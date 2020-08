Used 2002 Ford Focus for Sale Near Me

Haley Auto Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Farmville / Virginia

ATTN: Please read CAREFULLY. Mechanic’s Special Vehicle. THIS VEHICLE FAILS HALEY’S INTERNAL INSPECTION PROCESS. This vehicle is in need of immediate mechanical and/or body repairs. These repairs vary from vehicle to vehicle in severity but could include ENGINE and/or TRANSMISSION REPLACEMENT. Our certified technicians have deemed this vehicle unfit to make it through Haley’s rigorous multipoint inspection. As a result, this vehicle is subject to wholesale auction. Prior to this vehicle’s release at auction, Haley is offering this vehicle to the general public at a reduced price. We recommend you to have an independent mechanic come here and look at this vehicle PRIOR to your purchase. This vehicle is sold AS IS, WHERE IS, HOW IS. There are NO Warranties expressed or implied.All sales are FINAL. No return policy applies to this Vehicle. CASH sales only. ---Vehicle located at Haley of Farmville, 1906 S. MAIN ST. FARMVILLE, VA 23901. 434-392-8166

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Ford Focus ZX5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3FAFP37362R204544

Stock: M1331A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-27-2020