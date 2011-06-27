Used 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Consumer Reviews
Ford Super Duty Excels
This truck is all I thought it would be and more. It's a pleasure to drive each and every time. Looks are awesome and the ride is smooth for a heavy duty truck. The diesel engine is relatively quiet, and the 15 plus MPG is better than I expected.
Best truck yet
This is an excellent truck for towing. We have a 29 foot cabin cruiser that weighs about 10000lb.We tow form AZ to California with no problems holding 80 MPH. The ride is smooth and stable. I wish the fuel tank was just a bit larger. Non towing fuel milage is 18MPG at 80-85 MPH. Really happy with the truck.
2007 Noth'n but a 2006
I bought the 2007 F-350 DRW to replace my 2006 F250 SRW drive. I needed the extra towing capacity of the 350 after buying a new 5th wheel. Obviously Ford took all their 06 truck components and built a truck; calling it an 07 model. I can't, for the life of me, find any difference between the 06 and 07, with the exception of the stiffer (and I mean stiffer) ride of the dually. The mileage isn't much to brag about with the 6.0 diesel. My meter says I'm getting 12mpg, but probably it's more like 10.5. It took about 20,000 miles on my 06 diesel to get about 16-17 non-tow and 10-11 towing an 8000 pound 5th wheel. I'm not sure I'll be as comfortable with bucket seats in the 07 as I was with the 40/20 split.
no more 6.0
I bought this truck with the dealer knowing of my intent to use it commercially. I put 7,333 miles on it in 3 weeks with it loaded with 15-16K everyday. In the 7,333 miles the truck overheated 3 times and when returned to Ford, they found that it had a blown head gasket (a known problem with the 6.0 that i was not made aware of at time of purchase). So now I am sitting at home instead of making money with a $56,000 truck in the shop after only being used for 3 weeks. So in my opinion do not go with 6.0, i think they need to change the name from powerstroke to powerjoke! I want my Cummins back with 190,000 miles on it with no trouble at all.
Ford F-350 Problems
My truck ran great until 4,000 miles over my warranty. Then my engine started over heating and pretty much blew up. Ford refuses to cover a new engine even though I had it in the shop less then a year before this happened for the same issue. My company has bought over 30 trucks from ford in the last 20 years and we will never buy another again! The Diesel Engines on all Fords recently will not last and it seems they all fail as soon as the warranty is up. Four F-450 Dumps we bought all have broken down on us. I would love to hear others comments on this issue :) Thanks everyone.
