Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,988$10,134$11,854
Clean$6,436$9,327$10,903
Average$5,330$7,714$8,999
Rough$4,225$6,102$7,096
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,434$11,142$13,167
Clean$6,846$10,255$12,110
Average$5,670$8,482$9,996
Rough$4,495$6,709$7,882
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,027$10,186$11,914
Clean$6,472$9,375$10,958
Average$5,360$7,754$9,045
Rough$4,249$6,133$7,132
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,304$13,299$14,942
Clean$9,489$12,241$13,743
Average$7,860$10,124$11,344
Rough$6,230$8,007$8,945
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,657$6,393$7,345
Clean$4,289$5,884$6,755
Average$3,552$4,867$5,576
Rough$2,816$3,849$4,397
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,767$11,640$13,757
Clean$7,153$10,714$12,653
Average$5,924$8,862$10,444
Rough$4,696$7,009$8,235
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,673$11,424$13,473
Clean$7,066$10,515$12,391
Average$5,853$8,697$10,228
Rough$4,639$6,879$8,065
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,271$11,775$13,691
Clean$7,617$10,838$12,592
Average$6,309$8,964$10,394
Rough$5,001$7,090$8,196
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,526$9,780$11,558
Clean$6,010$9,002$10,630
Average$4,978$7,445$8,775
Rough$3,946$5,889$6,919
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,536$9,619$11,305
Clean$6,020$8,854$10,397
Average$4,986$7,323$8,582
Rough$3,952$5,792$6,767
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,096$10,335$12,105
Clean$6,535$9,513$11,133
Average$5,413$7,868$9,190
Rough$4,291$6,223$7,247
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,633$10,947$12,760
Clean$7,029$10,076$11,735
Average$5,822$8,334$9,687
Rough$4,615$6,592$7,638
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,615$9,768$11,491
Clean$6,092$8,991$10,569
Average$5,046$7,436$8,724
Rough$4,000$5,882$6,879
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,321$10,972$12,966
Clean$6,742$10,099$11,925
Average$5,584$8,353$9,844
Rough$4,426$6,607$7,762
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,726$10,746$12,398
Clean$7,116$9,891$11,402
Average$5,894$8,181$9,412
Rough$4,672$6,470$7,422
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,810$10,782$12,408
Clean$7,192$9,924$11,412
Average$5,957$8,208$9,420
Rough$4,722$6,492$7,428
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,472$11,199$13,235
Clean$6,881$10,307$12,173
Average$5,699$8,525$10,048
Rough$4,518$6,743$7,923
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,121$10,290$12,023
Clean$6,558$9,471$11,058
Average$5,432$7,833$9,127
Rough$4,306$6,196$7,197
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,577$9,857$11,650
Clean$6,057$9,073$10,715
Average$5,017$7,504$8,844
Rough$3,977$5,935$6,974
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,383$9,267$10,842
Clean$5,878$8,529$9,972
Average$4,869$7,054$8,231
Rough$3,859$5,580$6,491
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,322$11,877$13,820
Clean$7,664$10,931$12,711
Average$6,348$9,041$10,492
Rough$5,032$7,151$8,273
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,394$14,740$17,117
Clean$9,572$13,567$15,743
Average$7,929$11,221$12,995
Rough$6,285$8,875$10,247
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,352$14,016$16,563
Clean$8,612$12,900$15,233
Average$7,133$10,670$12,574
Rough$5,654$8,439$9,915
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,748$11,294$13,233
Clean$7,135$10,395$12,170
Average$5,910$8,598$10,046
Rough$4,685$6,800$7,922
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,000$13,488$15,941
Clean$8,288$12,415$14,661
Average$6,865$10,268$12,102
Rough$5,441$8,121$9,543
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,897$8,836$10,443
Clean$5,431$8,133$9,605
Average$4,498$6,727$7,929
Rough$3,565$5,321$6,252
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,883$8,816$10,418
Clean$5,417$8,115$9,582
Average$4,487$6,712$7,909
Rough$3,557$5,308$6,237
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,088$9,123$10,783
Clean$5,607$8,397$9,917
Average$4,644$6,945$8,186
Rough$3,681$5,493$6,455
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,575$13,791$16,096
Clean$8,818$12,693$14,804
Average$7,304$10,498$12,220
Rough$5,789$8,304$9,636
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,674$20,495$24,221
Clean$12,593$18,864$22,277
Average$10,430$15,602$18,388
Rough$8,268$12,340$14,500
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,879$11,808$13,955
Clean$7,256$10,869$12,835
Average$6,010$8,989$10,595
Rough$4,764$7,110$8,354
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,368$13,228$15,341
Clean$8,628$12,176$14,109
Average$7,146$10,070$11,647
Rough$5,664$7,965$9,184
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,784$11,438$13,436
Clean$7,168$10,528$12,357
Average$5,937$8,707$10,200
Rough$4,706$6,887$8,043
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,701$12,635$14,785
Clean$8,013$11,630$13,599
Average$6,637$9,619$11,225
Rough$5,261$7,608$8,851
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,399$9,589$11,332
Clean$5,893$8,826$10,423
Average$4,881$7,300$8,603
Rough$3,869$5,774$6,784
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,758$17,622$20,825
Clean$10,828$16,220$19,153
Average$8,969$13,415$15,810
Rough$7,109$10,610$12,467
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,446$12,050$14,021
Clean$7,778$11,091$12,895
Average$6,442$9,174$10,644
Rough$5,106$7,256$8,394
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,049$9,804$11,312
Clean$6,491$9,023$10,404
Average$5,377$7,463$8,588
Rough$4,262$5,903$6,772
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,461$10,741$12,535
Clean$6,871$9,886$11,529
Average$5,691$8,177$9,516
Rough$4,511$6,467$7,504
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,560$9,831$11,619
Clean$6,041$9,049$10,686
Average$5,004$7,484$8,821
Rough$3,966$5,919$6,956
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,089$8,756$10,213
Clean$5,608$8,059$9,393
Average$4,645$6,665$7,753
Rough$3,682$5,272$6,114
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,766$10,776$12,423
Clean$7,152$9,918$11,426
Average$5,923$8,203$9,431
Rough$4,695$6,488$7,437
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,626$12,928$15,279
Clean$7,944$11,900$14,052
Average$6,580$9,842$11,599
Rough$5,216$7,784$9,146
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,093$9,132$10,792
Clean$5,611$8,405$9,926
Average$4,648$6,952$8,193
Rough$3,684$5,498$6,461
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,864$14,784$17,472
Clean$9,084$13,608$16,069
Average$7,524$11,255$13,264
Rough$5,964$8,902$10,459
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,324$15,473$18,285
Clean$9,508$14,242$16,818
Average$7,875$11,779$13,882
Rough$6,242$9,316$10,946
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,577$9,251$10,713
Clean$6,057$8,515$9,853
Average$5,017$7,043$8,133
Rough$3,977$5,570$6,413
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,767$7,451$8,375
Clean$5,311$6,858$7,702
Average$4,399$5,672$6,358
Rough$3,487$4,486$5,013
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,879$8,810$10,412
Clean$5,414$8,109$9,577
Average$4,484$6,707$7,905
Rough$3,555$5,305$6,233
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,024$11,669$13,663
Clean$7,389$10,741$12,566
Average$6,120$8,883$10,372
Rough$4,851$7,026$8,179
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,289 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,884 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty ranges from $2,816 to $7,345, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.