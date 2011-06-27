  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,228$48,265$51,482
Clean$43,926$46,874$49,979
Average$41,323$44,090$46,972
Rough$38,719$41,307$43,966
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$50,125$53,601$57,278
Clean$48,683$52,055$55,606
Average$45,797$48,964$52,261
Rough$42,912$45,874$48,916
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,798$39,469$42,294
Clean$35,739$38,331$41,059
Average$33,621$36,055$38,589
Rough$31,502$33,779$36,120
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,998$34,992$39,192
Clean$30,105$33,983$38,048
Average$28,321$31,965$35,759
Rough$26,537$29,947$33,471
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,555$21,998$22,484
Clean$20,935$21,364$21,828
Average$19,694$20,095$20,515
Rough$18,454$18,827$19,202
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,762$37,797$39,956
Clean$34,733$36,707$38,789
Average$32,675$34,527$36,456
Rough$30,616$32,348$34,123
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,136$52,467$55,994
Clean$47,722$50,954$54,359
Average$44,894$47,929$51,089
Rough$42,065$44,903$47,820
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,920$25,873$28,979
Clean$22,260$25,127$28,133
Average$20,941$23,635$26,441
Rough$19,621$22,143$24,748
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,692$34,132$36,713
Clean$30,780$33,148$35,641
Average$28,956$31,180$33,497
Rough$27,131$29,212$31,353
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,609$26,652$29,852
Clean$22,930$25,884$28,980
Average$21,571$24,347$27,237
Rough$20,212$22,810$25,494
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,462$32,718$34,062
Clean$30,557$31,774$33,068
Average$28,745$29,888$31,078
Rough$26,934$28,001$29,089
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,623$28,925$32,397
Clean$24,886$28,091$31,452
Average$23,411$26,423$29,560
Rough$21,936$24,755$27,668
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,935$31,326$32,811
Clean$29,073$30,423$31,853
Average$27,350$28,617$29,937
Rough$25,627$26,810$28,021
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,295$42,748$45,350
Clean$39,135$41,516$44,026
Average$36,816$39,051$41,377
Rough$34,496$36,586$38,729
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,492$35,550$39,818
Clean$30,586$34,525$38,656
Average$28,773$32,475$36,330
Rough$26,960$30,425$34,005
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,473$42,367$45,428
Clean$38,336$41,145$44,102
Average$36,064$38,702$41,449
Rough$33,792$36,259$38,796
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,910$39,408$44,140
Clean$33,905$38,272$42,851
Average$31,896$36,000$40,273
Rough$29,886$33,727$37,696
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,864$34,150$36,570
Clean$30,947$33,166$35,503
Average$29,113$31,197$33,367
Rough$27,279$29,227$31,232
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,670$27,358$29,147
Clean$24,931$26,570$28,296
Average$23,453$24,992$26,594
Rough$21,976$23,414$24,892
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,951$25,908$29,019
Clean$22,290$25,161$28,172
Average$20,969$23,667$26,477
Rough$19,648$22,173$24,782
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,865$31,457$35,233
Clean$27,063$30,550$34,204
Average$25,459$28,736$32,147
Rough$23,855$26,922$30,089
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,044$30,440$32,969
Clean$27,237$29,562$32,006
Average$25,623$27,807$30,081
Rough$24,009$26,052$28,156
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,743$32,592$35,596
Clean$28,887$31,652$34,557
Average$27,175$29,772$32,478
Rough$25,463$27,893$30,400
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,983$33,847$37,910
Clean$29,120$32,871$36,803
Average$27,394$30,919$34,590
Rough$25,668$28,967$32,376
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,913$46,186$51,731
Clean$39,736$44,854$50,220
Average$37,381$42,191$47,199
Rough$35,026$39,528$44,179
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,482$26,509$29,691
Clean$22,807$25,744$28,825
Average$21,455$24,216$27,091
Rough$20,103$22,687$25,357
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,926$37,169$41,631
Clean$31,978$36,097$40,416
Average$30,083$33,954$37,985
Rough$28,188$31,811$35,554
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,819$46,550$49,447
Clean$42,558$45,208$48,003
Average$40,036$42,524$45,116
Rough$37,513$39,840$42,228
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,883$32,140$34,526
Clean$29,023$31,213$33,518
Average$27,302$29,360$31,502
Rough$25,582$27,507$29,486
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,370$41,058$45,986
Clean$35,323$39,874$44,643
Average$33,230$37,506$41,958
Rough$31,136$35,139$39,273
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,376$30,781$33,319
Clean$27,559$29,893$32,346
Average$25,926$28,118$30,401
Rough$24,292$26,343$28,455
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,377$44,355$49,590
Clean$38,243$43,076$48,142
Average$35,977$40,518$45,246
Rough$33,710$37,960$42,350
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,686$32,105$34,661
Clean$28,832$31,179$33,649
Average$27,123$29,328$31,625
Rough$25,414$27,477$29,601
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,012$32,622$35,376
Clean$29,148$31,681$34,344
Average$27,421$29,800$32,278
Rough$25,693$27,919$30,212
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,707$29,231$31,892
Clean$25,939$28,388$30,960
Average$24,401$26,703$29,098
Rough$22,864$25,017$27,236
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,690$46,116$48,694
Clean$42,432$44,786$47,272
Average$39,917$42,127$44,428
Rough$37,403$39,468$41,585
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$51,684$54,611$57,719
Clean$50,197$53,036$56,034
Average$47,222$49,887$52,663
Rough$44,247$46,738$49,293
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,366$15,381$16,457
Clean$13,953$14,938$15,977
Average$13,126$14,051$15,016
Rough$12,299$13,164$14,055
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,660$25,580$28,651
Clean$22,008$24,842$27,814
Average$20,703$23,367$26,141
Rough$19,399$21,892$24,468
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,166$32,639$34,209
Clean$30,269$31,698$33,210
Average$28,475$29,816$31,213
Rough$26,681$27,934$29,215
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,100$38,744$40,497
Clean$36,033$37,627$39,315
Average$33,897$35,393$36,950
Rough$31,761$33,159$34,585
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,159$37,491$39,963
Clean$34,147$36,411$38,796
Average$32,124$34,249$36,462
Rough$30,100$32,087$34,129
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,758$42,623$47,740
Clean$36,671$41,394$46,346
Average$34,498$38,937$43,558
Rough$32,324$36,479$40,771
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,251$29,632$32,146
Clean$26,466$28,778$31,208
Average$24,898$27,069$29,330
Rough$23,329$25,360$27,453
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,307$28,568$31,998
Clean$24,579$27,744$31,064
Average$23,122$26,097$29,195
Rough$21,665$24,450$27,327
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,241$30,639$33,171
Clean$27,428$29,755$32,203
Average$25,802$27,988$30,266
Rough$24,177$26,222$28,329
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,421$28,696$32,142
Clean$24,689$27,869$31,203
Average$23,226$26,214$29,326
Rough$21,763$24,559$27,449
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,654$33,476$37,494
Clean$28,800$32,511$36,399
Average$27,093$30,580$34,210
Rough$25,386$28,650$32,020
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,298$33,734$36,310
Clean$30,397$32,762$35,250
Average$28,596$30,816$33,130
Rough$26,794$28,871$31,009
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,340$30,740$33,274
Clean$27,524$29,854$32,303
Average$25,893$28,081$30,360
Rough$24,262$26,309$28,417
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,753$40,361$45,206
Clean$34,724$39,197$43,886
Average$32,666$36,870$41,247
Rough$30,608$34,542$38,607
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,252$27,342$29,549
Clean$24,525$26,553$28,686
Average$23,072$24,977$26,961
Rough$21,618$23,400$25,235
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,854$46,443$49,191
Clean$42,592$45,104$47,755
Average$40,067$42,426$44,882
Rough$37,543$39,748$42,010
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,339$28,605$32,038
Clean$24,610$27,780$31,103
Average$23,152$26,131$29,232
Rough$21,693$24,481$27,361
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,953 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,938 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-350 Super Duty is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,953 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,938 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,953 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,938 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty ranges from $12,299 to $16,457, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.