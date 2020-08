Used 2016 Ford Focus RS for Sale Near Me

White Bear Lake Mitsubishi - Saint Paul / Minnesota

Low mileage. Super performance, all wheel drive turbocharged hatchback. Manual shift. Lifetime powertrain warranty. (If you keep it stock) Heated leather interior and sunroof. Accident and damage free CARFAX report.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Ford Focus RS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: WF0DP3TH3G4113991

Stock: W95948T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-24-2020