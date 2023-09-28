Genesis Unveils 2025 GV80 SUV and New GV80 Coupe

On repeat, the GV80 SUV will carry on with its two main engine choices: a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder and a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6. The GV80 coupe adds a third option in the form of the same electric-supercharged V6 currently powering the brand's G90 sedan. The e-supercharger creates a mild hybrid system in the G90, intended to improve response and fuel economy at the same time. The result is a punchy 415 horsepower for the new GV80 coupe and around 405 lb-ft of torque.

Other details revealed include the number of exterior colors (12), which includes a new color called Storr Green in glossy and matte variants. The wheels have been redesigned in 20-inch and 22-inch versions and new chrome trim connects the ends fluidly, directing the eye across its flanks.

The marquee touch is a new 27-inch-wide OLED (organic light-emitting diode) screen, offering excellent graphics quality. It’s described as an integration of the cluster and infotainment screens, and while we don’t have photos of it yet, we can imagine how it stretches across the dashboard. Pricing and availability are not yet available, but a Genesis representative told Edmunds that the brand would share more details for the North American market later this year. Fingers crossed that we'll get the coupe as well as the SUV.