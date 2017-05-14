Used 2016 Kia K900 for Sale Near Me

Car has been trouble free, other than having the tires changed to continental's, every thing works fine. Would have given a better rating except for a couple of things. No apple car play, no rear entertainment. No hud. The problem was I purchased a 2015 CPO car so got great price. Live in Arizona so wanted a light or white interior, couldn't get it with the VIP package in white interior at that time. Fuel economy could be better , but I'm getting combined better than the highway mileage listed for car. Would have been better with the VIP package After 54,000 miles, traded for a 2018 Genesis G90. I've owned 6 KIA's, sorry to leave. Kia doesn't have the new K900 out that includes everything I want hope they follow Hyundai's lead with new luxury brand. (just don't think they will) Car was great, no problems at all excellent car Wish I had a K900 with VIP. Would still be driving it if it had VIP and I would be much happier than with the G90 Every trip we take with the Genesis, something goes bad. 5 trips 5 major problems. Even the service was better at my KIA dealership Than at Hyundai dealerships. Maybe will change if Genesis has it's own dealerships

