2001 Ford Focus Review
Pros & Cons
- Thoughtful and large interior, smooth ride, sharp steering, good selection of body configurations and features.
- Lots of suspension movement, not enough low-end grunt, polarizing styling.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2001 Ford Focus is one of the best small cars your money can buy, if the styling and the seat comfort suits you.
Vehicle overview
"Smart design and spirited driving" were the guiding forces behind the development of the Focus. Targeted to be the new volume leader in Ford sales worldwide, the Focus is a highly evolved compact car with "New Edge" styling, a roomy interior, and excellent road manners.
Ford offers the Focus in three body styles: a three-door hatchback, a sedan and a wagon. The sedan can be ordered in one of three trim levels, starting with the base LX model and going up to the mid-level SE and highline ZTS trim. Wagons are available in SE trim only.
One of the key design elements for the Focus is its intelligent use of space. Ford boasts that the car's overall design started on the inside to provide additional cabin space and comfort. The goal was to have the Focus comfortably accommodate humans ranging from a 4-foot-10-inch female weighing 95 pounds to a 6-foot-4-inch male weighing 240 pounds.
Besides providing more space and comfort for passengers, the interior also features thoughtful ergonomics. Controls are large and easy to find. Since most people adjust the radio more than the climate system, the radio head unit is placed above the climate controls.
The interior itself is attractive, and contains styling elements from both the Escort ZX2 and Mercury Cougar. All Focus seats can be adjusted in height, though some of our editors dislike the seating position, saying it is too "chairlike." A tilt/telescopic steering wheel is optional.
For safety, the Focus utilizes an optimized body structure, standard driver and passenger airbags, seatbelt pre-tensioners and load-limiting retractors, and optional side airbags. A three-point safety belt for the center rear seat is standard, as are child-safety-seat anchor points. NHTSA crash test scores are very good for this segment.
The base drivetrain for LX models is a 2.0-liter, 110-horsepower engine and five-speed manual transmission. This same drivetrain is standard in SE sedans, but ZTS sedans, along with SE wagons and the ZX3 coupe, get a more powerful 130-horsepower, 2.0-liter Zetec engine as standard equipment. The Zetec makes 130 pound-feet of torque at an easily accessible 4,250 rpm. Both engines provide adequate power, though the Zetec engine is the clear choice for enthusiasts.
Enthusiasts should also enjoy Focus' ride quality and handling ability. A fully independent multilink suspension has been adopted for the rear. Body roll is noticeable while cornering, but the Focus stays planted and inspires confidence. The steering system is surprisingly quick, fluid and responsive.
Ford is serious about retaining its share of the worldwide subcompact market. The Focus reflects not only the company's dedication to this goal, but also its ability to make solid, practical transportation for the 21st century.
2001 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2001 Ford Focus.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Focus
Related Used 2001 Ford Focus info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge