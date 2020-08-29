Used 2010 Honda Element for Sale Near Me

Mint Motors - Fort Myers / Florida

(((LIMITED EDITION * DRIVER SIDE ENTRY ONE TOUCH HANDICAP ACCESS Built by Freedom Motors USA, Inc)))) This 2011 Honda Element with ULTRA LOW MILEAGE ** 24,358 Miles ** is a RARE handicap accessible vehicle with a X-WAV Conversion. This unit is fully functional with 3400 Series Mobility Products Hand Controls. The one touch remote control enables driver to open the doors, extend the ramp, and lock the vehicle in place for EASY entry.This conversion also allows the drivers seat to be put back in for normal driving. This is a RARE conversion that is in impeccable condition. Every part of the vehicle including all of the normal functions, and the conversions are completely functional and in excellent condition. This vehicle drives down the road true and straight. There are no scratches, blemishes, or any type of damage. The CARFAX is clean with NO ACCIDENTS!! This Element has been regularly serviced, and was in Coconut Point Honda within the last 2 months for normal maintenance. This vehicle is ready for Mobility in any situation. Please contact us at 239-433-4800. *** This vehicle is being marketed in several markets, so please contact us while it's available. ***

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Honda Element EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5J6YH1H73BL003490

Stock: 13878

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020