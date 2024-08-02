The 2024 Ford Mach-E GT comes from the factory as a performance-focused EV making 480 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque. Now, the company is tempting owners to make their Mach-E GT even more potent by installing the optional Performance Upgrade from the FordPass app at any time. The Performance Upgrade will cost $995, whether you order the software upgrade before the vehicle is built or via the app.

The Performance Upgrade boosts the Mach-E’s max torque figure to 700 lb-ft — an increase of 100 lb-ft. The extra muscle lets the vehicle launch from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds, rather than 3.8 seconds without the option. Ford claims a Performance Upgrade-equipped GT can cover the quarter mile in 11.8 seconds at 114 mph.

The Performance Upgrade was already an option for the Mach-E, but Ford didn’t previously offer it as an over-the-air update available anytime via an app. Ford’s general manager of integrated services, Chet Dhruna, announced the new way to get this package on LinkedIn.

With the Performance Upgrade, the Mach-E GT is quicker than a Tesla Model Y Performance, which takes 3.5 seconds to reach 60 mph, per Tesla. The Ford can also out-accelerate a Porsche Macan 4S Electric, which requires 3.9 seconds to hit that velocity.

The Mach-E GT’s EPA-estimated range of 280 miles also narrowly beats the Tesla’s 279-mile range. The EPA hasn’t rated the Macan 4S Electric at the time of this story’s publication.