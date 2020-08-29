Used 2010 Honda Element for Sale Near Me
- 99,560 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,990$759 Below Market
Meadowland Jeep Chrysler Dodge Ram of Carmel - Carmel / New York
** ONE OWNER ** CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY AVAILABLE ** All used cars bought at Meadowland get a 100 point inspection ** Extended Service Plans Available for cars under 120,000 miles.** All Wheel Drive ** Side Air Bags ** Satellite Radio ** MP3 Player ** OIL & FILTER CHANGED **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Element EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6YH2H75AL007156
Stock: R0743
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 103,011 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,300$287 Below Market
Voss Honda - Tipp City / Ohio
AWD. **Professionally Detailed** Experience the Voss Honda Advantage!! At Voss Honda You are our #1 Priority!! The Only Honda Dealership in the USA to win the President's Award 19 consecutive years! Odometer is 40964 miles below market average! Come see for yourself why more and more people are saying 'It's worth the trip to Tipp' Voss Honda, The Only Honda Dealership in the USA to win the President's Award 19 consecutive years! The #1 Honda Certified dealer Proudly Serving Dayton, Centerville, Beavercreek and surrounding areas!! We Offer all Makes and Models. **Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov. Honda Element
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Element EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6YH2H7XAL004639
Stock: H21167
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 196,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$7,800$409 Below Market
Sevierville Auto Brokers - Sevierville / Tennessee
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, Excellent Service History, Our family owned the past 5 years prior to that it was used for Mall Security (no joke)...that's where all the Character is from. All Wheel Drive, Automatic, Very Cold A/C, Excellent Heat, Power Windows, Power Locks, Aux for Stereo, Spray Out Vinyl Flooring, Fold up and removeable rear seats...perfect for hauling pets, unruly kids, and furniture. The Element is always in its Element.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Element EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6YH2H74AL004748
Stock: 004748
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 245,249 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,410
Crown Honda of Greensboro - Greensboro / North Carolina
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2010 Honda Element EX Polished Metal Metallic FWD 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V 5-Speed Automatic***WE DELIVER ANYWHERE***, EX, 16 Alloy Wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Traction control.Welcome to Crown Honda, the Dealership of the Future! We're dedicated to bringing our guests the best sales and service experiences. Our vision is to become the most guest-centric company in the automotive industry. At the Dealership of the Future, we have access to the latest technology to create the best sales and service experiences for you- our guests.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Element EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6YH1H7XAL003713
Stock: AL003713
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 135,451 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,990
Autohaus Lancaster Porsche - Lancaster / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Element EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6YH2H72AL003808
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,526 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995
Billy Craft Honda - Lynchburg / Virginia
This gas-saving EX will get you where you need to go!! 4 Wheel Drive, never get stuck again! CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee.. Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Curtain airbags, Daytime running lights...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Auto, Air conditioning, Cruise control... Please Contact Jessica Hicks @ 434-455-5244 or by email jhicks@billycrafthonda.motosnap.com for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Element EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6YH2H75AL005827
Stock: P7195A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 154,536 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,862
Kia of Augusta - Augusta / Georgia
Local Trade, Usb Port, KeylessEntry, Fully Inspected, Recent Oil Change, Fully Detailed, AWD. 2010 Honda Element EX BlackThis Element EX includes AWD, 16" Alloy Wheels, 4.50 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/7 Speakers, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, and Variably intermittent wipers .90 DAYS TIL FIRST PAYMENT AVAILABLE ON PRE-OWNED CARS AND HOME DELIVERY UP TO 100 MILES. W.A.C. SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Element EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6YH2H70AL006108
Stock: PC5128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 234,580 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,500
Wolfchase Toyota - Cordova / Tennessee
CARFAX 1-Owner. FUEL EFFICIENT 25 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Citrus Fire Metallic exterior and Titanium interior, LX trim. CD Player. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW!PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner and Qualifies for CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $20,500*. KEY FEATURES INCLUDECD Player Honda LX with Citrus Fire Metallic exterior and Titanium interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 166 HP at 5800 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVEKBB.com explains If you love traveling the great outdoors and need a smart, affordable vehicle to transport you and your many pieces of gear without hassle, the 2010 Honda Element will work for you.. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Save at the pump - 25 MPG Hwy BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERHere at Wolfchase Toyota we have always known there is a better way to do business. One that is easy, fun and engages you, the customer. We've been doing so for over 38 years and continue the Toyota tradition at our state of the art facility here at Wolfchase Toyota. Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Bucket Seats, Brake Assist, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Driver Air Bag, Power Driver Mirror, Daytime Running Lights, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Auxiliary Pwr Outlet, Tires - Rear All-Season, Tires - Front All-Season, Cloth Seats, 4 Cylinder Engine, Side Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag 12v Power Outlet, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Wolfchase Toyota Internet Sales Team at 901-457-4392 or webleads@wolfchasetoyota.dsmessage.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Element LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6YH1H38AL004775
Stock: AL004775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 193,087 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,988
New Wave Auto Brokers - Denver / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Element LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6YH2H34AL003497
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,771 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,499
Findlay Honda Flagstaff - Flagstaff / Arizona
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 2010 Honda Element EX 4D Sport Utility AWD 5-Speed Automatic 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16VAWD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Element EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6YH2H71AL002035
Stock: 20176A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 104,339 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,847
A-1 Auto Wholesale - Sacramento / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Element LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6YH1H37AL000796
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 143,348 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,495
S&R Auto Sales - West Sacramento / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Element LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6YH1H3XAL004597
Stock: 4597
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 162,215 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,995
Longmont Auto Brokers - Longmont / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Element EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6YH2H78AL003652
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 172,108 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,995$1,180 Below Market
Toyota Direct - Columbus / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* CLEAN CARFAX, 4X4, PREMIUM SOUND, KEYLESS ENTRY, MP3 COMPATIBLE, ALUMINUM WHEELS.This four wheel drive 2011 Honda Element EX features an impressive 2.40 Engine with a Crystal Black Pearl Exterior with a Gray Fabric Interior. With only 172,108 miles this 2011 Honda Element is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2011 Honda Element in Columbus,OH Includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, Anti Theft System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# BL006803* Toyota Direct has this 2011 Honda Element EX ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Toyota Direct Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Toyota Direct today at *(888) 279-1570 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2011 Honda Element EX! Toyota Direct of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 4248 Morse Rd. Columbus OH, 43230 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 24.0 Highway MPG and 19.0 City MPG! This Honda Element comes Factory equipped with an impressive 2.40 engine, an 5-speed automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Rear Window Wiper, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus OH dealership over these interior options: Overhead Console, Illuminated entry, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Air Conditioning, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Rear Window Defroster, Vanity Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel, Split Folding Rear Seat, Reading Light(s)*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Speed Sensitive Steering, Anti-Lock Brakes, Occupant sensing airbag, Rear Head Air Bag, Overhead airbag, Dual Air Bags, Child Proof Locks, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bags*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 234 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Toyota dealership. Toyota Direct has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Element EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6YH2H75BL006803
Stock: BL006803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 93,727 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,995$362 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***SUPER CLEAN..............................2011 HONDA ELEMENT AWD SUV, CRYSTAL BLACK PEARL WITH A TITANIUM INTERIOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, & MIRRORS, AM/FM CD PLAYER, CRUISE CONTROL, FOGLIGHTS, VENT VISORS, TINTED GLASS, RUNNING BOARDS, VTEC ENGINE, ALLOY WHEELS WITH 4 NEW TIRES, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Element EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6YH2H78BL006794
Stock: MAX18683
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 117,629 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,998$1,084 Below Market
Sprinkler Used Cars - Longmont / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Element EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6YH2H71BL000268
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,810 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,400
Liberty Ford Southwest - Parma Heights / Ohio
Recent Arrival! AWD, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, *ONE OWNER*, *KEYLESS ENTRY*. Tango Red Pearl 2011 Honda Element EX AWD 5-Speed Automatic 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V. Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/7 Speakers and 16 Alloy Wheels.We have access to any make/model and we sell Certified Pre-Owned vehicles too. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth Hands-Free, Brake Assist, CD Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Remote Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, and much more!!At Liberty Ford Parma Heights all of our vehicles are well serviced and detailed before time of delivery. When you drive off of Liberty Ford Parma Heights parking lot, you can rest easy knowing you, your family and loved ones are in a safe and clean vehicle. The service never stops once you visit us here at Liberty Ford Southwest Inc. There's never been a better time to drop on by at our dealership here in 6600 Pearl Road Parma Heights, Ohio, proudly serving drivers from North Royalton, Brook Park, Strongsville, and Cleveland. We're very much looking forward to it.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Element EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6YH2H71BL005423
Stock: TY30401A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 24,358 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$39,000
Mint Motors - Fort Myers / Florida
(((LIMITED EDITION * DRIVER SIDE ENTRY ONE TOUCH HANDICAP ACCESS Built by Freedom Motors USA, Inc)))) This 2011 Honda Element with ULTRA LOW MILEAGE ** 24,358 Miles ** is a RARE handicap accessible vehicle with a X-WAV Conversion. This unit is fully functional with 3400 Series Mobility Products Hand Controls. The one touch remote control enables driver to open the doors, extend the ramp, and lock the vehicle in place for EASY entry.This conversion also allows the drivers seat to be put back in for normal driving. This is a RARE conversion that is in impeccable condition. Every part of the vehicle including all of the normal functions, and the conversions are completely functional and in excellent condition. This vehicle drives down the road true and straight. There are no scratches, blemishes, or any type of damage. The CARFAX is clean with NO ACCIDENTS!! This Element has been regularly serviced, and was in Coconut Point Honda within the last 2 months for normal maintenance. This vehicle is ready for Mobility in any situation. Please contact us at 239-433-4800. *** This vehicle is being marketed in several markets, so please contact us while it's available. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Element EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6YH1H73BL003490
Stock: 13878
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Element
- 5(82%)
- 4(9%)
- 3(9%)
