Used 2004 Ford Focus for Sale Near Me

  • 2004 Ford Focus SE in Red
    used

    2004 Ford Focus SE

    6,182 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Focus ZTW in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Ford Focus ZTW

    115,698 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Focus ZX5 in Red
    used

    2004 Ford Focus ZX5

    203,777 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,495

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Focus ZX3 Comfort in Gray
    used

    2004 Ford Focus ZX3 Comfort

    149,877 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,491

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Focus ZTS
    used

    2004 Ford Focus ZTS

    127,331 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,494

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Focus SE in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Ford Focus SE

    141,927 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,795

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Focus ZTS in Silver
    used

    2004 Ford Focus ZTS

    130,525 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Lease

    $7,991

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Focus SE in Red
    used

    2004 Ford Focus SE

    188,900 miles

    $2,250

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Focus ZX3 in Black
    used

    2004 Ford Focus ZX3

    143,917 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,024

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Focus LX in Black
    used

    2004 Ford Focus LX

    96,385 miles

    $2,767

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Focus ZX5
    used

    2004 Ford Focus ZX5

    213,413 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Focus SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Ford Focus SE

    162,002 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,222

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Focus ZX3
    used

    2004 Ford Focus ZX3

    152,557 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,499

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Focus ZTS in Red
    used

    2004 Ford Focus ZTS

    131,899 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,500

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Focus ZX5 in Silver
    used

    2004 Ford Focus ZX5

    124,368 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,488

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Focus ZX5 in Black
    used

    2004 Ford Focus ZX5

    128,809 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Focus SE
    used

    2004 Ford Focus SE

    147,535 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,196

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Focus SE in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Ford Focus SE

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $899

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Focus

Read recent reviews for the Ford Focus
Overall Consumer Rating
4.6348 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 348 reviews
  • 5
    (72%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Good things in small.packages
M J,01/05/2016
ZX3 Comfort 2dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
I bought this car in Mau 2015 with 91k on it. I never had any issues really. Changed plugs in 10 minutes, the alternator went out, but with miles was expected. The strut mounts are squeeking, but not a safety issue. All around a decent car to have. I will have this car til it dies completely. This is my first Ford and I was skeptical. Impressive small car and great.
Report abuse
