,050
|Average
|$4,563
|$6,523
|$7,580
|Rough
|$3,704
|$5,283
|$6,109
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,041
|$9,624
|$11,054
|Clean
|$6,524
|$8,912
|$10,224
|Average
|$5,491
|$7,488
|$8,563
|Rough
|$4,457
|$6,064
|$6,902
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,851
|$10,957
|$12,677
|Clean
|$7,275
|$10,146
|$11,724
|Average
|$6,122
|$8,525
|$9,819
|Rough
|$4,969
|$6,904
|$7,915
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,442
|$14,306
|$16,448
|Clean
|$9,675
|$13,248
|$15,213
|Average
|$8,142
|$11,131
|$12,741
|Rough
|$6,609
|$9,014
|$10,270