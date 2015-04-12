Used 2007 Ford Focus for Sale Near Me
- 210,126 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$3,273$1,351 Below Market
- 64,725 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,495$1,059 Below Market
- 121,997 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$2,730$1,330 Below Market
- 134,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999$855 Below Market
- 74,967 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,298$1,389 Below Market
- 86,920 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,595$1,328 Below Market
- 128,279 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,099
- 117,813 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,500$940 Below Market
- 148,556 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,988$509 Below Market
- 128,707 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,495$758 Below Market
- 89,813 miles
$4,500$755 Below Market
- 101,408 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$4,456$461 Below Market
- 108,926 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,990$343 Below Market
- 120,602 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,991
- 120,000 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,695
- 170,562 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,988$216 Below Market
- used
2007 Ford Focus99,902 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,245
- 124,557 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$3,988$492 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Focus
Andrew Parkhurst,12/04/2015
ZX3 SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
This car is best understood in context. I bought it new in December of 2006 for around $15k. Hondas and Nissans from 4 years prior were going for $18k. It was an excellent deal for what you get, and I think that too many people dismissed it because it was an older design. Ford introduced the Focus around 2000, but that means by the time they produced the 2007 model year most of the bugs were worked out. Remember this was an award-winning car for many years until it started getting a little long in the tooth. I have had a few problems in 115k miles, though not as many as I expected. Little things do come up every now and then, but it sure beats having to drive a Corolla. The alternator went out at around 70k, but that is not necessarily Ford's fault. The cruise control stopped working at 60k, simply got a cable replaced and it is as good as new. One problem these cars have is the clockspring (in the steering wheel, works with the airbag system), which had to be replaced at 75k. There was some carbon buildup in the throttle body at around 50k, but that is more because of my short commute at the time and the engine not getting warmed up enough. The radio did stop working a few years ago, so I replaced it with an aftermarket Alpine stereo that sounds a little better, but the stock radio was not bad. Problems are basically electrical in nature, but I have never been stranded and the basic powertrain is simple enough. Simple is good. The hatchback design is one-of-a-kind, and has actually aged a little better than the sedan. The 5-speed manual has crisp shifts and is well-suited to the 2.0 liter gas engine. It has a fantastically light clutch. 136 hp is not a ton, but it will accelerate just fine and keep up with traffic. The best thing about the Focus is its ride-handling tradeoff. The steering has excellent feel, the ride is never harsh, and it will go right where you point it. Not bad for an economy car. We have a 2013 VW Golf as well. While the Golf is a more mature, heavier feeling car, the Focus is much more playful with no dead spot in the steering and a near perfect driving position. The hatchback is nice to be able to load larger items, has great visibility and the back seat is so much bigger than many of the new compact/midsize cars. The 2012-present Focus is much more cramped inside. The weakest thing about this car is that it just wasn't screwed together very well on the inside. It rattles, sometimes badly, sometimes not so much, depending on the tire pressure. Sometimes I feel like I have the best car ever--it is quite fun to drive--and sometimes I just want something a little quieter, a little more refined. But then, I get on a back road with the 5-speed and realize that this car is one-of-a-kind and it will be hard to replace when the time eventually comes.
