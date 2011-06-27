  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Focus
  4. Used 2001 Ford Focus
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(231)
Appraise this car

2001 Ford Focus Review

Pros & Cons

  • Thoughtful and large interior, smooth ride, sharp steering, good selection of body configurations and features.
  • Lots of suspension movement, not enough low-end grunt, polarizing styling.
Other years
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
Ford Focus for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,036 - $2,371
Used Focus for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2001 Ford Focus is one of the best small cars your money can buy, if the styling and the seat comfort suits you.

Vehicle overview

"Smart design and spirited driving" were the guiding forces behind the development of the Focus. Targeted to be the new volume leader in Ford sales worldwide, the Focus is a highly evolved compact car with "New Edge" styling, a roomy interior, and excellent road manners.

Ford offers the Focus in three body styles: a three-door hatchback, a sedan and a wagon. The sedan can be ordered in one of three trim levels, starting with the base LX model and going up to the mid-level SE and highline ZTS trim. Wagons are available in SE trim only.

One of the key design elements for the Focus is its intelligent use of space. Ford boasts that the car's overall design started on the inside to provide additional cabin space and comfort. The goal was to have the Focus comfortably accommodate humans ranging from a 4-foot-10-inch female weighing 95 pounds to a 6-foot-4-inch male weighing 240 pounds.

Besides providing more space and comfort for passengers, the interior also features thoughtful ergonomics. Controls are large and easy to find. Since most people adjust the radio more than the climate system, the radio head unit is placed above the climate controls.

The interior itself is attractive, and contains styling elements from both the Escort ZX2 and Mercury Cougar. All Focus seats can be adjusted in height, though some of our editors dislike the seating position, saying it is too "chairlike." A tilt/telescopic steering wheel is optional.

For safety, the Focus utilizes an optimized body structure, standard driver and passenger airbags, seatbelt pre-tensioners and load-limiting retractors, and optional side airbags. A three-point safety belt for the center rear seat is standard, as are child-safety-seat anchor points. NHTSA crash test scores are very good for this segment.

The base drivetrain for LX models is a 2.0-liter, 110-horsepower engine and five-speed manual transmission. This same drivetrain is standard in SE sedans, but ZTS sedans, along with SE wagons and the ZX3 coupe, get a more powerful 130-horsepower, 2.0-liter Zetec engine as standard equipment. The Zetec makes 130 pound-feet of torque at an easily accessible 4,250 rpm. Both engines provide adequate power, though the Zetec engine is the clear choice for enthusiasts.

Enthusiasts should also enjoy Focus' ride quality and handling ability. A fully independent multilink suspension has been adopted for the rear. Body roll is noticeable while cornering, but the Focus stays planted and inspires confidence. The steering system is surprisingly quick, fluid and responsive.

Ford is serious about retaining its share of the worldwide subcompact market. The Focus reflects not only the company's dedication to this goal, but also its ability to make solid, practical transportation for the 21st century.

2001 Highlights

Raising the bar for compact vehicles, Ford is offering its stability system -- called AdvanceTrac -- on ZTS Sedans and ZX3 Hatchbacks. Ford has also made previously optional features standard equipment. Highlights include a driver armrest on every model except LX and power windows on SE Sedans and Wagons. SE Wagons also get the Zetec engine as standard and can be ordered with a manual transmission. A new manual moonroof is offered on the ZX3 and new 16-inch wheels are standard on ZTS Sedans and optional on ZX3 Coupes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Ford Focus.

5(41%)
4(30%)
3(17%)
2(9%)
1(3%)
4.0
231 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 231 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

242,000 Miles and Still going!
dyfwn,07/13/2011
Yes I have 242,000 miles on my '01 Wagon. I have had to replace my share of tires and brakes due to the 600+ miles I drive a week. In the 5 years I have owned the car, which I purchased used with 66,000 miles it, I haven't had a repair bill over $360. And that was for the water pump and the timing belt at 215,000 miles. My sercet, is to change the oil every 3,000 miles. Do not wait the 3 months if you are driving like I do.
Bad and Worse
pc1967,05/12/2013
Basically purchased it used for $3200, 20k miles later, after regular oil changes and sensible driving habits. It dropped the #4 valve seat effectively destroying the head and piston below the valve. This was the 2.0 SPI a.k.a split port engine. Do not buy a 01 Focus if the 8th VIN digit is a letter P without signed documented proof from the dealer that the valve seats have been replaced with the improved design period!! Ford should have seriously recalled this vehicle from the start. The only good thing that came out of this is, that I purchased a Toyota Yaris after this heap blew up. If Ford gave me a shiny new Focus, Id sell it and get another Toyota right there on the lot.
Very Reliable
tjh9,05/22/2013
I purchased my '01 Focus Wagon SE from a dealership in 2011 with ~190,000 mi on it for $2850. It has been almost 2 years now and this car has given me almost no grief. The A/C went out once (A/C is a luxury anyways, who cares?), front coil springs had to be replaced, and the muffler hit the ground once while going over a speed bump (temporarily fixed it with shoelaces, haha) All in all, great performance; great value!
My ZX3 is a great vehicle
tjnugent,08/04/2013
I bought this vehicle new in 2001 (Focus ZX3 hatchback; 5-speed manual with no air conditioning or electric windows). This is the best car I've ever owned. We now have over 225,000 miles on the car with little maintenance. By keeping up on the oil changes/tune-up's, we've had no major issues other than changing out the ignition once while it was still under warranty. Great mpg (30-40 avg overall); I mostly drive freeway. We're considering buying a 2013 as a replacement vehicle for our 2000 Focus SE sedan (bought it used; automatic w/electric everything; it has too many issues now at 180,000 mi). The ZX3 is a wonderful car. I would recommend the version I purchased. It's a keeper!
See all 231 reviews of the 2001 Ford Focus
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 2001 Ford Focus features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2001 Ford Focus

Used 2001 Ford Focus Overview

The Used 2001 Ford Focus is offered in the following submodels: Focus Hatchback, Focus Sedan, Focus Wagon. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZX3 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZTS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), Street 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A), and Street 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Ford Focus?

Price comparisons for Used 2001 Ford Focus trim styles:

  • The Used 2001 Ford Focus SE is priced between $4,495 and$4,495 with odometer readings between 86321 and86321 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Ford Focuses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Ford Focus for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2001 Focuses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,495 and mileage as low as 86321 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Ford Focus.

Can't find a used 2001 Ford Focuss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Focus for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,296.

Find a used Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,999.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Focus for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $15,144.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $14,482.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Ford Focus?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Focus lease specials

Related Used 2001 Ford Focus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles