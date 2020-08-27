Used 2004 Ford Focus for Sale Near Me
- 6,182 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,000
Mike Calvert Toyota - Houston / Texas
Recent Arrival! Vehicle is equipped with: 15" Steel Wheels, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD Player, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats w/Single Map Pocket, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, and Variably intermittent wipers.Mike Calvert Toyota has been here in Houston for 35 years. Family owned and operated we have again been Nationally Recognized for outstanding Customer Service, Sales and Service. From the moment you contact us, you'll know our commitment to Customer Service is second to none. We strive to make your experience with Mike Calvert Toyota a good one - for the life of your vehicle. Whether you need to Purchase, Finance, or Service a New or Pre-Owned car, you've come to the right place. It will be a pleasure to serve you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Focus SE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP343X4W138617
Stock: 201702A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 115,698 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
Mechanicsville Toyota - Mechanicsville / Virginia
This 2004 Ford Focus in Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic features: 25/33 City/Highway MPGWhere what you drive is our business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Focus ZTW with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP35Z34W151916
Stock: 42470A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 203,777 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,495
Power Buick GMC - Corvallis / Oregon
Recent Arrival! 2004 Ford Focus ZX5 Zetec
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Focus ZX5 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAFP37314R122613
Stock: D8122A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 149,877 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,491
Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Tri-Cities - Kennewick / Washington
ZX3 Comfort trim. EPA 33 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Kelley Blue Book Top 10 Used Back-to-School Car, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, CLOTH SPORT FRONT BUCKET SEATS, Edmunds.com's review says "A wonderful small car that's fun to drive." SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player, Aluminum Wheels. MP3 Player, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. OPTION PACKAGES: CLOTH SPORT FRONT BUCKET SEATS (STD). EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Kelley Blue Book Top 10 Used Back-to-School Car. Edmunds.com explains "A wonderful small car that's fun to drive.". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 33 MPG Hwy. MORE ABOUT US: You might know us as a popular Dodge, RAM, Jeep and Chrysler dealership, serving the greater Tri-Cities area. We are. But, that's not all we are. We're your neighbors with a vested interest in keeping you safe and confident while you're on the road. That's why we choose to sell new Dodge, RAM, Jeep and Chrysler and used car models. It's also why we offer first-rate service. We hope to have the pleasure of meeting you soon. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Focus ZX3 Comfort with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAFP31Z54R124488
Stock: AR124488
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 127,331 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,494
Andy Mohr Ford - Plainfield / Indiana
Now offering Mohr to your Door! Don't want to get out? Or can't? We will bring the car to you! And all the paperwork! We are open online and at the store.Get Mohr for your Money at Andy Mohr Ford. Don't miss out on massive savings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Focus ZTS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP38Z94W162163
Stock: P6397A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 141,927 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$4,795
Tillery Chevrolet GMC - Moriarty / New Mexico
This 2004 Ford Focus with only 141,927 is available for immediate delivery! Need gas? I don't think so. At least not very much! 30 MPG Hwy!!! Own the road at every turn** INTERNET DEAL* Won't last long! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee!!! Safety equipment includes: Passenger Airbag...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Air conditioning, 2.3 liter inline 4 cylinder DOHC engine, Multi-function remote - Trunk/hatch/door/tailgate... If you are unable to come out to see this vehicle in person we would be happy to provide high resolution photos and/or perform a complete walk around of the vehicle to explain every option and condition detail to you over the phone. Out of state buyers - Because of our extremely competitive pricing we sell our vehicles all around the world. We understand that providing detailed photographs and accurate descriptions is critical to helping remote buyers make an informed decision. If you are considering purchasing this vehicle we encourage you to call us. We will gladly perform a complete walk around of the vehicle to answer any questions you have about the features and condition of the vehicle. We offer the following benefits to remote buyers: We will help facilitate cost-effective professional shipping. We provide free airport pickup from Albuquerque International Airport (ABQ) we will refund any deposit you have paid to us if the vehicle is not as we described it to you upon your arrival.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Focus SE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP34Z34W103874
Stock: M20A068A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 130,525 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Lease
$7,991
Gurnee Hyundai - Gurnee / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. 2004 Silver Ford Focus ZTS FWDWith Some Options Like 15" 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD & MP3 Player, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats w/Single Map Pocket, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Blaupunkt, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, and Variably intermittent wipers.Gurnee Hyundai! Serving Gurnee, IL, and nearby locales such as the greater Chicagoland, Wisconsin and Indiana! We strive to offer truly exceptional sales and service for all vehicles and all vintages. Looking for a new, used, or certified, Hyundai? Many other brands also available like: Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Chevrolet, Buick, Ford Toyota, Kia, Honda, etc. We also have Used Cars under $5k and $10k. Bad Credit, No Credit, No problem! Stop in today for a test drive and to go over your options! Servicng Gurnee, Greater Chicago Land, Kenosha and SIX Flags. *Sale price does not include taxes, license, title fees, dealer installed accessories, and a documentary service fee as permitted by law or regulation. Sale pricing includes all Hyundai rebates and incentives applicable to everyone. Additional Dealer Exclusive savings may be available. See dealer for details. All prices, specifications and availability are subject to change without notice. We reserve the right to modify this quote to correct arithmetic errors. Incentive and pricing programs are subject to change by Hyundai without notice. Vehicle contained in this quote is subject to availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Focus ZTS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP38Z04W159538
Stock: H15218A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 188,900 miles
$2,250
Korz Auto Farm - Kansas City / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Focus SE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP34334W178408
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 143,917 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,024
AutoNation Honda Columbus - Columbus / Georgia
This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2004 Ford Focus ZX3 Base is offered by Autonation Honda Columbus. This 2004 Ford Focus comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Ford Focus. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ford Focus ZX3 Base is the one! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Focus ZX3 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAFP31304R105200
Stock: 4R105200
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 96,385 miles
$2,767
West Hills Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Bremerton / Washington
Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. This Ford Focus has a 2.0 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Front wheel drive on the Ford Focus gives you better traction and better fuel economy. It is equipped with a gasoline engine. This small car is easy to park.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Focus LX with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP33PX4W196490
Stock: EK4989
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 213,413 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
Auto Mart of Henderson - Henderson / North Carolina
We at Auto Mart of Henderson would like you to test drive this 2004 Ford Focus. This vehicle is automatic 4 doors AC alarm system alloy wheels AM/FM CD bucket seats CCdriver passenger airbags keyless entry power locks mirrors steering & windows rear defrost sun roof & tilt wheel. EXCELLENT BUY YOU COME YOU DRIVE YOU HAVE YOUR OWN MECHANIC TO CHECK IT OUT!!! Give one of our professional sales men Curtis Kenny Mickey or Wilbert a call at 252-438-5928 or 1-888-816-2886. Visit us on our website at www.automartofhenderson.com or like us on Facebook @ Auto Mart of Henderson to stay updated on all of our latest inventory and special offers!!. Now you can text us from our website!!!! Looking forward to hearing from you soon!!! GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL REGARDLESS OF CREDIT!! Over 100 vehicles to choose from. You may test drive this unit have a mechanic of your choice to take a look at it or I offer free car fax and information of preowned owner. Come see us or give us a call at AUTO MART OF HENDERSON THE HOME OF GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL. {affordable monthly payments}. (252) 438-5928
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Focus ZX5 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAFP37334R117722
Stock: 18083
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 162,002 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,222
Vancouver Toyota - Vancouver / Washington
PRICE DROP FROM $4,991, FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! SE trim. Kelley Blue Book Top 10 Used Back-to-School Car, CD Player, Edmunds.com explains 'A wonderful small car that's fun to drive.'. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE CD Player Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Luggage Rack, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. EXPERTS REPORT Kelley Blue Book Top 10 Used Back-to-School Car. 'A wonderful small car that's fun to drive.' -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy. AFFORDABLE TO OWN Was $4,991. OUR PROMISE McCord's Vancouver Toyota-Scion is a family owned and operated dealership since 1982. Our promise is to provide our customers with the best possible reconditioned used car on the market. We will run every used vehicle we offer for sale against the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) recall data base and will address any recall before we sell it to you. Every used car is run through a 160 point quality control inspection- We pay our mechanics to find any issues so you don't have to. We offer a 5 day 500 mile 'No Questions Asked' money back guarantee, a 12mo/12k mile limited powertrain warranty on any vehicle that is 14 years or newer and has less than 125k miles. The warranty allows you to fix the vehicle at any shop that you choose- not just us. Plus our Certified Toyota program that gives you 1yr/12k mile comprehensive warranty coverage and 7yr/100k mile powertrain coverage. MCCORD'S VALUE PRICE We research our market and Value price every vehicle we offer for sale with a very competitive price. Less time negotiating and more time finding the vehicle that best matches your wants and needs. We look forward to your visit. Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Focus SE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP36Z74W160391
Stock: 65954B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 152,557 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,499
St Cloud Hyundai - Waite Park / Minnesota
STOP!! Read this!! Safety equipment includes: Passenger Airbag...Other features include: 2 Doors FWD Tachometer Power steering Clock - In-radio display... * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with St Cloud Hyundai. Vehicle photos are representative of make, model, trim, exterior color and interior color. Additional equipment seen may vary. Click the window sticker button to see the full list of included equipment. See dealer for details. Some rebates you must qualify for. Occasionally, pricing, data errors and omissions may occur on various vehicles and offers. Upon notification, such errors and omissions will be promptly removed or fixed. Inaccurate prices and data errors and/or omissions do not constitute valid prices or retail offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Focus ZX3 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAFP31Z94R126101
Stock: 4R126101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-18-2020
- 131,899 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,500
Massa Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado
*Tow Away!! A true MECHANIC SPECIAL! This vehicle 2004 Ford Focus ZTS **ran when it came in, but now it needs work. Come check it out and save BIG on cheap wheels or part it**out for more money. The vehicle identified is inoperable or otherwisecannot be tested for emissions. As such, a temporary registration canNOT be issued for the vehicle, and it must be TOWED AWAY. After youfix it, then it can be tested.*Vehicle is at our Lakewood Location 303-238-0592.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Focus ZTS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP38Z54W124395
Stock: c049379
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-25-2020
- 124,368 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,488
Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon
WELCOME TO BICKMORE AUTO SALESCOME ON IN AND COME CHECK THIS 2 OWNER 2004 FORD FOCUS OUT THIS IS A FWD Manual 5-Spd WITH A 4-Cyl 16V 2.0 Liter ENGINE EQUIPPED WITH PERFECT BODY CD PLAYER AC AND SO MUCH MORE.CALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND COME TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE BEFORE IT'S GONE!!!3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILE LIMITED SERVICE CONTRACT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.FINANCING AVAILABLE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT! 503-328-98102020 E. POWELL BLVDGRESHAM,OR,97080WWW.BICKMOREAUTO.COM BICKMORE AUTO SALES DA9720CUDL AUTHORIZED DEALER (CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDING)1ST TIME BUYER PROGRAM AVAILABLEOVER 30 1 OWNER'S IN STOCK!WE HAVE AN (A) RATING WITH BBB! (BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Focus ZX5 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAFP37394R111231
Stock: 8801
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,809 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495
Ciocca Toyota of Williamsport - Muncy / Pennsylvania
PRICE DROP FROM $4,999, EPA 33 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Excellent Condition. ZX5 Base trim. Kelley Blue Book Top 10 Used Back-to-School Car, CD Player, CLOTH SPORT FRONT BUCKET SEATS, "A wonderful small car that's fun to drive." -Edmunds.comKEY FEATURES INCLUDECD Player Ford ZX5 Base with Pitch Black exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 130 HP at 5300 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESCLOTH SPORT FRONT BUCKET SEATS (STD). Fresh State InspectionEXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com explains "A wonderful small car that's fun to drive.". Kelley Blue Book Top 10 Used Back-to-School Car.AFFORDABILITYWas $4,999.MORE ABOUT USCiocca Toyota of Williamsport is a member of the Ciocca Dealerships Family. Our goal is 100% customer satisfaction, not only with the vehicle you buy.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Focus ZX5 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAFP37Z94R115204
Stock: T20045204
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 147,535 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,196
Superior Ford - Siloam Springs / Arkansas
Recent Arrival!Faster. Simpler. More Transparent. Superior Automotive Group has helped thousands of customers find the right car by leveraging one of Arkansas' largest selections of new and pre-owned vehicles at unparalleled prices. Yet, it's our extra-mile customer service and uncommonly candid and respectful staff that have won the trust and loyalty of Arkansas drivers for 30 years. Come visit one of our Superior dealerships today and let us exceed your expectations.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Focus SE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP36364W156190
Stock: FC17455AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$899
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Ford Focus also includes Clock, Climate Control, Power Steering, Roof Rack, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Center Console, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Roof Rack, Clock, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Focus SE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP36354W151093
Stock: 115624
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-06-2018
