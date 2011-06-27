Overall rating

When it comes to compact cars, there are a lot of choices out there. Practically every mainstream automaker offers one. More than just bare-bones economy cars, the latest models have become tech-rich and comfortable road-trip cars. Some even have some personality and flair. So how to choose? Well, you'll be off to a good start by checking out the 2017 Ford Focus.

The Focus is one of the oldest cars in its class — its last redesign was back in 2012 — but Ford has kept it fresh through the years. A good example is the Focus' optional Sync 3 infotainment touchscreen interface. It's easy to use and is packed with features, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Even if you don't get that feature, though, the Focus will impress you. It's one of the more enjoyable cars to drive when it comes to driving around turns, yet it's also suitably quiet and comfortable on the highway.

Of course, the Focus has a lot of competitors, and if we're honest, some of them are just plain awesome. The 2017 Honda Civic was redesigned just last year, and it's one of our favorites in the class. It's faster, more fuel-efficient and just as enjoyable to drive as the Focus, with a bit more room to spare in places such as the backseat and trunk. The 2017 Mazda 3 is enjoyable to drive as well, with a bit more reasonable price and impressive fuel economy numbers of its own. For lots of value, be sure to check out the 2017 Kia Forte that offers a much more upscale driving experience than you'd expect from a car with such a competitive price tag. Chevrolet's new 2017 Cruze, which is also offered as a hatchback this year, is another solid option.

It's important to note that the Focus Electric has its own set of rivals, including the 2017 Fiat 500e, the Nissan Leaf and the new 2017 Chevrolet Bolt. Though the Focus Electric is OK, the 500e is typically less expensive to lease while the Bolt promises more than double the range of most small EVs. The Bolt is going to be the one to get in this class.

For the regular gas-powered Focus, though, it's still right in the mix of the segment's best. It comes in all sorts of configurations, and it continues to prove that driving something compact doesn't mean you have to drive something boring.

The 2017 Ford Focus comes standard with antilock brakes (rear drum brakes are standard on the S; four-wheel discs are standard for the SE, SEL Titanium and Electric), stability and traction control, a driver knee airbag, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. The Ford Sync system includes an emergency crash notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cellphone. A rearview camera and Ford's MyKey system (which can be used to set electronic parameters for secondary drivers) are also standard.

Optional for the Titanium trim level is a Technology package that includes a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert and a lane departure warning system.

During Edmunds performance testing, in a simulated panic stop from 60 mph, a Focus SE (with the rear disc brakes) came to a stop in 120 feet, which is average for the class. A Focus with rear drum brakes stopped in 131 feet, which is definitely below average. The Electric took 126 feet.

In government crash tests, the Focus earned an overall rating of five stars (out of a possible five), with five stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Focus a top score of Good in its moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact and roof strength tests. The Focus' seat and head restraint design was also rated Good for whiplash protection in rear impacts, and it received the second-highest score of Acceptable in the institute's small-overlap front-impact test.