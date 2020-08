Used 2018 Lincoln MKX for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois

Luxury Package Driver Assistance Package Engine: 2.7L Gtdi V6 22-Way Adjustable Driver & Front Passenger Seat Lincoln Mkx Technology Package Wheels: 21" Premium Painted Bright Machined Lincoln Mkx Climate Package White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Enhanced Security Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Cappuccino; Prem Lthr-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Our One owner 2018 Lincoln MKX Reserve AWD will meet your needs and exceed your expectations with its ideal combination of power, efficiency, and refinement. Powered by a 3.7 Liter V6 that offers 303hp while connected to a 6 Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission for amazing passing maneuvers. With Torque Vectoring Control and Curve Control, this All Wheel Drive serves up brisk acceleration, responsive handling, and near 25mpg on the highway. Even sleeker and more distinguished than before, our Lincoln MKX boasts alloy wheels, a hands-free power lift-gate, LED daytime running lights, chrome accents, and rear privacy glass. Thoughtfully crafted to help you conquer each day, the Reserve cabin boasts upscale amenities including remote start, a panoramic sunroof, Bridge of Weir Deepsoft leather-trimmed seats, heated/cooled 10-way power front seats, ambient lighting, rich wood trim, and a driver-configurable LCD screen. It's easier than ever to stay connected thanks to SYNC 3, an embedded modem, 2 smart-charging USB ports, and available satellite radio. Your safety is paramount, so our Lincoln MKX Reserve comes well equipped with AdvanceTrac with Roll Stability Control, a blind-spot monitor, MyKey, the Safety Canopy system, and other safety features. Comfortable, refined, and full of amenities, this is an intelligent choice.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKX Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2LMPJ8LP7JBL22279

Stock: JBL22279

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020