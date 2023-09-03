Mercedes’ New Concept CLA Coupe Targets Big Range, Efficiency in a Smaller Package

A new operating system called MB.OS — which integrates AI and machine learning — will run the car’s software while MBUX will still serve as the car’s user interface. The concept also features a water-cooled processor that’s shown off in a little clear case just beneath the dashboard. Neat touches like that dot the CLA’s interior — one-piece seats covered in sustainably sourced Nappa leather, a massive pillar-to-pillar display that floats above the dash, and a glass roof embedded with three-pointed stars. It’s not a large car, but after having sat in both the front and rear of the CLA concept, we can say it feels far roomier than the current gas-powered CLA.

The CLA’s interior is also awash with sustainable materials. Some of the panels, like the one on the center console, are made out of a refined and hardened paper, the carpets are made from bamboo fibers, and the textile for the armrests is made from recycled PET. All of this is part of an effort Mercedes is calling Ambition 2039, an initiative that looks to reduce product-chain CO2 by more than 40% come that year.

The efficiency numbers are big and the sustainability ambitions are high with the CLA concept, but the most interesting part is Mercedes attempting to bring major range gains in a compact car segment. We’ll see the first production version of a car on the new MMA platform near the end of 2024 when we’ll get a clearer picture of details like pricing, availability, and just how much of this concept actually makes it to production.