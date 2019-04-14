2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- Feels sporty and planted around turns
- Touchscreen interface is easy to use
- Available diesel-powered engine for high fuel economy
I love my Cruze Diesel. The car is reliable and I love the interior design. Remote start is great to have on snowy day so that when I go out to go to work the car is nice and toasty. Heated car seats and steering wheel are nice features as they loosen up my joints on cold days. The fuel economy is excellent I average about 45 and use my car for ride share and food delivery services so a lot of city driving trips. On a recent trip to Vegas and back I averaged 65.9 on that trip. So no complaints there. Went from Provo to Vegas and back on one tank of fuel. Love it live it love it. The price for the Diesel engine is worth it even though it is more than its gas counterpart the fuel economy rivals hybrids which cost a lot more than the Diesel engine cost of the Cruze. Things I wish they had done better is to put the heater with auto temperature control in the diesel like they do the LT gas version. Would like to have the RS Package more readily available on the diesel version as well. But those are minor issues. Would recommend to family and friends.
This was my first "big girl" car and I wanted something roomy with good gas mileage and a little kick in the engine. The Chevy Cruze is a dream! The exterior is gorgeous, the turbo engine gives me a satisfying boost, and I only pay $27 for a full tank (Roughly 426 miles). Get this car if you need reliability and a sporty look without sacrificing mpg!
I'd love to have another Cruze. Tight steering, radius. Amazing on gas. It may not have all the bells and whistles but it drives smooth and little road noise to none at all. There is a slight pause when putting the gas petal down to the floor but when it picks up it can fly (within se onds) . I feel safe and that I'm in a car that is very reliable. The interior is attractive with nice color coordination with all the seats. It's a shame that 2019 will be the last production line/model that rumors has it.
It is better than it looks
Features & Specs
|LS 4dr Sedan
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$19,120
|MPG
|28 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|153 hp @ 5600 rpm
|LT 4dr Sedan
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$21,720
|MPG
|28 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|153 hp @ 5600 rpm
|LT 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A
|MSRP
|$25,620
|MPG
|31 city / 48 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|137 hp @ 3750 rpm
|Premier 4dr Sedan
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$23,520
|MPG
|28 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|153 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Cruze safety features:
- Teen Driver system
- Monitor your young driver with alerts for exceeded speed limits. Can mute audio until all occupants are belted.
- OnStar Crash Response
- Contacts emergency response in the case of an accident, even if you are incapacitated.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Warns you if someone is crossing your path of travel when in reverse. Perfect in parking lots.
Chevrolet Cruze vs. the competition
Chevrolet Cruze vs. Chevrolet Malibu
City drivers will prefer the Cruze's smaller footprint and tighter turning radius, but the Malibu's larger interior cabin will benefit rear passengers. Interestingly, the Cruze hatchback has more cargo room than the Malibu. The Cruze's available diesel engine will be of interest to drivers who operate primarily on the highway, while the Malibu's available hybrid powertrain will benefit city drivers.
Chevrolet Cruze vs. Ford Focus
Both models are available in either hatchback or sedan form. They share similar exterior and interior dimensions, though rear passengers in the Focus will have to deal with less legroom. The Cruze's smaller engine doesn't make as much horsepower as the Focus', but it gets better economy.
Chevrolet Cruze vs. Kia Forte
Although the interior and exterior dimensions are very similar, that's all that the Cruze and Forte share. The Cruze has tighter handling, while the Forte's engine is more powerful, though at the expense of fuel economy. You can get more features for your money with the Forte, and Kia also offers a few that Chevy doesn't (such as dual-zone climate control and ventilated front seats). Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Kia Forte.
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Cruze a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze:
- Mildly updated styling
- All Cruze trims come standard with a 7-inch infotainment system
- Revised feature availability
- Engine stop-start function can now be switched off
- Part of the second Cruze generation introduced for 2016
Is the Chevrolet Cruze reliable?
Is the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze?
The least-expensive 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze L 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $17,995.
Other versions include:
- LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $19,120
- LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $21,720
- LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A) which starts at $25,620
- Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $23,520
- L 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $17,995
What are the different models of Chevrolet Cruze?
More about the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
The 2019 Chevrolet Cruze offers buyers a pleasing selection of trims, body types and engines. For starters, even the very basic, no-option L trim still comes with 10 airbags, a rearview camera and a 7-inch touchscreen display. The 1.4-liter turbocharged engine with 153 horsepower is unremarkable, but it has enough midrange power to get you moving.
The LS is more readily available, and while it only adds floor mats and a center armrest to the L configuration, it's available with more options to make the car more livable.
The LT hits the sweet spot in price and function, which is why it's available in the most configurations. Finally, the top-trim Premier receives a sportier rear suspension system, 17-inch wheels, keyless ignition and entry, and interior ambient lighting.
In terms of options, a Convenience package is available for LT trims and is recommended thanks to its heated front seats, keyless capability and eight-way power driver's seat. The LT and the Premier can also be equipped with an RS Appearance package and a Sun and Sound package.
While most of the competition offers varied body types, the Cruze is distinctive in its offering of a diesel engine. It gets great fuel economy — around 50 mpg — but a lot of that fuel-saving cost is offset by the engine's higher cost.
Overall, the Cruze is a fine offering for a small sedan or hatchback, though you might find some rivals to be more compelling overall. When you're ready to buy, let Edmunds guide you to the perfect Cruze.
2019 Chevrolet Cruze Overview
The 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is offered in the following submodels: Cruze Hatchback, Cruze Sedan, Cruze Diesel. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A), Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), L 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A), and LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Cruze 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Cruze.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Chevrolet Cruze?
Which 2019 Chevrolet Cruzes are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Chevrolet Cruze for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2019 Cruzes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,235 and mileage as low as 20 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze.
Can't find a new 2019 Chevrolet Cruzes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chevrolet Cruze for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $8,292.
Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $19,092.
