Used 2009 Ford Focus for Sale Near Me

Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - 4 BRAND NEW TIRES - ALLOY WHEELS AND AUX INPUT - CLEAN TITLE, CLEAN CARFAX - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS W/ KEYLESS ENTRY - PZEV EMISSIONS WARRANTY UNTIL 150K MILES - HAS A DENT/SCRAPE ON FRONT LEFT DOOR, SEE PICS - SIDE AIRBAGS AND CURTAIN AIRBAGS - COSMETICALLY THE CAR HAS SOME WEAR AND TEAR, HENCE THE LOW PRICE FOR THE YEAR/MILES - MECHANICALLY, IT RUNS GREAT AND HAS NEW TIRES AND IS READY TO DO SOME COMMUTING! - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Ford Focus SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FAHP35N59W162825

Stock: OT9262452F

Certified Pre-Owned: No