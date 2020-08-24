Used 2018 Lincoln MKX for Sale Near Me

Overall, I'm 6 months in and love this vehicle! The quietness of the interior, performance, people/cargo hauling capability, park-ability, fuel economy (24 hwy), and beautiful lines are all a treat. I'm biased maybe, but I really like how this vehicle looks. The lines are simple, unique, elegant. That and the size is just perfect, being easy to park, yet taking 4 people in roomy luxury pretty much anywhere. On top of that, the base model has all the creature comforts I want and a few more. With bluetooth connectivity that is pretty seamless (phone, Pandora, google-maps), nice leather heated seats, remote start, and comfortable roomy rear seats. Flip the button and the rear seats go down and you have a great cargo cavern to load up with whatever. From a winter/capability standpoint, the AWD system seems to just always get traction...where my prior RWD 4x4 would fishtail or delay pulling out of the subdivision the torque and engine weight up front w/ an assist from the back wheels seems much more stable/capable for 99% of my needs. That, and it's really hard to get stuck (especially if you shut off traction control, which was not obvious at first) when you need engine rev's to get out. I've also towed a good size trailer with it and it was rock solid. All in all, a very nice package with many creature comforts at a high value.

Read more