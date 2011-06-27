Vehicle overview

Let's cut to the chase: Wait a few months to buy a 2011 Ford Focus. There is a radically improved, top-to-bottom redesigned version coming soon that'll have you kicking yourself should you go ahead and pull the trigger on a 2011 Focus. While it offers simple, fuel-efficient transportation with the unique convenience of Ford's Sync system, the current Focus pales in comparison to its rivals from abroad. The new car, on the other hand, has the potential to be a class leader.

The reason for this colossal gap in desirability from one model year to the next stems from the fact that North America skipped a Focus generation. While Europe got a second-generation car, the American market soldiered on with essentially the original Focus introduced 11 years ago. Styling was altered (twice), feature content was enhanced and a two-door coupe came and went (it's been discontinued for this model year), but the current Focus is very much a dinosaur.

In some ways, the Focus actually got worse as it got older, inexplicably eliminating its telescoping steering wheel, discontinuing its hatchback body styles and trading its once spry handling for a rather soggy, comfort-oriented ride. While it has become a much more reliable car, the magic we once heralded has been gone for years.

If you can wait, we'd highly recommend hanging on for the next-generation Ford Focus. Its world-class engines, driving dynamics, interior quality and exterior style are bound to make waves. However, if you can't wait, we'd recommend the current crop of compact sedan leaders such as the 2011 Honda Civic, 2011 Hyundai Elantra, 2011 Kia Forte and 2011 Mazda 3 instead. And if you like the idea of Sync and buying American, the smaller Ford Fiesta is a wonderful little car that provides a glimpse of just how good the next Focus will be.