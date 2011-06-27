Bought my 2004 Focus ZTS in Dec 2007 with 60K. Nice car but had been in some fender bender where the front bumper wasnt installed back correctly. After eating 2 sets of 4 tires, I found out the rims were bent and it has the rarest of Ford Focus ZTS rims ( wide 5 spoke with slit in the middle) nice design though. The 4 disc in dash CD changer wouldnt work when I bought it and replaced it with a DD Kenwood that sounds great! Since it was bought, I have had nothing but strictly electrical issues, which no one can figure out. I have seen others with this make/ model have this same problem, lights flickering all the time. Overall this car has some get-up-and- go for the size engine.

