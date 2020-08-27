Used 2004 Ford Focus for Sale Near Me

Vancouver Toyota - Vancouver / Washington

PRICE DROP FROM $4,991, FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! SE trim. Kelley Blue Book Top 10 Used Back-to-School Car, CD Player, Edmunds.com explains 'A wonderful small car that's fun to drive.'. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE CD Player Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Luggage Rack, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. EXPERTS REPORT Kelley Blue Book Top 10 Used Back-to-School Car. 'A wonderful small car that's fun to drive.' -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy. AFFORDABLE TO OWN Was $4,991. OUR PROMISE McCord's Vancouver Toyota-Scion is a family owned and operated dealership since 1982. Our promise is to provide our customers with the best possible reconditioned used car on the market. We will run every used vehicle we offer for sale against the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) recall data base and will address any recall before we sell it to you. Every used car is run through a 160 point quality control inspection- We pay our mechanics to find any issues so you don't have to. We offer a 5 day 500 mile 'No Questions Asked' money back guarantee, a 12mo/12k mile limited powertrain warranty on any vehicle that is 14 years or newer and has less than 125k miles. The warranty allows you to fix the vehicle at any shop that you choose- not just us. Plus our Certified Toyota program that gives you 1yr/12k mile comprehensive warranty coverage and 7yr/100k mile powertrain coverage. MCCORD'S VALUE PRICE We research our market and Value price every vehicle we offer for sale with a very competitive price. Less time negotiating and more time finding the vehicle that best matches your wants and needs. We look forward to your visit. Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Ford Focus SE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FAHP36Z74W160391

Stock: 65954B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-01-2020