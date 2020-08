Used 2004 Ford Focus for Sale Near Me

Tillery Chevrolet GMC - Moriarty / New Mexico

This 2004 Ford Focus with only 141,927 is available for immediate delivery! Need gas? I don't think so. At least not very much! 30 MPG Hwy!!! Own the road at every turn** INTERNET DEAL* Won't last long! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee!!! Safety equipment includes: Passenger Airbag...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Air conditioning, 2.3 liter inline 4 cylinder DOHC engine, Multi-function remote - Trunk/hatch/door/tailgate... If you are unable to come out to see this vehicle in person we would be happy to provide high resolution photos and/or perform a complete walk around of the vehicle to explain every option and condition detail to you over the phone. Out of state buyers - Because of our extremely competitive pricing we sell our vehicles all around the world. We understand that providing detailed photographs and accurate descriptions is critical to helping remote buyers make an informed decision. If you are considering purchasing this vehicle we encourage you to call us. We will gladly perform a complete walk around of the vehicle to answer any questions you have about the features and condition of the vehicle. We offer the following benefits to remote buyers: We will help facilitate cost-effective professional shipping. We provide free airport pickup from Albuquerque International Airport (ABQ) we will refund any deposit you have paid to us if the vehicle is not as we described it to you upon your arrival.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Ford Focus SE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FAFP34Z34W103874

Stock: M20A068A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-15-2020