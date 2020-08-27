Used 2017 Ford Focus for Sale Near Me

I bought my 2017 Focus SEL in June of 2017. It's a pretty little car with a sporty feel and solid gas mileage, though it was an adjustment for me coming out of a Fusion. I was pretty happy with my car for a year, then everything went to hell in a handbasket! I took my car in for slipping transmission in June of 2018, they replaced the clutch. I drove it on a 1000+ mile road trip in June, then again in late July. By September, it was back at the dealership for transmission problems and rough idle. They replaced the clutch AGAIN and had the nerve to tell me that the transmission only has problems in hot climates! Guess they think all women are totally ignorant about cars. They also...get this...replaced the bushings on the motor mounts, which they said were the problem with the rough idle. So far, the rough idle has not reappeared, so the motor mounts may have been the problem. BUT...at just under 36,000 miles??? WHERE are these parts coming from, the salvage yard? I'm really disgusted with this car, primarily because Ford KNOWINGLY continues to put this trashy transmission in the Focus. They obviously don't care AT ALL about their loyal customers. Have they forgotten that there ARE other car manufacturers? So, this is the nail in the coffin of my relationship with Ford...I have had my car back for less than 2 weeks and already it's back to its' same transmission antics. Please, think twice...think 10 times...before buying a Focus with an automatic/manual mess of a transmission.

