2015 Ford Focus Review

Pros & Cons

  • Nimble handling
  • refined and quiet ride
  • attractive and well-made interior
  • abundant list of upscale and high-tech options.
  • Not the quickest in its class
  • backseat is a little short on legroom.
Other years
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$7,818 - $12,500
Used Focus for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The well-rounded 2015 Ford Focus remains a top choice in an increasingly competitive segment. This year's thorough makeover makes it even more appealing.

Vehicle overview

Ford may not have always had the strongest entries in the compact car segment, but the company's Focus sedan and hatchback have been steadily improving in regard to looks, features and performance. The car's ascent continues in 2015, as both body styles receive a restyled hood, grille, trunk lid and available LED signature lighting. Inside, the materials and dash layout have been improved, and for those in cold climates, there's now an available heated steering wheel.

Although the standard four-cylinder engine and choice of two transmissions remain unchanged on the 2015 Ford Focus, there is an entirely new turbocharged three-cylinder "EcoBoost" engine. It replaces the previously optional SFE package (the high-mileage version of the Focus in previous years) and promises to be a fuel economy leader in the segment. While Ford's engineers were at it, they also recalibrated the Focus' suspension, made a rearview camera standard and brought a slew of new safety options to the stalwart compact including blind-spot monitoring and lane-departure warnings. Finally, the automated parallel parking system returns and Ford's Sync and MyFord Touch infotainment controls benefit from another iteration of improvement and refinement.

As before, the 2015 Focus is offered in a variety of trim levels and as either a four-door sedan or hatchback, so it is likely to appeal to a wide variety of buyers. There's also an EV version, the Focus Electric, which provides about 75 miles of pure electric range that can be recharged in about four hours from a 240-volt power source. Still not something here for you? Well, there's also an especially sporty version, the Focus ST, that's covered in a separate review.

Though this year's updates have boosted the Focus's already admirable levels of refinement and equipment availability, there are a few other cars in the compact sedan class that are equally worthy of consideration. Chief among these is the 2015 Mazda 3, which is also available in sedan and hatchback body styles, and stands out for its fuel economy, sharp handling and user-friendly electronics. Other smart choices include the stalwart 2015 Honda Civic, the value-rich 2015 Kia Forte and the sophisticated 2015 Volkswagen Golf. All received Edmunds.com "A" ratings, and although we have yet to rate a 2015 Focus, its "A"-rated predecessor provides a pretty good indication that this new and improved version will also be among the class leaders.

2015 Ford Focus models

The 2015 Ford Focus is a compact car that's available in sedan and four-door hatchback body styles. There are three main trim levels available -- S, SE and Titanium -- as well as the Focus Electric. The high-performance turbocharged Focus ST is reviewed separately.

The S model, which is only offered as a sedan, comes with 15-inch steel wheels; keyless entry; manual air-conditioning; power front windows, power locks and mirrors; integrated blind-spot mirrors; a height-adjustable driver seat; 60/40 split-folding rear seats; a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel; Ford's MyKey (to limit speeds, audio volume, etc. for additional drivers); a rearview camera with 4.2-inch display; Ford's Sync voice-activated phone and audio player interface (includes Bluetooth) and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack.

Move up to the SE and you get 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, cruise control, power rear windows, a trip computer, rear air vents, additional front headrest adjustments, a six-speaker sound system and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. The SE is the hatchback's base trim.

A number of optional packages are available for the SE. The 201A equipment group (a.k.a. the SE Appearance package) includes 17-inch dark-painted aluminum wheels, rear disc brakes, LED running lights, foglamps, a rear spoiler (sedan), ambient interior lighting, leather upholstery, a six-way power driver seat (including power lumbar), an overhead console, rear center armrest and satellite radio.

Choosing 201A also allows you to order the Navigation with Sony and MyFord Touch package that adds dual-zone automatic climate control, a navigation system, an 8-inch center touchscreen and a 10-speaker Sony sound system.

The SE Sport package (requires automatic transmission, not available with 201A) adds different 17-inch aluminum wheels, rear disc brakes, a body kit, foglights, paddle shifters, sport cloth seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The SE EcoBoost package adds all of this but requires a manual transmission paired with the new-for-2015 three-cylinder turbocharged engine.

Some of the above bundled items (like the new engine, MyFord Touch, satellite radio and power front seats) may be ordered individually. Also available are an exterior keypad entry system, remote start (automatic-transmission models only), a sunroof and rear parking sensors. Any 2015 Focus SE may be ordered with the SE Cold Weather package that includes heated front seats, steering wheel and exterior mirrors.

Spring for the Focus Titanium and you get the contents of the 201A package plus the Cold Weather package (minus the heated steering wheel), and the Sony and MyFord Touch packages (minus navigation but with expanded Sync functionality) as standard. The Titanium also has upgraded exterior and interior trim, remote start, keyless ignition and entry, hill-start assist, rear parking sensors and HD radio.

The Titanium Technology package includes automatic high-beam headlight control, a blind-spot warning system, rear cross-traffic alert and lane-departure warning and lane keeping assist. Automatic parallel parking assist (with the automatic transmission) is also available. Rounding out the Titanium's options are 18-inch high-performance all-season tires and a full-size spare, the navigation system and a sunroof.

The Focus Electric is equipped similarly to the Titanium, although leather upholstery and the power driver seat are optional. The Electric gets exclusive xenon headlamps and LED taillamps as standard.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Ford Focus gets a thorough makeover including exterior, interior, infotainment and safety systems, plus a new fuel-efficient engine option.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2015 Ford Focus has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that puts out 160 horsepower and 146 pound-feet of torque. The S and SE models get a five-speed manual transmission standard, while the six-speed automatic transmission is optional (technically, it's a dual-clutch automated manual that Ford calls "Powershift"). The automatic comes standard on the Titanium, though the manual transmission is still available as a no-cost option.

In Edmunds performance testing, a Focus Titanium with the automatic went from zero to 60 mph in 8.6 seconds, which is about average for this segment. With the manual, that drops to 8.3 seconds.

The official 2015 EPA fuel economy estimates are strong throughout the lineup. With the automatic transmission, the Focus rates 31 mpg combined (27 city/40 highway) with the automatic transmission. This changes to 30 mpg combined (26/36) with the manual. On the Edmunds mixed-driving evaluation route with an automatic-equipped SE, we observed 33 mpg.

New for 2015 for the SE EcoBoost trim level is a turbocharged 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine. It makes 123 hp and 148 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual is the only transmission available. Fuel economy estimates stand at 33 mpg combined (29/40).

The Focus Electric has a 107-kilowatt (143 hp) electric drive motor that draws power from a 23kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Power is sent to the front wheels through a single-speed direct-drive transmission. In Edmunds performance testing, the Electric went from zero to 60 mph in 9.6 seconds, which is about the same as the Nissan Leaf.

The EPA gives the 2015 Ford Focus Electric an energy consumption estimate of 32 kWh used per 100 miles (the lower the kWh number here, the better), which is a slightly higher usage rate than the Leaf. The EPA also estimates the Focus Electric to have an effective range of about 76 miles. But as with all electric cars, actual range will be highly dependent on your driving style and environment. With a 240-volt home charger, Ford says the Focus Electric can be recharged in four hours -- about the same as a Leaf.

Safety

Standard safety features include antilock brakes (rear drums on S and SE; rear discs on the others), stability control, a driver knee airbag, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. The Ford Sync system, which is available on all Focus models, also includes an emergency crash notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone. A rearview camera and Ford's MyKey system (which can be used to set certain parameters for teen drivers) are standard.

The Titanium trim level can be equipped with the Technology package that includes a blind-spot warning system, rear cross-traffic alerts and a lane-departure warning and lane-keeping assist system.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Focus Titanium with summer tires and rear disc brakes came to a stop from 60 mph in 108 feet, an impressive performance for this class. A Focus SE with standard rear drum brakes and all-season tires stopped in 131 feet, which is worse than average. The Electric took 126 feet.

In government crash tests, the similar 2014 Focus earned an overall rating of five stars (out of a possible five), with four stars for total frontal-impact crash protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Focus a top score of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. The Focus' seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts, and it received the second highest score of "Acceptable" in the Institute's newer small-overlap frontal-offset test.

Driving

The 2015 Ford Focus is one of the more entertaining economy cars to drive around turns, particularly if you have the Titanium model with the optional 18-inch wheels and low-profile tires. Yet the Focus is also smooth-riding and quiet on the highway.

The 2.0-liter engine isn't quite as much of a standout, but it offers above-average performance and fuel economy. The five-speed manual transmission works well enough and gives the car a sportier feel, though we wish it had a 6th gear to lower engine speed while cruising at higher speeds.

The automatic transmission has that extra gear, though buyers should note that it's technically a dual-clutch automated manual and thus behaves a little differently from a traditional automatic. Ford has recently improved this transmission's slow-speed "creep" to aid in parking and driving in gridlock, while the addition of hill-start assist prevents you from rolling back on an incline. These two changes handily address our prior criticisms.

The new three-cylinder turbo EcoBoost engine isn't as powerful as the standard four-cylinder, but its healthy low-rpm torque output (that shove you feel at low speeds) helps the Focus feels peppy enough in city traffic. At highway speeds, you'll find this engine exceptionally smooth and quiet. For now, however, it's paired exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission, which might be a problem for those who aren't accustomed to dealing with a third pedal. And because the meager power trails off so quickly as revs increase, you'll find yourself shifting quite a lot if you're the sort who likes to be at the front of the pack.

You won't find any such issues with the 2015 Ford Focus Electric. Its electric motor and direct-drive transmission result in silky-smooth power delivery. Acceleration is impressive at low speeds, but tapers off considerably as speeds rise. Ford put in extra effort at making the Focus Electric quiet, and indeed this is one of the quietest small cars you'll find. Handling is noticeably dulled compared to a non-electric Focus, but compared with similarly priced EVs, the Focus Electric makes a good showing and was awarded a solid Edmunds.com "B" rating.

Interior

While the handsome exteriors of this sedan and hatchback might hook you initially, it's the upscale cabin that will reel you into the Focus fold. The interior is attractive and quiet, and the materials are among the best in this class. And although we've been critical in the past of the optional MyFord Touch system, it continues to improve and evolve. The large touchscreen (combined with the truly useful Sync voice command system) looks classy and provides some neat customization possibilities. Make sure to try out both this setup and the base "MyFord" system extensively on your test-drive to see if you could use it on a daily basis.

The Focus' front seats are supportive and comfortable over long distances. The rear seats offer adequate headroom, but come up a little short in legroom compared to the accommodations in many competitors. The sedan's 13.2-cubic-foot trunk is on par for this class, and this year its rear seats split and fold (rather than a single seatback) to offer more flexibility. The hatchback model remains the better choice for the practical-minded, as it provides 23.8 cubic feet of space with the 60/40-split rear seats up and 44.8 cubic feet with them folded down. Due to its rear-mounted battery pack, the Focus Electric hatchback drops to 14.5 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 33.9 cubic feet total.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Ford Focus.

5(22%)
4(10%)
3(12%)
2(23%)
1(33%)
2.6
69 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Third One
Dave,12/29/2015
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
Have owned 3, a 2007 SES, a 2010 SEL and now a 2015 Titanium. I have found all three to be what I expected. Good all around drivers with some minor issues but no major ones. My iPhone connected well and works well. Mileage is good, around town so far is 29-30 MPG and freeway looks to approach 40 MPG. While intended to be our run around town car, it is comfortable enough to travel in. Instrument cluster initially confusing but now is OK. I do not understand why you can reset the "Oil Life" but can't find a percentage left... Makes no sense to me. Vehicle is smooth on the road and quiet on the freeway. I have not noticed any clutch issues, my guess is that they have been corrected. Have had the vehicle for a bit over a month and have a quiet rattle in the rear that is not always noticeable. I may take it in but I get easily frustrated with the "No problem found" response from dealers. Overall, I would recommend this car to those considering something in this segment. I now have 18K miles on the vehicle. The "Clutch Issue" reared its ugly head. Took it into the dealership and to my surprise, they worked on it in earnest to correct the problem. Result: The entire clutch assy was replaced. Approximately 10K miles have passed and the clutch seems to be working OK. I hear some rattling once and awhile from the new clutch but the jerking is gone. I can live with it. Most people would not notice it. It is my understanding that the next version of the Focus will be manufactured in China. That means that this will be my last Focus. I will probably look at something from GM if Ford does not have a North American alternative. Follow up... Overall, I am still happy with the vehicle. My one and only major complaint is the transmission. Specifically, the clutch. It is an automatic and has (I am told ) a double dry clutch. What ever they did in the design of this thing was / is a major muck up. Lots of judder at take off from a standing start. All other gears shift fine. This issue will not make me shy away from Ford, but it is a major nuisance. Whoever is responsible for this at Ford should be taken out to the woodshed.
Traded a 2014 for a 2015
SJ,08/30/2015
SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
This is our third Focus. First was a 2005 which was very economical to drive. Bought a 2014 SE automatic last year and liked it but there were a couple of options I wished I'd gotten with it. A couple of things I didn't like about the '14 were no 12V plug on the dash and no lock buttons on the doors. Traded it in for the 2015 SE this year and glad I did. Everything I didn't like on the 2014 was corrected on the 2015, 12V plug on the dash, lock buttons on the doors, etc. I had no problems with the shifting on the 2014. Not as smooth as a full size car but it it shifted fine for the 12,000 miles I had on it. You have to realize even though it's an automatic you feel it shift like a standard. If you don't like power shifting get a Fusion. The 2015 does seem to shift smoother than the 2014 and has the manual shift paddles which I tried and they work but for me the Focus shift points are fine in automatic so I wont use the paddles much if ever. I got the 2.0L engine for the power with larger wheels and get a steady 34 mpg around town. Longer trips on the highway I get a little better (mid to high 30s) but don't hold back on the speed. This car handles great. I drove others in this class Toyota/Honda/VW and this one is the most fun to drive. Electronics work fine and blue tooth and USB work as they should. Sync voice commands are still a challenge if you don't speak clearly. I like having both the analog and digital gauges on the 2015 (the 2014 only had an analog spedo). The heat/AC controls are great on the 2015 as there is a individual on/off button for everything including each vent/defrost. No more trying to figure out which position on a dial to use to heat your feet and the windshield at the same time. All in all the 2015 hatch is fun to drive, handles and looks great, and has enough room for our two large dogs in the back.
Traded my Audi A5 for a 2015 Focus Titanium
Scott,11/02/2015
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
After owning the Audi for less than 2 years, I decided that I didn't want to own it when the warranty ran out. I tested Toyotas, Mazda, and Kia. I was more impressed with the Focus than any of these, but still a bit hesitant to go from an Audi to a Ford. Well, I couldn't be happier. While it doesn't have all the pep of the turbo on the A5, it handles just as well, is actually quieter riding, and has better navigation. Added benefits are regular gas, better mileage, and a lower car payment!
My 3rd Focus
sanfla52,05/12/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
This is my 3rd Focus. I decided to buy "new" this time, having bought used before and the cars were great. This one is great also in most ways. However, I do NOT like the transmission. The hesitation felt on acceleration is a big issue for me. Both of my previous Focus vehicles had quick acceleration. This one will too...but if you push past the "hesitation" then it REVS up to 3500 rpm and goes back down again, which I also do not like. When I bought this car I thought with it being new and the fact that I don't drive much that this might be my "last" car, now it will depend on how much I can tolerate that hesitation issue. No option to choose 4 cyl auto transmission which I have. UPDATE 5/2016: After contacting the dealer where I bought the car, and Ford itself and both telling me that the transmission has a "unique" response I thought I was stuck with it. It started getting worse and in March I went to a different Ford dealer. After testing, the clutch in my transmission "failed". The part was on national "back order" for 8-10 weeks. It was repaired last week and running really well now. My gas mileage has increased dramatically. For anyone with transmission issues on your Focus and not getting resolution from Ford, there is a law firm that is putting together a class action suit against Ford, you can contact them at www.attorneyzim.com. One other thing: I'm having an ongoing issue with a fuel odor that is very strong at times, it is intermittent, I can't make it happen and I can't get the dealer to take the situation seriously. My next "Ford" battle! Update November 2016: I don't drive a lot so after owning this car 1 1/2 years I have only 13,000 miles on it. The transmission issue is okay, my mileage dropped quite a bit for a while. Now I can get better pick up but I have to push it a little harder also and tolerate the revving up of the engine to do so, it sounds like a sports car when doing so. Not a sound I enjoy, I like relatively quiet cars. Regarding the fuel odor mentioned previously, it continues...been to two different places both of which tell me there is nothing they can do unless it's happening while the car is at their shop. The overall testing of the car says it's okay. But the intermittent odor continues, although now the smell isn't just a gasoline odor, it smells more like grease and gasoline...I have to turn my a/c up to max to shut off the outside air and therefore, also the odor. I've written to Ford about it and they offer solution. Update: 11/15/17 I no longer own this vehicle, traded it in 2 months ago.
Write a review
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2015 Ford Focus features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Ford Focus
More About This Model

Quick Summary
It was already one of our top-rated sedans in the compact class, and now the 2015 Ford Focus gets updated styling, a smoother ride and an improved automatic transmission. If you're shopping for a car in this class, the Focus is definitely worth a test-drive.

What Is It?
For 2015, the Ford Focus receives a slight makeover that brings this compact sedan and hatchback up to date with its corporate siblings. In addition to the styling updates, the previously clunky automatic transmission has been improved, as has the ride quality, courtesy of a retuned suspension.

The base Focus S trim starts at $17,995 and is only available in sedan form. Feature highlights include power front windows, air-conditioning, a rearview camera and Ford's Sync voice activation system. Our test vehicle in midrange sedan SE trim benefits from alloy wheels, rear power windows, cruise control and an upgraded audio system for an additional $1,290. Adding the optional six-speed automatic transmission; SE Sport package (17-inch wheels, sporty body enhancements, foglights, rear disc brakes and paddle shifters); power-adjustable driver seat and rear parking sensors pushed the as-tested price to $21,970. For shoppers seeking more creature comforts and technology, the range-topping Titanium trim will set you back $23,995.

Other Focus variants include a slightly more fuel-efficient 1.0-liter three-cylinder SE EcoBoost model, a pricey all-electric version with a 76-mile range, and the performance-oriented Focus ST.

How Does It Drive?
With the standard 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 160 horsepower and 146 pound-feet of torque, our 2015 Ford Focus sedan required 9.0 seconds to reach 60 mph. This is slower than competitors and even the last Focus we tested, but still adequate when merging onto highways.

In previous years, the Focus' finicky automated manual transmission would allow the car to roll backward on hill starts and hesitate when creeping forward at very low speeds. Improvements to the transmission eliminate these issues, making it feel more like a conventional automatic.

With light pressure on the pedal, the Focus gathers speed smoothly but leisurely. An aggressive stomp results in a responsive initial launch, followed by rather slow gearchanges. In these conditions, acceleration is predictable, but moderate pedal application has a tendency to produce unexpected lurches and power surges. When passing slower traffic, the transmission is slow to react but eventually drops to lower gears.

The brake pedal is reassuringly firm and predictable no matter the speed. In Edmunds panic brake tests, the Focus came to a stop from 60 mph in a class-average 120 feet, and these distances remained remarkably consistent after several passes.

"Consistent" and "predictable" also aptly describe the Focus' handling characteristics. There is a noticeable amount of body roll when cornering, but no residual rebounding once the car is eased into a bend. The tires howl quite loudly long before the limits are reached and even in this middle-of-the-road model, it can be somewhat entertaining to drive quickly.

Is It Comfortable?
Whether on a long stretch of open highway or rutted city pavement, the 2015 Ford Focus does an admirable job of isolating its occupants from the environment. Large and small road imperfections are smoothed over with little acknowledgement. The fact that there's very little wind and road noise further reduces fatigue on long road trips.

Its front seats provide ample support, and there's enough adjustment range to accommodate small and large drivers alike, and after several hours behind the wheel the cloth seats never feel stifling. Of the few comfort-related complaints we have, the thinly padded door armrests and hard plastic center console can create some bothersome pressure points on the elbows and knees.

The rear seats are accommodating enough for adults, and the elevated cushions afford a decent view forward over the front passengers' shoulders.

How Well Designed Is the Interior?
Materials quality throughout the Focus' cabin is as good or better than average for the class, though there was a pervasive and sour "new car" chemical smell. The overall design of the interior is very similar to the previous model, but there are some noteworthy improvements.

The audio controls now feature a more logical layout and fewer buttons for easier operation. The color display is quite small, but its placement atop the dash and clear resolution allow the driver to read the contents in a quick glance. Sound quality from the midlevel system is clean and powerful enough to satisfy most listeners.

The split-folding rear seats are also new for 2015, replacing the previous single seatback for added flexibility. Trunk capacity tops out at 13.2 cubic feet, which is about average among rivals, but the wide opening makes loading bulkier items much easier. The rear seats don't quite fold flat to accommodate longer objects, and care should be taken to avoid the bare metal stampings between the cargo and passenger areas. Interior storage is limited to a handful of small bins and pockets, which are just big enough to carry some personal effects.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Does It Get?
The 2015 Focus with the automatic transmission and the 2.0-liter engine is rated by the EPA to deliver 30 mpg combined (26 city/38 highway), which is an average figure for cars in the class. Our results support these estimates, as we averaged 29.4 mpg in its time with us. On our highway-heavy evaluation loop, we managed to exceed expectations with a 42-mpg average over 115 miles.

What Safety Features Are Available?
Focus models in S and SE trims come with front antilock disc and rear drum brakes. The more effective rear disc brakes are optional. Standard on all Focus models are stability control, a driver knee airbag, a rearview camera and emergency telematics through compatible and paired cell phones. Also included is Ford's MyKey system that allows parents to set speed and audio volume limits for teen drivers, encourages seatbelt usage with more aggressive warnings and disallows the deactivation of safety features.

The top-of-the-line Titanium trim is eligible for additional options that include a blind-spot warning system, rear cross-traffic alerts and a lane departure warning system with intervention.

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
Honda Civic: The stalwart Civic benefits from its reputation for reliability and economy, but in terms of performance, it's comparable to the Focus. While the Honda still receives high marks overall, its unconventional infotainment controls may take some getting used to.

Kia Forte: It's hard to beat the Kia Forte when it comes to standard and available features, affordability and its generous warranty coverage. Fuel economy is similar to the Focus, but the Kia's stiffer ride quality may have undesirable effects on comfort.

Mazda 3: As one of the top-rated vehicles in the compact sedan category, the Mazda 3 delivers more standard features for the price, slightly better fuel economy and more engaging driving dynamics.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2015 Ford Focus Overview

The Used 2015 Ford Focus is offered in the following submodels: Focus Hatchback, Focus Sedan, Focus Electric. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), Titanium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM), Electric 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), and Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Ford Focus?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Ford Focus trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Ford Focus SE is priced between $6,995 and$14,590 with odometer readings between 7680 and111141 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford Focus Titanium is priced between $11,388 and$14,998 with odometer readings between 29561 and52571 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford Focus S is priced between $7,818 and$8,999 with odometer readings between 27585 and77129 miles.

