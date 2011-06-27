Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,228
|$48,265
|$51,482
|Clean
|$43,926
|$46,874
|$49,979
|Average
|$41,323
|$44,090
|$46,972
|Rough
|$38,719
|$41,307
|$43,966
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,125
|$53,601
|$57,278
|Clean
|$48,683
|$52,055
|$55,606
|Average
|$45,797
|$48,964
|$52,261
|Rough
|$42,912
|$45,874
|$48,916
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,798
|$39,469
|$42,294
|Clean
|$35,739
|$38,331
|$41,059
|Average
|$33,621
|$36,055
|$38,589
|Rough
|$31,502
|$33,779
|$36,120
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,998
|$34,992
|$39,192
|Clean
|$30,105
|$33,983
|$38,048
|Average
|$28,321
|$31,965
|$35,759
|Rough
|$26,537
|$29,947
|$33,471
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,555
|$21,998
|$22,484
|Clean
|$20,935
|$21,364
|$21,828
|Average
|$19,694
|$20,095
|$20,515
|Rough
|$18,454
|$18,827
|$19,202
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,762
|$37,797
|$39,956
|Clean
|$34,733
|$36,707
|$38,789
|Average
|$32,675
|$34,527
|$36,456
|Rough
|$30,616
|$32,348
|$34,123
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,136
|$52,467
|$55,994
|Clean
|$47,722
|$50,954
|$54,359
|Average
|$44,894
|$47,929
|$51,089
|Rough
|$42,065
|$44,903
|$47,820
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,920
|$25,873
|$28,979
|Clean
|$22,260
|$25,127
|$28,133
|Average
|$20,941
|$23,635
|$26,441
|Rough
|$19,621
|$22,143
|$24,748
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,692
|$34,132
|$36,713
|Clean
|$30,780
|$33,148
|$35,641
|Average
|$28,956
|$31,180
|$33,497
|Rough
|$27,131
|$29,212
|$31,353
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,609
|$26,652
|$29,852
|Clean
|$22,930
|$25,884
|$28,980
|Average
|$21,571
|$24,347
|$27,237
|Rough
|$20,212
|$22,810
|$25,494
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,462
|$32,718
|$34,062
|Clean
|$30,557
|$31,774
|$33,068
|Average
|$28,745
|$29,888
|$31,078
|Rough
|$26,934
|$28,001
|$29,089
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,623
|$28,925
|$32,397
|Clean
|$24,886
|$28,091
|$31,452
|Average
|$23,411
|$26,423
|$29,560
|Rough
|$21,936
|$24,755
|$27,668
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,935
|$31,326
|$32,811
|Clean
|$29,073
|$30,423
|$31,853
|Average
|$27,350
|$28,617
|$29,937
|Rough
|$25,627
|$26,810
|$28,021
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,295
|$42,748
|$45,350
|Clean
|$39,135
|$41,516
|$44,026
|Average
|$36,816
|$39,051
|$41,377
|Rough
|$34,496
|$36,586
|$38,729
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,492
|$35,550
|$39,818
|Clean
|$30,586
|$34,525
|$38,656
|Average
|$28,773
|$32,475
|$36,330
|Rough
|$26,960
|$30,425
|$34,005
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,473
|$42,367
|$45,428
|Clean
|$38,336
|$41,145
|$44,102
|Average
|$36,064
|$38,702
|$41,449
|Rough
|$33,792
|$36,259
|$38,796
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,910
|$39,408
|$44,140
|Clean
|$33,905
|$38,272
|$42,851
|Average
|$31,896
|$36,000
|$40,273
|Rough
|$29,886
|$33,727
|$37,696
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,864
|$34,150
|$36,570
|Clean
|$30,947
|$33,166
|$35,503
|Average
|$29,113
|$31,197
|$33,367
|Rough
|$27,279
|$29,227
|$31,232
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,670
|$27,358
|$29,147
|Clean
|$24,931
|$26,570
|$28,296
|Average
|$23,453
|$24,992
|$26,594
|Rough
|$21,976
|$23,414
|$24,892
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,951
|$25,908
|$29,019
|Clean
|$22,290
|$25,161
|$28,172
|Average
|$20,969
|$23,667
|$26,477
|Rough
|$19,648
|$22,173
|$24,782
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,865
|$31,457
|$35,233
|Clean
|$27,063
|$30,550
|$34,204
|Average
|$25,459
|$28,736
|$32,147
|Rough
|$23,855
|$26,922
|$30,089
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,044
|$30,440
|$32,969
|Clean
|$27,237
|$29,562
|$32,006
|Average
|$25,623
|$27,807
|$30,081
|Rough
|$24,009
|$26,052
|$28,156
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,743
|$32,592
|$35,596
|Clean
|$28,887
|$31,652
|$34,557
|Average
|$27,175
|$29,772
|$32,478
|Rough
|$25,463
|$27,893
|$30,400
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,983
|$33,847
|$37,910
|Clean
|$29,120
|$32,871
|$36,803
|Average
|$27,394
|$30,919
|$34,590
|Rough
|$25,668
|$28,967
|$32,376
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,913
|$46,186
|$51,731
|Clean
|$39,736
|$44,854
|$50,220
|Average
|$37,381
|$42,191
|$47,199
|Rough
|$35,026
|$39,528
|$44,179
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,482
|$26,509
|$29,691
|Clean
|$22,807
|$25,744
|$28,825
|Average
|$21,455
|$24,216
|$27,091
|Rough
|$20,103
|$22,687
|$25,357
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,926
|$37,169
|$41,631
|Clean
|$31,978
|$36,097
|$40,416
|Average
|$30,083
|$33,954
|$37,985
|Rough
|$28,188
|$31,811
|$35,554
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,819
|$46,550
|$49,447
|Clean
|$42,558
|$45,208
|$48,003
|Average
|$40,036
|$42,524
|$45,116
|Rough
|$37,513
|$39,840
|$42,228
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,883
|$32,140
|$34,526
|Clean
|$29,023
|$31,213
|$33,518
|Average
|$27,302
|$29,360
|$31,502
|Rough
|$25,582
|$27,507
|$29,486
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,370
|$41,058
|$45,986
|Clean
|$35,323
|$39,874
|$44,643
|Average
|$33,230
|$37,506
|$41,958
|Rough
|$31,136
|$35,139
|$39,273
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,376
|$30,781
|$33,319
|Clean
|$27,559
|$29,893
|$32,346
|Average
|$25,926
|$28,118
|$30,401
|Rough
|$24,292
|$26,343
|$28,455
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,377
|$44,355
|$49,590
|Clean
|$38,243
|$43,076
|$48,142
|Average
|$35,977
|$40,518
|$45,246
|Rough
|$33,710
|$37,960
|$42,350
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,686
|$32,105
|$34,661
|Clean
|$28,832
|$31,179
|$33,649
|Average
|$27,123
|$29,328
|$31,625
|Rough
|$25,414
|$27,477
|$29,601
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,012
|$32,622
|$35,376
|Clean
|$29,148
|$31,681
|$34,344
|Average
|$27,421
|$29,800
|$32,278
|Rough
|$25,693
|$27,919
|$30,212
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,707
|$29,231
|$31,892
|Clean
|$25,939
|$28,388
|$30,960
|Average
|$24,401
|$26,703
|$29,098
|Rough
|$22,864
|$25,017
|$27,236
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,690
|$46,116
|$48,694
|Clean
|$42,432
|$44,786
|$47,272
|Average
|$39,917
|$42,127
|$44,428
|Rough
|$37,403
|$39,468
|$41,585
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,684
|$54,611
|$57,719
|Clean
|$50,197
|$53,036
|$56,034
|Average
|$47,222
|$49,887
|$52,663
|Rough
|$44,247
|$46,738
|$49,293
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,366
|$15,381
|$16,457
|Clean
|$13,953
|$14,938
|$15,977
|Average
|$13,126
|$14,051
|$15,016
|Rough
|$12,299
|$13,164
|$14,055
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,660
|$25,580
|$28,651
|Clean
|$22,008
|$24,842
|$27,814
|Average
|$20,703
|$23,367
|$26,141
|Rough
|$19,399
|$21,892
|$24,468
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,166
|$32,639
|$34,209
|Clean
|$30,269
|$31,698
|$33,210
|Average
|$28,475
|$29,816
|$31,213
|Rough
|$26,681
|$27,934
|$29,215
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,100
|$38,744
|$40,497
|Clean
|$36,033
|$37,627
|$39,315
|Average
|$33,897
|$35,393
|$36,950
|Rough
|$31,761
|$33,159
|$34,585
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,159
|$37,491
|$39,963
|Clean
|$34,147
|$36,411
|$38,796
|Average
|$32,124
|$34,249
|$36,462
|Rough
|$30,100
|$32,087
|$34,129
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,758
|$42,623
|$47,740
|Clean
|$36,671
|$41,394
|$46,346
|Average
|$34,498
|$38,937
|$43,558
|Rough
|$32,324
|$36,479
|$40,771
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,251
|$29,632
|$32,146
|Clean
|$26,466
|$28,778
|$31,208
|Average
|$24,898
|$27,069
|$29,330
|Rough
|$23,329
|$25,360
|$27,453
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,307
|$28,568
|$31,998
|Clean
|$24,579
|$27,744
|$31,064
|Average
|$23,122
|$26,097
|$29,195
|Rough
|$21,665
|$24,450
|$27,327
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,241
|$30,639
|$33,171
|Clean
|$27,428
|$29,755
|$32,203
|Average
|$25,802
|$27,988
|$30,266
|Rough
|$24,177
|$26,222
|$28,329
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,421
|$28,696
|$32,142
|Clean
|$24,689
|$27,869
|$31,203
|Average
|$23,226
|$26,214
|$29,326
|Rough
|$21,763
|$24,559
|$27,449
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,654
|$33,476
|$37,494
|Clean
|$28,800
|$32,511
|$36,399
|Average
|$27,093
|$30,580
|$34,210
|Rough
|$25,386
|$28,650
|$32,020
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,298
|$33,734
|$36,310
|Clean
|$30,397
|$32,762
|$35,250
|Average
|$28,596
|$30,816
|$33,130
|Rough
|$26,794
|$28,871
|$31,009
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,340
|$30,740
|$33,274
|Clean
|$27,524
|$29,854
|$32,303
|Average
|$25,893
|$28,081
|$30,360
|Rough
|$24,262
|$26,309
|$28,417
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,753
|$40,361
|$45,206
|Clean
|$34,724
|$39,197
|$43,886
|Average
|$32,666
|$36,870
|$41,247
|Rough
|$30,608
|$34,542
|$38,607
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,252
|$27,342
|$29,549
|Clean
|$24,525
|$26,553
|$28,686
|Average
|$23,072
|$24,977
|$26,961
|Rough
|$21,618
|$23,400
|$25,235
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,854
|$46,443
|$49,191
|Clean
|$42,592
|$45,104
|$47,755
|Average
|$40,067
|$42,426
|$44,882
|Rough
|$37,543
|$39,748
|$42,010
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,339
|$28,605
|$32,038
|Clean
|$24,610
|$27,780
|$31,103
|Average
|$23,152
|$26,131
|$29,232
|Rough
|$21,693
|$24,481
|$27,361