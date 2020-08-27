Used 2016 Ford Focus RS for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Miami - Miami / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new battery! Wheels: 19" Prem Painted Forged Alloy Power Moonroof Nitrous Blue Quad-Coat Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Charcoal Black; Leather Recaro Seats W/Miko Dinamica Inserts This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Ford Focus RS, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. You can tell this 2016 Ford Focus has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 48,469mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2016 Ford Focus: The Ford Focus is a small car that offers a number of features otherwise seen in larger or more luxurious vehicles. For instance, the Focus is the first vehicle in its class to offer Active Park Assist, which can actually guide and steer the car into a parking space if the driver moderates speed with the brake. It's also the first small car to offer Ford's MyFord Touch system, which relies on a sophisticated touch-screen system and has advanced voice-command features and can even provide Wi-Fi for the car and the area surrounding. Technology aside, the new Focus stands out from the class for its excellent handling and poise, sporty driving feel and impressive fuel economy. This model sets itself apart with low price of entry, fully electric variant available, Wide range of configurations from fuel efficient to high performance, and strong value even in base trim With just 48,469 miles, this car is barely broken in. AutoNation SPECIAL VALUE Vehicle -BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH OUR 5 -DAY -250 MILE MONEY BACK GURANTEE All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Ford Focus RS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: WF0DP3TH8G4114182

Stock: G4114182

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020