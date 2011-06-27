  1. Home
2007 Ford Focus Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Plush ride quality, responsive steering, comfortable seats front and rear, simple controls, four body styles to choose from.
  • Sloppy fit and finish, low-grade plastic trim in cabin, inadequate storage and cupholders, no rear head restraints or side curtain airbags, 2.3-liter engine limited to ST sedan.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The oldest economy car on the market, the 2007 Ford Focus is several steps behind the class leaders when it comes to interior design, safety features and overall quality. However, its variety of body styles and fun-to-drive character could still make it an acceptable choice for budget-minded enthusiasts and commuters.

Vehicle overview

Now in the eighth year of its model cycle, the Ford Focus is the oldest economy car in the U.S. market. Although the European-market Focus received a full redesign two years ago, Ford has never brought this newer version to the U.S. because of cost constraints. We still like the original Focus: It's fun to drive, comfortable for commuting and available as a sedan (ZX4), two-door hatchback (ZX3), four-door hatchback (ZX5) or wagon (ZXW). But there's no denying the fact that Ford's compact car has fallen behind the competition in interior design, materials quality and safety features. Additionally, the fit and finish problems that plagued early Focus models persist on later models.

Ford says "smart design and spirited driving" were the guiding forces behind the development of the Focus. Unlike the Escort before it, the Focus was designed as a world car that would be sold across the globe. When it debuted in 2000, it offered unusual styling, a roomy interior and excellent road manners, thanks to its responsive steering and suspension. Unfortunately, the car was saddled with numerous recalls in its first couple of years, though the major issues have since been ironed out.

Although the car's styling was softened during a 2005 refresh, the 2007 Ford Focus is just as spirited as the original out on the road. The problem is that many competitors are equally entertaining to drive and offer higher-quality interiors with more feature content. The Focus costs less than some of these cars, though, and it's definitely worth a look if the out-the-door price is a primary consideration and you're willing to give up some refinement.

2007 Ford Focus models

The 2007 Ford Focus compact car comes in four body styles: a two-door ZX3 hatchback, a four-door ZX5 hatchback, a ZX4 sedan and a ZXW wagon. The hatchbacks and sedan come in three trim levels -- S, SE and SES -- while the wagon is available in SE and SES trims only. Additionally, there's a sport-oriented Focus ST sedan.

Aside from a standard MP3-compatible CD player, base S models are pretty spartan, offering only 15-inch steel wheels, black exterior trim and a height-adjustable driver seat. The SE adds the essentials, including air-conditioning, a center armrest, map lights, keyless entry and power windows, locks and mirrors; this midlevel Focus also gets a rear antiroll bar for better handling. The uplevel Focus SES includes 16-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, body-color exterior trim, cruise control, tachometer and a tilt/telescoping steering wheel. The top-line ST sedan adds a performance-tuned suspension, black/red sport seats and distinctive trim inside and out. Options for the 2007 Ford Focus include a sunroof, an in-dash CD changer and leather upholstery.

2007 Highlights

Changes are minimal on the 2007 Ford Focus. All CD players are now MP3-compatible, and models with the optional CD changer automatically get audio controls on the steering wheel. Optional on SE and SES trim levels is a new interior upgrade package with two-tone leather seats and satin metallic interior trim. You can also get the leather seats as a stand-alone extra. Additionally, the ST sedan and all SE and SES sedans and hatchbacks are eligible for the Street Appearance Package, which provides special exterior trim and a polished exhaust outlet. Powertrain warranty coverage is extended to 5 years/100,000 miles as of July 2006.

Performance & mpg

The standard drivetrain in the Focus is a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder rated for 136 horsepower (130 in states that have adopted California emissions standards). The ST sedan features a 2.3-liter 4 good for 151 hp. A 5-speed manual transmission is standard across the line and a 4-speed automatic is optional on all but the base S ZX3 hatchback and the ST sedan. The 2.0-liter engine offers above-average fuel economy for this class, with an EPA rating of 27 mpg city, 37 mpg highway with the manual and 27/34 with the automatic. The Focus ST is less impressive in this regard, with its 22/32 rating.

Safety

All Focus models come with 3-point belts in all five seating positions, but there are no head restraints in the backseat. Front disc/rear drum brakes are standard on all but the Focus ST sedan, which has 4-wheel discs. ABS and traction control are standard on the ST and optional on all other models; front seat-mounted side airbags are optional across the board.

In NHTSA frontal-impact crash testing, the sedan, wagon and ZX5 hatchback earned a perfect five stars for driver protection and four stars for the front passenger; the ZX3 hatch earned four stars in both categories. In frontal-offset testing conducted by the IIHS, the Focus earned a "Good" score, the highest possible. Neither NHTSA nor the IIHS has tested a Focus with side airbags: Without the bags, the government gives it three stars for front-occupant safety in side impacts and four stars for the rear, while the IIHS rates it "Poor" for side impacts.

Driving

Most Ford Focus buyers will be content with the base 2.0-liter engine, which offers a more usable power band than its modest horsepower rating would indicate. Acceleration is noticeably quicker in the Focus ST, but other econosport cars in this price range are quicker still. Regardless of trim, the Focus offers a smooth ride and above-average handling. Although the four-wheel fully independent suspension allows for noticeable body roll while cornering, the Focus stays planted and inspires confidence. The steering is surprisingly quick and responsive, always providing plenty of feedback from the road surface.

Interior

The 2007 Ford Focus is roomy for its class, offering generous accommodations for its front and rear passengers, even in the ZX3 hatchback. Focus seats are chair height and padded to the point you'd think the seams would burst from all the stuffing. Unfortunately, Ford requires you to spring for the top-line SES or ST in order to get a tilt/telescoping steering wheel; lower-line models have a nonadjustable wheel. The control layout is simple, but materials quality is unimpressive. Sound quality from the stock audio systems is surprisingly good, and downright exceptional with the optional Audiophile system. In terms of cargo capacity, the Focus sedan offers 14.8 cubic feet; the hatchbacks offer 18.0 cubes and the wagon offers 35.6 cubes. All models have a 60/40-split folding seat; with the seats folded, the Focus wagon provides 73.7 cubic feet of space, making it a better hauler than most small SUVs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Ford Focus.

5(59%)
4(27%)
3(7%)
2(5%)
1(2%)
4.4
192 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not to be overlooked.
Andrew Parkhurst,12/04/2015
ZX3 SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
This car is best understood in context. I bought it new in December of 2006 for around $15k. Hondas and Nissans from 4 years prior were going for $18k. It was an excellent deal for what you get, and I think that too many people dismissed it because it was an older design. Ford introduced the Focus around 2000, but that means by the time they produced the 2007 model year most of the bugs were worked out. Remember this was an award-winning car for many years until it started getting a little long in the tooth. I have had a few problems in 115k miles, though not as many as I expected. Little things do come up every now and then, but it sure beats having to drive a Corolla. The alternator went out at around 70k, but that is not necessarily Ford's fault. The cruise control stopped working at 60k, simply got a cable replaced and it is as good as new. One problem these cars have is the clockspring (in the steering wheel, works with the airbag system), which had to be replaced at 75k. There was some carbon buildup in the throttle body at around 50k, but that is more because of my short commute at the time and the engine not getting warmed up enough. The radio did stop working a few years ago, so I replaced it with an aftermarket Alpine stereo that sounds a little better, but the stock radio was not bad. Problems are basically electrical in nature, but I have never been stranded and the basic powertrain is simple enough. Simple is good. The hatchback design is one-of-a-kind, and has actually aged a little better than the sedan. The 5-speed manual has crisp shifts and is well-suited to the 2.0 liter gas engine. It has a fantastically light clutch. 136 hp is not a ton, but it will accelerate just fine and keep up with traffic. The best thing about the Focus is its ride-handling tradeoff. The steering has excellent feel, the ride is never harsh, and it will go right where you point it. Not bad for an economy car. We have a 2013 VW Golf as well. While the Golf is a more mature, heavier feeling car, the Focus is much more playful with no dead spot in the steering and a near perfect driving position. The hatchback is nice to be able to load larger items, has great visibility and the back seat is so much bigger than many of the new compact/midsize cars. The 2012-present Focus is much more cramped inside. The weakest thing about this car is that it just wasn't screwed together very well on the inside. It rattles, sometimes badly, sometimes not so much, depending on the tire pressure. Sometimes I feel like I have the best car ever--it is quite fun to drive--and sometimes I just want something a little quieter, a little more refined. But then, I get on a back road with the 5-speed and realize that this car is one-of-a-kind and it will be hard to replace when the time eventually comes.
Outstanding
greenpony,05/29/2012
I am writing this review after five years and 120,000 miles of nearly problem-free ownership. This car is simple, inexpensive, reliable, and fuel-efficient transportation. Been in the shop twice, only for suspension-related problems. I blame Illinois' pockmarked roads. Comfort is adequate for four people. Trunk is cavernous. MPG is outstanding! Post-2008 EPA ratings are 24/33, and I've only had two tanks below 30 mpg (both 29.7). 40 mpg isn't uncommon in the summer. Reliability is excellent, should have no problem with ANOTHER 120,000 miles.
As good as it gets
Daniel Feldman,01/03/2007
This is probably the last affordable station wagon that provides what stations are supposed to: space, with a lot of fuel economy, without paying for the performance of the car. My only complaint would be about the interior design where a few more compartments could be added, and the quality of the materials could be higher. It would be great if all the accessories offered on the British version of this car were available.
Great Little Workhorse of a Car
G.C. Cantor,12/15/2015
ZX5 SES 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
My parents purchased this car new in 2007 for about $17,500. I received it from them in February 2013 w/18,400 miles on it. Today it has just under 50,000 miles. I can't say enough good things about it. The interior headroom is excellent as are the sight lines based on the fact that the front seats are mounted on an elevated platform, unlike the newer Focus model, whose seats are mounted very low. I must transport my elderly mother to frequent doctor appointments and she has no difficulty getting in or out of the car. The car accelerates well, particularly on freeway ramps and corners remarkably well for a smaller vehicle. Gas mileage could be a little better, but I probably average 26-27 mpg in city and 30 or so on the highway. Still operating with its original belts and hoses. I particularly love the hatch and the voluminous trunk storage, which has more cubic feet than on many larger models. Some rattles and noises, particularly when the weather is cold, but nothing major. The heated seats are wonderful during the long Ohio winters as are the heated mirrors. In short, a great car for little money.
See all 192 reviews of the 2007 Ford Focus
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
136 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Ford Focus features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2007 Ford Focus

Used 2007 Ford Focus Overview

The Used 2007 Ford Focus is offered in the following submodels: Focus Hatchback, Focus Sedan, Focus Wagon. Available styles include ZX4 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZX4 ST 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M), ZX3 SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZX4 SES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZX3 S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZX4 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZX3 SES 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZX5 SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZX5 S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZX5 SES 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZXW SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and ZXW SES 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Ford Focus?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Ford Focus trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Ford Focus ZX4 S is priced between $4,000 and$4,495 with odometer readings between 125344 and127180 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Ford Focus ZX3 SES is priced between $5,994 and$5,994 with odometer readings between 41530 and41530 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Which used 2007 Ford Focuses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Ford Focus for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2007 Focuses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,000 and mileage as low as 41530 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Ford Focus.

Can't find a used 2007 Ford Focuss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Focus for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,631.

Find a used Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $25,133.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Focus for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $21,498.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $20,993.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Ford Focus?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

