Consumer Rating
(321)
2005 Ford Focus Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious and comfortable interior, fun-to-drive character, sharp steering, smooth ride, impressive selection of body configurations and features.
  • Generic interior styling, performance-bargain 2.3-liter engine now limited to ST sedan, can't match competitors' records for quality and reliability.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2005 Ford Focus is a wonderful small car that's fun to drive, frugal with fuel and offered in such a wide variety of configurations it would be hard not to find one that suits your needs.

2005 Highlights

The new model year ushers in some significant changes for the 2005 Ford Focus. Exteriors have been updated with revised fascias and trim, and the car's oddball interior design has been replaced by more sedate and sophisticated furnishings. Last year's diverse engine lineup has been scrapped in favor of an all-new PZEV-rated 2.0-liter power plant good for 136 horsepower. A performance-oriented ST sedan has been added to take the place of the discontinued SVT Focus hatchbacks; it features a 151-hp incarnation of last year's excellent 2.3-liter PZEV engine. The 2.3-liter loses its squeaky-clean PZEV rating, however. In other news, the typically confusing array of trim levels and packages has been organized into logical and consistent trim lines, standardized across all body styles. New audio systems, increased interior storage and tweaked suspension tuning round out this year's midcycle makeover.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Ford Focus.

4.6
321 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

HOCUS FOCUS WHAT A RELIABLE CAR
HOCUS FOCUS,09/29/2015
ZX4 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
It is very reliable. I bought my 2005 used from a car rental and I have had it for 10 years now. I have 134,000 miles on it and I don't see myself giving it up for a long time to come! I am short and the seat rises up to where your head basically touches the roof! My parents bought one a few years ago because they liked driving in mine and getting in and out was easy for them. I get 35 miles to the gallon even at 10 yrs. old! They aren't the most quiet cars but they are a good ride and dependable.
Good handling, peppy, and cheap!
Justin,12/28/2015
ZX4 ST 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
I bought this focus so I could gift my 2005 Mercury Mariner to my wife to haul the kids around. It is my third focus and I have loved all of them. The worst part would be the cheap interior materials and the layout of the armrest and cup holders leaves a bit to be desired however.....the engine and 5 speed make those issues simply minor annoyances. Its a 2.3 and it feels faster than it is. It grips the road well and goes where you want it to. I know its boundaries like any car so I have a lot of fun driving it and its a cheap reliable car. I bought it with 119k miles over a year ago and I currently have 141k and the only problem I have had to change was the front brakes, rear wheel bearing, and the alternator. All these things are normal especially a car its age so I don't count those as faults. I would love to upgrade to the Focus ST or wait and get the RS but financially I will stick to my little silver bullet.
271k and climbing daily
Jake,06/07/2016
ZX3 S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
Base model crank windows no power locks car was bought new with 20 miles on it and has been driven on an hour and a half commute to work each way for the past 12 years. Car has 271k original clutch, starter, water pump, alternator, motor has never been opened for repairs. Royal purple oil its whole life and it still doesnt burn any. Has gotten brakes, struts, and an axle seal. Great car interior is junk but it was 12k new so of course it is
205,000 miles and climbing
Nate Marialke,02/06/2016
ZX3 SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
I bought this car with 12,000 miles on it in 2006. I now have 205,000 miles and have had no major mechanical issues! I did re do shocks and struts a couple times and I did replace the tie rod ends and axle shafts. (Michigan winters are hard on any car). Other than that the trans and engine are solid. Shifts great, no leaks, drives very well. My only complaint is the road noise and interior started vibrating at around 150000 miles. But it is an inexpensive car and I plan on driving for 3 more years. You can't go wrong with a focus for the money.
See all 321 reviews of the 2005 Ford Focus
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
136 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2005 Ford Focus features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2005 Ford Focus
More About This Model

If you recognize the names Fantasia Barrino and Diana DeGarmo, chances are you've already seen the newly restyled 2005 Ford Focus. Ford is a major sponsor of the popular "American Idol" television talent series, and the Focus, with its "talking car" advertising spots, was presented over and over again to the millions of loyal "Idol" viewers. These fans tuned in not once but twice weekly to watch 12 finalists get narrowed down to two popular singing divas.

But alas, someone finally sang the closing note for the big win, and although the newest "American Idol" is technically Ms. Barrino, we're sure that Ford could legitimately claim that its refreshed Focus is the real winner. What better way to introduce the 2005 model than by allowing it to "talk" directly to its target demographic on a weekly basis?

The 2005 Focus is a car worth talking about. Aside from the rash of early recalls, we have always been pleased with the car's performance since its introduction for the 2000 model year. Our editors have named the Focus to our coveted "Editors' Most Wanted" award list for four of the past five model years. And while the 2005 makeover may have taken away some of the car's puckish charm, the result is a more polished, upscale feel in both the cabin and around the exterior.

The Ford's front and rear treatments have been restyled for a broader appeal, right down to the removal of the lower-case Focus name badge which has been replaced by a bolder, more authoritative font. Additional subtle styling cues such as color-keyed trim pieces and new light fixtures buff up the car's exterior, but the real improvements are on the inside.

Gone is the distinctive diagonal line that once slashed across the Focus' dash, and in its place is sedate, sophisticated styling. Attractively trimmed gauges are easy to read, no matter which Focus model you're driving, and the controls are placed within easy reach for both front-seat occupants. The seats are more supportive than those of our long-term Focus ZX3 hatchback -- an improvement in comfort for both front and rear passengers.

Four models are available in numerous trim levels: the ZX3 (from $13,550) is a two-door hatch, the ZX4 (from $14,150) a four-door sedan, the ZX5 (from $14,850) a four-door hatch and the ZXW (from $17,350) remains a real wagon. The hatchbacks and sedan come in three trim levels -- S, SE and SES -- while the wagon is available in SE and SES trims only.

The entry-level S model gets 15-inch steel wheels with nine-spoke covers, black exterior trim accents, an AM/FM single CD player with speed-sensitive volume control, black-faced gauges and intermittent windshield wipers. The SE adds seven-spoke wheel covers; air conditioning; power windows, mirrors and door locks; keyless entry; variable intermittent wipers; an MP3-compatible stereo; and additional cabin storage bins. A step up to the nicely appointed SES yields 16-inch five-spoke alloy wheels on Pirelli all-season rubber, color-keyed body side- and rear-moldings, foglamps, cruise control, an in-dash six-disc CD player, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, a tilt/telescoping steering wheel and gray-faced instrument gauges.

The ZX4 sedan is the only model to also offer the sportier ST treatment (as close as the '05 Focus gets to last year's SVT versions) which provides more power, unique wheels, four-wheel disc brakes, ABS, traction control, color-keyed body trim, rear ground effects, a chrome-tipped exhaust, sport front bucket seats, a black leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter knob with eye-catching red stitching and a silver instrument cluster with black-faced gauges. The interior treatment is also specialized, with two-tone charcoal surroundings and black fabric with snazzy red inserts.

But Ford didn't stop there. The ST also benefits from key components from the past SVT Focus and European Focus ST170 models, including the same front struts and rear shocks. These struts and shocks are about 50-percent stiffer than the workings used on the SE and SES suspension, and after driving both, we'd cast our vote for the sportier ride and finer handling characteristics of the ST suspension.

Under the hood of most Focus models is a new 136-horsepower, 2.0-liter "Duratec 20" inline four-cylinder engine. This engine comes standard on all S, SE and SES models, except in the green states of California, Massachusetts, Maine, New York and Vermont, where the cars receive the 130-hp, 2.0-liter "Duratec 20E" engine instead. The latter engine meets Partial Zero Emissions Vehicle (PZEV) standards and is also available to buyers in neighboring states, including Arizona, Connecticut, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

This engine replaces both the 110 hp and 130 hp 2.0-liter engines offered for the Focus line since its debut in 2000. The 2.3-liter, four-cylinder Duratec 23, which makes 151 hp and 154 pound-feet of torque, is offered only on the Focus ST sedan, and is available in all 50 states. A sport-tuned exhaust not only heralds the sound of a Focus ST in motion, but also aids in the horsepower increase. A five-speed manual transmission comes standard across the Focus lineup, with a four-speed automatic optional on all models except the ST, where the smooth-shifting manual remains the only choice.

Options worth considering on the '05 Focus include the Weather Package, which bundles heated front seats with heated mirrors, and a Sony audiophile system with over 500 watts of power that plays through an eight-inch subwoofer and four coaxial speakers. What better way to crank Fantasia's new single?

All Focus models are backed by a fully transferable five-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty which includes towing and roadside assistance. That's undeniably an attractive deal, heartily topping the 2004 model's three-year/36,000-mile coverage. This, along with a new look, a more comfortable cabin, cleaner engine options and increased horsepower (save for the retired SVT version), should assure that the 2005 Focus has what it takes to win its own place in the spotlight. Or, if not the spotlight, then perhaps your garage. If you're shopping for a small, affordable hatchback, sedan or wagon this year, the Focus should be on your test-drive list.

Used 2005 Ford Focus Overview

The Used 2005 Ford Focus is offered in the following submodels: Focus Hatchback, Focus Sedan, Focus Wagon. Available styles include ZX4 ST 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M), ZXW SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZXW SES 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZX5 SES 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZX4 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZX4 SES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZX3 SES 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZX4 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZX3 S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZX3 SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZX5 S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and ZX5 SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

