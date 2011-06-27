  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(212)
Appraise this car

2014 Ford Focus Review

Pros & Cons

  • Nimble handling
  • refined and quiet ride
  • strong engine
  • stylish and well-made interior
  • abundant list of upscale and high-tech options.
  • Infotainment controls are finicky to learn and use
  • backseat is a little short on legroom
  • quirky automatic transmission response.
List Price Range
$5,600 - $12,990
Used Focus for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The well-rounded, well-built 2014 Ford Focus remains a top choice in an increasingly competitive segment.

Vehicle overview

Introduced at the turn of the century, the first Ford Focus was a pretty good car. It was fun to drive, versatile and available in a wide range of body styles. But as the years went on, newer and more polished rivals relegated it to mid-pack status. Not so with the current-generation Focus, which debuted for 2012 and ranks among the best picks in the compact car segment. Major reasons to consider the 2014 Ford Focus sedan and hatchback include sprightly performance, an upscale interior, a refined ride and excellent fuel economy.

Another key attribute is the Focus' abundance of available high-tech convenience features. One such luxury-like standout is the automated parallel parking system that can neatly slip the car into a curbside spot without the driver ever touching the steering wheel. And of course there's Ford's Sync system, one of the first voice control systems to be offered in any car. The MyFord Touch interface (which consists of configurable control screens), meanwhile, has drawn mixed reviews. Upon its debut, the system was rather finicky to use, and although Ford has improved it through software updates, it remains slow and prone to glitches.

Even if technology isn't a priority for you, the fact that Ford offers a choice of hatchback and sedan body styles, as well as a wide range of trim levels, should give the Focus plenty of appeal. There are even all-electric and high-performance variants. The former, the Focus Electric, is propelled by a 107-kilowatt (143-horsepower) electric motor and can be recharged in about four hours from a 240-volt power source. Owners of the electric Focus can keep tabs on its charging state via smartphone integration. (The high-performance Focus ST is covered in a separate review.)

Well rounded as it is, the 2014 Ford Focus still faces some serious competition in the economy sedan and compact hatchback class. If you're looking at mainstream models, you might also want to consider the well-made Chevrolet Cruze, stylish Kia Forte and sprightly Mazda 3. For electric vehicles, the established Leaf and efficient Honda Fit EV are natural competitors. Yet even in this solid grouping, the Ford Focus impresses. This sophisticated, highly refined and fun-to-drive small sedan and hatchback earn one of the highest compliments we can pay any car: They look and feel as if they should be priced higher.

2014 Ford Focus models

The 2014 Ford Focus is a compact car that's available in sedan and four-door hatchback body styles. There are three main trim levels available -- S, SE and Titanium -- as well as the Focus Electric. The high-performance Focus ST is reviewed separately.

The S model, which is only offered as a sedan, comes with 15-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, air-conditioning, power front windows, power locks and mirrors, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack.

Move up to the SE and you get 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, cruise control, power rear windows, a trip computer, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a six-speaker sound system, Ford's Sync voice-activated phone and audio player interface, and steering wheel-mounted audio controls. The hatchback is pretty similar but gets a 60/40 split-folding seatback (versus one solid folding seatback) and a removable cargo cover.

A number of optional packages are available for the SE. The SE Sport package adds sport cloth seats, rear disc brakes and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The SE Appearance package is more expansive and gets you 17-inch alloy wheels, rear disc brakes, foglamps, ambient interior lighting, a six-way power driver seat, leather upholstery, 60/40 split-folding rear seats for the sedan (with a rear center armrest) and satellite radio. Choosing that package opens up a couple Interior Trend packages that provide two-tone color schemes. The SE Winter package adds heated mirrors and heated front seats.

There's also the MyFord Touch package, which includes an 8-inch touchscreen display, a 10-speaker Sony sound system, a navigation system and dual-zone automatic climate control. Optional only on the SE sedan is a Super Fuel Economy (SFE) package, which adds 16-inch steel wheels with aero wheel covers, low-rolling-resistance tires, rear disc brakes and a rear spoiler.

Spring for the Titanium model and you get the contents of the SE Appearance package, the Winter package and the MyFord Touch packages (minus navigation) as standard. The Titanium also has upgraded exterior and interior trim, rear parking sensors, remote start (automatic-transmission models only) keyless ignition/entry and a rearview camera.

The Titanium Handling package adds 18-inch wheels, an upgraded sport-tuned suspension, a full-size spare and summer tires. The navigation system is optional for the Titanium. A sunroof and an aero styling body kit are optional for the SE and Titanium. The Titanium can be had with an automated parallel-parking system.

The Focus Electric (BEV) is equipped similarly to the Titanium, although leather upholstery and the power driver seat are optional. The Electric gets exclusive xenon headlamps and LED taillamps as standard.

2014 Highlights

For 2014, the Ford Focus is essentially unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2014 Ford Focus has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that puts out 160 hp and 146 pound-feet of torque. The S and SE models get a five-speed manual transmission standard, while a six-speed automatic (technically, it's a dual-clutch automated manual) that Ford calls "Powershift" is optional. The automatic comes standard on the Titanium, though the manual transmission is still available as a no-cost option.

In Edmunds performance testing, a Focus Titanium with the automatic went from zero to 60 mph in 8.7 seconds -- a bit quicker than average for this segment. With the manual, that drops to 8.3 seconds.

Official EPA estimates for fuel economy stand at 31 mpg combined (27 mpg city/37 mpg highway) with the automatic transmission. These drop to 30 mpg combined (26 mpg city/36 highway) with the manual. The Super Fuel Economy package raises those estimates to 33 mpg combined (28 mpg city/40 mpg highway), which we confirmed to be accurate in extensive Edmunds fuel economy testing.

The Focus Electric has a 107-kilowatt (143 hp) electric drive motor that draws power from a 23kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Power is sent to the front wheels through a single-speed direct-drive transmission. In Edmunds performance testing, the Electric went from zero to 60 mph in 9.6 seconds, which is about the same as the Leaf but slower than the Fit EV.

The EPA gives the Focus Electric an energy efficiency equivalent rating (MPGe) of 110 mpg city/99 mpg highway and 105 mpg combined. The EPA also estimates the Focus Electric has an effective range of about 76 miles between charging. But as with all electric cars, actual range will be highly dependent on driving style and environment. The EPA also gives the Ford Focus Electric an energy consumption estimate of 32 kWh used per 100 miles (the lower the kWh number here, the better), a slightly higher usage rate than the Leaf and Fit EV. With a 240-volt home charger, Ford says the Focus Electric can be recharged in 4 hours -- about the same as a Leaf but a bit longer than for a Fit EV.

Safety

Standard safety features include antilock brakes (rear drums on S and SE; rear discs on others), stability control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. The Ford Sync system, which is available on all Focus models, also includes an emergency crash notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone. Ford's MyKey system, which can be used to set certain parameters for teen drivers, is standard on every Focus except the S sedan. A rearview camera comes standard on the Focus Titanium.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Focus Titanium with the Handling package and summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 110 feet, an impressive performance. A Focus with the SFE package stopped in 117 feet, which is also impressive considering its low-rolling-resistance tires. A regular Focus SE with rear disc brakes and standard all-season tires stopped in a below-average 130 feet. The Electric took 126 feet.

In government crash testing, the Focus received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for overall frontal impact protection and five stars for overall side impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Focus its highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.

Driving

The 2014 Ford Focus feels like a European car in the way it's been tuned to provide both sharp handling and a refined ride. This is one of the more entertaining economy cars to drive around turns, particularly if you've got the Titanium model with the optional Handling package. Yet the Focus is also smooth riding and quiet on the highway.

The 2.0-liter engine isn't quite as much of a standout, but it offers above average performance and fuel economy. The five-speed manual transmission works well enough and gives the car a sportier feel, though we wish it had a 6th gear to lower engine speed while cruising at higher speeds.

The automatic has that extra gear, though buyers should note that it's technically a dual-clutch automated manual and thus behaves a little differently from a traditional automatic. It occasionally allows the car to roll back slightly on hills and can be reluctant to let the car creep forward when parking. But most drivers will acclimate to its quirks and appreciate the fuel economy and acceleration benefits that come with it.

You won't find any such issues with the 2014 Ford Focus Electric. Its electric motor and direct-drive transmission result in silky smooth power delivery. Acceleration is impressive at low speeds, but tapers off considerably as speeds rise. Ford put in extra effort at making the Focus Electric quiet, and indeed this is one of the quietest small cars you'll find. Handling is noticeably dulled compared to a non-electric Focus, but compared to other EVs, the Focus Electric makes a good showing.

Interior

While the handsome exteriors of this sedan and hatchback might hook you initially, it's the upscale cabin that will reel you into the Focus fold. The interior is attractive and quiet, and the materials are among the best in this class. However, the layout of audio controls is a little complicated, even on the lower trim levels.

It doesn't get much better with the optional MyFord Touch system, either. The large touchscreen (combined with the truly useful Sync voice command system) looks classy and provides some neat customization possibilities. But in real-world operation, we've found that the virtual buttons are difficult to identify at a glance, and too often get pressed accidentally or fail to respond properly. Make sure to try this out on a test-drive and plan on taking some time to learn the menus if you buy a 2014 Focus.

The front seats are supportive and comfortable over long distances. The rear seats offer adequate headroom, but come up a little short on legroom compared to the accommodations in the Honda Civic and Volkswagen Jetta. The sedan's 13.2-cubic-foot trunk is on par for this class, but the hatchback model is still the better choice for the practical-minded. The latter provides 23.8 cubic feet of space with the 60/40-split rear seats up and 44.8 cubic feet with them folded down. The Focus Electric hatchback, because of its rear-mounted battery pack, drops to 14.5 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 33.9 cubic feet total.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Ford Focus.

5(12%)
4(14%)
3(13%)
2(16%)
1(45%)
2.3
212 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 212 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Don't Be Fooled--It's JUNK
D. Liebling,04/21/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
No matter what propaganda you may hear about the dual-clutch automatic, STAY AWAY. My 2014 started to exhibit intermittent, severe chatter/shudder/slip/gran/noise shortly after I bought it. Pulling out from a stop is problematic to the point of being unsafe, as you never know what the trans will do. Dealer applied several software updates over the next 18 months. Ford Customer Service indicated they would pursue the issue until I was satisfied. Didn't happen. As the miles and months and repair attempts accrued, dealer and Ford interest waned. One day, Ford CS simply announced, "Dealer says car is normal... There will be no further repair attempts nor trade/buyback assistance. "Coincidentally", this happened as the car was about to become eligible for Lemon law arbitration. Neither Ford nor the dealer have acted in good faith re this vehicle. Ford has finally acknowledged the DCT is a failed design--They are eliminating in the near future. That might help future customers but leaves the tens of thousands of us with the current model with a vehicle that is undriveable and unsellable and has a horribly suppressed blue-book value. Ford has not acted honorably nor professionally in this matter... Don't expect them to do any better when you have problems in the future... BUY SOME OTHER MAKE VEHICLE. AVOID FORD
STAY AWAY from the FOCUS
bigrob10,05/15/2015
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
Where do I start? I purchased a 2014 Focus, Have had it for over a year, and is falling apart. First the clutch was replaced, because it was "Jumping" and "Stalling" then 2 months later back to same problems. Now in addition to that the Tranny is over heating" light is going on as well as Brake Bulb and Tire lights are going off. Contact Ford and they say it will be 8 weeks before they can even look at my since they have so many other owners with the same problem. My Focus jumped forward in traffic out of no where and almost caused a serious accident on the freeway. Ford 100% knows about all these issues with the Focus but they do not care about anyone's safety they just give the run around
Is it time for a class-action lawsuit
R Green,01/20/2016
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
3500 miles on my 2014 Focus and the transmission failed. Not only did it fail, but failed dangerously in freeway traffic. This resulted in sudden unwanted accelerations and decelerations; almost like I had no control of the car. This is ridiculous!
Watch out for DCT auto transmissions
Unhappy Ford owner,10/06/2015
Titanium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
Had a 2014 Ford focus se hatchback with DCT auto transmission. This is a great vehicle other than the transmission. Transmission would at slow speeds hesitate, shudder, jerk back and forth, go in and out of gear, and had metal sounds ( like silverware clanging) coming from under car. When I would take off from a stop you never knew if you were going to go or shake and shudder for 2 to 4 seconds sometimes more and then go. Sometimes it felt it would stall but never did. When I bought this car it did none of this at first and it started to do this after 5 to 7 thousand miles and progressively got worse. Had it in shop at Ford to fix and it was much worse after reprogram. Talked to Ford about it again and was told that the shuddering could never be totally fixed and would always be there due to nature of transmission. I told them I had looked on the internet and saw that this was a common problem and that it doesn't seemed to be able to be fixed by Ford and that I wasn't happy about this. At this point they tried to get me into another Ford vehicle but did not give me a good trade in value for my 1 year old vehicle (I wonder why???). It was the one chance the Ford dealer had at keeping me and they screwed up so I traded my vehicle in somewhere else. All the money I've spent on service visits repairs and new tires (4 sets) over the years on other fords I guess didn't mean much. I am now giving my business to a company that has very good reliability ratings for their vehicles so hopefully I don't run into this again. If looking at this vehicle for your next car do your homework first. Traded focus in for honda civic and have had zero problems.
See all 212 reviews of the 2014 Ford Focus
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Flex-fuel (ffv)
160 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
26 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Flex-fuel (ffv)
160 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
26 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Flex-fuel (ffv)
160 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2014 Ford Focus features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 Ford Focus

Used 2014 Ford Focus Overview

The Used 2014 Ford Focus is offered in the following submodels: Focus Hatchback, Focus Sedan, Focus Electric. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), Titanium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM), Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM), and Electric 4dr Hatchback (electric DD).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Ford Focus?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Ford Focus trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Ford Focus SE is priced between $5,600 and$12,990 with odometer readings between 22156 and148499 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Ford Focus Titanium is priced between $7,431 and$14,598 with odometer readings between 24341 and118739 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Ford Focus Electric is priced between $7,650 and$7,650 with odometer readings between 23767 and23767 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Ford Focus S is priced between $8,785 and$8,785 with odometer readings between 33800 and33800 miles.

