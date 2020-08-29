Used 2011 Ford Focus for Sale Near Me

4,053 listings
  • 2011 Ford Focus SE in White
    used

    2011 Ford Focus SE

    114,687 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $4,195

    $2,032 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Focus SE in Red
    used

    2011 Ford Focus SE

    101,067 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $5,435

    $1,369 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Focus SE in White
    used

    2011 Ford Focus SE

    111,134 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Government Use
    Great Deal

    $4,200

    $2,321 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Focus SEL in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Ford Focus SEL

    126,867 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,500

    $922 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Focus SES in Silver
    used

    2011 Ford Focus SES

    112,559 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $3,800

    $2,774 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Focus SES in Gray
    used

    2011 Ford Focus SES

    92,538 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $5,850

    $1,683 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Focus SE in White
    used

    2011 Ford Focus SE

    113,779 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,762

    $799 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Focus SE in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Ford Focus SE

    105,148 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $5,689

    $1,000 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Focus SEL in White
    used

    2011 Ford Focus SEL

    99,446 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,980

    $568 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Focus SE in Light Blue
    used

    2011 Ford Focus SE

    104,299 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,500

    $1,213 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Focus SE
    used

    2011 Ford Focus SE

    141,876 miles
    Good Deal

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2011 Ford Focus SE in Light Blue
    used

    2011 Ford Focus SE

    112,234 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,988

    $541 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Focus SE in Red
    used

    2011 Ford Focus SE

    136,185 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $5,000

    $614 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Focus SES
    used

    2011 Ford Focus SES

    82,159 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $6,495

    $1,202 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Focus SEL in White
    used

    2011 Ford Focus SEL

    118,008 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $5,450

    $535 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Focus SES in Silver
    used

    2011 Ford Focus SES

    111,412 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,900

    $717 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Focus SE in Gray
    used

    2011 Ford Focus SE

    104,993 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,710

    $984 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Focus S in Light Blue
    used

    2011 Ford Focus S

    83,722 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,599

    $252 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Focus

Overall Consumer Rating
4.533 Reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (3%)
Great economy car
James Smith,11/22/2015
SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
This is a great economy car. It does a lot of things well and is very easy to drive. With Traction Control and Anti-Skid, we've never had problems getting around in bad weather. Includes blue tooth phone and 6 air bags...just a very nice small car. It has been very reliable. Our car has 66,000 miles on it at this point and not a single problem yet. The body is holding up well and it has no visible rust. Love it. Review Update: We now have 89,000 miles on this car and still no problems. The body is still holding up well. I sprayed rust preventative along the bottom seamed edge of each Door and the Trunk lid too. So this car is now 7 years old and still doing great....knock on wood!
