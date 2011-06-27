Estimated values
2014 Ford Focus Titanium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,639
|$8,324
|$9,963
|Clean
|$6,289
|$7,895
|$9,415
|Average
|$5,589
|$7,036
|$8,320
|Rough
|$4,889
|$6,177
|$7,225
Estimated values
2014 Ford Focus S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,737
|$6,208
|$7,623
|Clean
|$4,487
|$5,888
|$7,204
|Average
|$3,988
|$5,248
|$6,366
|Rough
|$3,488
|$4,607
|$5,528
Estimated values
2014 Ford Focus SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,418
|$6,976
|$8,478
|Clean
|$5,133
|$6,616
|$8,012
|Average
|$4,562
|$5,896
|$7,080
|Rough
|$3,990
|$5,176
|$6,148
Estimated values
2014 Ford Focus SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,337
|$6,881
|$8,371
|Clean
|$5,056
|$6,526
|$7,911
|Average
|$4,493
|$5,816
|$6,991
|Rough
|$3,931
|$5,106
|$6,071
Estimated values
2014 Ford Focus Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,450
|$8,174
|$9,845
|Clean
|$6,110
|$7,752
|$9,304
|Average
|$5,430
|$6,909
|$8,221
|Rough
|$4,750
|$6,065
|$7,139
Estimated values
2014 Ford Focus Electric 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,516
|$7,582
|$8,655
|Clean
|$6,173
|$7,191
|$8,180
|Average
|$5,486
|$6,408
|$7,228
|Rough
|$4,799
|$5,626
|$6,277