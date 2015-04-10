Used 2000 Ford Focus for Sale Near Me

4,053 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Focus Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,053 listings
  • 2000 Ford Focus LX
    used

    2000 Ford Focus LX

    159,279 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,499

    Details
  • 2000 Ford Focus SE
    used

    2000 Ford Focus SE

    62,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,499

    Details
  • 2000 Ford Focus ZTS
    used

    2000 Ford Focus ZTS

    100,002 miles
    2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2000 Ford Focus ZTS
    used

    2000 Ford Focus ZTS

    185,841 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,749

    Details
  • 2000 Ford Focus LX
    used

    2000 Ford Focus LX

    92,291 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Focus ZTS in Silver
    used

    2001 Ford Focus ZTS

    131,911 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,790

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Focus LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Ford Focus LX

    68,626 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,499

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Focus ZX3 in White
    used

    2001 Ford Focus ZX3

    153,913 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,078

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Focus ZX3
    used

    2001 Ford Focus ZX3

    191,509 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,799

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Focus ZTS in Silver
    used

    2001 Ford Focus ZTS

    156,508 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Focus ZX3 in White
    used

    2001 Ford Focus ZX3

    153,738 miles
    Title issue, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,000

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Focus SE in Red
    used

    2001 Ford Focus SE

    93,455 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,900

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Focus
    used

    2001 Ford Focus

    60,502 miles

    $2,114

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Focus
    used

    2001 Ford Focus

    176,459 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,250

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Focus SE
    used

    2001 Ford Focus SE

    140,607 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Focus SE Comfort in Silver
    used

    2002 Ford Focus SE Comfort

    118,873 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,690

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Focus SE Comfort in Silver
    used

    2002 Ford Focus SE Comfort

    105,132 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,400

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Focus SE in Silver
    used

    2002 Ford Focus SE

    58,500 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,495

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Focus searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,053 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Focus
  4. Used 2000 Ford Focus

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Focus

Read recent reviews for the Ford Focus
Overall Consumer Rating
3.8309 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 309 reviews
  • 5
    (36%)
  • 4
    (28%)
  • 3
    (22%)
  • 2
    (13%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Fun to drive work horse of a little wagon.
Rick Ehrsam,10/04/2015
SE 4dr Wagon
The focus now has >173000 miles. Principal drivers are my wife and daughter. They like that it is easy to drive & park, and has very good visibility through the back and side windows. I recently replaced the plastic thermostat housing, a wheel bearing, ball joint, and rear stabilizers. most money I've spent on the car in many years. Engine is still strong and the car tracks nicely at 90mph Older: The ztec is a great little engine. my car has 162000 miles (260000km). originally paid $16280USD ttl included. i've been through two sets of all weather tires and two sets of winter tires (pass driving is much easier with snow tires). I've replaced the brakes twice, one set of struts, timing belt replaced (yes, it is a necessary maintenance item at about 100K), two sets of spark plugs, an EGR valve and an O2 sensor and tie rod ends thanks to the crappy seattle roads. Oil changes every 5000 miles and transmission oil changed every 30K miles. I just replaced the battery for the second time in 15 years. It's been a super inexpensive car to own. and I rely on it for 350 mile trips on a regular basis. If you find a well maintained 2000-2004 SW with a ztec engine, it should be a fine car to own and drive.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Focus
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to
to

Related Ford Focus info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings