Vehicle overview

Debuting more than a decade ago, the original Ford Focus impressed us with its performance, value and versatility. It really was a keen choice for a small car. But as the years went on, the Focus became less desirable as newer and more refined small cars were introduced. Thankfully, Ford completely revamped the Focus last year, bringing about a much-improved interior, higher fuel economy and new features. As such, the 2013 Ford Focus stands as one of the best small cars you can buy.

All the boxes are checked here, as the Focus offers eye-catching styling, sedan or hatchback body styles, a comfortable and well-trimmed cabin, refined performance, high fuel economy and a wealth of available convenience features. Add in a wide range of trim levels that include all-electric and high-performance variants and it's easy to see why this is one of our favorite small cars.

As far as those available features, they rival those you'd usually find only in much more expensive models, and they range from a rearview camera to an automated parallel parking system that can neatly slip the car into a curbside spot without the driver ever touching the steering wheel. There's an abundance of "infotainment" features as well, such as the Sync voice control system and the MyFord Touch configurable control screens. These systems have taken a hit from a usability perspective, and although Ford has improved these systems through software updates, they do remain rather complicated.

There's more high-tech in the form of the Focus Electric, which is strictly battery-powered like Nissan's Leaf. Propelled by a 107-kilowatt (143-horsepower) electric drive motor and fueled by a 23kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the Focus Electric can be recharged in about four hours from a 240-volt power source, which is about the same amount of time as this year's updated Leaf. Owners can also keep tabs on their electric Focus' charging state via smartphone integration.

The 2013 Ford Focus nonetheless has some serious competition in the form of the well-made 2013 Chevrolet Cruze, stylish 2013 Hyundai Elantra and well-rounded 2013 Mazda 3. Yet even in this solid grouping, the Ford Focus impresses by being a sophisticated, highly refined and fun-to-drive small car that earns one of the highest compliments we can pay a car -- it looks and feels as if it should be priced higher.