Planet Nissan - Las Vegas / Nevada

2015 Fiat 500L Lounge CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Tan FWD 6-Speed Aisin F21-250 Auto 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged Local Trade, Fully Serviced, Audio Package, Bluetooth, Climate Package, Heat Package, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Sound Package.KBB Fair Market Range High: $12,79322/30 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Big-car passenger and cargo space; good outward visibility; lots of European personality inside and out; available touchscreen is easy to use. Source: Edmunds* With the introduction of the 500L, Fiat has given fans of their unique urban cars a larger option to enjoy. With four passenger doors, this vehicle can seat five in style. Plus, with its large liftgate in back, and split folding rear seats, all models have been built with room for your cargo if you need it. It is offered in four models: Pop, Easy, Trekking and Lounge. Each model comes with a 1.4-liter, 4-cylinder, Turbo Engine with 160 horsepower. Despite being peppy, all trims get an impressive EPA estimated 25 MPG City and 33 MPG Highway, with the exception of the Lounge which comes close with 24 MPG City and 33 MPG Highway. Once inside, you'll notice the striking modern interior and surprisingly spacious head and legroom. For technology enthusiasts, all models come standard with Uconnect 5.0. It uses Bluetooth for making hands-free calls when connected to a compatible mobile phone, and lets you use Voice Commands for radio functions. It also includes a 5-inch touchscreen, AM FM radio, audio jack, USB port, and you can insert an SD Card for your Music. On top of that, you also get the convenience of audio controls located on the steering wheel. Fiat has considered passenger safety as well. All models come standard with 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes, Stability Control, seven Airbags, Hill Start Assist, and LATCH anchors for your after-market child seats. In addition, if you forget to check your tire pressure, the 500L takes care of that for you. An overhead display will inform you about low pressure on any of your four tires. For added peace of mind it comes with a security alarm as well. Source: The Manufacturer Summary

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500L Lounge with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFBCFACH1FZ032241

Stock: 56263A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-05-2020