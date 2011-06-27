  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(130)
Appraise this car

2009 Ford Focus Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Innovative Sync system, very good fuel economy, plush ride quality, responsive steering, low price.
  • Budget interior materials.
Ford Focus for Sale
List Price Range
$2,250 - $7,683
Used Focus for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Ford Focus is a good value, but those in the market for a refined compact sedan or performance-oriented coupe should look elsewhere.

Vehicle overview

Even nearly a decade into its lifespan, the Ford Focus is still doing a pretty good job of holding its own. In a small-car segment dominated by imports, the Focus generally finishes in a respectable 3rd place sales-wise behind more popular Japanese rivals. Some credit goes to the significant refresh Ford performed last year, which blessed the Focus with a new coupe body style and an interior upgrade, among other changes. Mechanically, last year's Focus stood pat, but there was still enough inherent goodness to keep plenty of small-car buyers happy.

For the 2009 Focus, Ford has made a few more changes. It seems Ford listened to criticism about the car's odd styling elements, as the coupe has been given sleeker-looking front and rear fascias, and those dopey-looking fake fender vents have been put out to pasture. On the SES trim, Ford throws in a few exclusives, including dark-painted wheels, a new sport exhaust (which increases horsepower a bit) and a shorter final-drive ratio for the automatic transmission, to improve acceleration. The rest of the Focus is pretty much the same, though stability control is now an option again -- oddly, it debuted in the early 2000s, only to disappear in 2005.

The 2009 Ford Focus certainly has some things going for it. Its fuel economy is better than average, and the Sync interface, which allows voice control of MP3 players and cell phones, works impressively well. The Focus is also priced competitively. But those looking for engaging handling and a premium ownership experience will want to look elsewhere. The Mazda 3, for example, is a much more engaging car to drive (though markedly thirstier). The Honda Civic is slightly more expensive, but it's a much better all-around performer. Overall, Ford's aged Focus is still a viable choice for a small sedan or coupe, but you'll certainly want to check out other options before deciding.

2009 Ford Focus models

The 2009 Ford Focus is available as a sedan or coupe. The four-door body style is offered in four trim levels. The base S model comes standard with 15-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, a tilting steering wheel and a four-speaker audio system with a single-CD/MP3 player and an auxiliary audio jack. Cruise control and satellite radio are on the options list. The SE adds full power accessories and Sirius Satellite Radio, and options like Sync, an upgraded stereo with a six-CD changer, heated side mirrors, chrome exterior trim, faux-aluminum interior trim, an upgraded driver seat, customizable interior lighting and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The SES trim will get you 16-inch alloy wheels and upgraded tires, foglamps and a rear spoiler, along with firmer suspension tuning for better handling. This well-equipped Focus also comes standard with much of the SE's optional equipment, including Sync and cruise control. Top-of-the-line SEL models have all SES features, plus chrome exterior trim and heated leather seats.

The Focus coupe is available in the SE and SES trim levels. They are largely similar to their sedan counterparts, though you'll find a sport exhaust and 17-inch wheels on the SES coupe.

2009 Highlights

For 2009, Ford has shuffled the trim levels for the Focus. The sedan now comes in four trim levels and the coupe is available in two. The coupe, although just introduced last year, also gets an exterior freshening and a couple minor modifications for improved performance. Heated leather seats are now standard on the top-of-the-line SEL sedan and optional on the trim level below it (both the sedan and the coupe). Finally, stability control has been added to the options list.

Performance & mpg

Just one engine is available on the 2009 Ford Focus, a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder good for 140 hp and 136 pound-feet of torque. A cleaner version of that engine that earns PZEV tailpipe-emissions certification is also available for California-emissions states. That engine makes 132 hp and 133 lb-ft of torque.

The standard transmission on all Focus trim levels is a five-speed manual. A four-speed automatic is available as an option. The automatic on SES coupes is geared slightly shorter for better acceleration. Fuel economy for the Ford Focus is rated at 24 mpg city/35 mpg highway and 28 mpg combined for the manual transmission. Opting for the automatic drops the highway estimate to 33 mpg.

Safety

Six airbags are standard on all Focus models, including front-seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags for both front- and rear-seat occupants. Antilock brakes and stability control are optional on all trim levels.

In government crash tests, the Ford Focus sedan earned four stars (out of a possible five) for its protection of front occupants in head-on collisions. In the side-impact test, the sedan received five stars for protecting front occupants and four stars for protection of those in the rear. Curiously, the Focus coupe earned a five-star rating for frontal impacts but just a three-star rating for front and rear side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gives the Focus a top rating of "Good" for frontal-offset crash protection.

Driving

The 2009 Ford Focus will get you where you want to go, but the driving experience is not particularly special. The quick steering is nice, but even the sport-tuned SES models lack the energetic handling feel that earlier Focus models were known for. The 2.0-liter engine is adequate in terms of power, though it makes raucous noises at higher engine speeds. Although five-speed automatics are becoming increasingly common in this segment, the Focus makes do just fine with four. Its gears are well-spaced, and the transmission rarely shifts up and down looking for the right gear, even on steep inclines. On the highway, road noise is about average for this segment and wind noise is nicely quelled.

Interior

The interior of the 2009 Ford Focus looks contemporary, thanks to last year's refresh. The front seats are flat but prove supportive on long drives. Compared to other small cars, however, the Focus' interior is nothing special in terms of design and materials, even with the optional aluminum-like trim highlights and colored interior lighting.

One key advantage for the Focus is Ford's Sync system. Essentially a hands-free voice-recognition interface, the Microsoft-developed Sync adds Bluetooth functionality to the Focus but requires fewer steps than other systems. You don't have to save voice tags or build lists of phone numbers, as Sync accesses your device's phone book wirelessly. It offers similar control for the iPod, Zune and other PlaysForSure portable MP3 players.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Ford Focus.

5(58%)
4(30%)
3(8%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.4
130 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I've had my Focus for over a year now..
jasebduke3435,07/30/2012
I'm like everyone who owns a Ford Focus and can't complain about them. I have a 2009 Ford Focus SEL. I love everything about it. Especally love the Sirius Satellite Radio. I can't go anywhere without listening to it. My mom and dad helped me buy it. It was a birthday gift. My dad was dead set against it. He kept bugging and nagging about how about a Hyundai, Chevy, Toyota, ANYTHING BUT A FORD was his very words. Finally made him come out of his stubborn shell. We went to the dealership where it was, we took a test drive, and he never complained about it ever. How can anyone complain if you can put a full tank of gas and your good for the next 300-400 miles.
267,000 mile update review
eddie,06/22/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
Well, coming up in may 2019 my car will be 10 years old, just rolled 275,000 miles and still a perfect car. Factory clutch still pulling strong, just put the first set of brakes on it ever. I literally have no complaints with this car. Its a true testament of take care of a car, don't drive it into the ground and it will in return last.
Coco the focus
Tyler,12/26/2015
S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
This is a great car for a first time driver or small family. I'm 20 years old and I needed to upgrade really bad. I was driving a 1993 cavalier. I didn't have a lot of money to spend and I wanted t dependable car. So after looking and looking, I found a 2009 1 owner focus with 46k miles. This was just 9 months ago. I've already drove 16k miles! This is a great car. I do have the base model but that helped with the price.
First Car
Chase M,12/27/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
Overall this is a great car! My ford focus is currently at 171,000 miles and is still going strong. The only things we've had to replace so far is the tires, battery, spark plugs, etc. Comfort is great in the front seats, however if you have multiple people in your family or have a carpool, you should know the back seat is VERY tight.. still comfortable just not designed for anyone tall.. The other complaint would be the fact that they offered lighter colors in the focus. I believe most all cars should either have black interior or VERY dark gray.. We got an awesome deal on the car because of how stained and gross the inside is.. floorboard carpet and cloth seating looks terrible.. even after I've used several stain removers..
Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2009 Ford Focus features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2009 Ford Focus

Used 2009 Ford Focus Overview

The Used 2009 Ford Focus is offered in the following submodels: Focus Sedan, Focus Coupe. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), SES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), SE 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 5M), SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and SES 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Ford Focus?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Ford Focus trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Ford Focus SE is priced between $2,250 and$7,683 with odometer readings between 29502 and164506 miles.
  • The Used 2009 Ford Focus SES is priced between $4,295 and$5,399 with odometer readings between 110404 and174707 miles.

Which used 2009 Ford Focuses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Ford Focus for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2009 Focuses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,250 and mileage as low as 29502 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Ford Focus.

