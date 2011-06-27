2004 Ford Focus Review
- Thoughtful ergonomics, spacious interior, fun-to-drive character, sharp steering, impressive selection of body configurations and features.
- Seats aren't comfortable for everyone, not as reliable as some other cars in its segment.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2004 Ford Focus is a wonderful small car that's fun to drive, frugal with fuel and offered in such a wide variety of configurations it would be hard not to find one that suits your needs.
2004 Highlights
The emissions-friendly 2.3-liter PZEV engine released in limited states in 2003 is now available as an option in all states (it comes standard in California, Massachusetts, New York, Vermont and Maine). The only other notable changes to the 2004 Ford Focus are newly optional leather seating for ZX3 models, and a slightly revised suspension offers improved handling.
Most helpful consumer reviews
M J,01/05/2016
ZX3 Comfort 2dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
I bought this car in Mau 2015 with 91k on it. I never had any issues really. Changed plugs in 10 minutes, the alternator went out, but with miles was expected. The strut mounts are squeeking, but not a safety issue. All around a decent car to have. I will have this car til it dies completely. This is my first Ford and I was skeptical. Impressive small car and great.
luckyintx,07/21/2012
Bought my 2004 Focus ZTS in Dec 2007 with 60K. Nice car but had been in some fender bender where the front bumper wasnt installed back correctly. After eating 2 sets of 4 tires, I found out the rims were bent and it has the rarest of Ford Focus ZTS rims ( wide 5 spoke with slit in the middle) nice design though. The 4 disc in dash CD changer wouldnt work when I bought it and replaced it with a DD Kenwood that sounds great! Since it was bought, I have had nothing but strictly electrical issues, which no one can figure out. I have seen others with this make/ model have this same problem, lights flickering all the time. Overall this car has some get-up-and- go for the size engine.
thescorpion1024,09/13/2003
I love it, great car. Great gas milage and fun to drive. However your back will bother you on long road trips.
mike_231,12/21/2010
Purchased in 2007 with 30k miles, just sold with 66k miles. Overall a great daily driver. Got between 28 and 32 MPG in mostly highway driving. Reliability was above average - only items I replaced were front brake rotors and sway bar end links (a common problem?). Otherwise, I only performed routine maintenance at the intervals suggested in the owner's manual. Good braking and cornering feel with decent acceleration. Complaints include strange options (had PW, PL, power mirrors and remote keyless entry, but no cruise control or tilt steering column), and everything under the car was rusted at the time I sold it. Overall, though, a great value.
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
144 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
144 hp @ 5750 rpm
