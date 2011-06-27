Used 1998 Ford Taurus Consumer Reviews
Trustworthy old gal
I bought this great car 12 years ago with 80k miles on it (it was a salesman's car) and now have 160k. It still runs great and has given me no trouble. We used it in our move from Maryland to Florida five years ago and made 6 thousand mile (each way) trips fully loaded and pulling a heavy trailer. We got 28 mpg then and still do. Other than routine maintenance, the only repair was a cacked coolant recovery bottle.
My SHO
Great car I am the original owner and the car has exceeded my expectations in performance and lasting quality. As an engineer, I am still impressed with the power and comfort @ 111,000 miles.
1998 Taurus SHO
Watch for camshaft problems. Otherwise this is a fun car to drive. The V8 provides great power, especially over 50mph. Interior is roomy (I'm 6'3", so I should know). Trunk is very spacious - holds 4 sets of golf clubs. My SHO has over 125K miles on it and is still running like a champ (only major repair was getting the cams welded). If you are in the market for a SHO - get the cams welded!
1998 Ford Taurus SE Wagon
I have driven this vehicle for the past 13 years. Hated it then, still hate it now. BUT - most reliable vehicle I've ever owned. I bought it with 70,000 miles, I now have 180,000 and still running like a champ. There is a hole that has rusted in the floor, the door handles come apart, doors don't shut all the way, seatbelts don't pull all the way, dash is coming apart, break replacements every 6 mths, but still runs.
Love This Car
I purchased new in August 1997 to replace 2003 SHO. Fun to drive, a tenth of a second slower than SHO in 1/4 mile. Runs even with current 5.0 Mustangs. Looks great, gets a lot of attention. Have had no mechanical problems just regular maintenance. No service issues. Used as second vehicle. This was an early model year vehicle so it has dual exhaust and trim items cost reduced out in later 1968 SE and performance packages. It is on its third set of premium tires, maybe due to driver style. Never thought of selling it until I drove the new SHO but it will still be a tough decision.
