Consumer Rating
(82)
Appraise this car

2016 Ford Focus Review

Pros & Cons

  • Balanced ride and handling
  • quiet interior
  • attractive interior
  • abundant list of upscale and high-tech options.
  • Tight backseat
  • underwhelming acceleration, particularly with the 1.0-liter engine.
Ford Focus for Sale
List Price Range
$7,994 - $13,846
Used Focus for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Ford Focus isn't as much of a standout as it was a few years ago, but it remains a smart choice for a small sedan or hatchback.

Vehicle overview

You've likely been told how important it is in life to "think big." Well, we're here to suggest that you flip that familiar platitude on its head and instead try "thinking small." Specifically, we're thinking about the 2016 Ford Focus, a car that delivers a sophisticated day-to-day driving experience that's a big deal among compact cars.

The 2016 Ford Focus' sporty good looks can be enhanced with the available Sport package offered on SE models.

When it comes to that elusive fun-to-drive factor, for example, you'll find the Focus to be one of the more engaging cars in its class, with nimble handling that doesn't come at the expense of ride comfort. The Focus additionally boasts a sharp-looking interior that can be loaded up with the latest technology. This is especially true for 2016, as Ford has fitted the all-new Sync 3 touchscreen interface, which promises quicker responses and easier operation than the discontinued MyFord Touch system.

Under the hood, you'll find a full roster of engines. The standard 2.0-liter four-cylinder is a solid effort, but there's also a turbocharged 1.0-liter three-cylinder that returns impressive EPA-estimated fuel economy and is newly available with an automatic transmission for 2016, which should greatly expand its appeal. If you prefer to plug in, the Focus Electric can go roughly 75 miles between charges, a bit less than some rivals but still a useful range for many commuters.

There are a lot of great choices for a small sedan or hatchback this year, though. Top alternatives start with the 2016 Mazda 3, which also offers sedan and hatchback body styles and a nice balance of sporty handling and good fuel economy. The redesigned 2016 Chevrolet Cruze and 2016 Honda Civic should be attractive picks, while the value-packed 2016 Kia Forte is another favorite of ours. There's also the refined and roomy 2016 Volkswagen Golf hatchback, which offers both diesel and electric variants. Among this group, the Focus isn't quite the standout it was a few years ago, but it remains one of the better examples of why it makes sense to think small.

2016 Ford Focus models

The 2016 Ford Focus is a compact car that's available in a choice of sedan and four-door hatchback body styles. There are three main trim levels available -- S, SE and Titanium -- as well as the Focus Electric. The high-performance Focus ST and Focus RS are reviewed separately.

A choice of sedan and practical four-door hatchback body styles means there's a 2016 Ford Focus for a wide variety of potential buyers.

The S model, which is only offered as a sedan, comes with 15-inch steel wheels, integrated blind-spot mirrors, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a rearview camera, a 4.2-inch central display, power front windows (manual rear windows), power locks and mirrors, Ford's MyKey (limits speed, audio volume, etc. for young drivers), Sync voice controls, Bluetooth and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port.

Move up to the SE trim level (which for the hatchback is the base model) and you get 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, body-color exterior mirrors and door handles, cruise control, power rear windows, a trip computer, a front center armrest, additional front headrest adjustments, rear air vents, a six-speaker sound system and steering-wheel-mounted auxiliary controls. Hatchback models also get a rear spoiler and a removable package tray.

A number of option packages are available for SE models. The SE Luxury package adds 17-inch alloy wheels, rear disc brakes, foglights, LED running lights, rear parking sensors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel/shift knob, leather upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat, a rear center armrest, multicolor ambient interior lighting and satellite radio. The SE EcoBoost Appearance package features the three-cylinder engine, a six-speed automatic transmission (the manual is unavailable with this package), 16-inch alloy wheels, rear disc brakes, foglights, LED running lights and black exterior trim.

The SE Cold Weather package bundles heated outside mirrors, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. The SE Sport package includes 17-inch alloy wheels, rear discs, a sport body kit, foglights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters (automatic models only). The Navigation package adds dual-zone automatic climate control, a 10-speaker Sony audio system with satellite radio, a navigation system and the Sync 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, enhanced voice controls and dual USB ports.

Other SE options include a sunroof, a keyless-entry keypad and remote start.

Spring for the top-of-the-line Titanium model and you get the contents of the SE Luxury package and Navigation package (except the actual navigation system) plus remote start, a rear spoiler, hill-start assist, heated mirrors with puddle lamps, keyless entry and ignition, the keyless-entry keypad, dual-zone automatic climate control and heated front seats.

The Titanium Technology package includes automatic high-beam headlight control, a blind-spot warning system with rear cross-traffic alert and lane-departure alert. A self-parking system is also available. Rounding out the Titanium's options are 18-inch alloy wheels with a full-size spare and the heated steering wheel, navigation system and sunroof.

Offered only as a hatchback, the Focus Electric is equipped similarly to the Titanium, although leather upholstery and the power driver seat are optional. The Electric gets exclusive xenon headlights and LED taillights as standard.

2016 Highlights

For 2016, the Ford Focus returns with a new Sync 3 technology interface, a six-speed automatic transmission for the available 1.0-liter EcoBoost engine and minor adjustments to available options packages.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2016 Ford Focus starts with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that puts out 160 horsepower and 146 pound-feet of torque. The S and SE models get a five-speed manual transmission standard, while a six-speed automatic transmission is optional (technically, it's a dual-clutch automated manual that Ford calls "Powershift"). The automatic comes standard on the Titanium, though the manual transmission is still available as a no-cost option.

In Edmunds performance testing, a Focus SE with the automatic went from zero to 60 mph in 9.0 seconds, which is a bit slower than average for this segment. With the manual, that number improves to 8.3 seconds.

This powertrain returns excellent EPA fuel economy estimates of 31 mpg combined (27 city/40 highway) with the automatic transmission. This number drops to 30 mpg combined (26/36) with the manual. On the Edmunds mixed-driving evaluation route with an automatic-equipped SE, we observed 33 mpg.

The optional turbocharged EcoBoost 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine produces 123 hp and 125 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard; a six-speed automatic is included with the SE EcoBoost Appearance package. Fuel economy estimates for this engine with the manual transmission come in at 35 mpg combined (30/42), while the automatic falls to 32 mpg combined (28/40). On the Edmunds evaluation route, a manual-equipped 1.0-liter Focus returned a disappointing 29.1 mpg.

In performance testing, the same car accelerated from zero to 60 mph in a slow 9.7 seconds.

The Ford Focus Electric has a 107-kilowatt (143 hp) electric drive motor that draws power from a 23kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Power is sent to the front wheels through a single-speed direct-drive transmission. In Edmunds performance testing, the Focus Electric went from zero to 60 mph in 9.6 seconds, which is about the same as the Nissan Leaf.

The EPA gives the Focus Electric a competitive energy consumption estimate of 32 kWh per 100 miles and projects a driving range of 76 miles. With a 240-volt home charger, Ford says the Focus Electric can be recharged in four hours.

Safety

The 2016 Ford Focus comes standard with antilock brakes (rear drum brakes are standard on the S and SE; four-wheel discs are optional for the SE and standard for Titanium and Electric), stability and traction control, a driver knee airbag, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. The Ford Sync system includes an emergency crash notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone. A rearview camera and Ford's MyKey system (which can be used to set electronic parameters for inexperienced drivers) are also standard.

The Titanium trim level can be equipped with a Technology package that includes a blind-spot warning system with rear cross-traffic alert and a lane-departure warning system.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Focus SE (with the rear disc brakes) came to a stop from 60 mph in 120 feet, an average performance for this class. A Focus SE with rear drum brakes stopped in 131 feet, which is worse than average. The Electric took 126 feet.

In government crash tests, the Focus earned an overall rating of five stars (out of a possible five), with five stars for total frontal-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Focus a top score of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. The Focus' seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts, and it received the second highest score of "Acceptable" in the Institute's small-overlap frontal-offset test.

Driving

The 2016 Ford Focus' standard 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine may not do much to quicken the pulse, but it gets the job done for typical day-to-day errand-running and returns strong fuel economy to boot. Unfortunately, its six-speed automated manual transmission isn't always as smooth as a conventional automatic at low speeds. If you don't mind shifting yourself, the base five-speed manual transmission works well enough and gives the car a sportier feel. We're less fond of the optional turbocharged 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine. It works fine in the smaller Ford Fiesta, but here it's a bit outmatched, and acceleration suffers.

No matter the model, we like how the 2016 Ford Focus handles. Around turns, the car can lean a lot, but it's always stable and secure. Better still, this capable handling doesn't compromise the car's ride quality. The Focus is unruffled and remarkably quiet in everyday use.

As for the Focus Electric, its battery-powered motor delivers immediate acceleration from a standing start, but that snappy sensation diminishes at higher speeds. Handling isn't quite as sharp either, but it's still one of the better-driving EVs in this price range.

Interior

The 2016 Focus has an unexpectedly upscale cabin for a so-called economy car. The dashboard design is aesthetically pleasing, and the materials have a quality look and feel. Controls are generally straightforward and easy to use, including the newly available Sync 3 touchscreen interface. Replacing the much-maligned MyFord Touch system for 2016, Sync 3 features a revamped menu system and recognizes smartphone-like gestures like swipe and pinch-to-zoom.

The 2016 Focus has a handsome, high-quality interior that can be fitted with impressive technology features.

Up front, the seats offer good support and comfort even on long drives. In back, though, the limited legroom doesn't measure up to many competing models. When it comes to cargo space, the sedan's trunk can hold 13.2 cubic feet, and the 60/40-split rear seatbacks are great for squeezing in longer items. The hatchback model, meanwhile, offers a generous 23.8 cubic feet behind the rear seats, expanding to 44.8 cubic feet with those seatbacks folded down. Because of its oversize battery pack, the Focus Electric hatchback offers a more modest 14.5 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 33.9 cubic feet total.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Ford Focus.

5(31%)
4(24%)
3(13%)
2(14%)
1(18%)
3.4
82 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 82 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best. Purchase. Ever.
ilan,09/04/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
Recently chose a Focus as my first new car (SE sedan w/ the 4-cylinder and a manual transmission) after having driven the Mazda3, Golf, Jetta, Elantra, Forte, Cruze, Civic, Corolla and Lancer. Being a driving enthusiast (albeit on a serious budget) I found all but the Ford, Mazda 3 and the VW's to be pretty awful. In the case of the Focus it is for all intents and purposes the same car that I recently drove in Portugal and feels very much like a small European sports sedan. Steering is precise, handling is stellar for what it is, the interior is of high quality (with a bit of a playful, cockpit-like feel), the ride is taught and compliant, the 4-banger produces adequate power and and there's very little road noise compared to the competition. The fact that I paid less than $13,000 (with incentives and rebates) for such an experience is well...pleasingly ridiculous every day. That it came with nicer wheels and tires than the Mazda3 or Jetta (16" alloys with Continentals) and all the basic power and infotainment options including a backup camera, etc. just sweetened the deal. Yes, the VW's are more refined and the Mazda is a bit more playful but for those that love to drive value-wise the Focus blows everything else out of the water. I almost got the Jetta turbo but in the end was happy spending thousands less for a lot of fun while supporting American manufacturing (the Focus is built in Michigan) versus a company that knowingly poisoned the planet and deceived millions of consumers. Yes I was aware of the reliability issues surrounding the dual-clutch transmission and although I understand things have gotten better, I dealt with my concerns by getting the manual I wanted anyway. My only serious gripes about the car is that I would love a center armrest that extends like the VW's and the backseat couldn't possibly be any tighter and miserable than it is. Overall though I couldn't be happier with my purchase and highly recommend the Focus to anyone who loves to drive but doesn't have the funds to spring for a GTI, WRX or ST.
Great engine and comfortable ride
Java-Dprix,05/04/2016
SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
I have had the car for not very long but I really enjoy it for the way it is. It drives smooth and as for the hatchback 4 doors; it's a great sporty. I find out that a compact Ford now can completely beat the Japanese models markets and so on. I'm renting it and as for highway rides, it drives really smooth with good performance, wonderful shifting with quiet sound. This 4 cylinder will not make me regret on driving and spending money daily on renting it. Go Ford.
Se Sport Sedan w/ Auto 6 Speed
Ford333,02/28/2017
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
As a 60+ year old car nut, former club racer & ASE Master Certified Mechanic, I believe that I can give useful buyer's information on this new revised Focus. First off, the car has been great with no major trouble issue after 20K miles of driving both heavy city traffic and freeway driving. On the freeway I am currently getting up to 42 mpg if I keep my speed down. The car has no squeeks, raddles, or any non-new car noises of any kind. With the 6-Speed Auto transmission, you must remember that it is a Manual with electronic auto shifting and not a fluid auto transmission. The reason for this is that mechanically the dry clutch does not fully disengage at stops when in drive. That was designed that way on purpose in order to mimick a fluid type automatic transmission "creep". The downside is that you have not only increase wear during long stops, but as and example my incident a while back as follows. One night out in town during stop and go hilly traffic, as I was trying to park in a space on a hill, the overheat transmission light came on and the transmission refuse to move. I had to put it into park and wait 10+ minutes to allow the clutch to cool down enough before putting it back into gear. Best advice is to put the transmission into neutral during long stop lights and stalled traffic to help prevent overheating. Also noted it helped to manually put the Sport shift gear selection into 1st gear when creeping up a hill behind multiple cars in order to reduce the clutch from having to become partually disengauged ( Normal ) during a possible upshift on slow speeds when you know that the car ahead is going to stop or slow down ( Equals wasted shift.). Otherwise the car handles very sporty and brakes excellent, a very driver's type of car on any type of roads. Very good interior and seats with ony grips of needing a little more rear foot room and the unable to fold the rear seats flat. I do like the trunk space of the sedan along with a usable spare donut tire ( Some more expensive cars do not have a spare tire!).
They fixed the transmission perfectly on these.
Bruce Cummings,09/24/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
No more off-line hesitancy or stuttering from the automatic transmissions of these new Focuses. Ford FINALLY fixed that multi-year problem for good. The new one here is silky-smooth. Of course the rest of the car was already competitive, and a great value during rebate time. Watch for aggressive small-car promotions from Ford to maintain their corporate average fuel economy in light of their booming truck and SUV sales. They're GIVING away Focuses and Fiestas.
See all 82 reviews of the 2016 Ford Focus
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Flex-fuel (ffv)
160 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
27 city / 40 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Flex-fuel (ffv)
160 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPGe
110 city / 99 hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
See all Used 2016 Ford Focus features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Ford Focus

Used 2016 Ford Focus Overview

The Used 2016 Ford Focus is offered in the following submodels: Focus Hatchback, Focus Sedan, Focus Electric. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), Titanium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM), Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM), and Electric 4dr Hatchback (electric DD).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Ford Focus?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Ford Focus trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Ford Focus SE is priced between $6,995 and$14,990 with odometer readings between 14341 and98000 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Ford Focus S is priced between $8,400 and$12,998 with odometer readings between 18004 and100954 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Ford Focus Titanium is priced between $11,290 and$15,990 with odometer readings between 26802 and61550 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Ford Focus Electric is priced between $11,990 and$11,990 with odometer readings between 35243 and35243 miles.

Which used 2016 Ford Focuses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Ford Focus for sale near. There are currently 53 used and CPO 2016 Focuses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,995 and mileage as low as 14341 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Ford Focus.

Can't find a used 2016 Ford Focuss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Focus for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $24,039.

Find a used Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,243.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Focus for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,198.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $17,693.

