2005 Ford Focus Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Spacious and comfortable interior, fun-to-drive character, sharp steering, smooth ride, impressive selection of body configurations and features.
- Generic interior styling, performance-bargain 2.3-liter engine now limited to ST sedan, can't match competitors' records for quality and reliability.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,349 - $2,714
Used Focus for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2005 Ford Focus is a wonderful small car that's fun to drive, frugal with fuel and offered in such a wide variety of configurations it would be hard not to find one that suits your needs.
2005 Highlights
The new model year ushers in some significant changes for the 2005 Ford Focus. Exteriors have been updated with revised fascias and trim, and the car's oddball interior design has been replaced by more sedate and sophisticated furnishings. Last year's diverse engine lineup has been scrapped in favor of an all-new PZEV-rated 2.0-liter power plant good for 136 horsepower. A performance-oriented ST sedan has been added to take the place of the discontinued SVT Focus hatchbacks; it features a 151-hp incarnation of last year's excellent 2.3-liter PZEV engine. The 2.3-liter loses its squeaky-clean PZEV rating, however. In other news, the typically confusing array of trim levels and packages has been organized into logical and consistent trim lines, standardized across all body styles. New audio systems, increased interior storage and tweaked suspension tuning round out this year's midcycle makeover.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Ford Focus.
Most helpful consumer reviews
HOCUS FOCUS,09/29/2015
ZX4 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
It is very reliable. I bought my 2005 used from a car rental and I have had it for 10 years now. I have 134,000 miles on it and I don't see myself giving it up for a long time to come! I am short and the seat rises up to where your head basically touches the roof! My parents bought one a few years ago because they liked driving in mine and getting in and out was easy for them. I get 35 miles to the gallon even at 10 yrs. old! They aren't the most quiet cars but they are a good ride and dependable.
Justin,12/28/2015
ZX4 ST 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
I bought this focus so I could gift my 2005 Mercury Mariner to my wife to haul the kids around. It is my third focus and I have loved all of them. The worst part would be the cheap interior materials and the layout of the armrest and cup holders leaves a bit to be desired however.....the engine and 5 speed make those issues simply minor annoyances. Its a 2.3 and it feels faster than it is. It grips the road well and goes where you want it to. I know its boundaries like any car so I have a lot of fun driving it and its a cheap reliable car. I bought it with 119k miles over a year ago and I currently have 141k and the only problem I have had to change was the front brakes, rear wheel bearing, and the alternator. All these things are normal especially a car its age so I don't count those as faults. I would love to upgrade to the Focus ST or wait and get the RS but financially I will stick to my little silver bullet.
Jake,06/07/2016
ZX3 S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
Base model crank windows no power locks car was bought new with 20 miles on it and has been driven on an hour and a half commute to work each way for the past 12 years. Car has 271k original clutch, starter, water pump, alternator, motor has never been opened for repairs. Royal purple oil its whole life and it still doesnt burn any. Has gotten brakes, struts, and an axle seal. Great car interior is junk but it was 12k new so of course it is
Nate Marialke,02/06/2016
ZX3 SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
I bought this car with 12,000 miles on it in 2006. I now have 205,000 miles and have had no major mechanical issues! I did re do shocks and struts a couple times and I did replace the tie rod ends and axle shafts. (Michigan winters are hard on any car). Other than that the trans and engine are solid. Shifts great, no leaks, drives very well. My only complaint is the road noise and interior started vibrating at around 150000 miles. But it is an inexpensive car and I plan on driving for 3 more years. You can't go wrong with a focus for the money.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Ford Focus features & specs
MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
136 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
136 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
136 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
136 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Focus
Related Used 2005 Ford Focus info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge