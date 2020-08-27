Used 2009 Ford Focus for Sale Near Me

I'm like everyone who owns a Ford Focus and can't complain about them. I have a 2009 Ford Focus SEL. I love everything about it. Especally love the Sirius Satellite Radio. I can't go anywhere without listening to it. My mom and dad helped me buy it. It was a birthday gift. My dad was dead set against it. He kept bugging and nagging about how about a Hyundai, Chevy, Toyota, ANYTHING BUT A FORD was his very words. Finally made him come out of his stubborn shell. We went to the dealership where it was, we took a test drive, and he never complained about it ever. How can anyone complain if you can put a full tank of gas and your good for the next 300-400 miles.

