Consumer Rating
(306)
2002 Ford Focus Review

Pros & Cons

  • Thoughtful ergonomics, large interior, smooth ride, sharp steering, impressive selection of body configurations and features.
  • Seats aren't comfortable for everyone, polarizing styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2002 Ford Focus is a wonderful small car that's fun to drive, frugal with fuel and offered in such a wide variety of configurations it would be hard not to find one that suits your needs.

Vehicle overview

"Smart design and spirited driving" were the guiding forces behind the development of the Focus. Targeted to be the volume leader in Ford sales worldwide, the Focus is a highly evolved compact car with "New Edge" styling, a roomy interior and excellent road manners.

Ford offers the Focus in four body styles: a three-door ZX3 hatchback, a new five-door ZX5 hatchback, a sedan and a wagon. The sedan can be ordered in one of three trim levels, starting with the base LX model and going up to the mid-level SE and highline ZTS trim. Wagons are available in SE or new-for-2002 ZTW trim. For the three door hatchback, a new Mach Audio ZTS version is available, which features a 460-watt audio system with an in-dash six-disc CD changer, a silver-faced instrument cluster and special interior trim pieces. The Mach Audio ZTS also comes with a chrome-tipped exhaust, six-spoke, machined-aluminum wheels, xenon headlamps (a first for the Focus) and MACH Audio badging to distinguish it as a limited edition. It will be available in CD Silver, Liquid Grey and a MACH Audio-exclusive Mandarin Copper.

For safety, the Focus utilizes standard driver and passenger airbags, seatbelt pre-tensioners and load-limiting retractors, and optional side airbags. A three-point safety belt for the center rear seat is standard, as are child safety seat anchor points and automatic locking retractor rear outboard seatbelts. NHTSA crash test scores are very good for a small car.

The base drivetrain for LX models is a 2.0-liter 110-horsepower four-cylinder engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission driving the front wheels. This same drivetrain is standard in SE sedans, but ZTS sedans, along with wagons and hatchbacks, get a more powerful 130-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine as standard equipment. A four-speed automatic is optional. Both engines provide adequate power, though the higher-output motor is the clear choice for enthusiasts.

Still not enough? Then maybe you should consider the SVT Focus. Based on the ZX3, this hot hatch puts out 170 horsepower and is equipped with an exclusive six-speed manual transmission. The SVT Focus also comes with 17-inch wheels, oversized four-wheel disc brakes and a tuned suspension keep it glued to the road. Special equipment that comes standard on the SVT Focus includes a power seat height adjuster, side airbags, heated outside mirrors, fatter front seat side bolsters for improved lateral support, rear head restraints in all positions, titanium-faced electro-luminescent gauges with 160-mph speedo and added oil temp and pressure gauges.

Regardless of trim, the Focus offers a smooth ride quality and above-average handling ability. The four-wheel fully independent suspension allows for noticeable body roll while cornering, but the Focus stays planted and inspires confidence. The steering system is surprisingly quick, fluid and responsive, always providing plenty of feedback from the road surface.

Ford is serious about retaining its share of the worldwide subcompact market. The Focus reflects not only the company's dedication to this goal, but also its ability to make solid, practical transportation for the 21st century.

2002 Highlights

Four new Focus models debut for 2002: the ZX5 five-door hatchback, the well-equipped ZTW wagon, the sport-tuned SVT hatchback and the Mach Audio ZTS. No matter what Focus you pick in 2002, a power moonroof can now be ordered. The high-end ZTS Sedan loses its standard ABS and crummy fake wood dash trim while gaining a rear spoiler. An in-dash six-disc CD changer is standard on ZX5, ZTS and ZTW but optional on all other Foci except the LX Sedan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Ford Focus.

5(47%)
4(33%)
3(12%)
2(7%)
1(1%)
4.2
306 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 306 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2002 Ford Focus ZX5
CarMan,04/10/2010
I have owned several cars in my life and drive more than the average. My Focus had its first repair at 112,000 miles needing a sensor replaced. Other than tires, and brakes, and oil changes this car has been an amazing one and I would not hesitate to buy another. Gas mileage is also incredible, tires are inexpensive, and the seats are more comfortable than in my Jag.
one of the best cars i've owned
ford_351,08/09/2012
When I was 16 my parents gave me a 2002 Focus Wagon SE they had since brand new at 154k miles. Me being dumb at the time and still in Highschool, I beat the living hell out of it on the back roads like nobody would believe and it just kept going and going. Timing belt finally went and then the motor was toast. That's the only major problem with these cars if you have the 2.0 DOHC engine, you HAVE to replace the timing belt every 70k miles. 4 1/2 years later I'm a mechanic and happend to come across another 02 Focus again for a price I couldn't pass up. With 192k miles this car runs / drives so smooth and quiet I couldn't believe it. Just replaced the timing belt today for peace of mind.
Great car so far!
truckguy37,04/27/2014
Bought this 2002 Focus ZX3 5spd last summer with 201,000 on it...for $700 drove it home! Knew it needed a couple things...didn't realize it needed more....Took the cover off the timing belt for inspection (Zetec motor) looked like the timing belt had never been replaced after 201,000 miles...the cracks were on the outside of the belt ready to snap! Had my mechanic look at it and it was very solid car no rust at all..and the seller never told me it had all new brake and fuel lines!! After spending $1,500 to get most of it done, it seems to be pretty good so far. I take it long and very short drives and doesn't leave me stranded. Getting 37 mpg is pretty good too!
Love thiscar
franker01,05/23/2015
SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
Bought it several years ago with about 100K on it. Now pushing 200K. It did break a timing belt which cost me some but that was because the previous owner never had it replaced which I didn't know. Doesn't hold freon but neither does my wife's 5 year old Sienna so that is about 50 bucks a year to recharge. It is a very serviceable car that gets me places and is OK to drive. Looking into buying a newer model.
See all 306 reviews of the 2002 Ford Focus
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 2002 Ford Focus features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2002 Ford Focus

Used 2002 Ford Focus Overview

The Used 2002 Ford Focus is offered in the following submodels: Focus Hatchback, Focus Sedan, Focus Wagon, Focus SVT. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), SE Comfort 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), SE Comfort 4dr Sedan w/Zetec (2.0L 4cyl 5M), LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), LX Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A), SE Comfort 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A), ZX3 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZX3 Power Premium 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZTW 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A), ZX3 Premium 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZTS MACH Audio 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZX5 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), SVT 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M), and ZTS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

