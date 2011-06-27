  1. Home
2006 Ford Focus Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Fun-loving character, forgiving ride quality, responsive steering, comfortable seats, simple controls, wide selection of body configurations and features.
  • Sloppy build quality, mismatched interior plastics, inadequate storage and cupholders, no rear head restraints, 2.3-liter engine limited to ST sedan.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2006 Ford Focus is a wonderful small car that's fun to drive, fuel efficient, and offered in such a wide variety of configurations it would be hard not to find one that suits your needs.

Vehicle overview

"Smart design and spirited driving" were the guiding forces behind the development of the Ford Focus. Available as a sedan, hatchback or wagon, Ford's compact car debuted in 2000 with "New Edge" styling, a roomy interior and excellent road manners. Although the car was plagued with recalls in its first couple of years, most of the nagging repair issues have been ironed out.

Designed as a "world car" that appeals to drivers in countries around the globe, the Ford Focus has a little bit of everything. Unlike many compact cars, it doesn't feel cheap from behind the wheel as there's plenty of road feel through its sharp steering and tight suspension. The standard four-cylinder engine also feels more powerful than its numbers would suggest, a trait that makes the Focus a great car for stop-and-go city driving. The Focus impressively earned Edmunds' Most Wanted awards in 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2003.

With four distinct body styles, the 2006 Ford Focus has a configuration to fit just about any buyer's needs. The three-door ZX3 is a sporty, fun-to-drive hatchback that has more room than you might expect. For easier access to the rear seats, there's also a five-door hatch called the ZX5. Traditional sedan and wagon models are also available for maximum passenger and cargo space. Ford's designers did some work on the interior for 2005, replacing the car's quirky angular dash with a more refined, symmetrical layout. The current look is less likely to turn off buyers with conservative tastes, but it's the same old Focus, which means easy-to-read instrumentation and simple controls. Unfortunately, materials quality is still mediocre and there are so many different grain patterns it looks like the place was furnished piecemeal. Build quality hasn't improved, either.

In spite of these faults, the low-entry price of the Focus, combined with its balanced handling dynamics and functional design, makes it an economy car worth considering. It may not have the refinement that some economy car buyers are looking for, but for those who want an inexpensive car that doesn't look or drive like every other economy car on the road, the 2006 Ford Focus is a worthwhile alternative.

2006 Ford Focus models

Ford offers the Focus in four body styles: a three-door ZX3 hatchback, a five-door ZX5 hatchback, a ZX4 sedan and a ZXW wagon. The hatchbacks and sedan come in three basic trim levels -- S, SE and SES -- while the wagon is available in SE and SES trims only. Additionally, an ST sedan is available for buyers seeking a sportier Focus. The S includes basics like an MP3-compatible CD player, 15-inch steel wheels and black exterior trim. The SE adds power windows, locks and mirrors; keyless entry; air conditioning; and a center armrest. The uplevel SES includes 16-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, body-color exterior trim, cruise control, tachometer and a tilt/telescoping steering wheel. The top-line ST sedan adds four-wheel disc brakes with ABS and traction control, a performance-tuned suspension, sport seats and distinctive trim inside and out. Options include a sunroof, an in-dash CD changer and leather upholstery.

2006 Highlights

For 2006, an MP3-compatible CD player is standard on all models, and steering wheel-mounted audio controls are included with CD changer-equipped systems. A new Street Appearance package includes unique fascias, a spoiler and a bright-finish exhaust tip.

Performance & mpg

The standard drivetrain in the 2006 Ford Focus is a refined 2.0-liter four-cylinder rated for 136 hp (130 in California emissions states). The ST sedan features a 2.3-liter four good for 151 hp. A five-speed manual transmission is standard across the line, and a four-speed automatic is optional on all but the base S ZX3 hatchback and the ST sedan. Fuel economy is slightly above average for this class, as both engines have EPA mileage ratings in the mid-to-upper 20s for city driving and mid-30s for highway travel.

Safety

All models come with three-point belts in all five seating positions. Optional safety equipment includes front-seat side airbags, antilock brakes and traction control (standard on the ST). In NHTSA crash testing, the sedan, wagon and ZX5 hatchback earned a perfect five stars for driver protection and four stars for the front passenger; the ZX3 hatch earned four stars in both categories. In frontal-offset testing conducted by the IIHS, the Ford Focus earned a "Good" score, the highest possible. Neither NHTSA nor the IIHS has tested a Focus with side airbags: Without the bags, the government gives it four stars for front-occupant safety in side impacts and three stars for the rear, while the IIHS rates it "Poor" for side impacts.

Driving

Regardless of trim, the 2006 Ford Focus offers a smooth ride and above-average handling. Although the four-wheel fully independent suspension allows for noticeable body roll while cornering, the Focus stays planted and inspires confidence. The steering system is surprisingly quick and responsive, always providing plenty of feedback from the road surface.

Interior

The Ford Focus is roomy for its class, offering generous accommodations for its front and rear passengers, even in three-door ZX3 models. Focus seats are chair-height and padded to the point you'd think the seams would burst from all the stuffing. The control layout is simple, but materials quality is unimpressive. Sound quality from the stock audio systems is surprisingly good, and downright exceptional with the optional Audiophile system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Ford Focus.

5(59%)
4(31%)
3(4%)
2(5%)
1(1%)
4.4
164 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Noticed no recent reviews- thought i'd add mine!
Justin,02/04/2016
ZXW SES 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
I've owned this vehicle for a year now and bought it used on craigslist and got a great deal on it. The previous owners had all records and maintained it really well with the exception of wearing out the leather in the backseat with their children's car seats a little. I've put around 10k miles on it and am currently at 135k. I've driven it from Atlanta to Key West and all over the mountains of north Georgia and I've loved every second of it. I've always been into the appearance of this model and in shopping around noted the recurring problems of interior plastic parts breaking (something mine doesn't suffer from) and electrical/wiring issues. One thing I wish I had been aware of beFORE purchasing this wagon was the issues with the wiring harness in the rear trunk hatch. It's a shame that Ford has not recalled effected models since it seems to be a widespread issue. I managed to rewire mine and all seems well, but what a nightmare it was to do. Advise to anyone thinking about buying one, check and see under the rubber boot that houses the harness to see if the wires have already been replaced... it's likely it will need to happen at some point, so be aware of that fact. On long rides I've been happy with the comfort and level in which you can adjust the drivers seating position. Some complain they find the car uncomfortable, but as the driver I don't. I have had my significant other tell me that on long rides it wasn't super great with comfort for the passenger. For every amenity you get with the price range these sell for, for model anyway, it's made me feel a little spoiled. Heated seats, leather (that has held up incredibly well for a now 10 year old car), heated and electric mirrors, etc... all great features. I have also seen in many of these that the coating and labeling on the interior knobs wears off. Mine doesn't suffer from this issue either, and every time I've cleaned it I've done taking care to make sure it stays that way. The cargo space is ample, and got even more so once I realized that the backseats fold all the way down after lifting up the bottom of the seat first. My only issue with this the one time I've needed it was that after remaining in that position for a few days it left some pretty gnarly marks in the leather from where the backs of the seats rested while pulled down - in the end however, it came out and all was well. Also it should be noted that partly why the previous owners opted to sell the car was due to the fact that the back seats don't have headrests. Not having children and rarely carrying more than two adults, this hasn't been an issue for me. Odd that a wagon would not have this included. Gas mileage has been better than advertised despite most of my day to day driving being inner city driving. Very pleased with that. This reminds me however that when I purchased the car the caveat was a new thermostat needed. I took it to my mechanic who then informed and showed me the lengths that Ford went to to save space (and weight) to achieve the fuel economy it does. Some repairs are a bit more complicated (and time consuming) than they might otherwise be with other models. In my case, several other parts had to be removed to get to the thermostat adding to the labor costs. Overall, I'm very happy with this car and hope I continue to be as it ages. I intend to keep it around for a while... definitely happy.
Focus on bang for buck
bliston1,04/09/2011
First real car that i've purchased coming from driving a dodge neon that i put way to much time into keeping running been driving this car since 01/08 and it's been doing great, now i've been reading through the reviews saying that it's bad in the snow, and i'm going to go out on a limb and just say they must have bald tires or be horrible drivers. living in Logan Utah i have yet to have any problems through out the 3 winters that i've had this car, and I've got 40k+ on the all weather tires. Also i'm 6'1 and fit very well into the car with plenty of room to spare may be a bit low to get into but not that bad,
First American car in 22 years
M. Koltz,05/02/2006
I have owned and driven Toyotas for the last 22 years and experienced good value and quality. This Ford product is an outstanding value. The drive and feel are exceptional. Gas mileage is above average. I love the styling of the interior and exterior of the vehicle. The styling moved me to Ford along with the fair acquisition cost.
Fun, Fast but squeaky
nickmbb,10/25/2011
ZX4 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
Its a nice fast city run-around car. Great on gas and is fun to drive. On the highway, it drives smooth at high speeds. Had it for 6 years now and haven't had any mechanical problems (except that squeak).
See all 164 reviews of the 2006 Ford Focus
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
136 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2006 Ford Focus features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2006 Ford Focus

Used 2006 Ford Focus Overview

The Used 2006 Ford Focus is offered in the following submodels: Focus Hatchback, Focus Sedan, Focus Wagon. Available styles include ZX4 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZX4 ST 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M), ZX3 SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZX4 SES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZXW SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZX4 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZX3 S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZXW SES 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZX3 SES 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZX5 S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZX5 SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and ZX5 SES 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Ford Focus?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Ford Focus trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Ford Focus ZX4 SE is priced between $6,690 and$6,690 with odometer readings between 49902 and49902 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Ford Focus ZX4 SES is priced between $2,200 and$2,200 with odometer readings between 158340 and158340 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Ford Focuses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Ford Focus for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2006 Focuses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,200 and mileage as low as 49902 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Ford Focus.

Can't find a used 2006 Ford Focuss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Focus for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $24,897.

Find a used Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,523.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Focus for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,164.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $9,624.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Ford Focus?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

