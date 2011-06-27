Used 2006 Ford Focus for Sale Near Me
- $6,690
2006 Ford Focus ZX4 SE49,902 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fitzgerald Toyota Gaithersburg - Gaithersburg / Maryland
"Blue ZX4 SES FWD 5-Speed Manual Duratec 2.0L I4 DOHC 4 Speakers
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus ZX4 SE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP34N06W147811
Stock: 032199AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- $2,993
2006 Ford Focus undefined215,953 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
D-Patrick Volkswagen - Evansville / Indiana
2006 Ford Focus ZX4 S Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at D-Patrick #1 Used Cars. Our premium vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting the lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans, and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location with sale prices starting as low as $2500. Including a large selection of certified, Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Ford, Lincoln, Honda, and Nissan. Get pre-approved with us, and get financing offers like no payments for 60 days. Get more for your trade at D-Patrick #1 Used Cars where we buy cars for cash. New for 2020, we are Evansville’s Kelley Blue Book Instant Cash Offer Buying Center. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 4 Speakers, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Single CD/MP3 Player w/Clock, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Rear window defroster, Split folding rear seat. 4D Sedan S ZX4 4-Speed Automatic Duratec 2.0L I4 DOHC FWD Liquid Gray Clearcoat Metallic CALL US TODAY 812-471-7791 and shop online at www.evansvilleusedcars.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP34N66W159655
Stock: L6738
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $3,290
2006 Ford Focus ZX4 SE117,286 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - STILL UNDER EMISSIONS WARRANTY FROM FORD! - PZEV WARRANTY COVERS A LOT OF STUFF - SIMPLE RELIABLE SEDAN - RELIABLE 2.0L DURATEC ENGINE - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - BRAND NEW FRONT AND REAR BRAKES - FOR THE AGE/MILES ITS IN GOOD SHAPE! - RUNS WELL, COLD AC, AND OVERALL WELL KEPT - NO LEAKS OR MAJOR ISSUES - SOME MINOR PAINT OXIDATION HERE AND THERE - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus ZX4 SE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP34N86W155839
Stock: OT9122381F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,950
2006 Ford Focus ZX3 S244,091 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
GOOD PRCIE!!!!! Visit Broadway Auto Mall online at broadwayautomallky.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 859-253-3700 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus ZX3 S with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP31N06W255809
Stock: A4165
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,999
2006 Ford Focus ZX4 S88,350 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Empire Auto Sales (SD) - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
One OWNER! With LOW LOW miles and in great condition. 90 day warranty all service work is done ready for years of great driving and gas mileage is awesome. The paint is in great shape and condition. No dings are visible on this vehicle. The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left. The front windshield is in excellent condition. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The battery is in excellent condition. The brakes are in great condition. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. A full size spare is included with this vehicle. This vehicle had one previous owner. Be an Empire Buyer Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus ZX4 S with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP34N36W119427
Stock: 2564
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,500
2006 Ford Focus undefined201,776 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tom Kelley Chevrolet Buick - Decatur / Indiana
2006 Ford Focus ZX4 Duratec 2.0L I4 DOHC Cloud 9 White Clearcoat 26/32 City/Highway MPG Where else can you shop 7 brands in one location? We offer new Ford, New Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram, New Chevrolet and New Buick. In addition to a great selection of used pre-owned inventory. Used vehicles as low as $2,000. Why Choose Us? You will receive FREE UNLIMITED CAR WASHES, good at ALL State of the Art Kelley Car Wash Locations, for as long as you own your vehicle! (**2 washes per week equates to an $832.00 value per year!**) Free Car Wash Locations include the 14/69 Auto Mall, Kelley Chevrolet, and Tom Kelley Chevrolet Buick Ford! (Just south of Fort Wayne in Decatur, IN) Kelley Automotive Group is proud to Pre-Apply Forever New Paint Protection to ALL New & Pre-Owned vehicles. To receive the Forever New Limited Warranty, $399 will be added to the purchase price of your Pre-Owned Vehicle. (Kelley Price + $399 (to receive Limited Warranty)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP34N96W228703
Stock: 3U10202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- New Listing$4,495
2006 Ford Focus ZX4 SE91,000 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Sleepy Hollow Motor Sales - New Eagle / Pennsylvania
2006 FORD FOCUS SE ZX4 SEDAN WITH 91,000 ORIGINAL MILES ON ODOMETER!! CHARCOAL GRAY WITH GRAY CLOTH INTERIOR. BODY AND INTERIOR VERY NICE CONDITION. FRESH OIL AND FILTER , CURRENT PA EMISSIONS AND INSPECTION. VERY NICE ENTRY LEVEL PRICED CAR! WARRANTY WITH PURCHASE. GIVE US CALL AT 724-258-5933.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus ZX4 SE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP34N26W126983
Stock: A-7377B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,050
2006 Ford Focus undefined176,791 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kruse Buick GMC - Marshall / Minnesota
2006 Ford Focus ZX4 SE FWD Good Tires, Non-Smoker, Great Gas Mileage, Salvage Title, 4D Sedan, Duratec 2.0L I4 DOHC. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Ask about our Free Oil for Life Program! See more at www.krusemotors.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP34N26W219902
Stock: F8127B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- New Listing$5,551
2006 Ford Focus ZXW SE73,079 milesDelivery available*
AutoNation Ford Lincoln Orange Park - Jacksonville / Florida
Side-Impact Airbags 2.0L Dohc Smpi I4 Duratec 20E Engine Solid Clearcoat Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus ZXW SE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP36N86W148346
Stock: 6W148346
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- $2,200
2006 Ford Focus ZX4 SES158,340 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Branch Avenue Auto Sales - Clinton / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus ZX4 SES with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP34N96W236817
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,995
2006 Ford Focus ZX4 ST146,091 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Toyota of Redding - Redding / California
EPA 31 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! CD Silver Metallic exterior, ST trim. Aluminum Wheels, CD Player, SIDE-IMPACT AIRBAGS, CLOTH SPORT FRONT BUCKET SEATS W/TWO-..., Non-Smoker vehicle. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, 4-Wheel ABS. OPTION PACKAGES: SIDE-IMPACT AIRBAGS, CLOTH SPORT FRONT BUCKET SEATS W/TWO-TONE CHARCOAL & BLACK/RED FABRIC INSERT (STD). EXPERTS CONCLUDE: "A wonderful small car that's fun to drive." -Edmunds.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 31 MPG Hwy. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Our commitment to treating you in a neighborly fashion extends from our inventories and auto repair service to our no-frills, easy-to-comprehend auto financing. This comes not only in the form of car loans and leasing service for drivers from Redding, Chico, Red Bluff and Shasta Lake, but a tenacious spirit dedicated to getting the flexible terms you deserve. Please feel free to explore our entire site and see all of the products, services, and pre-buy car research we have to offer. Pricing analysis performed on 8/12/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus ZX4 ST with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP38Z66W138804
Stock: 6W138804
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- New Listing$5,540
2006 Ford Focus undefined62,222 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kempthorn Mercedes-Benz - Canton / Ohio
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Silver 2006 Ford Focus ZX5 FWD 4-Speed Automatic Duratec 2.0L I4 DOHCPlease contact any of our Kempthorn Pre-Owned Sales Team members @ 1-800-451-3877 or 1-330-452-6511. Pricing is subject to change without notice. Kempthorn Motors is not responsible for pricing errors or misprints on vehicle listings.Please call prior to your arrival to ensure availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP37N56W164065
Stock: TV01250A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- New Listing$3,998
2006 Ford Focus ZX4 S125,803 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kelly Nissan of Route 33 - Easton / Pennsylvania
2006 Ford Focus ZX4 Duratec 2.0L I4 DOHC FWD SilverMechanics Special - SOLD AS IS due to age and miles... vehicle has not been serviced thru our shop... We've been in the Lehigh Valley since 1967, we'll be here tomorrow. Come find out why Kelly was voted the best place to buy an used car in the Lehigh Valley... ***Kelly Nissan in Easton - Your New Nissan and Used Car Dealer Serving Easton, Nazareth, Allentown, Emmaus, Phillipsburg, Bethlehem, and the Poconos***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus ZX4 S with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP34N86W244911
Stock: NP5111A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $3,450
2006 Ford Focus undefined164,355 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Korz Auto Farm - Kansas City / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP31N16W190624
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,000
2006 Ford Focus ZX4 S93,539 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dick Genthe Chevrolet - Southgate / Michigan
Family owned, home of the FREE 2 year maintenance package!!! Buckle up for the ride of a lifetime! This 2006 Ford Focus ZX4 S includes a top-notch dual airbags and airbag deactivation. This one's on the market for $5,000. This one's a keeper. It has a crash test safety rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Don't wait on this one. Schedule a test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus ZX4 S with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP34N66W118118
Stock: 23349U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $2,999
2006 Ford Focus ZX4 S152,634 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mac-D Motors - Chula Vista / California
EASY FINANCING!FACIL FINANCIAMIENTO(619) 207-6313 APLICA ONLINE! APPLY! APPLY! APPLY!We approve in MINUTES!!!! 126 Broadway Ste A Chula Vista CA 91910 HABLAMOS ESPANOL!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus ZX4 S with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP34NX6W155924
Stock: 2014539
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,999
2006 Ford Focus undefined152,690 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kyle Edwards Chevrolet - Checotah / Oklahoma
Blue 2006 Ford Focus ZX3 Duratec 2.0L I4 DOHC FWD Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP31N16W199632
Stock: 1298B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-07-2020
- $2,995
2006 Ford Focus ZXW SE119,438 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Rick Ford Sales - Hemlock / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus ZXW SE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP36N16W164064
Certified Pre-Owned: No