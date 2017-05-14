Used 2016 Kia K900 for Sale Near Me

67 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 67 listings
  • 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 in Black
    certified

    2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6

    50,382 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,850

    $3,089 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 in Black
    certified

    2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6

    55,982 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,000

    $2,999 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V8 in White
    used

    2016 Kia K900 Luxury V8

    48,863 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $22,000

    $2,583 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 in White
    certified

    2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6

    23,654 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $25,490

    $493 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 in Silver
    used

    2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6

    30,701 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $21,987

    Details
  • 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V8 in White
    certified

    2016 Kia K900 Luxury V8

    29,118 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $26,990

    $972 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 in Silver
    used

    2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6

    6,823 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $24,991

    Details
  • 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 in White
    used

    2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6

    30,435 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $23,997

    $302 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 in Silver
    used

    2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6

    53,479 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $24,351

    Details
  • 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V8 in White
    used

    2016 Kia K900 Luxury V8

    21,396 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $28,998

    Details
  • 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 in White
    certified

    2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6

    38,024 miles
    Fair Deal

    $24,599

    $200 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V8 in Silver
    used

    2016 Kia K900 Luxury V8

    21,609 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $29,046

    Details
  • 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 in Silver
    used

    2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6

    38,635 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $24,998

    Details
  • 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 in Silver
    used

    2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6

    39,131 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $24,998

    Details
  • 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 in Silver
    used

    2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6

    44,309 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $23,998

    Details
  • 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 in White
    used

    2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6

    48,793 miles

    $23,998

    Details
  • 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 in White
    used

    2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6

    53,204 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,688

    Details
  • 2016 Kia K900 Premium V6 in Black
    used

    2016 Kia K900 Premium V6

    63,704 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,998

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Kia K900

See all 5 reviews
Trouble free after 43,500 miles
Gene,05/14/2017
Luxury V8 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
Car has been trouble free, other than having the tires changed to continental's, every thing works fine. Would have given a better rating except for a couple of things. No apple car play, no rear entertainment. No hud. The problem was I purchased a 2015 CPO car so got great price. Live in Arizona so wanted a light or white interior, couldn't get it with the VIP package in white interior at that time. Fuel economy could be better , but I'm getting combined better than the highway mileage listed for car. Would have been better with the VIP package After 54,000 miles, traded for a 2018 Genesis G90. I've owned 6 KIA's, sorry to leave. Kia doesn't have the new K900 out that includes everything I want hope they follow Hyundai's lead with new luxury brand. (just don't think they will) Car was great, no problems at all excellent car Wish I had a K900 with VIP. Would still be driving it if it had VIP and I would be much happier than with the G90 Every trip we take with the Genesis, something goes bad. 5 trips 5 major problems. Even the service was better at my KIA dealership Than at Hyundai dealerships. Maybe will change if Genesis has it's own dealerships
