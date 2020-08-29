Used 2011 Ford Focus for Sale Near Me

This is a great economy car. It does a lot of things well and is very easy to drive. With Traction Control and Anti-Skid, we've never had problems getting around in bad weather. Includes blue tooth phone and 6 air bags...just a very nice small car. It has been very reliable. Our car has 66,000 miles on it at this point and not a single problem yet. The body is holding up well and it has no visible rust. Love it. Review Update: We now have 89,000 miles on this car and still no problems. The body is still holding up well. I sprayed rust preventative along the bottom seamed edge of each Door and the Trunk lid too. So this car is now 7 years old and still doing great....knock on wood!

