  • $6,690

    2006 Ford Focus ZX4 SE

    49,902 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Fitzgerald Toyota Gaithersburg - Gaithersburg / Maryland

    "Blue ZX4 SES FWD 5-Speed Manual Duratec 2.0L I4 DOHC 4 Speakers

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus ZX4 SE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FAHP34N06W147811
    Stock: 032199AA
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-09-2020

  • $2,993

    2006 Ford Focus undefined

    215,953 miles
    3 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    D-Patrick Volkswagen - Evansville / Indiana

    2006 Ford Focus ZX4 S Recent Arrival! 4 Speakers, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Single CD/MP3 Player w/Clock, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Rear window defroster, Split folding rear seat. 4D Sedan S ZX4 4-Speed Automatic Duratec 2.0L I4 DOHC FWD Liquid Gray Clearcoat Metallic

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FAHP34N66W159655
    Stock: L6738
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-24-2020

  • $3,290

    2006 Ford Focus ZX4 SE

    117,286 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

    STILL UNDER EMISSIONS WARRANTY FROM FORD! - PZEV WARRANTY COVERS A LOT OF STUFF - SIMPLE RELIABLE SEDAN - RELIABLE 2.0L DURATEC ENGINE - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - BRAND NEW FRONT AND REAR BRAKES - FOR THE AGE/MILES ITS IN GOOD SHAPE! - RUNS WELL, COLD AC, AND OVERALL WELL KEPT - NO LEAKS OR MAJOR ISSUES - SOME MINOR PAINT OXIDATION HERE AND THERE

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus ZX4 SE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FAFP34N86W155839
    Stock: OT9122381F
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $1,950

    2006 Ford Focus ZX3 S

    244,091 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky

    GOOD PRCIE!!!!! Visit Broadway Auto Mall online at broadwayautomallky.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 859-253-3700 today to schedule your test drive.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus ZX3 S with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FAFP31N06W255809
    Stock: A4165
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,999

    2006 Ford Focus ZX4 S

    88,350 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Empire Auto Sales (SD) - Sioux Falls / South Dakota

    One OWNER! With LOW LOW miles and in great condition. 90 day warranty all service work is done ready for years of great driving and gas mileage is awesome. The paint is in great shape and condition. No dings are visible on this vehicle. The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left. The front windshield is in excellent condition. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The battery is in excellent condition. The brakes are in great condition. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. A full size spare is included with this vehicle. This vehicle had one previous owner.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus ZX4 S with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FAFP34N36W119427
    Stock: 2564
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,500

    2006 Ford Focus undefined

    201,776 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Tom Kelley Chevrolet Buick - Decatur / Indiana

    2006 Ford Focus ZX4 Duratec 2.0L I4 DOHC Cloud 9 White Clearcoat 26/32 City/Highway MPG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FAFP34N96W228703
    Stock: 3U10202
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-10-2020

  • New Listing
    $4,495

    2006 Ford Focus ZX4 SE

    91,000 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Sleepy Hollow Motor Sales - New Eagle / Pennsylvania

    2006 FORD FOCUS SE ZX4 SEDAN WITH 91,000 ORIGINAL MILES ON ODOMETER!! CHARCOAL GRAY WITH GRAY CLOTH INTERIOR. BODY AND INTERIOR VERY NICE CONDITION. FRESH OIL AND FILTER , CURRENT PA EMISSIONS AND INSPECTION. VERY NICE ENTRY LEVEL PRICED CAR! WARRANTY WITH PURCHASE.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus ZX4 SE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FAFP34N26W126983
    Stock: A-7377B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $1,050

    2006 Ford Focus undefined

    176,791 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Kruse Buick GMC - Marshall / Minnesota

    2006 Ford Focus ZX4 SE FWD Good Tires, Non-Smoker, Great Gas Mileage, Salvage Title, 4D Sedan, Duratec 2.0L I4 DOHC.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FAHP34N26W219902
    Stock: F8127B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-10-2020

  • New Listing
    $5,551

    2006 Ford Focus ZXW SE

    73,079 miles
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Ford Lincoln Orange Park - Jacksonville / Florida

    Side-Impact Airbags 2.0L Dohc Smpi I4 Duratec 20E Engine Solid Clearcoat Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus ZXW SE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FAHP36N86W148346
    Stock: 6W148346
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-29-2020

  • $2,200

    2006 Ford Focus ZX4 SES

    158,340 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Branch Avenue Auto Sales - Clinton / Maryland

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus ZX4 SES with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FAFP34N96W236817
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,995

    2006 Ford Focus ZX4 ST

    146,091 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lithia Toyota of Redding - Redding / California

    EPA 31 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! CD Silver Metallic exterior, ST trim. Aluminum Wheels, CD Player, SIDE-IMPACT AIRBAGS, CLOTH SPORT FRONT BUCKET SEATS W/TWO-..., Non-Smoker vehicle. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, 4-Wheel ABS. OPTION PACKAGES: SIDE-IMPACT AIRBAGS, CLOTH SPORT FRONT BUCKET SEATS W/TWO-TONE CHARCOAL & BLACK/RED FABRIC INSERT (STD). "A wonderful small car that's fun to drive." -Edmunds.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 31 MPG Hwy.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus ZX4 ST with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FAHP38Z66W138804
    Stock: 6W138804
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-03-2020

  • New Listing
    $5,540

    2006 Ford Focus undefined

    62,222 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Kempthorn Mercedes-Benz - Canton / Ohio

    Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Silver 2006 Ford Focus ZX5 FWD 4-Speed Automatic Duratec 2.0L I4 DOHC

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FAHP37N56W164065
    Stock: TV01250A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-27-2020

  • New Listing
    $3,998

    2006 Ford Focus ZX4 S

    125,803 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Kelly Nissan of Route 33 - Easton / Pennsylvania

    2006 Ford Focus ZX4 Duratec 2.0L I4 DOHC FWD Silver Mechanics Special - SOLD AS IS due to age and miles... vehicle has not been serviced thru our shop.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus ZX4 S with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FAFP34N86W244911
    Stock: NP5111A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-27-2020

  • $3,450

    2006 Ford Focus undefined

    164,355 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Korz Auto Farm - Kansas City / Kansas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FAHP31N16W190624
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,000

    2006 Ford Focus ZX4 S

    93,539 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Dick Genthe Chevrolet - Southgate / Michigan

    Buckle up for the ride of a lifetime! This 2006 Ford Focus ZX4 S includes a top-notch dual airbags and airbag deactivation. This one's on the market for $5,000. This one's a keeper. It has a crash test safety rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus ZX4 S with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FAHP34N66W118118
    Stock: 23349U
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-08-2020

  • $2,999

    2006 Ford Focus ZX4 S

    152,634 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mac-D Motors - Chula Vista / California

    EASY FINANCING!FACIL FINANCIAMIENTO(619) 207-6313 APLICA ONLINE! APPLY! APPLY! APPLY!We approve in MINUTES!!!! 126 Broadway Ste A Chula Vista CA 91910 HABLAMOS ESPANOL!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus ZX4 S with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FAFP34NX6W155924
    Stock: 2014539
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,999

    2006 Ford Focus undefined

    152,690 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Kyle Edwards Chevrolet - Checotah / Oklahoma

    Blue 2006 Ford Focus ZX3 Duratec 2.0L I4 DOHC FWD

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FAHP31N16W199632
    Stock: 1298B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-07-2020

  • $2,995

    2006 Ford Focus ZXW SE

    119,438 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Rick Ford Sales - Hemlock / Michigan

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus ZXW SE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FAHP36N16W164064
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

