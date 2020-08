Used 2010 Volkswagen GTI for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida

Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Honda Hollywood is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2010 Volkswagen GTI only has 72,869mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2010 Volkswagen GTI. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. The interior of this Volkswagen GTI has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. More information about the 2010 Volkswagen GTI: Now in its sixth generation, the Volkswagen Golf is all-new for 2010. The popular hatchback packs a load of standard features in a pleasing cabin, and despite its small size, the Golf is able to swallow passengers with ease and, with the rear seats folded flat, lots of gear. The TDI offers an impressive EPA estimated 30 mpg in the city, 42 mpg on the highway, while the GTI--the original hot hatch--is propelled by its turbocharged four from 0 to 60 mph in less than seven seconds. Interesting features of this model are quality interior materials, nimble handling, Convenient hatchback design, pocket-rocket performance in the (GTI), and excellent fuel efficiency (TDI) All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WVWEV7AJ0AW179078

Stock: AW179078

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020