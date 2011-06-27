Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,988
|$10,134
|$11,854
|Clean
|$6,436
|$9,327
|$10,903
|Average
|$5,330
|$7,714
|$8,999
|Rough
|$4,225
|$6,102
|$7,096
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,434
|$11,142
|$13,167
|Clean
|$6,846
|$10,255
|$12,110
|Average
|$5,670
|$8,482
|$9,996
|Rough
|$4,495
|$6,709
|$7,882
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,027
|$10,186
|$11,914
|Clean
|$6,472
|$9,375
|$10,958
|Average
|$5,360
|$7,754
|$9,045
|Rough
|$4,249
|$6,133
|$7,132
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,304
|$13,299
|$14,942
|Clean
|$9,489
|$12,241
|$13,743
|Average
|$7,860
|$10,124
|$11,344
|Rough
|$6,230
|$8,007
|$8,945
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,657
|$6,393
|$7,345
|Clean
|$4,289
|$5,884
|$6,755
|Average
|$3,552
|$4,867
|$5,576
|Rough
|$2,816
|$3,849
|$4,397
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,767
|$11,640
|$13,757
|Clean
|$7,153
|$10,714
|$12,653
|Average
|$5,924
|$8,862
|$10,444
|Rough
|$4,696
|$7,009
|$8,235
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,673
|$11,424
|$13,473
|Clean
|$7,066
|$10,515
|$12,391
|Average
|$5,853
|$8,697
|$10,228
|Rough
|$4,639
|$6,879
|$8,065
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,271
|$11,775
|$13,691
|Clean
|$7,617
|$10,838
|$12,592
|Average
|$6,309
|$8,964
|$10,394
|Rough
|$5,001
|$7,090
|$8,196
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,526
|$9,780
|$11,558
|Clean
|$6,010
|$9,002
|$10,630
|Average
|$4,978
|$7,445
|$8,775
|Rough
|$3,946
|$5,889
|$6,919
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,536
|$9,619
|$11,305
|Clean
|$6,020
|$8,854
|$10,397
|Average
|$4,986
|$7,323
|$8,582
|Rough
|$3,952
|$5,792
|$6,767
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,096
|$10,335
|$12,105
|Clean
|$6,535
|$9,513
|$11,133
|Average
|$5,413
|$7,868
|$9,190
|Rough
|$4,291
|$6,223
|$7,247
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,633
|$10,947
|$12,760
|Clean
|$7,029
|$10,076
|$11,735
|Average
|$5,822
|$8,334
|$9,687
|Rough
|$4,615
|$6,592
|$7,638
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,615
|$9,768
|$11,491
|Clean
|$6,092
|$8,991
|$10,569
|Average
|$5,046
|$7,436
|$8,724
|Rough
|$4,000
|$5,882
|$6,879
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,321
|$10,972
|$12,966
|Clean
|$6,742
|$10,099
|$11,925
|Average
|$5,584
|$8,353
|$9,844
|Rough
|$4,426
|$6,607
|$7,762
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,726
|$10,746
|$12,398
|Clean
|$7,116
|$9,891
|$11,402
|Average
|$5,894
|$8,181
|$9,412
|Rough
|$4,672
|$6,470
|$7,422
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,810
|$10,782
|$12,408
|Clean
|$7,192
|$9,924
|$11,412
|Average
|$5,957
|$8,208
|$9,420
|Rough
|$4,722
|$6,492
|$7,428
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,472
|$11,199
|$13,235
|Clean
|$6,881
|$10,307
|$12,173
|Average
|$5,699
|$8,525
|$10,048
|Rough
|$4,518
|$6,743
|$7,923
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,121
|$10,290
|$12,023
|Clean
|$6,558
|$9,471
|$11,058
|Average
|$5,432
|$7,833
|$9,127
|Rough
|$4,306
|$6,196
|$7,197
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,577
|$9,857
|$11,650
|Clean
|$6,057
|$9,073
|$10,715
|Average
|$5,017
|$7,504
|$8,844
|Rough
|$3,977
|$5,935
|$6,974
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,383
|$9,267
|$10,842
|Clean
|$5,878
|$8,529
|$9,972
|Average
|$4,869
|$7,054
|$8,231
|Rough
|$3,859
|$5,580
|$6,491
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,322
|$11,877
|$13,820
|Clean
|$7,664
|$10,931
|$12,711
|Average
|$6,348
|$9,041
|$10,492
|Rough
|$5,032
|$7,151
|$8,273
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,394
|$14,740
|$17,117
|Clean
|$9,572
|$13,567
|$15,743
|Average
|$7,929
|$11,221
|$12,995
|Rough
|$6,285
|$8,875
|$10,247
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,352
|$14,016
|$16,563
|Clean
|$8,612
|$12,900
|$15,233
|Average
|$7,133
|$10,670
|$12,574
|Rough
|$5,654
|$8,439
|$9,915
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,748
|$11,294
|$13,233
|Clean
|$7,135
|$10,395
|$12,170
|Average
|$5,910
|$8,598
|$10,046
|Rough
|$4,685
|$6,800
|$7,922
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,000
|$13,488
|$15,941
|Clean
|$8,288
|$12,415
|$14,661
|Average
|$6,865
|$10,268
|$12,102
|Rough
|$5,441
|$8,121
|$9,543
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,897
|$8,836
|$10,443
|Clean
|$5,431
|$8,133
|$9,605
|Average
|$4,498
|$6,727
|$7,929
|Rough
|$3,565
|$5,321
|$6,252
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,883
|$8,816
|$10,418
|Clean
|$5,417
|$8,115
|$9,582
|Average
|$4,487
|$6,712
|$7,909
|Rough
|$3,557
|$5,308
|$6,237
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,088
|$9,123
|$10,783
|Clean
|$5,607
|$8,397
|$9,917
|Average
|$4,644
|$6,945
|$8,186
|Rough
|$3,681
|$5,493
|$6,455
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,575
|$13,791
|$16,096
|Clean
|$8,818
|$12,693
|$14,804
|Average
|$7,304
|$10,498
|$12,220
|Rough
|$5,789
|$8,304
|$9,636
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,674
|$20,495
|$24,221
|Clean
|$12,593
|$18,864
|$22,277
|Average
|$10,430
|$15,602
|$18,388
|Rough
|$8,268
|$12,340
|$14,500
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,879
|$11,808
|$13,955
|Clean
|$7,256
|$10,869
|$12,835
|Average
|$6,010
|$8,989
|$10,595
|Rough
|$4,764
|$7,110
|$8,354
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,368
|$13,228
|$15,341
|Clean
|$8,628
|$12,176
|$14,109
|Average
|$7,146
|$10,070
|$11,647
|Rough
|$5,664
|$7,965
|$9,184
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,784
|$11,438
|$13,436
|Clean
|$7,168
|$10,528
|$12,357
|Average
|$5,937
|$8,707
|$10,200
|Rough
|$4,706
|$6,887
|$8,043
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,701
|$12,635
|$14,785
|Clean
|$8,013
|$11,630
|$13,599
|Average
|$6,637
|$9,619
|$11,225
|Rough
|$5,261
|$7,608
|$8,851
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,399
|$9,589
|$11,332
|Clean
|$5,893
|$8,826
|$10,423
|Average
|$4,881
|$7,300
|$8,603
|Rough
|$3,869
|$5,774
|$6,784
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,758
|$17,622
|$20,825
|Clean
|$10,828
|$16,220
|$19,153
|Average
|$8,969
|$13,415
|$15,810
|Rough
|$7,109
|$10,610
|$12,467
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,446
|$12,050
|$14,021
|Clean
|$7,778
|$11,091
|$12,895
|Average
|$6,442
|$9,174
|$10,644
|Rough
|$5,106
|$7,256
|$8,394
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,049
|$9,804
|$11,312
|Clean
|$6,491
|$9,023
|$10,404
|Average
|$5,377
|$7,463
|$8,588
|Rough
|$4,262
|$5,903
|$6,772
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,461
|$10,741
|$12,535
|Clean
|$6,871
|$9,886
|$11,529
|Average
|$5,691
|$8,177
|$9,516
|Rough
|$4,511
|$6,467
|$7,504
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,560
|$9,831
|$11,619
|Clean
|$6,041
|$9,049
|$10,686
|Average
|$5,004
|$7,484
|$8,821
|Rough
|$3,966
|$5,919
|$6,956
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,089
|$8,756
|$10,213
|Clean
|$5,608
|$8,059
|$9,393
|Average
|$4,645
|$6,665
|$7,753
|Rough
|$3,682
|$5,272
|$6,114
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,766
|$10,776
|$12,423
|Clean
|$7,152
|$9,918
|$11,426
|Average
|$5,923
|$8,203
|$9,431
|Rough
|$4,695
|$6,488
|$7,437
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,626
|$12,928
|$15,279
|Clean
|$7,944
|$11,900
|$14,052
|Average
|$6,580
|$9,842
|$11,599
|Rough
|$5,216
|$7,784
|$9,146
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,093
|$9,132
|$10,792
|Clean
|$5,611
|$8,405
|$9,926
|Average
|$4,648
|$6,952
|$8,193
|Rough
|$3,684
|$5,498
|$6,461
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,864
|$14,784
|$17,472
|Clean
|$9,084
|$13,608
|$16,069
|Average
|$7,524
|$11,255
|$13,264
|Rough
|$5,964
|$8,902
|$10,459
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,324
|$15,473
|$18,285
|Clean
|$9,508
|$14,242
|$16,818
|Average
|$7,875
|$11,779
|$13,882
|Rough
|$6,242
|$9,316
|$10,946
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,577
|$9,251
|$10,713
|Clean
|$6,057
|$8,515
|$9,853
|Average
|$5,017
|$7,043
|$8,133
|Rough
|$3,977
|$5,570
|$6,413
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,767
|$7,451
|$8,375
|Clean
|$5,311
|$6,858
|$7,702
|Average
|$4,399
|$5,672
|$6,358
|Rough
|$3,487
|$4,486
|$5,013
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,879
|$8,810
|$10,412
|Clean
|$5,414
|$8,109
|$9,577
|Average
|$4,484
|$6,707
|$7,905
|Rough
|$3,555
|$5,305
|$6,233
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,024
|$11,669
|$13,663
|Clean
|$7,389
|$10,741
|$12,566
|Average
|$6,120
|$8,883
|$10,372
|Rough
|$4,851
|$7,026
|$8,179