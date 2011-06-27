Close

D-Patrick Volkswagen - Evansville / Indiana

2006 Ford Focus ZX4 S Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at D-Patrick #1 Used Cars. Our premium vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting the lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans, and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location with sale prices starting as low as $2500. Including a large selection of certified, Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Ford, Lincoln, Honda, and Nissan. Get pre-approved with us, and get financing offers like no payments for 60 days. Get more for your trade at D-Patrick #1 Used Cars where we buy cars for cash. New for 2020, we are Evansville’s Kelley Blue Book Instant Cash Offer Buying Center. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 4 Speakers, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Single CD/MP3 Player w/Clock, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Rear window defroster, Split folding rear seat. 4D Sedan S ZX4 4-Speed Automatic Duratec 2.0L I4 DOHC FWD Liquid Gray Clearcoat Metallic CALL US TODAY 812-471-7791 and shop online at www.evansvilleusedcars.com.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 3 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Ford Focus with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FAHP34N66W159655

Stock: L6738

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-24-2020