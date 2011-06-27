Vehicle overview

Ford is definitely shaking things up with its frantic pace of fresh model introductions, and its new world order looks to continue with the upcoming release of a new Focus and Fiesta next year. But where does that leave the current Focus? It stands to reason that anticipation of a sharper redesigned model may relegate the 2010 Focus to lame-duck status.

Though it was heavily updated two years ago, the incumbent 2010 Ford Focus can still be considered a single-termer that started service a rather unbelievable 10 years ago. On the positive side, the Focus still has a liberal amount of feature content, a low cost to maintain and an economically sound price tag. Add in the nifty Sync feature and environmentally friendly fuel economy, and the current Focus holds up as a viable candidate for a small car.

But this car has also built up some undesirable baggage during its term. Notably, there's a general lack of excitement and curbside charisma when the Focus is taken out for a spin, which is a shame because it originally had these qualities. While economy cars aren't typically expected to have high quotients of personality, other automakers have really upped their small cars' game in recent years. Additionally, the Focus is still haunted by the use of some low-quality interior plastics, subpar construction and a four-speed automatic transmission (many other cars have five-speeds or continuously variable transmissions (CVTs).)

Overall, we think that the current Focus is a respectable choice for a compact sedan or coupe, but shoppers should certainly examine the competition before casting a vote. The Mazda 3 is our favored choice, as it combines a high-end interior with a fun-to-drive nature. The Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra and Volkswagen Golf/Rabbit are other perennial all-stars, while Kia's new Forte is worth a look as well. And if you are still interested in a Focus, it might be worth waiting a bit to catch the new and improved model for next year.