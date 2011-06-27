  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Focus
  4. Used 2010 Ford Focus
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(93)
Appraise this car

2010 Ford Focus Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Innovative Sync system, good fuel economy, plush ride quality, low price.
  • Budget interior materials, lacking in polish and refinement, no telescoping steering wheel.
Other years
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
Ford Focus for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$3,871 - $10,495
Used Focus for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Ford Focus is a good value among small sedans and coupes, but it lacks the level of refinement and performance found in other top models.

Vehicle overview

Ford is definitely shaking things up with its frantic pace of fresh model introductions, and its new world order looks to continue with the upcoming release of a new Focus and Fiesta next year. But where does that leave the current Focus? It stands to reason that anticipation of a sharper redesigned model may relegate the 2010 Focus to lame-duck status.

Though it was heavily updated two years ago, the incumbent 2010 Ford Focus can still be considered a single-termer that started service a rather unbelievable 10 years ago. On the positive side, the Focus still has a liberal amount of feature content, a low cost to maintain and an economically sound price tag. Add in the nifty Sync feature and environmentally friendly fuel economy, and the current Focus holds up as a viable candidate for a small car.

But this car has also built up some undesirable baggage during its term. Notably, there's a general lack of excitement and curbside charisma when the Focus is taken out for a spin, which is a shame because it originally had these qualities. While economy cars aren't typically expected to have high quotients of personality, other automakers have really upped their small cars' game in recent years. Additionally, the Focus is still haunted by the use of some low-quality interior plastics, subpar construction and a four-speed automatic transmission (many other cars have five-speeds or continuously variable transmissions (CVTs).)

Overall, we think that the current Focus is a respectable choice for a compact sedan or coupe, but shoppers should certainly examine the competition before casting a vote. The Mazda 3 is our favored choice, as it combines a high-end interior with a fun-to-drive nature. The Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra and Volkswagen Golf/Rabbit are other perennial all-stars, while Kia's new Forte is worth a look as well. And if you are still interested in a Focus, it might be worth waiting a bit to catch the new and improved model for next year.

2010 Ford Focus models

The 2010 Ford Focus is available as a sedan or coupe. The four-door body style is offered in four trim levels. The base S sedan comes standard with 15-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, a tilt steering wheel, a four-speaker audio system with a single-CD/MP3 player and an auxiliary audio jack. Satellite radio is the only available option. Upgrading to the SE will get you all of the above plus 15-inch alloy wheels and full power accessories. There's also more to choose from in terms of options, such as a rear spoiler, foglamps, the Sync electronics interface (includes Bluetooth and iPod integration), an upgraded stereo with a six-CD changer, cruise control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, customizable interior lighting, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls and a sunroof.

The SEL trim (sedan only) will get you all of the SE features and options (minus the spoiler and sunroof) plus 16-inch alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, a sportier suspension, chrome exterior and interior accents, leather upholstery and heated front seats. The SES trim level represents the athlete of the model line by adding 17-inch alloy wheels, a more aggressive front fascia for the sedan, dark chrome exterior trim, a rear spoiler and a performance-enhanced suspension. Options for the SEL and SES are few and include the sunroof and a premium nine-speaker sound system.

2010 Highlights

In addition to numerous trim level and option revisions, all Focus models get standard keyless entry, antilock brakes and stability control. Sync now includes the ability to provide directions, traffic and information when paired with mobile phones.

Performance & mpg

2010 Ford Focus models are powered by a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine that produces 140 horsepower and 136 pound-feet of torque. A cleaner version of that engine that earns PZEV tailpipe-emissions certification is also available for California-emissions states. That engine makes 132 hp and 133 lb-ft of torque.

The standard transmission on all Focus trim levels is a five-speed manual. A four-speed automatic is available as an option. The automatic on SES coupes is geared slightly shorter for better acceleration. In testing, an automatic Focus coupe went from zero to 60 mph in a lackluster 9.7 seconds. Fuel economy for the Ford Focus is rated at 24 mpg city/35 mpg highway and 28 mpg combined for the manual transmission. Opting for the automatic drops the highway estimate to 33 mpg.

Safety

Six airbags are standard on all Focus models, including front-seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags for both front- and rear-seat occupants. For 2010, antilock brakes and stability control are now standard on all trim levels. Also new for the 2010 Focus is Ford's programmable MyKey system, which allows parents to specify limits for vehicle speed and stereo volume for their teenage drivers.

In government crash tests, the 2010 Ford Focus sedan earned four stars (out of a possible five) for its protection of front occupants in head-on collisions. In the side-impact test, the sedan received five stars for protection of front occupants and four stars for protection of those in the rear. Curiously, the Focus coupe earned a five-star rating for frontal impacts but just a three-star rating for front and rear side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gives the Focus coupe a top rating of "Good" for frontal-offset and side crash protection. The Focus sedan also earns a "Good" rating for frontal protection, but receives a downgraded "Acceptable" for side impact protection.

Driving

Behind the wheel of the 2010 Ford Focus, you'll likely be pleased with the relatively quiet and smooth ride quality. Engine performance is also respectable for a small car, but the four-cylinder can sound noisy and the four-speed automatic is increasingly outdated by competing models' five-speed units. To its credit, the Focus has commendable steering response and feedback along with a decent amount of grip when driven hard. But those hankering for a bit more fun are going to be happier with a Honda Civic or Mazda 3.

Interior

At night, the cabin of the 2010 Focus has a high-tech feel about it, thanks to a soothing cool blue glow from the gauges and optional customizable ambient lighting. But these lighting effects do little to mask some interior missteps, including cheap-looking plastic interior bits and a button-heavy center stack that some people find a bit confusing.

Despite having a non-telescoping steering wheel and fairly flat front seats, comfort is adequate -- even for extended road trips. Luggage capacity is also suitable for road trips at nearly 14 cubic feet, with 60/40-split-folding rear seats at the ready for even more storage. One other nice attribute is Sync, a voice activation system that allows hands-free operation of mobile phones, iPods and other MP3 players. The 2010 Focus further increases Sync's appeal by adding the ability to acquire driving directions, traffic conditions and other information by pairing it with Bluetooth-enabled phones.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Ford Focus.

5(62%)
4(26%)
3(10%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.5
93 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 93 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my '10 SE
mdmiddleton,08/12/2014
I know car magazines love to hate this car but I don't get it. Bought my '10 in '11 as a cheap gas saver and i've been very happy with it. The 2.0 4 cylinder isn't crazily fast but it easily keeps up to speed on the highway and averages 34/35 mpg. I'd like it to have another gear and be a bit quieter but overall this is a great car for the money. I take it toi the dealer for the recommended 7.5k services and it's never cost me more than $45. I'll just keep rolling on...
So far Great Car
Brandon,12/27/2017
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
When I got my car, it had 45,000 miles. It now has 108,000. Other than brakes and tires being replaced which is a given for any car, the only other thing that I ever had to replace was the rear shocks. It has 108,000 miles and so far I havent had any issues knock on wood. Hopefully it stays that way for a while
4 years, 112,000 miles and still going strong
afcarr,05/05/2014
I bought this car for a daily 132 mile round trip commute. This car was on my short list because it is one of few in the category that I can fit into easily - 6'2" and 210 pounds. I average 36 mpg overall - a little worse in the summer running AC all the time. Comfort is acceptable for a 2 hour commute. Leather and heated seats are pluses for comfort in winter. I do not like SYNC as it does not work with my cellphone. I have had only 1 warranty repair - a head gasket at about 80K miles. At 4 plus years the car looks and drives like new. It is no beauty, but I can live with it for the long run.
How many more will she go
Misty,03/25/2018
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
I have a 2010 ford focus se with 221, 220 miles. If u take care of the car, it will take care of you!!!
See all 93 reviews of the 2010 Ford Focus
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Ford Focus features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2010 Ford Focus

Used 2010 Ford Focus Overview

The Used 2010 Ford Focus is offered in the following submodels: Focus Sedan, Focus Coupe. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), SES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), SE 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 5M), SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and SES 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Ford Focus?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Ford Focus trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Ford Focus SE is priced between $5,871 and$10,495 with odometer readings between 80865 and108644 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Ford Focus SEL is priced between $3,981 and$7,000 with odometer readings between 67649 and144361 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Ford Focus S is priced between $3,871 and$5,994 with odometer readings between 53721 and119068 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Ford Focuses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Ford Focus for sale near. There are currently 11 used and CPO 2010 Focuses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,871 and mileage as low as 53721 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Ford Focus.

Can't find a used 2010 Ford Focuss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Focus for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $9,738.

Find a used Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $9,459.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Focus for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $21,125.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,109.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Ford Focus?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Focus lease specials

Related Used 2010 Ford Focus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles