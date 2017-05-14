Used 2016 Kia K900 for Sale Near Me
- 50,382 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,850$3,089 Below Market
Greenway Kia West - Orlando / Florida
**KIA CERTIFIED 10yr/100K Mile Warranty**, *BLUETOOTH, *CRUISE CONTROL, *POWER WINDOWS, *POWER LOCKS, *HEATED SEATS, *LOCAL TRADE-IN, *FULL SAFETY INSPECTION-150 POINT INSPECTION**. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!*Internet Price Includes a discount of $995 Greenway Kia West Owner Loyalty DiscountHere at Greenway Kia West, we pride ourselves on providing the best value for pre-owned vehicles, while giving you a top-notch customer service experience. Plus, with this vehicle being a Kia Certified pre-owned vehicle you will receive the full remaining Factory warranty of 10 years or 100,000 miles, and you'll have the peace of mind to know that you made a great decision placing your trust in Greenway Kia West. Family owned and operated, we strive to give you 100% satisfaction with your vehicle purchase.To check availability Call or Visit us at 3407 West Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32808.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALU4D35G6032573
Stock: KT20563B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 55,982 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,000$2,999 Below Market
Atlanta West Kia - Lithia Springs / Georgia
To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services:Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock.Test Drive at Home: We will bring the vehicle to your home for a no-obligation test drive.Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract?) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. Atlanta West KIA believes you should be covered. 10 years or 100,00 miles worth of warranty on our Pre-Owned Inventory. Please call (678) 902-8403 for more info.Backup Camera/ Rearview Monitor, Bluetooth, Navigation System/ GPS/ NAV, Blind Spot Monitors, MP3, Voice Recognition, Panoramic Moonroof, Smartphone App Integration, One Owner, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Heated Seats, Local Trade, Rearview Camera, Touchscreen Controls, Radio: Lexicon Logic7 Audio System. CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! V6 Aurora Black Pearl Clean CARFAX. 17/26 City/Highway MPG 2016 Kia K900 LuxuryKia Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* 164 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) Platinum Coverage from certified purchase date* Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $50* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Vehicle History
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALU4D3XG6032200
Stock: 219517A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 48,863 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$22,000$2,583 Below Market
Patriot Chevrolet Buick - Bartlesville / Oklahoma
Patriot Chevrolet is open for business in beautiful Bartlesville, OK! Patriot has the BEST prices, BEST selection, and BEST service in Oklahoma! Every customer can receive our internet price!! Most customers will qualify for additional rebates that are conditional to each customer and could be up to an additional $7,250 based on availability, qualifications, and make/model. We average an extra $2,102.73 in found rebates for our customers! **LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION WARRANTY**, ** VOTED BEST IN BARTLESVILLE **, ** ALLOY WHEELS, 12 Way Power Adjustable Passenger Seat, 12.3' TFT LCD Instrument Cluster Display Screen, 16-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat, 60/40 Split Power Reclining Rear Seats, Advanced Smart Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Front Passenger Chauffer Seat Switch, Head-Up Display (HUD), Lateral Adjusting Headrests, Navigation System, Premium Headliner, Quilted Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Rear Air Lumbar Support, Soft-Close Power Door Latches, Ventilated Rear Outboard Seats, VIP Plus Package, Wood Seat Back Trim. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Snow White Pearl 2016 Kia K900 Luxury RWD 8-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 DGI DOHC Come see us on Highway 75 in Bartlesville, USA for the deal of a lifetime! We will not be undersold on any pre-owned car, truck, or SUV! Remember, our low overhead means we have lower prices! Avoid the big city hassle and come enjoy the small-town atmosphere with big city selection! Come see your friends in Bartlesville today! Or visit our digital showroom at www.BartlesvilleChevy.com today! Reviews: * Generous interior space and standard features for the price; whisper-quiet cabin; soft, old-school-luxury ride quality; generous warranty coverage; ample power from Kia's own V8 engine. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V8 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALW4D44G6031191
Stock: PC2450
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 23,654 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$25,490$493 Below Market
Lev Kia of Framingham - Framingham / Massachusetts
***Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Lexicon Audio*** This clean Autocheck history, one-owner 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 RWD features the Lexicon Logic 7 surround sound audio AM/FM/HD/CD System with 17-speakers and satellite radio rapability and USB/Aux inputs, panoramic sunroof, front and rear camera display, front and fear parking sensors with park guide system, Nappa leather seats, power front seats with memory, heated and ventilated front seats, heated outboard rear seats, heated and power adjustable steering wheel with paddles shifters, automatic HID headlights with dynamic bending light, heated power-folding mirrors with memory and auto-dimming, navigation, rear side window sunshades, rear window power sunshade, dual zone automatic climate control with rear controls in center armrest, Smart power trunk lid, trunk pass-through, keyless igntion and Smart keyless entry, LED daytime running lights, LED positioning and foglights, LED tail lights, rain sensing wipers, electronic parking brake, and more! This car has never been smoked in! All of our pre-owned inventory has undergone an extensive 160 point inspection for your safety and the longevity of your new car or truck. Our trained technicians, and attention to detail is what sets us apart from the rest! Our sales policy is honest and open so you can drive with confidence.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALU4D35G6032654
Stock: LP2965
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 30,701 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$21,987
Covert Chevrolet of Hutto - Hutto / Texas
Check out this 2016 Kia K900 Luxury Full Size Sedan... RWD...V6, 8-Speed Automatic...So Much Leg Room! Call Covert in Hutto to assure availability, *** 877-918-0151 ***** LOCAL TRADE **, ** NON SMOKER **, ** HEATED/COOLED SEATS **, ** NAVIGATION **, ** LEATHER **, ** PANORAMIC SUNROOF **, **AUTOMATIC**, **POWER DRIVER SEAT**, **HEATED STEERING WHEEL**, **REAR CAMERA**, ** Panoramic SUNROOF**, **WOOD ACCENT**. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Reviews:* Generous interior space and standard features for the price; whisper-quiet cabin; soft, old-school-luxury ride quality; generous warranty coverage; ample power from Kia's own V8 engine. Source: EdmundsWhether you are in the market to purchase a new or pre-owned vehicle, if you need financing options, we'll help you find a car loan that works for you! Even if you have bad credit, or are a first time car buyer, you can trust that Covert Ford Chevrolet Hutto will professionally fit you into the automobile of your choice. Please call Dan Covert or text at (512)993-7628 for personal assistance or come out and see us. We are just a short drive from these areas Austin, Round Rock, Georgetown, Leander, Pflugerville, Killeen, Temple and other local cities. Please come out and be apart of the Covert family.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALU4D38G6032180
Stock: F200641B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-14-2020
- certified
2016 Kia K900 Luxury V829,118 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$26,990$972 Below Market
Lev Kia of Framingham - Framingham / Massachusetts
***Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Lexicon Audio*** This clean Autocheck history, one-owner 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V8 with RWD features the Lexicon Logic 7 surround sound audio AM/FM/HD/CD System with 17-speakers and satellite radio rapability and USB/Aux inputs, panoramic sunroof, surround view camera display, 19-inch chrome wheels, front and fear parking sensors with park guide system, drive mode selection, Nappa leather seats, power front seats with memory, heated and ventilated front seats, heated outboard rear seats, heated and power adjustable steering wheel with paddles shifters, automatic LED headlights with dynamic bending light, heated power-folding mirrors with memory and auto-dimming, blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, navigation, rear side window sunshades, rear window power sunshade, dual zone automatic climate control along with rear seat controls in rear center armrest, Smart power trunk lid, trunk pass-through, keyless igntion and Smart keyless entry, LED daytime running lights, LED positioning and foglights, LED tail lights, rain sensing wipers, electronic parking brake, alarm, and more! This car has never been smoked in! All of our pre-owned inventory has undergone an extensive 160 point inspection for your safety and the longevity of your new car or truck. Our trained technicians, and attention to detail is what sets us apart from the rest! Our sales policy is honest and open so you can drive with confidence.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V8 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALW4D42G6032095
Stock: LP3006
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 6,823 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$24,991
Tri-City Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Eden / North Carolina
One Owner, Dealer Warranty, You Really Just Need To See This One, 18" Alloy Wheels, Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Power moonroof. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Bright Silver 2016 Kia K900 Luxury RWD 8-Speed Automatic V6$1000 price protection guarantee, Tri City serving greensboro, burlington, martinsville, danville and surrounding areas. Warranty on every used car in stock. Recent Arrival! 17/26 City/Highway MPGTri City proudly serving Martinsville, Danville, Greensboro, Burlington, Winston Salem, Kernersville. We have the $1000 price protection guarantee along with the lowest administrative fee in the area with zero hidden fees. Come check out our competitive advantage, as well as our courtesy delivery service.Reviews: * Generous interior space and standard features for the price; whisper-quiet cabin; soft, old-school-luxury ride quality; generous warranty coverage; ample power from Kia's own V8 engine. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALU4D39G6032589
Stock: P2425
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 30,435 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$23,997$302 Below Market
Riverside DriveTime - Riverside / California
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALU4D30G6032707
Stock: 1050174695
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,479 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$24,351
University Pre-Owned Chapel Hill - Chapel Hill / North Carolina
University Preowned of Chapel Hill is excited to offer this fantastic 2016 Kia K900 Bright Silver Luxury with the following features:BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE **, BACK UP CAMERA **, NAVIGATION / GPS **, LEATHER **, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS **, HEATED SEATS **, SUNROOF / MOONROOF **, PANORAMIC SUNROOF **, CARFAX CERTIFIED **, POWER SEAT **, KEYLESS GO **, PUSH BUTTON START **, EXTENDED SERVICE CONTRACT AVAILABLE **, FULLY DETAILED **, GAS SAVER **, GOOD BRAKES **, GOOD TIRES **, NON SMOKER **, SAFETY INSPECTED **, TWO SETS OF KEYS **, ALL BOOKS **, K900 Luxury, 4D Sedan, V6, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Bright Silver.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.17/26 City/Highway MPGIF YOU'RE SHOPPING FOR An USED VEHICLE, UNIVERSITY PRE-OWNED IN CHAPEL HILL IS THE DEALER YOU CAN COUNT ON. CHECK OUT OUR HUGE INVENTORY OF QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. IF YOU DON'T SEE WHAT YOU'RE LOOKING FOR CONTACT ANY MEMBER OF OUR SALES STAFF AND WE WILL BE HAPPY TO HELP YOU. GREAT PRICES, GREAT PEOPLE AND A GREAT LINEUP OF PRE-OWNED VEHICLES--VISIT US TODAY! *No payment for first 90 days, with approved credit, interest accrues from inception, not all buyers will qualify, restrictions may apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALU4D32G6032594
Stock: C1619
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 21,396 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$28,998
CarMax Columbia - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Columbia / South Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in SC, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V8 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALW4D48G6032733
Stock: 19187439
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,024 milesFair Deal
$24,599$200 Below Market
Bob Rohrman Schaumburg Kia - Schaumburg / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2016 Kia K900 Luxury KIA CERTIFIED!, NAVIGATION!, CLEAN CARFAX!. Snow White Pearl 8-Speed Automatic Kia Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) 'Platinum Coverage' from certified purchase date * 164 Point Inspection * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History Bob Rohrman's Schaumburg KIA, is part of the #1 volume* auto group in the Midwest. Come and see for yourself what has made us #1 We have the new KIA you want today at the price you want to pay and we'll sell it to you with a smile :-) Proudly Selling and Servicing New Used Preowned Certified KIA 's . Schaumburg KIA Service's Chicago Land, Illinois, Schaumburg, Arlington, Arlington Heights, Cook, Lake, Dupage. We have cars Under 10k, Under 5k. Hundreds of Pre-Owned Vehicles to choose from here at Bob Rohrman Schuamburg Kia 1100 E. Golf Road, Minutes from Woodfield Mall and Chicago's O'hare International Airport. Easy Financing Terms and all Trades Welcome. *Vehicle subject to a $895 reconditioning fee that includes a one-year maintenance package, two-year interior protection plan, Vin Etch, multi-point inspection, and free car washes. See dealer for exact details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALU4D32G6032160
Stock: P3010
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 21,609 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$29,046
Acura of Fremont - Fremont / California
**MANAGER SPECIAL - PRICE NOT A MISPRINT - THIS MONTH ONLY!!**, *MOONROOF**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING!**, *FULLY LOADED AND HARD TO FIND!*, K900 Luxury, 4D Sedan, 5.0L V8 DGI DOHC, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Mineral Silver, black Leather, 12 Way Power Adjustable Passenger Seat, 12.3 TFT LCD Instrument Cluster Display Screen, 16-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat, 60/40 Split Power Reclining Rear Seats, Advanced Smart Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Front Passenger Chauffer Seat Switch, Head-Up Display (HUD), Lateral Adjusting Headrests, Navigation System, Premium Headliner, Quilted Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Rear Air Lumbar Support, Soft-Close Power Door Latches, Speed control, Ventilated Rear Outboard Seats, VIP Plus Package, Wood Seat Back Trim.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V8 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALW4D48G6032084
Stock: 8117
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 38,635 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$24,998
CarMax Town Center - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Kennesaw / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALU4D36G6032128
Stock: 19045636
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,131 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$24,998
CarMax Columbus - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Columbus / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALU4D33G6031292
Stock: 18995538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,309 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$23,998
CarMax Kenner - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Kenner / Louisiana
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in LA, and excludes tax, title, tags, and $199 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALU4D3XG6031466
Stock: 19217547
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,793 miles
$23,998
CarMax Roswell - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Roswell / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALU4D3XG6032164
Stock: 19226009
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,204 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,688
Honda of Newnan - Newnan / Georgia
Non-Smoker vehicle, Excellent Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner. Luxury trim, Snow White Pearl exterior and Black interior. PRICE DROP FROM $25,203. Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, Panoramic Roof, Aluminum Wheels, Non-Smoker vehicle.WHY BUY FROM USGeorgia's Newest Certified Honda Dealer! At Honda of Newnan, we take pride in our commitment to 100% customer satisfaction during and after the sale. We offer a convenient location, factory trained technicians and state of the art facility open late to meet your needs. We look forward to earning your business and servicing all your automotive needs. Thousands of vehicles to choose everyday.VEHICLE REVIEWSEdmunds.com's review says "Spending an entire day touring the highways and byways is easy and fatigue-free for four full-size adults thanks to well-shaped seats that are heated and ventilated.".This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALU4D31G6032649
Stock: PN2263
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 63,704 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,998
CarMax Clearwater - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Clearwater / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia K900 Premium V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALT4D38G6031579
Stock: 18701180
Certified Pre-Owned: No
