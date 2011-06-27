Had a 2014 Ford focus se hatchback with DCT auto transmission. This is a great vehicle other than the transmission. Transmission would at slow speeds hesitate, shudder, jerk back and forth, go in and out of gear, and had metal sounds ( like silverware clanging) coming from under car. When I would take off from a stop you never knew if you were going to go or shake and shudder for 2 to 4 seconds sometimes more and then go. Sometimes it felt it would stall but never did. When I bought this car it did none of this at first and it started to do this after 5 to 7 thousand miles and progressively got worse. Had it in shop at Ford to fix and it was much worse after reprogram. Talked to Ford about it again and was told that the shuddering could never be totally fixed and would always be there due to nature of transmission. I told them I had looked on the internet and saw that this was a common problem and that it doesn't seemed to be able to be fixed by Ford and that I wasn't happy about this. At this point they tried to get me into another Ford vehicle but did not give me a good trade in value for my 1 year old vehicle (I wonder why???). It was the one chance the Ford dealer had at keeping me and they screwed up so I traded my vehicle in somewhere else. All the money I've spent on service visits repairs and new tires (4 sets) over the years on other fords I guess didn't mean much. I am now giving my business to a company that has very good reliability ratings for their vehicles so hopefully I don't run into this again. If looking at this vehicle for your next car do your homework first. Traded focus in for honda civic and have had zero problems.

Read more