I bought this car new and it is just as much fun to drive over 3 years later. I have the Zetec engine, it has lots of pep and I get 25 mpg overall and that's with over 20 stop lights between home and work. The original Firestone tires were...well, junk, and after lots effort on the dealership's part, I gave up and replaced them with Pirelli tires at 8000 miles. The back seat is roomier than I expected and the front is very comfortable. Huge trunk great for travel.I love this car! Updating review 10 years later! I've owned my Focus nearly 13 years now and can't complain. Nearly everything works like it did the day I bought it. Still a reliable, fun to drive car. No major repairs. I keep up with the maintenance and take care of my Focus & it takes care of me. Throughout the years I've learned to buy very good tires because this car is picky. It was terrible in snow so I invested in snow tires. Well worth it, I've driven in fairly deep snow and passed trucks & larger cars that slid off the road. The radio volume is getting a bit unpredictable, it may increase when turning it down or decrease when turning up. That's the biggest problem after all these years! Still a great car and I don't see any reason to replace it anytime soon.

Read more