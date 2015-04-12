Used 2007 Ford Focus for Sale Near Me

4,053 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Focus Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,053 listings
  • 2007 Ford Focus ZX4 SE in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Ford Focus ZX4 SE

    210,126 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,273

    $1,351 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Focus ZX4 SES in Red
    used

    2007 Ford Focus ZX4 SES

    64,725 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,495

    $1,059 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Focus ZX4 SE in Silver
    used

    2007 Ford Focus ZX4 SE

    121,997 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,730

    $1,330 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Focus ZX4 SES in Black
    used

    2007 Ford Focus ZX4 SES

    134,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

    $855 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Focus ZX4 S in Silver
    used

    2007 Ford Focus ZX4 S

    74,967 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,298

    $1,389 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Focus ZX4 SE in Silver
    used

    2007 Ford Focus ZX4 SE

    86,920 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,595

    $1,328 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Focus ZX4 S in Gold
    used

    2007 Ford Focus ZX4 S

    128,279 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,099

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Focus ZX4 S in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Ford Focus ZX4 S

    117,813 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,500

    $940 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Focus ZX4 SES in Silver
    used

    2007 Ford Focus ZX4 SES

    148,556 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,988

    $509 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Focus ZX4 SE in Light Green
    used

    2007 Ford Focus ZX4 SE

    128,707 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,495

    $758 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Focus ZX4 S in White
    used

    2007 Ford Focus ZX4 S

    89,813 miles

    $4,500

    $755 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Focus ZX4 S in White
    used

    2007 Ford Focus ZX4 S

    101,408 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,456

    $461 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Focus ZX4 SES in Silver
    used

    2007 Ford Focus ZX4 SES

    108,926 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,990

    $343 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Focus ZX4 SE in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Ford Focus ZX4 SE

    120,602 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,991

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Focus ZX4 SES in Black
    used

    2007 Ford Focus ZX4 SES

    120,000 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,695

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Focus ZX4 SE in Black
    used

    2007 Ford Focus ZX4 SE

    170,562 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,988

    $216 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Focus
    used

    2007 Ford Focus

    99,902 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,245

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Focus ZX4 SE in Gold
    used

    2007 Ford Focus ZX4 SE

    124,557 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,988

    $492 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Focus searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,053 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Focus
  4. Used 2007 Ford Focus

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Focus

Read recent reviews for the Ford Focus
Overall Consumer Rating
4.4192 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 192 reviews
  • 5
    (59%)
  • 4
    (27%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (5%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Not to be overlooked.
Andrew Parkhurst,12/04/2015
ZX3 SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
This car is best understood in context. I bought it new in December of 2006 for around $15k. Hondas and Nissans from 4 years prior were going for $18k. It was an excellent deal for what you get, and I think that too many people dismissed it because it was an older design. Ford introduced the Focus around 2000, but that means by the time they produced the 2007 model year most of the bugs were worked out. Remember this was an award-winning car for many years until it started getting a little long in the tooth. I have had a few problems in 115k miles, though not as many as I expected. Little things do come up every now and then, but it sure beats having to drive a Corolla. The alternator went out at around 70k, but that is not necessarily Ford's fault. The cruise control stopped working at 60k, simply got a cable replaced and it is as good as new. One problem these cars have is the clockspring (in the steering wheel, works with the airbag system), which had to be replaced at 75k. There was some carbon buildup in the throttle body at around 50k, but that is more because of my short commute at the time and the engine not getting warmed up enough. The radio did stop working a few years ago, so I replaced it with an aftermarket Alpine stereo that sounds a little better, but the stock radio was not bad. Problems are basically electrical in nature, but I have never been stranded and the basic powertrain is simple enough. Simple is good. The hatchback design is one-of-a-kind, and has actually aged a little better than the sedan. The 5-speed manual has crisp shifts and is well-suited to the 2.0 liter gas engine. It has a fantastically light clutch. 136 hp is not a ton, but it will accelerate just fine and keep up with traffic. The best thing about the Focus is its ride-handling tradeoff. The steering has excellent feel, the ride is never harsh, and it will go right where you point it. Not bad for an economy car. We have a 2013 VW Golf as well. While the Golf is a more mature, heavier feeling car, the Focus is much more playful with no dead spot in the steering and a near perfect driving position. The hatchback is nice to be able to load larger items, has great visibility and the back seat is so much bigger than many of the new compact/midsize cars. The 2012-present Focus is much more cramped inside. The weakest thing about this car is that it just wasn't screwed together very well on the inside. It rattles, sometimes badly, sometimes not so much, depending on the tire pressure. Sometimes I feel like I have the best car ever--it is quite fun to drive--and sometimes I just want something a little quieter, a little more refined. But then, I get on a back road with the 5-speed and realize that this car is one-of-a-kind and it will be hard to replace when the time eventually comes.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Focus
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to
to

Related Ford Focus info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings