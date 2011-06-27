  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(315)
Appraise this car

2012 Ford Focus Review

Pros & Cons

  • Nimble handling
  • refined and quiet ride
  • stylish and well-made interior
  • lively engine
  • abundant list of upscale and high-tech options.
  • Infotainment controls are finicky to learn and use
  • backseat is a little short on legroom
  • quirky automatic transmission response.
Edmunds' Expert Review

After a very long wait, American buyers finally get a world-class small car from a Detroit label. The 2012 Ford Focus is the segment's new benchmark.

Vehicle overview

Of all the things for which the Ford Motor Company has become known over the years, building great small cars has not been one of them. When the Ford Focus debuted more than a decade ago, a great design was compromised by assembly issues, but once quality improved, the Blue Oval neglected the Focus, merely warming it over with midlife refreshes while other automakers rolled out successively superior models. Well, the debut of the 2012 Ford Focus finally puts Ford back in the game. And this time it's got an all-star player.

You can forget what you knew about the previous Focus -- the 2012 car is a monumental improvement. Available in four-door sedan and hatchback body styles, the new Focus benefits from eye-catching styling and a sharply designed interior dressed up with high-quality materials. It also comes with a new four-cylinder engine that's more fuel-efficient, and a suspension that delivers both above-average handling and a refined ride.

What really sets the 2012 Focus apart, however, is the wealth of new technology offered here. This includes a number of items usually found only on much more expensive models, ranging from a rearview camera to Ford's excellent Automated Parking Assist, which can neatly slip the car into a curbside spot without the driver ever touching the steering wheel. On top of this there's the latest evolution of Ford's hands-free Sync technology and the new MyFord Touch system that largely does away with buttons and knobs in favor of a large center touchscreen and voice commands.

Technology is also on display with the all-new 2012 Ford Focus Electric. Fully electric just like a Nissan Leaf, the Focus Electric uses the same underpinnings as a standard Focus, but will instead gain motivation from a 107-kilowatt (141-horsepower) electric drive motor and a 23kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Ford also says that it can be recharged in just 3-4 hours on a 240-volt charger. Through smartphone integration, owners will also be able to remotely monitor charging functions, and Ford is working with Best Buy to launch readily available home charging stations.

In what is perhaps bad news for Ford but great news for shoppers, the new Focus has arrived at a time when there are plenty of great small cars available. The upscale Chevrolet Cruze, stylish Hyundai Elantra and enjoyable Mazda 3 are all worthy of test-drives. Nevertheless, the Ford Focus impresses by being a well-balanced and highly refined small car that seems as if it should cost more than it actually does. Desirable and fun to drive, the new 2012 Ford Focus is a special car, one that offers the features and sophistication of a large car in a small, practical package.

2012 Ford Focus models

The 2012 Ford Focus is a compact car that's available in sedan and four-door hatchback body styles. There are four trim levels available: S, SE, SEL and Titanium.

The S model, which is only offered as a sedan, comes with 15-inch steel wheels; keyless entry; air-conditioning; power front windows; power locks and mirrors; a height-adjustable driver seat; a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel; and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack. Move up to the SE and you get 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, front foglights, a rear spoiler (hatchback only), rear power windows, a trip computer, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and Ford's MyKey parental controls. The hatchback is pretty similar but gets a 60/40 split-folding seatback (versus one solid folding seatback) and a removable cargo cover.

The optional Convenience package for the Focus SE adds cruise control and map lights. The SE Sport package adds 16-inch alloy wheels, rear disc brakes, a rear spoiler (sedan), upgraded exterior and interior trim, sport seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Also optional is a six-speaker audio system bundled with Ford's Sync cell phone and iPod interface.

The SEL model adds one-touch up/down power windows, multicolor ambient lighting and most of the SE's optional features. Spring for the Titanium model and you get 17-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, upgraded exterior and interior trim, a rear spoiler (sedan), keyless ignition/entry, MyFord Touch technology with an 8-inch center touchscreen and Wi-Fi capability, and a 10-speaker Sony audio system with satellite radio and HD radio. MyFord Touch and the Sony system are optional on the SEL.

The Titanium and SEL Premium packages add rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, a six-way power driver seat, leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a rear armrest. The Titanium Handling package adds 18-inch wheels, an upgraded sport-tuned suspension, a full-size spare and summer tires. Optional for the SEL and Titanium is a voice-activated navigation system with real-time traffic.

Optional on all but the S is the Winter package, which adds heated front seats and heated mirrors with side marking lamps. The SEL and Titanium can be had with the Parking Technology package, which adds front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and an automated parallel parking system. Optional only on the SE sedan is a Super Fuel Economy (SFE) package, which adds 16-inch steel wheels with aero wheel covers, low-rolling-resistance tires, rear disc brakes and a rear spoiler.

The Focus Electric (BEV) will only be available as a four-door hatchback. In terms of equipment, it's similar to the Titanium trim model. For now, availability is limited to a few select states.

2012 Highlights

The Ford Focus has been completely redesigned for 2012. An all-electric-drive version of the Focus is also new.

Performance & mpg

Under the hood, the front-wheel-drive 2012 Ford Focus has a new 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine that puts out 160 hp and 146 pound-feet of torque. Entry-level S and SE models get a five-speed manual transmission standard, while a six-speed automatic transmission that Ford has dubbed "Powershift" (technically, it's a dual-clutch automated manual) is standard on SEL and Titanium trim levels. It is optional on the S and SE.

In Edmunds performance testing, a Focus Titanium with the automatic went from zero to 60 mph in 8.7 seconds -- on par with similarly powered cars in the class. With the manual, that drops to 8.3 seconds. Official EPA estimates for fuel economy stand at 26 mpg city/36 mpg highway and 30 mpg combined with the manual transmission. The automatic has a 28/38/31 mpg estimate. The Super Fuel Economy option package raises those estimates to 28/40/33, which we confirmed to be accurate in extensive Edmunds fuel economy testing.

The Focus Electric has a 107-kilowatt electric drive motor that draws power from a 23kWh lithium-ion battery pack. (For reference, the Leaf has an 80-kW motor and a 24kWh battery.) Power is applied to the front wheels through a single-speed direct-drive transmission. The EPA gives the Focus Electric an energy efficiency equivalent rating (MPGe) of 110 mpg city/99 mpg highway and 105 mpg combined, which is slightly better than the Leaf. Ford promises an effective range of about 76 miles between charging. But as with all electric cars, actual performance will be highly dependent on driving style and environment. With a 240-volt home charger, Ford says the Electric can be recharged in 4 hours.

Safety

The 2012 Ford Focus gets a long list of important safety features as standard equipment, including antilock brakes (rear drums on S and SE; rear discs on others), stability control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. The Ford Sync system, which is available on all Focus models, also now includes an emergency crash notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone. Ford's MyKey system, which can be used to set certain parameters for teen drivers, is standard on every Focus except the S sedan.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Focus Titanium with the Handling package and summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in a remarkable 110 feet. That's better than many luxury sport sedans, but a Focus SE with regular tires stopped in 130 feet, which is longer than average. Curiously, the Focus SFE and its low-rolling-resistance tires split the distance at 117 feet.

In government crash testing, the Focus received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for overall frontal impact protection and five stars for overall side impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Focus its highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.

Driving

The 2012 Ford Focus feels like a European car in the way it's been tuned to provide both sharp handling and a refined ride. There's very little body roll in corners, while the sharp, communicative steering is a revelation given that it's electrically assisted. The 2012 Focus is a fun car to drive, especially if it's the Titanium trim level with the Titanium Handling package.

The 2.0-liter engine isn't as much of a standout, but it offers competitive performance and fuel economy. The five-speed manual transmission works well enough and gives the car a sportier feel, though we found ourselves wishing for a 6th gear on the highway.

The automatic has that extra gear, though buyers should note that it's technically a dual-clutch automated manual and behaves differently from a traditional automatic, occasionally rolling slightly back on hills or being reluctant to creep forward when parking. Some will file this as an annoying deal-breaker while others will consider it different but worth the fuel economy and acceleration benefits that come with it.

You won't find such issues with the 2012 Ford Focus Electric. Its electric motor and direct-drive transmission result in a smooth power delivery. Acceleration is impressive at low speeds, but tapers off considerably. Ford put in extra effort at making the Focus Electric quiet, and indeed this is one of the quietest small cars you'll find. Handling is noticeably dulled, however, a result of the extra weight of the electric batteries and components. The Nissan Leaf feels a bit livelier behind the wheel, thanks in no small part to the fact that all of its major masses are centralized low down between the wheels. Because the Focus Electric is an adaptation of an existing car, Ford had to put the heavy stuff where it fit, which means not only does it have to carry another few hundred pounds of weight, it's all where you don't want it, at the far ends of the car.

Interior

While the handsome exterior of this new Focus might be what initially sets the hook, it's the total transformation of the passenger cabin that will reel you in. The interior is attractive and quiet, and the materials are best-in-class. The layout of gauges and controls is a little complicated even on lower trim levels, while the touchscreen controls in MyFord Touch can make things even more head-scratching. However, a midyear software update has improved MyFord Touch considerably and we highly encourage potential buyers to confirm that the Focus in question has been updated accordingly. At the very least, though, technologies like MyFord Touch, Sync, HD radio and the available automatic parking system set the Focus apart from the pack.

The front seats are supportive and comfortable over long distances. The rear seats offer adequate headroom, but come up a little short on legroom when compared with some of the competition. The sedan's 13.2-cubic-foot trunk is on par for this class, but the hatchback model is still the better choice for the practically minded, with 23.8 cubic feet of space with the 60/40-split rear seats up and a generous 44.8 cubic feet with them folded down. Official cargo dimensions for the Focus Electric haven't been released, but the rear battery pack does take up much of the luggage area. Don't expect to fit much more than a duffel bag or two.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Ford Focus.

5(32%)
4(20%)
3(15%)
2(14%)
1(19%)
3.3
315 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Two thumbs down for ford!
David,05/19/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
Been sent in for transmission issues 4 times since first purchased new in 2012. Everything from grinding slipping and rolling backwards no repairs every worked just told that's how it works , now at 56k miles the transmission quit completely! Radio repairs multiple times now it just flashes " indexing " car should have been recalled. Nobody in their right mind would own or purchase this unit.
Poor reliability and performance
samc,12/22/2015
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
2012 Focus spent $22K new, has 37,000 miles and the transmission needs to be rebuilt, Ford is covering the repair. Passenger window motor is gone and needs to be replaced. the Passenger front seat adjustment mechanism is broke. I would not by a Ford their reliability is terrible . Big mistake on my part.
Fool me once
Hong,12/20/2015
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
Lemon law attorneys... All issues resolved!
2012 Ford Focus- don't buy.
Christie Andryc,04/06/2016
SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
My car has transmission problems. Every single time I start and stop the car shudders and hesitates. The car is unsafe to drive. Also the car's cruise control broke within 3 months of owning the car, it was fixed and then broke again a month later. And hasn't worked in 2 years. This car is junk. I have taken it to three different ford dealerships and they refused to fix the problem. They would tell me there was nothing wrong with the transmission it was the way I drive. Every time I took it in for the cruise control Ford would tell me that they were unable to fix the problem because the cruise was working that day, when it never worked for me. They refused to fix the problems and I finally ran out of a warranty and gave up. I don't have the money to pay to have this car fixed when I bought a brand new car I college to not have to worry about getting work done to a car. This has been the biggest disappointment and I just want them to be recalled. Ford owes it to all the customers that are currently stuck with this car and paying big money for a car that doesn't work. I don't not feel safe allowing my family in the car because it is too dangerous to drive. It stresses me out on a daily basis having to drive this car and never knowing when it's going to stop working. I have been having these problems since I bought the car in July of 2012.
See all 315 reviews of the 2012 Ford Focus
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Flex-fuel (ffv)
160 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
27 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Flex-fuel (ffv)
160 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
26 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Flex-fuel (ffv)
160 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
27 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Flex-fuel (ffv)
160 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2012 Ford Focus features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2012 Ford Focus
More About This Model

As the 2012 Ford Focus takes you down the road for the first time, you can feel yourself gradually picking up speed, as if the friction of daily automotive life had suddenly been overcome. You feel as if there is a gap in traffic ahead just for you, while every gas station you see is a reminder that you can sail past without a second thought.

What you sense has nothing to do with physics. Instead it is the burden of the small-car stereotype being lifted from your shoulders. You feel transformed by an automobile that is utterly modern, one that is neither large size nor small size but instead "right size."

Americans have been chasing such a car for decades, wobbling between the guilty pleasure of enormous land yachts and righteous enthusiasm for tiny fuel-sipping pods, but now the Ford Focus shows us the middle ground where most of us belong. Though it carries the same name as Ford's previous compact sedan, this new-generation Focus has been stretched a few inches into a size that's just right.

Just as important, the Ford Focus doesn't make you suffer for choosing the way of the right-size vehicle. It has an adventurous, modern look that makes nearly everything else on the road look tired and stuffy. More important, the 2012 Ford Focus is available with the same comfort and convenience features we demand in large cars, even while its pricing remains consistent with what we expect of a small car. The base model begins at $16,270, which is the same price as the 2010 model. The top-of-the-line Titanium reflects the greater feature array available in the new car, with a price that starts at $22,995.

As you compare this front-wheel-drive sedan with its four-cylinder engine to the competition, the Chevrolet Cruze, Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra, Mazda 3 and Volkswagen Jetta come to mind as similarly sized and priced vehicles. Yet the style and equipment of the Ford Focus also tempts you to compare it to the four-cylinder variants of the Ford Fusion, Honda Accord and Mazda 6.

Used 2012 Ford Focus Overview

The Used 2012 Ford Focus is offered in the following submodels: Focus Hatchback, Focus Sedan, Focus Electric. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM), SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM), Titanium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM), S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM), and BEV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Ford Focus?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Ford Focus trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Ford Focus SE is priced between $3,995 and$10,990 with odometer readings between 12272 and174738 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Ford Focus SEL is priced between $5,995 and$8,511 with odometer readings between 74883 and163935 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Ford Focus S is priced between $4,981 and$6,995 with odometer readings between 73981 and118038 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Ford Focus Titanium is priced between $6,274 and$8,598 with odometer readings between 67132 and121321 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Ford Focus BEV is priced between $7,999 and$7,999 with odometer readings between 8210 and8210 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Ford Focuses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Ford Focus for sale near. There are currently 39 used and CPO 2012 Focuses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,995 and mileage as low as 8210 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Ford Focus.

Can't find a used 2012 Ford Focuss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Focus for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,370.

Find a used Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,308.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Focus for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $25,345.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $14,098.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Ford Focus?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

