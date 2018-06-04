Used 2018 Ford Focus for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 13,373 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$12,999$1,718 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $2948 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Focus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3H23JL209081
Stock: B300537
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-11-2020
- 19,482 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995$2,599 Below Market
Volvo Cars of Tampa - Tampa / Florida
Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Radio: AM/FM/MP3-Capable, Remote keyless entry, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System. 2018 Ford Focus SE 2.0L I4 DGI Ti-VCT FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Powershift Shadow BlackPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 10460 miles below market average! 26/38 City/Highway MPGHere at Volvo Cars Tampa, we are not only passionate about our new and used Volvo model lineup, but we are extremely dedicated to providing top-notch customer service to the entire Tampa Bay area as well. Whether you have a specific model in mind or not, we here at Volvo Cars Tampa will help you make a highly informed decision through every step of the buying process.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Focus SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3K24JL319534
Stock: TJL319534
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,869 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,995$2,227 Below Market
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2018 Ford Focus SE---- VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT ---- 1 OWNER ---- BACK UP CAMERA ---- POWER WINDOWS ---- BLACK OVER BLACK ---- SIRIUS SATELLITE --- AM / FM STEREO --- CD PLAYER --- USB --- RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT --- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Cornering brake control, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 10.9, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 0.98, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 9.0, Rear brake type: drum, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Interior accents: metallic-tone, Parking brake trim: urethane, Shift knob trim: urethane, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: front, Capless fuel filler system, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Dimming rearview mirror: manual day/night, Multi-function remote: illuminated entry, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: accessory hook, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Axle ratio: 4.06, Battery saver, Battery: maintenance-free, Active grille shutters, Door handle color: body-color, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black with chrome accents, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rocker panel color: black, Window trim: black, Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration, Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in., Infotainment: SYNC, Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip computer, Trip odometer: 2, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Headlights: auto delay off, Taillights: rear center, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Side mirror type: spotter mirror, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Emergency interior trunk release, Impact sensor: post-collision safety system, Programmable safety key, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer, Power door locks: auto-locking, Hill holder control, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 18.0, Turns lock-to-lock: 2.6, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 19 mm, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Electronic messaging assistance: with read function, Phone: voice operated, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: painted aluminum, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows: safety reverse, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Focus SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3F21JL231308
Stock: 21843
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,608 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$8,691$3,323 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2018 Ford Focus 4dr SE HATCHBACK 4 DR features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Shadow Black with a GRAY interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Focus SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3K2XJL272333
Stock: 994078
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-03-2019
- 37,297 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$8,691$3,217 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
This 2018 Ford Focus 4dr SE SEDAN 4 DR features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Oxford White with a TAN interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact David Matheus at 954-621-1936 or dmathuesg578@hotmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Focus SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3F20JL279818
Stock: 994025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-19-2019
- 14,095 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,906$2,473 Below Market
Sun Toyota - Holiday / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Focus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3M29JL214940
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,029 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$8,897
Gene Messer Kia - Lubbock / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2018 Ford Focus. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Ford Focus. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Ford Focus SE. It is incomparable for the price and quality. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Focus SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3F21JL259481
Stock: JL259481
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 39,195 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$10,300$2,428 Below Market
Elk Grove Buick GMC - Elk Grove / California
FUEL EFFICIENT 38 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner. SE trim. Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Flex Fuel, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED POWERSHIFT AUTO Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Back-Up Camera, Flex Fuel, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System. OPTION PACKAGES TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED POWERSHIFT AUTOMATIC (STD). EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com's review says 'Ford has tuned the suspension masterfully, imbuing even this economy-minded model with a playful, light-on-its-feet character.'. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Focus SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3K21JL288372
Stock: P3314
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 41,944 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,891$2,826 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2018 Ford Focus 4dr SE HATCHBACK 4 DR features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is GRAY with a TAN interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Focus SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3K21JL252519
Stock: 334949
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2019
- certified
2018 Ford Focus SE20,420 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,999$1,654 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Littleton - Littleton / Colorado
Transmission: 6-Speed Powershift Automatic Bluetooth Connection Engine: 2.0L I-4 Gdi Ti-Vct Medium Light Stone; Cloth Front Bucket Seats White Gold Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Ford Littleton's exclusive listings! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Focus SE with USB Inputs, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3F29JL230200
Stock: JL230200
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 30,048 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$10,999$1,587 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4113 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Focus SE with USB Inputs, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3F23JL226112
Stock: O305715
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 7,687 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,777$1,986 Below Market
Midtown Toyota - Chicago / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 24051 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2018 Ford Focus Magnetic Metallic SE FWD 2.0L I4 DGI Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Powershift 26/38 City/Highway MPGWe are very proud of our excellent customer service and 4.4 Star Google reviews!!CALL AHEAD AND WE WILL VALET YOUR TRADE!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Focus SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3F20JL273081
Stock: Q2943
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,007 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,577$1,583 Below Market
Keyes Hyundai - Los Angeles / California
CarFax One Owner! -Priced below the market average!- Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, Aux Audio Input, Automatic Headlights AM/FM Radio This Ford Focus gets great fuel economy with over 40.0 MPG on the highway! Turbocharged, Stability Control, ABS Brakes Satellite Radio Front Wheel Drive Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 5746 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys, CA 91401. Thank you for inquiring about this vehicle. It is a non-smoker car and great on gas. Maintenance records available. At Keyes Hyundai Van Nuys, we do a complete 160 point inspection and we are proud of our Pre-Owned vehicles. Keyes Hyundai on Van Nuys is one of the largest Hyundai dealerships in America located on 5746 Van Nuys Blvd. We serve customers from Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Woodland Hills, Mission HillsTax, title, license, dealer fees, and dealer installed options (unless itemized above) are extra. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Focus SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3FE3JL261145
Stock: 00300150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 12,328 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,369$3,004 Below Market
Wallace Genesis - Stuart / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Focus Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3J28JL201732
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,759 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,240$1,877 Below Market
Ed Morse Honda - Riviera Beach / Florida
Cleaned and Sanitized The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Ford Focus. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Focus Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3J29JL238594
Stock: HR4705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 28,104 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,501$2,387 Below Market
Victory Motors of Craig - Craig / Colorado
Need gas? I don't think so. At least not very much! 38 MPG Hwy. Get down the road in this reliable Vehicle, and fall in love with driving all over again*** Look!! Look!! Look! CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee.. Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Dusk sensing headlights, Knee airbags - Driver, Stability control...Other features include: Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Turbo, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Audio controls on steering wheel, 2 liter inline 4 cylinder DOHC engine, Multi-function remote - Trunk/hatch/door/tailgate, Power mirrors, Tilt and telescopic steering wheel, 4 Doors, FWD, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 38 and EPA city (mpg): 26, Compass...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Focus SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3F26JL258505
Stock: 9J1079A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 17,912 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,500$1,808 Below Market
Ourisman Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
CARFAX One-Owner. Gray 2018 Ford Focus SEL FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Powershift 2.0L I4 DGI Ti-VCTOdometer is 7900 miles below market average! 24/34 City/Highway MPGOurisman Chrysler, Jeep & Dodge of Alexandria ... We make it easy! We start with a GREAT SELECTION of PREMIUM INVENTORY all listed at BELOW MARKET PRICING and continue on to provide a GREAT SERVICE EXPERIENCE throughout the buying process! All of our prices are BASED ON THE RESEARCH of competitive vehicles in our local marketplace -They are ACCURATE and IN-LINE with what you will find through your own research- This helps to avoid a lengthy back-and-forth negotiation process! WE INVITE YOU TO BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! Home of The Ourisman Buyers Edge $1500 in unexpected extras. A Free Lifetime engine Guarantee, Loaner Cars with major maintenance and a Car Wash with every service!! Price does not include tax, tag, title, freight (on new vehicles only) & processing fee ($899). Call us at 703-329-1600 and remember our Ourisman Lifetime Edge. We try to confirm the accuracy of each listing. Please call to confirm vehicle availability, equipment and price. All Inventory listed is subject to prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Focus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3H20JL202105
Stock: 2031001A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 26,274 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,495
TX Auto Group - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Focus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3H22JL275279
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Focus searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Focus
- 5(45%)
- 4(26%)
- 3(10%)
- 2(3%)
- 1(16%)
Related Ford Focus info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Nissan Quest 2015
- Used Hyundai Azera 2015
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2018
- Used Nissan Xterra 2011
- Used MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2018
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2014
- Used Audi S8 2015
- Used Jaguar XK 2012
- Used Volkswagen Routan 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2018
- Used Volvo XC90 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2012
- Used Jaguar XJ 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2011
- Used Lexus GX 460 2011
- Used BMW 1 Series 2011
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mitsubishi Montero Sport
- Used BMW X7
- Used Buick Verano
- Used Hyundai Azera
- Used Chevrolet Tracker
- Used Volvo V70
- Used Mazda Tribute
- Used Audi TT RS
- Used GMC Yukon XL
- Used Audi S7
- Used Kia Forte
- Used Audi SQ5
- Used Suzuki Vitara
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford F-150 Austin TX
- Used Ford Taurus Santa Ana CA
- Used Ford Expedition Mckinney TX
- Used Ford Focus Columbia SC
- Used Ford Expedition Atlanta GA
- Used Ford Thunderbird Decatur GA
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid Pompano Beach FL
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid Milwaukee WI
- Used Ford Crown Victoria Santa Ana CA
- Used Ford Focus ST Allentown PA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Volvo XC90 News
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2020 Countryman
- 2019 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Porsche Taycan
- 2021 Porsche Taycan News
- 2019 X4
- 2019 XC40
- 2020 F-TYPE
- 2020 Canyon
- Chevrolet Tahoe 2019
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- 2019 Encore
- Honda Insight 2021
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2020
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2019 Camaro
- 2019 Volvo S60
- 2020 CT4
- Nissan Frontier 2019