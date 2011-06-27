  1. Home
2000 Ford Focus Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent interior ergonomics, sharp handling, new stylish design.
  • New stylish design, some Focus models suffer from unattractive interior trim.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2000 Ford Focus is one of the best small cars your money can buy, if the styling and the seat comfort suit you.

Vehicle overview

"Smart design and spirited driving" were the guiding forces behind the development of the Focus. Targeted to be the new volume leader in Ford sales worldwide, the Focus is a highly evolved compact car with "New Edge" styling, a roomy interior, and excellent road manners.

Ford offers the Focus in three body styles: a three-door hatchback, a sedan and a wagon. The sedan can be ordered in one of three trim levels, starting with the base LX model and going up to the midlevel SE and highline ZTS trim. Wagons are available in SE trim only while the three-door coupe comes with a standard performance-oriented ZX3 package.

The base drivetrain for LX models is a 2.0-liter, 107-horsepower engine and five-speed manual transmission. This same drivetrain is standard in SE sedans, but ZTS sedans and the ZX3 coupe get a more powerful 130-horsepower, 2.0-liter Zetec engine as standard equipment. The Zetec makes 130 pound-feet of torque at an easily accessible 4,250 rpm. This is more peak torque than a Civic EX or Mazda Protege and more useable peak torque than anything else offered in the subcompact class.

The Focus rides on a four-wheel independent suspension with MacPherson struts up front and stabilizer bars both front and rear (except on the wagon). LX models come standard with 14-inch steel wheels while SE, ZTS and ZX3 models get 15-inch aluminum wheels with 60-series tires. Antilock brakes are standard on the ZTS sedan and optional on the LX, SE, and ZX3 cars.

Besides its cutting-edge style and highly functional interior, the Focus boasts such innovative features as child-safety-seat anchors in the rear outboard seat locations and a glow-in-the-dark rear seat back release to prevent trunk entrapment. All models come with rear defrost, manual seat-height adjustments, a center console and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat with flip-up rear seat cushion.

Ford is serious about retaining its share of the worldwide subcompact market. The Focus reflects not only the company's dedication to this goal, but also its ability to make solid, practical transportation for the 21st century.

2000 Highlights

The 2000 Focus is Ford's all-new "world car" that will be sold initially concurrently with the Escort. Everything from interior room to performance has been addressed to make this European-engineered compact a winner in the small-car segment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Ford Focus.

5(36%)
4(28%)
3(22%)
2(13%)
1(1%)
3.8
309 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun to drive work horse of a little wagon.
Rick Ehrsam,10/04/2015
SE 4dr Wagon
The focus now has >173000 miles. Principal drivers are my wife and daughter. They like that it is easy to drive & park, and has very good visibility through the back and side windows. I recently replaced the plastic thermostat housing, a wheel bearing, ball joint, and rear stabilizers. most money I've spent on the car in many years. Engine is still strong and the car tracks nicely at 90mph Older: The ztec is a great little engine. my car has 162000 miles (260000km). originally paid $16280USD ttl included. i've been through two sets of all weather tires and two sets of winter tires (pass driving is much easier with snow tires). I've replaced the brakes twice, one set of struts, timing belt replaced (yes, it is a necessary maintenance item at about 100K), two sets of spark plugs, an EGR valve and an O2 sensor and tie rod ends thanks to the crappy seattle roads. Oil changes every 5000 miles and transmission oil changed every 30K miles. I just replaced the battery for the second time in 15 years. It's been a super inexpensive car to own. and I rely on it for 350 mile trips on a regular basis. If you find a well maintained 2000-2004 SW with a ztec engine, it should be a fine car to own and drive.
Very Reliable
mazzaro67,04/17/2011
Well balanced, handling and solid feel without the road noise !!! Overall a great designed and attractive hatchback. Ford Focus ZX3 got daughter home in her 1st blizzard at nite. Drove me to work for 8 years x 70miles each day. 5 very long trips over 1000 miles. I even slept in the back for 2 nites. Now at 112k miles, everything still works fine. I did change the following once: Battery, Brakes, Tires, Thermostat housing, Belts, hoses, filters, front tie rod links, and plugs. Nothing on this car is hard to work on either.
Mine was good
carebearkon,05/19/2014
My focus has been going strong for 184k miles, which probably isn't the norm. It idles rough from an unbalanced engine. The power locks and a/c don't work. The headlights are easily scratched and get really dim. The hatch doesn't hold open in the cold. I've had to replace the ignition ($300) struts ($400) ball joints ($500) and vacuum hose ($80) in the 60k miles I have owned it.
Great commuter car.
anthony224,06/24/2013
I owned my focus for awhile now and I am well over 200k miles and it still runs like new and can drive anywhere while still getting great gas mileage. On average I get about 29-30 with mixed driving. The car is very reliable and has never let me down the only things I needed to replace on it was the 14 year old brake booster and a radiator hose that dry rotted. As long as you maintain the fluids and drive the car normally it should last you 200k miles+. Enough room to comfortably fit 3 adults and a 4th with a little effort. The car does great in the snow with the right tiers on the front. If your looking for a nice affordable car for daily driving look no further.
Write a review
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 2000 Ford Focus features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2000 Ford Focus
More About This Model

Ah yes, the good old days of naming cars. For Ford, it used to be about real-life things, like Mustang, Maverick, and Monarch. But now that we are approaching the new millennium, it seems Ford has run out of nouns. Its latest car is named after a verb. Focus, in fact. Can you name a car after a verb? Is that legal? Really, by this logic, I could name my car the Talk. Or the Burp.

Admittedly, the Focus name isn't as bad as some other small-car names that come to mind. (Top three: 1) Chevy Citation. Physically impossible to get a speeding ticket in it; 2) Toyota Starlet. Sleeping its way to the top didn't help its career; 3) Pontiac Le Mans. "Days of Thunder" had more to do about racing than this thing.) Does the word "focus" have significance for this car? Ford doesn't or won't say, but my guess is that Ford is really focused on building a good car. Or maybe it means you're supposed to focus on the car itself. Well, whatever. It does make more sense than Pinto, at least.

In a strange way, the Focus needs to thank its antithesis, the truck. mericans have bought so many F-150s, Explorers and Expeditions these past few years that Ford hasn't had a clue about what to do with all the money. It bought Volvo, of course, but it's logical to assume that some of that extra money found its way into the r&d budget for the Focus. We say this because it's Ford's best small car ever.

The Focus is a completely new platform. Going on sale in late September 1999, it's available in three body styles--a three-door hatchback aimed at a younger crowd, a four-door sedan aimed at a grown-up younger crowd, and a wagon for people with too much junk in their lives. For the different body styles, there are four trim levels: ZX3 (3-door); LX (sedan); SE (sedan and wagon); and the high-series ZTS (sedan). Although the front-end structure and design of the Focus is common to all three body styles, Ford hopes that the remaining differences will attract a broad base of paying customers.

One of the key design elements for the Focus is its intelligent use of space. Ford boasts that the car's overall design started on the inside to provide additional cabin space and comfort. The goal was to have the Focus accommodate humans ranging from a 4-foot-10-inch female weighing 95 pounds to a 6-foot-4-inch male weighing 240 pounds. Arnold Schwarzenegger to George Costanza's mom--Focus designers want to accommodate them both. At the same time!

To achieve this lofty goal, the Focus has a high roofline and a 103-inch wheelbase. The wheels are pushed towards the corners, much like Chrysler did with its LH-series of cars. The high roofline allowed Ford engineers to position the seats higher off the floor, which freed up the positive benefits of easier entry/egress, a better view for the driver, and improved leg comfort for rear-seat passengers.

Besides providing more space and comfort for passengers, the interior also contains thoughtful ergonomics. Though they still spend most of their time drinking Starbucks coffee and talking on cell phones, drivers generally fiddle with the audio controls more than the climate controls. So Ford placed the audio controls higher than the climate controls for easier access. Both feature buttons that can be easily identified by touch alone. The interior itself is attractive, and contains styling elements from both the Escort ZX2 and Mercury Cougar. The ZX3 interior, with its faux-metal highlights, looks sporty. The ZTS Sedan's plood (journalist slang for plastic wood) highlights do not look sporty. They do not look luxurious. They just look like plood.

The seats are comfortable and supportive. All Focus seats can be adjusted in height, and a tilt/telescopic steering wheel is optional. or safety, the Focus utilizes an optimized body structure, standard driver and passenger airbags, seatbelt pre-tensioners and load-limiting retractors, and optional side airbags. A three-point safety belt for the center rear seat is standard, as are child-safety-seat anchor points.

Once the comfy Mr. Schwarzenegger and Mrs. Costanza finish arguing over whether "Commando" or "Raw Deal" was a better movie, they will focus (Sorry. Won't happen again.) on the improved driving dynamics. By driving dynamics, we refer to the way the car handles, steers, accelerates and brakes. Ford was able to use the latest techniques to produce a lightweight, yet rigid chassis. This in turn enabled Ford engineers to fine-tune the front- and rear-suspension systems to deliver new levels of precision and comfort. Up front, the Focus uses MacPherson struts and new, broad A-arms located by horizontal bushings. A fully independent multi-link suspension has been adopted for the rear. Though more expensive to produce than a twist-beam axle system (such as on the Ford Escort), the multi-link IRS system is more beneficial in ride comfort, steering precision, handling, stability, noise levels and packaging.

The steering system is surprisingly quick, fluid and responsive. Fine-tuning and a careful selection of new materials enabled Ford to reduce the friction within the steering system by 20 percent. All steering components such as the seals, bearings, tie-rod joints and strut top mounts are optimized for low friction. Ford went through this effort because too much friction or resistance in the steering system can make it feel unnatural.

There are two engine choices: a 2.0-liter SOHC four cylinder or a more-fizzy 2.0-liter DOHC Zetec. While both engines can be found in other Ford products, they have been improved for use in the Focus. The 2.0-liter SOHC I4 delivers 110 horsepower at 5,000 rpm. Peak torque is 125 ft-lbs. at 3,750 rpm. The engine has been significantly upgraded to improve NVH by 30 percent and reduce weight. The DOHC Zetec has also been improved in the noise department. Ford says a full 50 percent reduction in perceived engine sound levels has been incorporated for the Focus. Horsepower for this engine is 130 at 5,300 rpm, and maximum torque is 135 at 4,500 rpm. Acceleration is acceptable with the SOHC engine and quite competitive with the DOHC. An automatic or manual transmission is available for either.

While improved steering and handling are all well and good, it's hard to impress the neighbors with them. That job is left to the styling. Whether it succeeds or not is another question. One thing is certain: The styling of the Focus is distinct and functional. Ford says its "appearance is designed to be progressive, adventurous and distinctively different from the softer, more traditional proportions and silhouettes of other small cars." Translation: You won't mistake the three-door for a Volkswagen New Beetle. The hatchback is the most distinctive and European-looking of the bunch, but all versions have an angular shape, with sculpted wheel arches, triangular headlights and taillights, and crisp lines on the body panels. Like it or not, the styling is functional. Ford says the shape provides maximum crash protection and aerodynamics. Drag co-efficient for the sedan is a low 0.31.

The sedan's trunk has an impressive 12.9 cubic feet of capacity. In-frame gas struts--designed to not encroach upon trunk space--are used to shut the trunk instead of traditional mechanical arms that may dent luggage. The rear speakers are built into the doors to prevent them from hanging down into the trunk. For the wagon, the luggage compartment holds 37.5 cubic feet of cargo and is optimized for access and functionality.

We suspect that the Focus will be a big success for Ford. It's better than the Escort, even though both will continue to sell at dealerships. And it's certainly competitive with the likes of the Dodge Neon or Honda Civic. Base retail prices range from $12,280 for the three-door hatchback ZX3 to $15,795 MSRP for the SE Wagon. Prices include the destination and delivery charge of $415. For the price, the Focus seems to have all the necessary elements--roominess, comfort, good driving dynamics, safety and functionality. And you can say what you want about the styling. But when you're strapped for cash and can't quite afford an Aston Martin DB7 Vantage to focu...er, attract attention to yourself, something that looks different than every other small econobox on the road can be quite nice.

Used 2000 Ford Focus Overview

The Used 2000 Ford Focus is offered in the following submodels: Focus Hatchback, Focus Sedan, Focus Wagon. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan, ZX3 2dr Hatchback, LX 4dr Sedan, SE 4dr Wagon, ZTS 4dr Sedan, and Sony Limited 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Ford Focus?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Ford Focuses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Ford Focus for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Ford Focus.

Can't find a used 2000 Ford Focuss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Focus for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,408.

Find a used Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,659.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Focus for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,942.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,736.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Ford Focus?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Focus lease specials

