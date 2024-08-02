Skip to main content

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Package Gets EV to 60 MPH in 3.3 Seconds

Owners can give their Ford Mustang Mach-E more torque at any time

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT front 3/4
  • written by
    Correspondent
    Chris Bruce has worked in the automotive industry since 2011 and has written thousands of stories about cars, motorsports and motorcycles in that time. Chris is a correspondent for Edmunds and has written for Autoblog, Autoviva, Hagerty, InsideEVs, Motor1 and New Roads. He has also hosted hundreds of podcast episodes. For hobbies, Bruce enjoys building plastic models of robots and cars. He also enjoys video games, particularly the 16-bit variety. His dog keeps him busy.
    edited by
    Manager, News
    Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Today, he leads the news team in developing cutting-edge news articles, opinion pieces and sneak peeks at upcoming vehicles. Favorite cars that he's driven during his tenure at Edmunds include the 991-era Porsche 911 Turbo S, Rolls-Royce Ghost and several generations of Honda Odyssey (really).
  • The Ford Mach-E GT's Performance Upgrade is available as a purchase from an app.
  • The upgrade gives the EV an extra 100 lb-ft of torque.
  • With this update, Mach-E can reach 60 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds, which is quicker than a Tesla Model Y Performance.

The 2024 Ford Mach-E GT comes from the factory as a performance-focused EV making 480 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque. Now, the company is tempting owners to make their Mach-E GT even more potent by installing the optional Performance Upgrade from the FordPass app at any time. The Performance Upgrade will cost $995, whether you order the software upgrade before the vehicle is built or via the app.

The Performance Upgrade boosts the Mach-E’s max torque figure to 700 lb-ft — an increase of 100 lb-ft. The extra muscle lets the vehicle launch from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds, rather than 3.8 seconds without the option. Ford claims a Performance Upgrade-equipped GT can cover the quarter mile in 11.8 seconds at 114 mph.

The Performance Upgrade was already an option for the Mach-E, but Ford didn’t previously offer it as an over-the-air update available anytime via an app. Ford’s general manager of integrated services, Chet Dhruna, announced the new way to get this package on LinkedIn.

With the Performance Upgrade, the Mach-E GT is quicker than a Tesla Model Y Performance, which takes 3.5 seconds to reach 60 mph, per Tesla. The Ford can also out-accelerate a Porsche Macan 4S Electric, which requires 3.9 seconds to hit that velocity.

The Mach-E GT’s EPA-estimated range of 280 miles also narrowly beats the Tesla’s 279-mile range. The EPA hasn’t rated the Macan 4S Electric at the time of this story’s publication.

235 for sale in your area
See All for Sale

Am I Ready for an EV?

  • EV ownership works best if you can charge at home (240V outlet) This typically means a 240V home installation, or other places your car is parked for several hours each day. Don't expect a regular household outlet (120V) to suffice.
  • Adding a home charging system is estimated to cost $1,616 in
    This is an estimate for your area. Using your address and the answers you provide, Treehouse can provide a more accurate price.
  • Edmunds is partnering with Treehouse, an independent provider of home EV installation services. Learn more Edmunds customers receive a 10% installation discount and 4% smart charger discount. Discount excludes permit, hosted inspection, and load management devices. Valid for 30 days.
Need to install a charger at home?
Get a free quote
2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT front 3/4

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT with Bronze package

Edmunds says

Unlocking a vehicle's performance via a software update is still new territory. While some might welcome the extra performance, others might be insulted that Ford does not sell the Mach-E GT like this as standard, without requiring folks to pay more.

Chris Bruceby

Chris Bruce has worked in the automotive industry since 2011 and has written thousands of stories about cars, motorsports and motorcycles in that time. Chris is a correspondent for Edmunds and has written for Autoblog, Autoviva, Hagerty, InsideEVs, Motor1 and New Roads. He has also hosted hundreds of podcast episodes. For hobbies, Bruce enjoys building plastic models of robots and cars. He also enjoys video games, particularly the 16-bit variety. His dog keeps him busy.

Cameron Rogersedited by

Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Today, he leads the news team in developing cutting-edge news articles, opinion pieces and sneak peeks at upcoming vehicles. Favorite cars that he's driven during his tenure at Edmunds include the 991-era Porsche 911 Turbo S, Rolls-Royce Ghost and several generations of Honda Odyssey (really).

Try this quiz!

Is an EV right for me?

Do you need to tow or haul heavy items often?

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model