Used 2017 Ford Focus for Sale Near Me

- 12,233 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,971$3,008 Below Market
Sea-Auto Sales - Edmonds / Washington
Sea Auto Sales is proud to offer this 2017 Ford Focus SE! This Focus has been very well taken care of with all maintenance up to date. This is the perfect car for the every day commuter and is also great for the family with plenty of space! Not only are you getting great gas mileage, but also reduce your maintenance expenses. If you in the market for a fresh, clean, and well taken care of vehicle that's loaded with many great options then look no further and give Sea Auto Sales a call! 425-776-1133
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Focus SE with USB Inputs, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3F21HL250886
Stock: 13232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,200
Mac Haik Ford - Desoto / Texas
This Ford won't be on the lot long! It delivers plenty of power and excellent gas mileage! The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. The following features are included: adjustable headrests in all seating positions, an outside temperature display, and remote keyless entry. We'd also be happy to help you arrange financing for your vehicle. Call now to schedule a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Focus SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3FE3HL257526
Stock: 47480B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- certified
2017 Ford Focus SE23,491 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,498$2,392 Below Market
Midway Ford - Miami / Florida
Our 2017 Ford has aced its 172 Point Inspection qualifying it as a Certified Pre-Owned. Enjoy the 12 month/12,000 mile comprehensive limited warranty with a 7-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty. Plus, receive a CarFax History report and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Don't forget to ask about our special financing optionsRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner FMCC is offering Zero % up to 36 months. Our great looking 2017 Ford Focus SE Sedan serves up fun and efficiency and looks incredible in Shadow Black! Powered by an economical 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder generates 160hp while perfectly paired with a 6 Speed PowerShift Automatic transmission. You'll score near 38mpg with this Front Wheel Drive and enjoy a balanced ride with composed handling. Our Focus SE Sedan is sleek and sporty with a black and chrome grille and automatic quad-beam halogen headlamps.Everything for our SE has been designed with the driver in mind with illuminated entry, comfortable seats, power accessories, cruise control, a rearview camera, front center storage console and plenty of head and leg room. You'll like that it has plenty of cargo space in the trunk to keep your active lifestyle on the go with you. Maintaining a safe connection is a breeze thanks to the SYNC voice-activated phone and audio interface with an LCD display, Bluetooth, a terrific sound system, available satellite radio, CD/MP3, and two smart charging USB ports.Master each mile with confidence and driving enjoyment with the peace of mind that our Ford Focus has been carefully designed with six standard airbags, electronic stability control, anti-lock brakes and tire pressure monitoring. Everything you need and want for a stylish, fun, safe and economical ride, our Ford Focus is a fantastic choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!At Midway Ford-Miami, we offer the lowest pricing and personal service directly through the Internet Department; providing you with a Hassle Free Buying Experience. Midway Ford is a Family Owned and Operated Dealer celebrating our 40th Anniversary, offering the South Florida Community the best service and selection of new and used cars and trucks, as well as Ford Certified Pre Owned Vehicles. We are For more information and details please contact our Internet Sales Dept.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Focus SE with USB Inputs, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3F29HL218574
Stock: NHL218574
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 10,368 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,996$1,649 Below Market
Hometown Certified Preowned - Ironton / Ohio
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 36213 miles below market average! This Ford Focus has many features and is well equipped including, 16" Painted Aluminum Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3-Capable, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Reviews: * Rides comfortably for a small car; feels sporty and secure when going around turns; interior is quiet at highway speeds; lots of available upscale and high-tech options. Source: Edmunds Pricing excludes tax, title, license and $250 document fee. While we make every effort to prevent pricing, equipment vehicle listing errors, key stroke and human errors do occur. When notified of any bonafide errors, we will make every effort to correct both online and in person. Please contact dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Focus SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3FE5HL298112
Stock: P406
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-20-2020
- 43,519 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,995$2,520 Below Market
Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia
Welcome to AutoMember. We have the biggest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices. Ask us about free *Member for life* program. You will not be disappointed. GREAT DEAL!!! VA SAFETY INSPECTED. FREE VA EMISSION AND STATE INSPECTION FOR LIFE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE. For great deals call Auto Member at 703.669.4848
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Focus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3H26HL252419
Stock: DC119421
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,401 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,495$1,755 Below Market
Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia
Welcome to AutoMember. We have the biggest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices. Ask us about free *Member for life* program. You will not be disappointed. GREAT DEAL!!! VA SAFETY INSPECTED. FREE VA EMISSION AND STATE INSPECTION FOR LIFE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE. For great deals call Auto Member at 703.669.4848
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Focus S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3E23HL252897
Stock: DC119526
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,500 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$10,999$2,781 Below Market
Alliance Car Sales - Minneapolis / Minnesota
All prices are no haggle - we offer our best price upfront. We are an independent dealership specializing in low-mileage late model vehicles that are clean titled. With multiple locations PLEASE CALL 952-835-0050 FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE VISITING. We usually have a good selection of vehicles available to see immediately but call first to confirm availability and location.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Focus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3H23HL307991
Stock: 4957
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Ford Focus SEL10,128 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,490$1,682 Below Market
Pompano Ford Lincoln - Pompano Beach / Florida
Pompano Ford Lincoln is honored to offer this fantastic 2017 Ford Focus Kona Blue Metallic SEL with the following features: SUPER LOW MILES!!!!, Focus SEL, Brake assist, Equipment Group 250A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Rear Parking Sensors, Security system. Odometer is 22005 miles below market average! 26/36 City/Highway MPGFord Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $100* Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* 172 Point Inspection* Vehicle History
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Focus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3H21HL301364
Stock: HL301364
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- certified
2017 Ford Focus Titanium25,620 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,799$2,157 Below Market
Theodore Robins Ford - Costa Mesa / California
Theodore Robins Ford offers this Ford Focus to our customers with the following services; Home/Office Test drives, Home/Office Delivery, Video Presentations, Home/Office service delivery. Inquire for details. Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Power door locks, 10 Speakers, 17" Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Leather-Trimmed Sport Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Sony AM/FM Single-CD/MP3-Capable, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Voice Activated Touchscreen Navigation. 2017 Ford Focus Titanium White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Powershift 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC Ford Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 172 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Focus Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3N26HL211082
Stock: 0P211082
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 50,799 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$7,191$3,030 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2017 Ford Focus 4dr SE SEDAN 4DR features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Race Red with a GRAY interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Steven Garcia at 305-642-6757 or steven@carfactory.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Focus SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3F27HL267465
Stock: 334844
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-07-2019
- 31,790 milesGreat Deal
$11,984$2,162 Below Market
Ultimate Subaru - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Expect the Best and Get it! This 2017 Ford Focus SEL is complete with top-features such as the backup sensor, parking assistance, braking assist, dual climate control, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and side air bag system. This one's on the market for $11,984. Check out this well-maintained vehicle! It's only had one previous owner. This hatchback is one of the safest you could buy. It earned a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars. The exterior is a sharp red. Don't wait until it is too late! Call today to schedule an appointment. Ultimate Automotive's mission is to establish lifetime relationships with our customers by providing a superior customer focused sales and service experience from our well trained professionals in a warm and friendly atmosphere. We desire our customers to expect the best and get it..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Focus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3M23HL306510
Stock: SP294A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 22,672 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,500$2,040 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our One Owner 2017 Ford Focus SEL Hatchback is fun, fuel-efficient, and full of style in Ruby Red! Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 160hp while connected to a 6 Speed PowerShift Automatic transmission for amazing passing authority. This Front Wheel Drive will reward you with near 36mpg and everyone will enjoy the balanced ride with composed handling. Our Focus SEL is sleek and sporty with its great-looking alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, fog lights, and a sunroof.With SEL, everything was designed with the driver in mind with illuminated entry, premium seats, power accessories, cruise control, a rearview camera, front center storage console and plenty of head and legroom. You'll like that it has ample cargo space in the trunk to keep your active lifestyle on the go with you. Maintaining a safe connection is a breeze thanks to Sync 3 infotainment with voice-controls, a touchscreen, Bluetooth, a terrific Sony sound system, available satellite radio, CD/MP3, and two smart charging USB ports.Master each mile with confidence and driving enjoyment with the peace of mind that our Ford Focus has been carefully designed with a reverse sensing system, airbags, electronic stability control, anti-lock brakes, and tire pressure monitoring. Everything you need and want for a stylish, fun, safe and economical ride, our Ford Focus is a fantastic choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Focus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3M27HL256565
Stock: 111668
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-22-2020
- 57,029 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,995$2,168 Below Market
Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia
WELCOME TO AUTOMEMBER. WE HAVE THE BIGGESTSELECTION OF PRE-OWNED VEHICLES AT THE LOWEST PRICES. ASK US ABOUTFREE *MEMBER FOR LIFE* PROGRAM. YOU WILL NOT BEDISAPPOINTED. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FORAN 2017 FORD FOCUS SEL, PLEASE DON'T LOOK ANY FURTHER BECAUSE THIS ONE IS JUSTTHE RIGHT ONE FOR YOU. I HAVE DRIVEN THIS VEHICLE PERSONAL AND IT DRIVES LIKE ADREAM. 2017 FORD FOCUS SEL HAS HAD ONE PREVIOUS OWNER WITH 10 SERVICEHISTORY RECORDED. THE EXTERIOR IS VERY CLEAN AND THE INTERIOR HAS BEEN FULLYDETAILED. EQUIPPED WITH SOME OF THE BEST FEATURES SUCHAS, KEYLESS ENTRY, TRACTION CONTROL,BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB PORT, WITH A LOT MORE FOR YOUTO DISCOVER. AUTO-MEMBER IS LOCATED AT 911 EDWARDS FERRY RD NE, LEESBURG, VA20176. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTION PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CONTACTUS DIRECTLY AND WE'LL BE GLAD TO HELP. WE'RE HERE TO SERVE YOU BETTEREACH TIME. GREAT DEAL!!! VA SAFETY INSPECTED. FREE VA EMISSION AND STATEINSPECTION FOR LIFE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. CARFAX BUYBACKGUARANTEE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Focus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3M22HL207936
Stock: DC119613
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,086 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,999$3,811 Below Market
Carbone Hyundai - Yorkville / New York
EPA 40 MPG Hwy/30 MPG City!, $3,600 below Kelley Blue Book! GREAT MILES 28,086! CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Smart Device Integration Ford SE with White Gold Metallic exterior and Charcoal Black interior features a 3 Cylinder Engine with 123 HP at 6000 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: SE ECOBOOST APPEARANCE PACKAGE Black Gloss Upper Grille, Wheels: 16" Machined Aluminum, dark painted pockets, Black Headlamp Bezel, Dedicated Daytime Running Headlamps, LED signature lighting, Rear Disc Brakes, Fog Lamps, WHEELS: 17" MACHINED-ALUMINUM black painted pockets, Tires: 17", CHARCOAL BLACK, CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS 6-way manual driver (up/down, fore/aft, recline), 4-way manual passenger (fore/aft, recline) and removable adjustable head restraints (4-way). MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "Much like its upscale interior A GREAT TIME TO BUY: This Focus is priced $3,600 below Kelley Blue Book. OUR OFFERINGS: Carbone Hyundai is proud to serve the drivers of Utica and Rome with a dedication to incredible customer service, and a wide selection of new Hyundai and pre-owned vehicles. Our team proudly comes to work every day with the goal of meeting your needs and sending you back onto the roads completely satisfied with your experience. We look forward to serving you at Carbone Hyundai. Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Focus SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3FE7HL274104
Stock: J104249K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- certified
2017 Ford Focus Electric50,689 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,202$2,678 Below Market
Capitol Ford - San Jose / California
Ford Certified Pre-Owned *2017 Ford Focus Electric* (FWD, 1-Speed Automatic, 107kW Electric Motor) with 50,689 miles. Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Ford Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty and a 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, including Roadside Assistance.*Vehicle Features:* * Backup Camera * Bluetooth * Clean Vehicle History Report * RED CARPOOL STICKERS! * AM/FM radio: SiriusXM * AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto * Emergency communication system * Equipment Group 500A * Fully automatic headlights * Heated door mirrors * Heated front seats * High-Intensity Discharge Headlights * Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats * Navigation System * Power door mirrors * Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 HD Sony Branded Audio * Rear Parking Sensors * Split folding rear seat * SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System * Telescoping steering wheel * Tilt steering wheel * Turn signal indicator mirrors * Wheels: 17 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Focus Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
107 Combined MPG (118 City/96 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3R44HL230824
Stock: UFD3187A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 17,653 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,349$2,040 Below Market
Kelly Ford - Beverly / Massachusetts
Excellent Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 17,653! FUEL EFFICIENT 40 MPG Hwy/30 MPG City! SE trim. Heated Seats, CD Player. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Smart Device Integration, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED POWERSHIFT AUTOMATIC, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Front Seats, 3 Point Leather-Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Mirrors, All-Weather Floor Mats, CHARCOAL BLACK, CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS 6-way manual driver (up/down, fore/aft, recline), 4-way manual passenger (fore/aft, recline) and removable adjustable head restraints (4-way), 50-STATE PZEV EMISSIONS SYSTEMS Required code for vehicles shipped to California Emissions States dealers, Cross Border State and Federal Emissions State dealers are restricted from this option unless it is for California Emissions State registration (not allowed for stock orders) see Code 93N, Available on the 2.0L GDI Engine only, Engine: 2.0L I-4 GDI Ti-VCT PZEV. Ford SE with Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat exterior and Charcoal Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 123 HP at 6000 RPM*. WHO WE ARE Welcome to Kelly Ford, proud member of the Kelly Auto Group family of dealerships in Massachusetts. We are newly located at 420 Cabot Street, Rte. 1A in Beverly, MA. Call our team today at (978) 922-0059 for any pricing or vehicle information questions. If you are looking for a new or used Ford vehicle, put Kelly Ford at the top of your list. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Focus SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3F2XHL255892
Stock: FG0071
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 21,869 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,990$1,828 Below Market
Kelley Buick GMC of Bartow - Bartow / Florida
This white 2017 Ford Focus SEL has FWD, 2.0L I4 gas engine, 6 Speed automatic transmission and beige leather seats. This SEL package also features ABS, traction control, low tire pressure warning, key-less entry, power mirrors, power trunk, alloy wheels, Bluetooth, Cruise control, dual climate controls, sunroof, touch screen radio with back up camera. According to the AutoCheck, this Ford Focus has had one owner. All prices are plus tax, title, license, dealer fee, Other restrictions may apply, Floor mats, second keys, and owner manuals may not be available on pre-owned vehicles. The above internet sales price is dependent on the customer qualifying for the $1,000 Kelley Automotive Group Trade Incentive and the $1,000 Kelley Automotive Group Finance Incentive. To qualify for the Trade Incentive, customer must trade in a vehicle worth $5,000 or more at any Kelley Automotive Group location. To qualify for the Finance Incentive, customer must finance $20,000 or more through the Kelley Automotive Group finance office for a minimum of six months. ' Must finance with dealership to qualify for internet price. '
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Focus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3M29HL306401
Stock: R20054B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 11,309 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,371$1,574 Below Market
Long McArthur - Salina / Kansas
2.0L I4 Engine6 Speed Automatic w/ PowershiftBlack Cloth SeatingCold Weather Package includes:-Heated Power Adjustable Side View Mirrors-Heated Driver & Passenger Seats-Heated Steering WheelIntegrated Blind Spot MirrorsRear View CameraSYNC Voice Activated SystemsPower Locks & WindowsRear Window Defroster2 Smart Charging USB PortsA/C Climate ControlsActive Grille ShuttersAdvanceTrac w/ ESC (Electronic Stability Control)Remote Keyless Entry16 inch WheelsThis vehicle had a thorough 120 point inspection. This vehicle includes a Long McArthur Certified Warranty with a 3 month/3,000 mile powertrain warranty! Every vehicle includes 2 free Works Package services including oil change, tire rotation, fluid check, and brake inspection. ***Please call 785-823-2237 or text 785-378-5031 to verify availability. We're happy to answer any questions. It's worth the call or text!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Focus SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3K29HL203207
Stock: AU6447
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
