Used 2014 Ford Focus Consumer Reviews

Don't Be Fooled--It's JUNK D. Liebling , 04/21/2016 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 65 of 67 people found this review helpful No matter what propaganda you may hear about the dual-clutch automatic, STAY AWAY. My 2014 started to exhibit intermittent, severe chatter/shudder/slip/gran/noise shortly after I bought it. Pulling out from a stop is problematic to the point of being unsafe, as you never know what the trans will do. Dealer applied several software updates over the next 18 months. Ford Customer Service indicated they would pursue the issue until I was satisfied. Didn't happen. As the miles and months and repair attempts accrued, dealer and Ford interest waned. One day, Ford CS simply announced, "Dealer says car is normal... There will be no further repair attempts nor trade/buyback assistance. "Coincidentally", this happened as the car was about to become eligible for Lemon law arbitration. Neither Ford nor the dealer have acted in good faith re this vehicle. Ford has finally acknowledged the DCT is a failed design--They are eliminating in the near future. That might help future customers but leaves the tens of thousands of us with the current model with a vehicle that is undriveable and unsellable and has a horribly suppressed blue-book value. Ford has not acted honorably nor professionally in this matter... Don't expect them to do any better when you have problems in the future... BUY SOME OTHER MAKE VEHICLE. AVOID FORD Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

STAY AWAY from the FOCUS bigrob10 , 05/15/2015 Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) 58 of 62 people found this review helpful Where do I start? I purchased a 2014 Focus, Have had it for over a year, and is falling apart. First the clutch was replaced, because it was "Jumping" and "Stalling" then 2 months later back to same problems. Now in addition to that the Tranny is over heating" light is going on as well as Brake Bulb and Tire lights are going off. Contact Ford and they say it will be 8 weeks before they can even look at my since they have so many other owners with the same problem. My Focus jumped forward in traffic out of no where and almost caused a serious accident on the freeway. Ford 100% knows about all these issues with the Focus but they do not care about anyone's safety they just give the run around Report Abuse

Is it time for a class-action lawsuit R Green , 01/20/2016 Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) 58 of 62 people found this review helpful 3500 miles on my 2014 Focus and the transmission failed. Not only did it fail, but failed dangerously in freeway traffic. This resulted in sudden unwanted accelerations and decelerations; almost like I had no control of the car. This is ridiculous! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Watch out for DCT auto transmissions Unhappy Ford owner , 10/06/2015 Titanium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) 37 of 39 people found this review helpful Had a 2014 Ford focus se hatchback with DCT auto transmission. This is a great vehicle other than the transmission. Transmission would at slow speeds hesitate, shudder, jerk back and forth, go in and out of gear, and had metal sounds ( like silverware clanging) coming from under car. When I would take off from a stop you never knew if you were going to go or shake and shudder for 2 to 4 seconds sometimes more and then go. Sometimes it felt it would stall but never did. When I bought this car it did none of this at first and it started to do this after 5 to 7 thousand miles and progressively got worse. Had it in shop at Ford to fix and it was much worse after reprogram. Talked to Ford about it again and was told that the shuddering could never be totally fixed and would always be there due to nature of transmission. I told them I had looked on the internet and saw that this was a common problem and that it doesn't seemed to be able to be fixed by Ford and that I wasn't happy about this. At this point they tried to get me into another Ford vehicle but did not give me a good trade in value for my 1 year old vehicle (I wonder why???). It was the one chance the Ford dealer had at keeping me and they screwed up so I traded my vehicle in somewhere else. All the money I've spent on service visits repairs and new tires (4 sets) over the years on other fords I guess didn't mean much. I am now giving my business to a company that has very good reliability ratings for their vehicles so hopefully I don't run into this again. If looking at this vehicle for your next car do your homework first. Traded focus in for honda civic and have had zero problems. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse