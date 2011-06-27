  1. Home
2003 Ford Focus Review

Pros & Cons

  • Thoughtful ergonomics, large interior, smooth ride, sharp steering, impressive selection of body configurations and features.
  • Seats aren't comfortable for everyone, below-average reliability.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2003 Ford Focus is a wonderful small car that's fun to drive, frugal with fuel and offered in such a wide variety of configurations it would be hard not to find one that suits your needs.

Vehicle overview

"Smart design and spirited driving" were the guiding forces behind the development of the Focus. It debuted in 2000 with "New Edge" styling, a roomy interior and excellent road manners. These qualities, plus a wide variety of configurations, have made the Focus the best small car from a domestic manufacturer. It falls behind the Civic and Corolla in terms of refinement and reliability, but the 2003 Ford Focus is still worth considering for a fun and functional small car.

2003 Ford Focus models

The 2003 Ford Focus is available in four body styles: a three-door ZX3 hatchback, a five-door ZX5 hatchback, a sedan and a wagon. The sedan can be ordered in one of three trim levels, starting with the base LX model and going up to the midlevel SE and highline ZTS trim. Wagons are available in SE or ZTW trim. The ZX3 can be had in base, premium or power premium trim, while the ZX5 allows for the choice between base, comfort and premium models. There's also the high-performance SVT Focus, which is based on the ZX3.

2003 Highlights

Minor changes are in store for the 2003 Ford Focus. Two new trim levels increase the breadth of prices for Ford's economy car; a base trim for the three door hatchback renders air conditioning optional and only comes with a manual transmission. For the five door hatchback, a tilt and telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, front reading lights and a center console are available when you step up to the comfort trim level from the base level. Heated front seats are a new option, as is a traction control and ABS package. New colors for the exterior brighten up the color palette, and the interior is freshened with two new fabric trims. Finally, a CD/MP3 player is now standard on the ZX3 and ZX5. A SVT version of the ZX5 is also scheduled to appear later in the year.

Performance & mpg

The base drivetrain for LX models is a 2.0-liter 110-horsepower four-cylinder engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission driving the front wheels. This same drivetrain is standard in SE sedans, but ZTS sedans, along with wagons and hatchbacks, get a more powerful 130-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine as standard equipment. A four-speed automatic is optional. Both engines provide adequate power, though the higher-output motor is the clear choice for enthusiasts. Still not enough? Then maybe you should consider the SVT Focus. Based on the ZX3, this hot hatch puts out 170 horsepower and is equipped with an exclusive six-speed manual transmission. The SVT Focus also comes with 17-inch wheels, oversize four-wheel disc brakes and a sport-tuned suspension to keep it glued to the road.

Safety

For safety, the Focus has ABS, traction control and stability control as optional equipment. NHTSA crash test scores for the ZX3 are good with the car earning four stars in frontal impacts and front side-impacts. The rear side-impact test, however, resulted in a very poor one-star rating for the ZX3. However, the ZX5 and wagon also scored four stars for rear side impacts. In frontal offset testing (conducted by the IIHS), the Focus has earned a "Good" score.

Driving

Regardless of trim, the 2003 Ford Focus offers a smooth ride quality and above-average handling ability. The four-wheel fully independent suspension allows for noticeable body roll while cornering, but the Focus stays planted and inspires confidence. The steering system is surprisingly quick, fluid and responsive, always providing plenty of feedback from the road surface. Our experience with our long-term ZX3 has proven to be more than satisfactory, and the SVT Focus, with its aftermarket-sounding exhaust, short-throw shifter and optional audiophile sound system has proven to be our favorite sport compact hatchback.

Interior

The Focus is roomy for its class, offering generous accommodations for its front and rear passengers. Inside you'll find plenty of headroom. Some options usually not found in this segment include an in-dash six-disc CD changer, MP3 player and a stability control system. Some may find the asymmetrical dash layout odd, but the well-dampened controls and correct ergonomic placement should forgive any faults.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Ford Focus.

5(61%)
4(22%)
3(11%)
2(5%)
1(1%)
4.4
360 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Focus for average people
connemara,11/29/2012
Cheap to buy used, good solid reliability, few issues, good mileage, fun to drive, very easy to service
Still great after 13! years
kate,05/04/2007
ZTS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
I bought this car new and it is just as much fun to drive over 3 years later. I have the Zetec engine, it has lots of pep and I get 25 mpg overall and that's with over 20 stop lights between home and work. The original Firestone tires were...well, junk, and after lots effort on the dealership's part, I gave up and replaced them with Pirelli tires at 8000 miles. The back seat is roomier than I expected and the front is very comfortable. Huge trunk great for travel.I love this car! Updating review 10 years later! I've owned my Focus nearly 13 years now and can't complain. Nearly everything works like it did the day I bought it. Still a reliable, fun to drive car. No major repairs. I keep up with the maintenance and take care of my Focus & it takes care of me. Throughout the years I've learned to buy very good tires because this car is picky. It was terrible in snow so I invested in snow tires. Well worth it, I've driven in fairly deep snow and passed trucks & larger cars that slid off the road. The radio volume is getting a bit unpredictable, it may increase when turning it down or decrease when turning up. That's the biggest problem after all these years! Still a great car and I don't see any reason to replace it anytime soon.
Clear sailing
matthewew,03/26/2013
ZTW 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
I love this car. The only issue is that it is rough on tires. I normally get about 40K out of a 60K tire. I average 26-27mpg in the winter and 29-32mpg the rest of the year. I have 149900 miles on my car. I have not experienced many of the issues that others have, but then I bought mine new and know what it has gone through. If you do the maintenance when the owner's manual says to do it then you will have very few problems. Word to drivers the rotors are not the best, but the pads are really good so if you have worn out your brake pads, that is on you. I went 89K before having to change rotors and it was a mountain pass that did in the rear brake pads.
More fun than expected
driven1320,03/10/2013
I knew what I wanted initially: a small hatchback with good mpg and a manual trans. However, I never expected to like it this much. The old saying that its more fun to drive a slow car fast than a fast car slow... this car nails it. Driving around town I find this car more satisfying than my 400hp Mustang. Its reasonably peppy, doesn't have to be revved, and with the addition of a stiffer rear swaybar, the handling is a blast. Tons of room too. On one trip I managed 3 people and a 50" tv. On another, a full dresser. It's got 140k miles on it, so a few things are starting to go, but I'd say its held up incredibly well. Couldn't be happier with my purchase!
See all 360 reviews of the 2003 Ford Focus
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 2003 Ford Focus features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger1 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested

More about the 2003 Ford Focus

Used 2003 Ford Focus Overview

The Used 2003 Ford Focus is offered in the following submodels: Focus Hatchback, Focus Sedan, Focus Wagon, Focus SVT. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), SE Comfort 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), SE Comfort 4dr Sedan w/Zetec (2.0L 4cyl 5M), SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A), LX Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZX3 Premium 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZX5 Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZTW 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A), ZX3 Power Premium 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZX3 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZX5 Comfort 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZX5 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZTS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), SVT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M), and SVT 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Ford Focus?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Ford Focuses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Ford Focus for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Ford Focus.

Can't find a used 2003 Ford Focuss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Focus for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,567.

Find a used Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,288.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Focus for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $18,194.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $8,316.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Ford Focus?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Focus lease specials

