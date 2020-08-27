Used 2016 Ford Focus RS for Sale Near Me
- 19,758 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$32,996$1,644 Below Market
White Bear Lake Mitsubishi - Saint Paul / Minnesota
Low mileage. Super performance, all wheel drive turbocharged hatchback. Manual shift. Lifetime powertrain warranty. (If you keep it stock) Heated leather interior and sunroof. Accident and damage free CARFAX report.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Focus RS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WF0DP3TH3G4113991
Stock: W95948T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 17,210 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,999
Empire Auto Group - La Mesa / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Focus RS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WF0DP3TH1G4116159
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,682 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$33,781$903 Below Market
EMG Auto Sales - Avenel / New Jersey
Thank you for your interest in one of EMG Auto Sales's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2016 Ford Focus RS with 25,682mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This AWD-equipped vehicle handles well in any weather condition or terrain. You'll benefit from superb handling, improved steering and excellent acceleration. With less than 25,682mi on this Ford Focus, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. More information about the 2016 Ford Focus: The Ford Focus is a small car that offers a number of features otherwise seen in larger or more luxurious vehicles. For instance, the Focus is the first vehicle in its class to offer Active Park Assist, which can actually guide and steer the car into a parking space if the driver moderates speed with the brake. It's also the first small car to offer Ford's MyFord Touch system, which relies on a sophisticated touch-screen system and has advanced voice-command features and can even provide Wi-Fi for the car and the area surrounding. Technology aside, the new Focus stands out from the class for its excellent handling and poise, sporty driving feel and impressive fuel economy. Interesting features of this model are low price of entry, fully electric variant available, Wide range of configurations from fuel efficient to high performance, and strong value even in base trim
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Focus RS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WF0DP3TH3G4113196
Stock: 9923
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 31,870 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,990$1,247 Below Market
Elite Motor Cars - Concord / California
2016 Ford Focus RS with 31k miles. Oxford White with Charcoal Black Leather and Alcantara.Factory options include:Leather Recaro Seats w/Miko Dinamica Inserts,Voice-Activated Touch-Screen Navigation System,Heated 3 Point Steering Wheel,Heated Front-Seats,Power Moonroof,Bluetooth,and more.Clean title, clean carfax.Financing available for ALL credit types. Extended service contracts available. Trades accepted.Call Elite Motor Cars 925.326.4800. Text 925.350.8769.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Focus RS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WF0DP3TH3G4117524
Stock: 005202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 48,469 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$28,952$901 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Miami - Miami / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new battery! Wheels: 19" Prem Painted Forged Alloy Power Moonroof Nitrous Blue Quad-Coat Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Charcoal Black; Leather Recaro Seats W/Miko Dinamica Inserts This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Ford Focus RS, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. You can tell this 2016 Ford Focus has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 48,469mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2016 Ford Focus: The Ford Focus is a small car that offers a number of features otherwise seen in larger or more luxurious vehicles. For instance, the Focus is the first vehicle in its class to offer Active Park Assist, which can actually guide and steer the car into a parking space if the driver moderates speed with the brake. It's also the first small car to offer Ford's MyFord Touch system, which relies on a sophisticated touch-screen system and has advanced voice-command features and can even provide Wi-Fi for the car and the area surrounding. Technology aside, the new Focus stands out from the class for its excellent handling and poise, sporty driving feel and impressive fuel economy. This model sets itself apart with low price of entry, fully electric variant available, Wide range of configurations from fuel efficient to high performance, and strong value even in base trim With just 48,469 miles, this car is barely broken in. AutoNation SPECIAL VALUE Vehicle -BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH OUR 5 -DAY -250 MILE MONEY BACK GURANTEE All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Focus RS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WF0DP3TH8G4114182
Stock: G4114182
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 12,841 miles
$37,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CARFAX One-Owner.**RS PACKAGE**RECARO SEATS**6 SPEED MANUAL**MUST SEE AND DRIVE**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Back Up Camera, **Leather Seats, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, Equipment Group 600A. **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2016 Ford Focus RS 4D Hatchback RS AWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Focus RS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WF0DP3TH1G4117313
Stock: 31743
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 24,272 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,999
Bill Vince's Bridgewater Acura - Bridgewater / New Jersey
Mountune RS, 6 speed, Turbo, Just serviced and detailed by us, Shop with confidence at NJ's Sports Car headquarters! We don't play games like our competitors and add on Certification charges, Prep fees and other BS charges. All deals subject to $499 dealer doc fee, plates and applicable state sales tax! What you see is what you pay, nice and easy-how buying a car should be! No one sells more Sport Compact, Modern Classic and Special Interest vehicles than Bridgewater Acura! We ship Worldwide. Follow us on Instagram @ Bridgewater_Acura for daily updates, new arrivals and special events!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Focus RS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WF0DP3TH4G4114759
Stock: P15417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,389 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,991
Groove Ford - Centennial / Colorado
2016 Ford Focus RS AWD 6-Speed Manual Kona Blue 2.3L GTDI Recent Arrival! Odometer is 22375 miles below market average! Price includes $599 Dealer Handling Fee. Sales Tax, Title, License, Registration, and Emission Testing are additional to the advertised price. See your Groove Sales Team for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Focus RS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WF0DP3TH8G4117518
Stock: FU25461
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 11,244 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,981
Cypress Coast Ford Lincoln - Seaside / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Focus RS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WF0DP3TH3G4114235
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,492 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$34,999
Northwest Motorsport - Puyallup / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Focus RS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WF0DP3TH4G4116205
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,062 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$32,995
Auto Villa Outlet - Grayslake / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Focus RS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WF0DP3TH1G4114380
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,128 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,950
M&F Auto Sales - Albuquerque / New Mexico
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Focus RS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WF0DP3TH8G4117017
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,923 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,712$3,764 Below Market
Gillis Auto Center - Shelton / Washington
*WARRANTY FOREVER!*, ONE OWNER CARFAX!, **CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY**, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH / WIRELESS, Backup Camera, Focus RS, 4D Hatchback, 2.3L GTDI, 6-Speed Manual, AWD, Frozen White, Charcoal Black w/Heated Full Leather RECARO Seats w/ST Logo, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Equipment Group 600A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated 3 Point Steering Wheel, Heated Front-Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Partial Leather Recaro Seats, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Sony Audio System w/10 Speakers, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touch-Screen Navigation System, Wheels: 19 Premium Painted Alloy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Focus RS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WF0DP3TH4H4118764
Stock: 9353
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 11,048 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,988$2,864 Below Market
Superior Ford - Plymouth / Minnesota
: Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought here, Autocheck One Owner, Local Trade, 2 Keys, Remaining Factory Warranty, Auto Check One Owner! CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, LOW MILES - 11,028! WAS $33,588, PRICED TO MOVE $1,600 below NADA Retail! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Turbo, RS2, RS2 CLICK NOW! WHY BUY FROM US: Whether you're from Minneapolis, St. Paul, anywhere in Minnesota, or surrounding states you can rest assured that when you shop for a new or used Ford, you're shopping for quality and reliability, no matter which model appeals to you. OPTION PACKAGES: RS2 Heated Front-Seats, SiriusXM Traffic & Travel Link, Not Available In AK/HI, SiriusXM audio and data services each require a subscription sold separately, or as a package, by Sirius XM Radio Inc, If you decide to continue service after your trial, the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates, Fees and taxes apply, To cancel you must call SiriusXM at 1-866-6352349, See SiriusXM customer agreement for complete terms at www.siriusxm.com, All fees and programming subject to change, Sirius, XM and all related marks and logos are trademarks of SiriusXM Radio Inc, Voice-Activated Touch-Screen Navigation System, Heated 3 Point Steering Wheel, Heated Mirrors, WHEELS: 19 PREM PAINTED FORGED ALLOY Tires: 19 Michelin Pilot Cup Sport 2 Summer Track, POWER MOONROOF. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com's review says Much like its upscale interior, the driving characteristics of the 2017 Ford Focus help it stand out in its class. the ride quality is smooth, quiet and docile on the highway or over broken city streets, but it still manages to handle corners well and feel especially sporty for the class.. Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Focus RS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WF0DP3THXH4121040
Stock: 20308A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 20,292 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,000$2,725 Below Market
Checkered Flag Volkswagen - Virginia Beach / Virginia
2017 Ford Focus RS Clean CARFAX. Focus RS, Manual, AWD, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Free State Inspections, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Includes 12 Months / 12,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty, Manual, Power door mirrors, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors. This vehicle offered exclusively at Checkered Flag Volkswagen Virginia Beach!! We are located at 3025 Virginia Beach Blvd off of North Lynnhaven Rd.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Focus RS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WF0DP3TH7H4120623
Stock: V124817A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,184 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$33,998$2,524 Below Market
Quality Auto Center - Lynnwood / Washington
*BUY FROM HOME!* *DEALER COST ON NATIONWIDE SHIPPING* CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2.3L GTDI Let's make this short and sweet - WE LOVE CARS. We are three generations of car lovers who created a BOUTIQUE style car buying experience. Each car in our inventory is hand picked for the highest QUALITY. Check it out for yourself and visit our website at Qautocenter.com All vehicles plus Tax Title Licensing fees and a $150 negotiable documentary fee. See dealer for complete details. Vehicle subject to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Focus RS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WF0DP3TH6H4122623
Stock: 122623
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,265 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,997
Ancira Ford - Floresville / Texas
This used Ford Focus RS RS is now for sale in Floresville at Ancira Ford and comes very well equipped with Standard features include: Bluetooth, Remote power door locks, Power windows with 4 one-touch, Manual Transmission, 4-wheel ABS brakes, Compressor - Intercooled turbo, Air conditioning with dual zone climate control, Cruise control, Audio controls on steering wheel, Xenon headlights, Traction control - ABS and driveline, 2.3 liter inline 4 cylinder DOHC engine, 350 hp horsepower, Head airbags - Curtain 1st and 2nd row, Multi-function remote - Trunk/hatch/door/tailgate, Passenger Airbag, Power mirrors, Tilt and telescopic steering wheel, 4 Doors, All-wheel drive, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 25 and EPA city (mpg): 19, Front fog/driving lights, Compass, External temperature display, Tachometer, Adaptive headlights, Boost gauge, Clock - In-radio display, Cornering lights, Interior air filtration, Intermittent window wipers, Knee airbags - Driver, Power steering, Privacy/tinted glass, Rear spoiler - Wing, Rear wiper, Self-leveling headlights - Self-leveling, Signal mirrors - Turn signal in mirrors, Stability control, Transmission hill holder, Trip computer, Video Monitor Location - Front.... This Ford Focus RS is a must see. All Around champ!!! Need gas? I don't think so. At least not very much! 25 MPG Hwy*** It just doesn't get any better!! This RS is simply wonderful in every aspect. One of the finest cars around, you won't believe what you get for the money! This 2017 Ford Focus RS RS has less than 35k miles** PRICES SLASHED!!! OUR LOSS IS YOUR GAIN!!! All Wheel Drive!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Xenon headlights, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Curtain airbags...Other features include: Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Manual Transmission, Turbo.... Call Ancira Ford at (830) 216-4040 in San Antonio or Floresville for your Ford Focus RS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Focus RS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WF0DP3TH1H4121685
Stock: U551487A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 15,226 miles
$34,998
CarMax Texas Stadium (Irving) - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Irving / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Focus RS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WF0DP3THXH4122009
Stock: 19249344
Certified Pre-Owned: No
