Consumer Rating
(160)
2013 Ford Focus Review

Pros & Cons

  • Nimble handling
  • refined and quiet ride
  • stylish and well-made interior
  • lively engine
  • abundant list of upscale and high-tech options.
  • Infotainment controls are finicky to learn and use
  • backseat is a little short on legroom
  • quirky automatic transmission response.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The well-rounded, well-built 2013 Ford Focus stands as one of the top choices in an increasingly competitive segment.

Vehicle overview

Debuting more than a decade ago, the original Ford Focus impressed us with its performance, value and versatility. It really was a keen choice for a small car. But as the years went on, the Focus became less desirable as newer and more refined small cars were introduced. Thankfully, Ford completely revamped the Focus last year, bringing about a much-improved interior, higher fuel economy and new features. As such, the 2013 Ford Focus stands as one of the best small cars you can buy.

All the boxes are checked here, as the Focus offers eye-catching styling, sedan or hatchback body styles, a comfortable and well-trimmed cabin, refined performance, high fuel economy and a wealth of available convenience features. Add in a wide range of trim levels that include all-electric and high-performance variants and it's easy to see why this is one of our favorite small cars.

As far as those available features, they rival those you'd usually find only in much more expensive models, and they range from a rearview camera to an automated parallel parking system that can neatly slip the car into a curbside spot without the driver ever touching the steering wheel. There's an abundance of "infotainment" features as well, such as the Sync voice control system and the MyFord Touch configurable control screens. These systems have taken a hit from a usability perspective, and although Ford has improved these systems through software updates, they do remain rather complicated.

There's more high-tech in the form of the Focus Electric, which is strictly battery-powered like Nissan's Leaf. Propelled by a 107-kilowatt (143-horsepower) electric drive motor and fueled by a 23kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the Focus Electric can be recharged in about four hours from a 240-volt power source, which is about the same amount of time as this year's updated Leaf. Owners can also keep tabs on their electric Focus' charging state via smartphone integration.

The 2013 Ford Focus nonetheless has some serious competition in the form of the well-made 2013 Chevrolet Cruze, stylish 2013 Hyundai Elantra and well-rounded 2013 Mazda 3. Yet even in this solid grouping, the Ford Focus impresses by being a sophisticated, highly refined and fun-to-drive small car that earns one of the highest compliments we can pay a car -- it looks and feels as if it should be priced higher.

2013 Ford Focus models

The 2013 Ford Focus is a compact car that's available in sedan and four-door hatchback body styles. There are three main trim levels available -- S, SE and Titanium -- as well as the Focus Electric. The high-performance Focus ST is reviewed separately.

The S model, which is only offered as a sedan, comes with 15-inch steel wheels; keyless entry; air-conditioning; power front windows, power locks and mirrors; a height-adjustable driver seat; a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack. Move up to the SE and you get 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, cruise control, power rear windows, a trip computer, a six-speaker sound system, Ford's Sync voice-activated phone and audio player interface, and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. The hatchback is pretty similar but gets a 60/40 split-folding seatback (versus one solid folding seatback) and a removable cargo cover.

A number of optional packages are available for the SE. The SE Appearance package adds 17-inch alloy wheels, rear disc brakes, the automatic transmission, ambient interior lighting, foglamps, a six-way power driver seat, leather upholstery, a rear center armrest and satellite radio. The SE Winter package adds heated mirrors and front seats.

Optional only on the SE sedan is a Super Fuel Economy (SFE) package, which adds 16-inch steel wheels with aero wheel covers, low-rolling-resistance tires, rear disc brakes and a rear spoiler. Also optional is the MyFord Touch package, which includes an 8-inch touchscreen display, a 10-speaker Sony sound system, a navigation system and dual-zone automatic climate control.

Spring for the Titanium model and you get the SE Appearance package, the Winter package and the MyFord Touch package (minus navigation) as standard. The Titanium also has 17-inch alloy wheels, upgraded exterior and interior trim, rear parking sensors, keyless ignition/entry and a rearview camera.

The Titanium Handling package adds 18-inch wheels, an upgraded sport-tuned suspension, a full-size spare and summer tires. The navigation system is optional for the Titanium. A sunroof is optional for the SE and Titanium. The Titanium can be had with an automated parallel-parking system.

The Focus Electric (BEV) is equipped similarly to the Titanium, although leather upholstery and the power driver seat are optional. The Electric gets exclusive xenon headlamps and LED taillamps as standard.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, Ford has adjusted the Focus' standard and optional equipment, with the main changes being the discontinuation of the SEL trim level and SE Sport package.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2013 Ford Focus has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that puts out 160 hp and 146 pound-feet of torque. Entry-level S and SE models get a five-speed manual transmission standard, while a six-speed automatic transmission that Ford has dubbed "Powershift" (technically, it's a dual-clutch automated manual) is optional. The automatic comes standard on the Titanium, though the manual transmission is still available.

In Edmunds performance testing, a Focus Titanium with the automatic went from zero to 60 mph in 8.7 seconds -- a bit quicker than the norm for this class of car. With the manual, that drops to 8.3 seconds. Official EPA estimates for fuel economy stand at 28 mpg city/38 mpg highway and 31 mpg combined with the automatic transmission. These lower to 26/36/30 with the manual. The Super Fuel Economy option package raises those estimates to 28/40/33, which we confirmed to be accurate in extensive Edmunds fuel economy testing.

The Focus Electric has a 107-kilowatt (143 hp) electric drive motor that draws power from a 23kWh lithium-ion battery pack. (For reference, the Leaf has an 80-kW motor and a 24kWh battery.) Power is applied to the front wheels through a single-speed direct-drive transmission. The EPA gives the Focus Electric an energy efficiency equivalent rating (MPGe) of 110 mpg city/99 mpg highway and 105 mpg combined. The EPA also estimates the Focus Electric has an effective range of about 76 miles between charging. But as with all electric cars, actual performance will be highly dependent on driving style and environment. With a 240-volt home charger, Ford says the Electric can be recharged in 4 hours. In Edmunds performance testing, the Electric went from zero to 60 mph in 9.6 seconds, which is about the same as the Leaf.

Safety

The 2013 Ford Focus gets a long list of important safety features as standard equipment, including antilock brakes (rear drums on S and SE; rear discs on others), stability control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. The Ford Sync system, which is available on all Focus models, also includes an emergency crash notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone. Ford's MyKey system, which can be used to set certain parameters for teen drivers, is standard on every Focus except the S sedan.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Focus Titanium with the Handling package and summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 110 feet, an expected distance for a small car with summer tires, but impressive nonetheless, as few competitors offer a summer tire option. A Focus with the SFE package stopped in 117 feet, which is impressive considering its low-rolling-resistance tires. A regular Focus SE with rear disc brakes and standard all-season tires stopped in a below-average 130 feet. The Electric took 126 feet.

In government crash testing, the Focus received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for overall frontal impact protection and five stars for overall side impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Focus its highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.

Driving

The 2013 Ford Focus feels like a European car in the way it's been tuned to provide both sharp handling and a refined ride. There's very little body roll in corners, while the sharp, communicative steering is a revelation given that it's electrically assisted. The 2013 Focus is a fun car to drive, especially with the Titanium Handling package.

The 2.0-liter engine isn't as much of a standout, but it offers competitive performance and fuel economy. The five-speed manual transmission works well enough and gives the car a sportier feel, though we found ourselves wishing for a sixth gear on the highway.

The automatic has that extra gear, though buyers should note that it's technically a dual-clutch automated manual and behaves differently from a traditional automatic, occasionally rolling slightly back on hills or being reluctant to creep forward when parking. Some will file this as an annoying deal-breaker while others will consider it different but worth the fuel economy and acceleration benefits that come with it.

You won't find such issues with the 2013 Ford Focus Electric. Its electric motor and direct-drive transmission result in a smooth power delivery. Acceleration is impressive at low speeds, but tapers off considerably. Ford put in extra effort at making the Focus Electric quiet, and indeed this is one of the quietest small cars you'll find. Handling is noticeably dulled compared to a non-Electric Focus, but compared to other electric vehicles, the Focus Electric makes a good showing.

Interior

While the handsome exterior of the Focus might be what initially sets the hook, it's the upscale passenger cabin that will reel you in. The interior is attractive and quiet, and the materials are best-in-class. However, the layout of gauges and controls is a little complicated even on lower trim levels. The optional MyFord Touch system, with its large central display and two smaller gauge-cluster displays, provides some neat customization possibilities. But in real-world operation, we've found that the virtual buttons are difficult to identify at a glance, and too often get pressed accidentally or fail to respond properly. Make sure to try it out on a test-drive. At the very least, though, technologies like MyFord Touch, Sync, HD radio and the available automatic parking system set the Focus apart from the pack.

The front seats are supportive and comfortable over long distances. The rear seats offer adequate headroom, but come up a little short on legroom when compared with larger competitors. The sedan's 13.2-cubic-foot trunk is on par for this class, but the hatchback model is still the better choice for the practically minded, with 23.8 cubic feet of space with the 60/40-split rear seats up and 44.8 cubic feet with them folded down. Official cargo dimensions for the Focus Electric haven't been released, but the rear battery pack does take up much of the luggage area. Don't expect to fit much more than a duffel bag or two.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Ford Focus.

5(26%)
4(20%)
3(11%)
2(18%)
1(25%)
3.1
160 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 160 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2013 Focus SE
sts_pa,02/10/2015
SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
I bought this 2013 Focus SE hatch new 2 years ago and have experienced zero issues with it. Chassis is sublime and engine provides adequate power while returning >30 mpg and easily over 40 on the highway. Interior has too much hard plastic, but that's expected at this price. I love the cloth seats and the hatch holds tons of stuff. The powershift automatic has unpleasant characteristics at low speeds (chattering, lurching), but works great when pressed. Ford seems to deliver the best driving compact in the segment at this price IMHO. Hoping the reliability stays good going forward. I sold my Focus after 4 years so this is the final review for 45000 miles of ownership. Ford rebuilt the powershift transmission which helped, but did not eliminate the occasional shuddering issues. This is the only bad thing about the car (considering the price) and only problem I encountered. The ride/handling was very good, the engine had decent power and the mpg was outstanding. The back seats are tight, but the hatch holds plenty of cargo and the layout and controls are good. Seat comfort was great and the car was actually pretty fun to drive.
Transmission Problem Fixed!
Brian,10/15/2015
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
We own a 2013 Focus SE & Focus Titanium - both have had the transmission problems as many have experienced. A few weeks ago my dealer informed me of the TCM recall for both - had them both done and car shifts and drives 110% better - I can squeal the tires on take off (huge improvement from the sluggish, hesitant shifting between 1st & 2nd gear).
The Focus SFE is a Fuel Sipper
cadrvr4,10/25/2012
We purchased a 2013 Ford Focus SFE in September 2012 and have driven it 1,200 miles so far. No problems at all. This model is a Focus with SE trim to which the optional SFE (Super Fuel Economy) package is added. For 2012 the SFE package cost $495. For 2013 the SFE package adds only $95 to the cost of the vehicle making the additional fuel savings over the SE a no-brainer. We recently got 42 MPG on 70-mile highway trip. 32-33 MPG is typical for our combined driving. The dual clutch transmission (DCT) drives like an automatic transmission but is actually a fuel-saving automated manual transmission. Great materials, inside and out: best in class. LLR tires by Continental handle very well.
Some good, some bad
Dan,11/03/2015
SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
The bad: The dual clutch transmission on this model was a shaky at first, literally. I took it to the dealer and they replaced the clutch and the car has been running great since. Additionally, the Ford Sync technology is faulty at best. It reads my phone about 1/2-2/3 of the time and has trouble switching between bluetooth, USB, or auxiliary. The good: great AC and heater, comfortable front seats. Good storage with the hatchback. Handles great, good gas mileage, good price tag. For a 4 cylinder it's really fun to drive. Bottom line: with a different transmission I would definitely get this car. With the current one I'm definitely thinking of selling.
See all 160 reviews of the 2013 Ford Focus
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Flex-fuel (ffv)
160 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
26 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Flex-fuel (ffv)
160 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
27 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Flex-fuel (ffv)
160 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2013 Ford Focus features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2013 Ford Focus

Used 2013 Ford Focus Overview

The Used 2013 Ford Focus is offered in the following submodels: Focus Hatchback, Focus Sedan, Focus Electric. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), Titanium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM), Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM), and Electric 4dr Hatchback (electric DD).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Ford Focus?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Ford Focus trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Ford Focus SE is priced between $4,500 and$10,990 with odometer readings between 31323 and146348 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Ford Focus Titanium is priced between $8,200 and$11,990 with odometer readings between 56917 and96751 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Ford Focus Electric is priced between $7,581 and$7,581 with odometer readings between 67864 and67864 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Ford Focus S is priced between $7,295 and$7,295 with odometer readings between 94925 and94925 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Ford Focuses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Ford Focus for sale near. There are currently 32 used and CPO 2013 Focuses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,500 and mileage as low as 31323 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Ford Focus.

Can't find a used 2013 Ford Focuss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Focus for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,904.

Find a used Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,531.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Focus for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $7,684.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $24,196.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Ford Focus?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Focus lease specials

