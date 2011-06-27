As a 60+ year old car nut, former club racer & ASE Master Certified Mechanic, I believe that I can give useful buyer's information on this new revised Focus. First off, the car has been great with no major trouble issue after 20K miles of driving both heavy city traffic and freeway driving. On the freeway I am currently getting up to 42 mpg if I keep my speed down. The car has no squeeks, raddles, or any non-new car noises of any kind. With the 6-Speed Auto transmission, you must remember that it is a Manual with electronic auto shifting and not a fluid auto transmission. The reason for this is that mechanically the dry clutch does not fully disengage at stops when in drive. That was designed that way on purpose in order to mimick a fluid type automatic transmission "creep". The downside is that you have not only increase wear during long stops, but as and example my incident a while back as follows. One night out in town during stop and go hilly traffic, as I was trying to park in a space on a hill, the overheat transmission light came on and the transmission refuse to move. I had to put it into park and wait 10+ minutes to allow the clutch to cool down enough before putting it back into gear. Best advice is to put the transmission into neutral during long stop lights and stalled traffic to help prevent overheating. Also noted it helped to manually put the Sport shift gear selection into 1st gear when creeping up a hill behind multiple cars in order to reduce the clutch from having to become partually disengauged ( Normal ) during a possible upshift on slow speeds when you know that the car ahead is going to stop or slow down ( Equals wasted shift.). Otherwise the car handles very sporty and brakes excellent, a very driver's type of car on any type of roads. Very good interior and seats with ony grips of needing a little more rear foot room and the unable to fold the rear seats flat. I do like the trunk space of the sedan along with a usable spare donut tire ( Some more expensive cars do not have a spare tire!).

