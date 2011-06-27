Used 2015 FIAT 500L for Sale Near Me
- Price Drop$8,380Great Deal | $2,744 below market
2015 FIAT 500L Trekking61,117 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Greenway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Orlando / Florida
New Price! With our Below Market Pricing it saves you Time and Money!, 500L Trekking, 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged, 6-Speed Aisin F21-250 Auto, 17" Painted Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Beats Premium Audio System, Driver 4-Way Power Lumbar Adjust, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front Bucket Seats, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Rear-View Mirror w/Auto-Dimming, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Traction control, Trekking Collection 3. CARFAX One-Owner. Come to Greenway DODGE and test drive this vehicle today! ** Contactless Purchase**, ** Free Home Drop-off **, ** Free Test Drive at Home **, ** Private Dealership Appointments **, ** Virtual Appointments ** , ** Custom Online Financing **.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500L Trekking with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFADH2FZ033767
Stock: LB2041A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- $8,490Great Deal | $1,400 below market
2015 FIAT 500L Trekking69,813 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Show - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Our 2015 FIAT 500L Trekking Hatchback, shown in a beautiful Blue Tornado, is a one-of-a-kind experience that will thrill your senses. Powered by an incredibly efficient TurboCharged 1.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 160hp while connected to a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission that provides a dynamic experience. This Front Wheel Drive Fiat offers near 34mpg on the open road while offering a road feel unlike any domestic vehicle as this 500 offers precise steering with a sport-tuned suspension that allows this car to be driven. Our Trekking adds in 17-inch aluminum wheels, a rear spoiler, unique Trekking bumpers, fog lamps, and an interior that makes you say WOW! Starting with the Trekking driver's seat, you feel as though the designer built the car around you with the colored instrument panel. Be amazed at all of the features that come standard in this Trekking model. The second the door shuts, you will hear and feel the quality at your fingertips - look around and Smile! Trekking adds to the long list of standard 500 features with the Uconnect audio w/ Bluetooth, Dual Zone Auto Climate, Premium Trekking Seating, a perfect fit leather steering wheel, and of course bright Halogen lights. Safety is all around you with our FIAT 500L. Seven airbags and traction control help keep you safe despite the road conditions whether you are in an Urban Setting or flat out on the Interstate. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500L Trekking with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFADH8FZ031814
Stock: 10877B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- Price Drop$9,998Fair Deal | $2,868 below market
2015 FIAT 500L Lounge42,865 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volvo Cars of Tucson - Tucson / Arizona
Clean CARFAX. 2015 Fiat 500L LoungeWise Auto Group dealerships inventory includes over 1000 quality pre-owned vehicles for you to choose from. Call today for details 888-457-1197.As your premier Pima County Volvo dealer, we here at Volvo Cars Tucson provide for every automotive need for any Wise Auto Group customer. Please feel free to explore our website to see our extensive inventory of new and used cars and SUVs. In addition to our friendly and knowledgeable sales staff, we also provide financing, service, and parts for all our customers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Dealership personnel. Prices do not include additional fees and costs of closing, including government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer documentation fees, any emissions testing fees or other fees. All prices, specifications and availability subject to change without notice. Contact dealer for most current information. Price may include Manufacturer Rebates and Incentives, please see dealer for details
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500L Lounge with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFACH0FZ030643
Stock: V1833S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,990Fair Deal | $781 below market
2015 FIAT 500L Trekking54,658 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bomnin Chevrolet Dadeland - Miami / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 6743 miles below market average! 2015 Fiat 500L Trekking in Giallo (Yellow) vehicle highlights include, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL**, **BACK UP CAMERA**, ** MULTI FUNCTION STEERING WHEELS**, *PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**, **MANY MORE OPTIONS**. Giallo (Yellow) 2015 Fiat 500L Trekking FWDWe offer preferred pricing and VIP service to you directly through the Internet department. If you are looking for The NO Hassle Approach with No Back and Forth, then for More information about our low prices and or factory incentives please visit us at www.bomninchevrolet.com or contact us at 877.351.7065 We offer you the best service with the lowest price and the best selection guaranteed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500L Trekking with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFADH2FZ031484
Stock: B316381A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- $10,999Good Deal | $986 below market
2015 FIAT 500L Lounge48,924 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Planet Nissan - Las Vegas / Nevada
2015 Fiat 500L Lounge CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Tan FWD 6-Speed Aisin F21-250 Auto 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged Local Trade, Fully Serviced, Audio Package, Bluetooth, Climate Package, Heat Package, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Sound Package.KBB Fair Market Range High: $12,79322/30 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Big-car passenger and cargo space; good outward visibility; lots of European personality inside and out; available touchscreen is easy to use. Source: Edmunds* With the introduction of the 500L, Fiat has given fans of their unique urban cars a larger option to enjoy. With four passenger doors, this vehicle can seat five in style. Plus, with its large liftgate in back, and split folding rear seats, all models have been built with room for your cargo if you need it. It is offered in four models: Pop, Easy, Trekking and Lounge. Each model comes with a 1.4-liter, 4-cylinder, Turbo Engine with 160 horsepower. Despite being peppy, all trims get an impressive EPA estimated 25 MPG City and 33 MPG Highway, with the exception of the Lounge which comes close with 24 MPG City and 33 MPG Highway. Once inside, you'll notice the striking modern interior and surprisingly spacious head and legroom. For technology enthusiasts, all models come standard with Uconnect 5.0. It uses Bluetooth for making hands-free calls when connected to a compatible mobile phone, and lets you use Voice Commands for radio functions. It also includes a 5-inch touchscreen, AM FM radio, audio jack, USB port, and you can insert an SD Card for your Music. On top of that, you also get the convenience of audio controls located on the steering wheel. Fiat has considered passenger safety as well. All models come standard with 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes, Stability Control, seven Airbags, Hill Start Assist, and LATCH anchors for your after-market child seats. In addition, if you forget to check your tire pressure, the 500L takes care of that for you. An overhead display will inform you about low pressure on any of your four tires. For added peace of mind it comes with a security alarm as well. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500L Lounge with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFACH1FZ032241
Stock: 56263A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- $9,757Good Deal | $1,331 below market
2015 FIAT 500L Trekking56,185 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Direct Motorsport of Virginia Beach - Virginia Beach / Virginia
***ALL Credit WELCOME with as low as $0 down payment!!! Recently inspected and ready to drive away today. Please feel free to call us at 757-321-1975 or go to our website to view our inventory www.godirect757.com You are welcome to apply to see how much your down payment is going to be. Pregunta por ROSI para ESPAÑOL! Recientemente inspeccionado y listo para conducir hoy! Enviame un mensaje para obtener más información. ¡Gracias Por Mirar!Disclaimer: Direct Motorsport of Virginia Beach will never sell share or spam your mobile number. Standard text messaging rates may apply. Plus government fees and taxes any finance charges any dealer document preparation charge and any emission testing charge. Internet price expires today. Offer based on credit approval. Warranty exclusions may apply on some vehicles. Please call us for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500L Trekking with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFADH1FZ032691
Stock: C0334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,195Fair Deal | $351 below market
2015 FIAT 500L Lounge50,291 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Savannah DriveTime - Savannah / Georgia
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500L Lounge with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFACH0FZ032330
Stock: 1120171892
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,200Good Deal | $1,242 below market
2015 FIAT 500L Lounge99,844 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Johnson Nissan - Pittsfield / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500L Lounge with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFACHXFZ030116
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$13,695
2015 FIAT 500L Lounge24,499 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Okeechobee DriveTime - West Palm Beach / Florida
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500L Lounge with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFACH4FZ031312
Stock: 1120170267
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$8,795
2015 FIAT 500L Easy67,421 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Perry Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - National City / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. FRESH OIL CHANGE, FINANCING AVAILABLE, COMPLETELY INSPECTED AND RECONDITIONED, TAKE A CLOSER LOOK, 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged, 6-Speed Aisin F21-250 Auto, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Quick Order Package 23D, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 5.0, Rear window defroster. 22/30 City/Highway MPGPERRY'S GOT IT ALL!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500L Easy with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFABH7FZ032097
Stock: J20534A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- $8,995
2015 FIAT 500L Pop21,074 milesDelivery available*
Towbin Alfa Romeo - Las Vegas / Nevada
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500L Pop with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFAAH6FZ035185
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,777Fair Deal
2015 FIAT 500L Trekking51,351 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Alfa Romeo FIAT of Winter Haven - Winter Haven / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Rosso Perla (Deep Lava Red Pearl) 2015 Fiat 500L Trekking FWD 6-Speed Aisin F21-250 Auto 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged GOLD CHECK CERTIFIED, CARFAX ACCIDENT FREE, LOW MONTHLY PAYMENTS, LOW MILES, MANAGERS SPECIAL, SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS, 17" Aluminum Wheels, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Radio Service, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver 4-Way Power Lumbar Adjust, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats (D7), Quick Order Package 23G, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 5.0, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear-View Mirror w/Auto-Dimming, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trekking Collection 1, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.COME SEE US AT ALFA ROMEO FIAT OF WINTER HAVEN HOME OF THE LOW PAYMENT KING... We have been in business in the Central Florida community since 1991 and are locally owned and operated. At Alfa Romeo Fiat of Winter Haven, we believe in giving you a fair and competitive price upfront. All of our vehicles feature our Markdown Pricing to ensure you feel confident about getting a good deal and excellent overall value in your vehicle purchase. We would also love to have your trade! We will give you Fair Market Trade Value for your vehicle. We also offer convenient service hours during the week and all day Saturday. All of our vehicles are also offered with a free Carfax Vehicle History Report. We are very serious about your satisfaction and our aim is to make your experience with us Simple, Fast & Fun. Odometer is 10326 miles below market average! 22/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500L Trekking with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFADH8FZ031540
Stock: K432806A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-21-2020
- New Listing$12,599
2015 FIAT 500L Easy40,077 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Scottsdale - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Scottsdale / Arizona
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in AZ, and excludes tax, title, tags and $199 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500L Easy with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFABH1FZ033200
Stock: 18906441
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,757Fair Deal | $685 below market
2015 FIAT 500L Lounge62,147 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dyer Chevrolet Lake Wales - Lake Wales / Florida
Bianco (White) 2015 Fiat 500L Lounge FWD 6-Speed Aisin F21-250 Auto 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged WE WILL DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE ! ! !. Must finance with dealer to receive dealer discounted pricing. Does not include any dealer installed options. Reviews: * Big-car passenger and cargo space; good outward visibility; lots of European personality inside and out; available touchscreen is easy to use. Source: Edmunds * With the introduction of the 500L, Fiat has given fans of their unique urban cars a larger option to enjoy. With four passenger doors, this vehicle can seat five in style. Plus, with its large liftgate in back, and split folding rear seats, all models have been built with room for your cargo if you need it. It is offered in four models: Pop, Easy, Trekking and Lounge. Each model comes with a 1.4-liter, 4-cylinder, Turbo Engine with 160 horsepower. Despite being peppy, all trims get an impressive EPA estimated 25 MPG City and 33 MPG Highway, with the exception of the Lounge which comes close with 24 MPG City and 33 MPG Highway. Once inside, youll notice the striking modern interior and surprisingly spacious head and legroom. For technology enthusiasts, all models come standard with Uconnect 5.0. It uses Bluetooth for making hands-free calls when connected to a compatible mobile phone, and lets you use Voice Commands for radio functions. It also includes a 5-inch touchscreen, AM FM radio, audio jack, USB port, and you can insert an SD Card for your Music. On top of that, you also get the convenience of audio controls located on the steering wheel. Fiat has considered passenger safety as well. All models come standard with 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes, Stability Control, seven Airbags, Hill Start Assist, and LATCH anchors for your after-market child seats. In addition, if you forget to check your tire pressure, the 500L takes care of that for you. An overhead display will inform you about low pressure on any of your four tires. For added peace of mind it comes with a security alarm as well. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500L Lounge with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFACH4FZ030810
Stock: 6P820A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $10,590
2015 FIAT 500L Easy80,444 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - New York City - New York City / New York
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500L Easy with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFABH6FZ033158
Stock: 2000546163
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- Price Drop$11,995Fair Deal
2015 FIAT 500L Lounge53,242 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Judson DriveTime - Live Oak / Texas
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500L Lounge with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFACH8FZ036240
Stock: 1040222913
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,990
2015 FIAT 500L Lounge91,815 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Dallas - Dallas / Texas
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500L Lounge with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFACH3FZ036405
Stock: 2000643727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $7,998
2015 FIAT 500L Easy106,060 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Miami (International Mall) - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Doral / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500L Easy with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFABH2FZ031665
Stock: 18302931
Certified Pre-Owned: No
