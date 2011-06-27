  1. Home
2004 Ford Focus Review

Pros & Cons

  • Thoughtful ergonomics, spacious interior, fun-to-drive character, sharp steering, impressive selection of body configurations and features.
  • Seats aren't comfortable for everyone, not as reliable as some other cars in its segment.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2004 Ford Focus is a wonderful small car that's fun to drive, frugal with fuel and offered in such a wide variety of configurations it would be hard not to find one that suits your needs.

2004 Highlights

The emissions-friendly 2.3-liter PZEV engine released in limited states in 2003 is now available as an option in all states (it comes standard in California, Massachusetts, New York, Vermont and Maine). The only other notable changes to the 2004 Ford Focus are newly optional leather seating for ZX3 models, and a slightly revised suspension offers improved handling.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Ford Focus.

5(72%)
4(20%)
3(4%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.6
348 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 348 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good things in small.packages
M J,01/05/2016
ZX3 Comfort 2dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
I bought this car in Mau 2015 with 91k on it. I never had any issues really. Changed plugs in 10 minutes, the alternator went out, but with miles was expected. The strut mounts are squeeking, but not a safety issue. All around a decent car to have. I will have this car til it dies completely. This is my first Ford and I was skeptical. Impressive small car and great.
Fun to drive at a price
luckyintx,07/21/2012
Bought my 2004 Focus ZTS in Dec 2007 with 60K. Nice car but had been in some fender bender where the front bumper wasnt installed back correctly. After eating 2 sets of 4 tires, I found out the rims were bent and it has the rarest of Ford Focus ZTS rims ( wide 5 spoke with slit in the middle) nice design though. The 4 disc in dash CD changer wouldnt work when I bought it and replaced it with a DD Kenwood that sounds great! Since it was bought, I have had nothing but strictly electrical issues, which no one can figure out. I have seen others with this make/ model have this same problem, lights flickering all the time. Overall this car has some get-up-and- go for the size engine.
Focus
thescorpion1024,09/13/2003
I love it, great car. Great gas milage and fun to drive. However your back will bother you on long road trips.
Great Car for Commuting
mike_231,12/21/2010
Purchased in 2007 with 30k miles, just sold with 66k miles. Overall a great daily driver. Got between 28 and 32 MPG in mostly highway driving. Reliability was above average - only items I replaced were front brake rotors and sway bar end links (a common problem?). Otherwise, I only performed routine maintenance at the intervals suggested in the owner's manual. Good braking and cornering feel with decent acceleration. Complaints include strange options (had PW, PL, power mirrors and remote keyless entry, but no cruise control or tilt steering column), and everything under the car was rusted at the time I sold it. Overall, though, a great value.
See all 348 reviews of the 2004 Ford Focus
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
144 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
144 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2004 Ford Focus features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger1 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2004 Ford Focus

Used 2004 Ford Focus Overview

The Used 2004 Ford Focus is offered in the following submodels: Focus Hatchback, Focus Sedan, Focus Wagon, Focus SVT. Available styles include SVT 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M), SVT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M), SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), SE 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M), SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A), ZX5 Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M), ZX3 Premium 2dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M), ZX3 Comfort 2dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M), ZX5 Comfort 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M), ZX5 Comfort 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZTW 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl 4A), ZX3 Comfort 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), LX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M), ZX3 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZTS 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M), SE 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl 4A), ZX5 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZX5 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M), and ZX3 2dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Ford Focus?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Ford Focus trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Ford Focus ZTW is priced between $5,000 and$5,000 with odometer readings between 115698 and115698 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Ford Focuses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Ford Focus for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2004 Focuses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $899 and mileage as low as 115698 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Ford Focus.

Can't find a used 2004 Ford Focuss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Focus for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,002.

Find a used Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,070.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Focus for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,295.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $14,701.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Ford Focus?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Focus lease specials

