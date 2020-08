Used 2000 Ford Focus for Sale Near Me

Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - THIS IS NO TYPICAL FORD FOCUS, READ ON! - SUPER RARE EDITION W/ ALL THE UPGRADES - SIDE AIRBAGS AND ABS BRAKES! VERY NICE TO HAVE FOR THIS PRICE RANGE! THIS WOULD MAKE AN EXCELLENT FIRST CAR - TRACTION CONTROL AND ALLOY WHEELS - 4 WHEEL DISC BRAKES INSTEAD OF DRUMS IN THE BACK - LEATHER INTERIOR (DRIVER SEAT HAS WEAR, SEE PICS) - ICE COLD AC - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - AWESOME ZETEC DOHC ENGINE AND ITS HAD THE TIMING BELT DONE ~10K MILES AGO AT AN EXCELLENT LOCAL SHOP! - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A $1500-2000 PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT (660+). ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES EVERYTHING WE KNOW IS ON OUR FAQ PAGE: WWW.STARFIRE-AUTO.COM/FAQ WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Ford Focus ZTS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FAHP38341W184409

Stock: DF6172581F

Certified Pre-Owned: No