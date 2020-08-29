Used 2011 Ford Focus for Sale Near Me
- 114,687 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,195$2,032 Below Market
- 101,067 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,435$1,369 Below Market
- 111,134 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Government Use
$4,200$2,321 Below Market
- 126,867 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,500$922 Below Market
- 112,559 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,800$2,774 Below Market
- 92,538 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,850$1,683 Below Market
- 113,779 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,762$799 Below Market
- 105,148 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,689$1,000 Below Market
- 99,446 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,980$568 Below Market
- 104,299 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500$1,213 Below Market
- 141,876 miles
$4,500
- 112,234 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,988$541 Below Market
- 136,185 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,000$614 Below Market
- 82,159 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,495$1,202 Below Market
- 118,008 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,450$535 Below Market
- 111,412 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,900$717 Below Market
- 104,993 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,710$984 Below Market
- 83,722 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,599$252 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Focus searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Focus
Read recent reviews for the Ford Focus
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.533 Reviews
Report abuse
James Smith,11/22/2015
SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
This is a great economy car. It does a lot of things well and is very easy to drive. With Traction Control and Anti-Skid, we've never had problems getting around in bad weather. Includes blue tooth phone and 6 air bags...just a very nice small car. It has been very reliable. Our car has 66,000 miles on it at this point and not a single problem yet. The body is holding up well and it has no visible rust. Love it. Review Update: We now have 89,000 miles on this car and still no problems. The body is still holding up well. I sprayed rust preventative along the bottom seamed edge of each Door and the Trunk lid too. So this car is now 7 years old and still doing great....knock on wood!
