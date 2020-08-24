Used 2018 Lincoln MKX for Sale Near Me
1,853 listings
2018 Lincoln MKX Select7,323 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,997$2,948 Below Market
- 12,447 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,800$3,548 Below Market
- 31,296 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,000$5,042 Below Market
- 23,990 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$33,995$6,856 Below Market
- 3,262 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,242$4,894 Below Market
- 12,264 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$30,169$3,618 Below Market
- 14,449 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,995$4,635 Below Market
- 37,230 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$24,999$3,379 Below Market
- 31,080 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$28,399
- 32,477 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,746$5,770 Below Market
- 25,299 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,988$4,435 Below Market
- 51,083 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,746$5,559 Below Market
- 31,442 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$27,673$2,077 Below Market
- 26,033 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$31,226$3,908 Below Market
- certified
2018 Lincoln MKX Reserve31,267 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$30,999$4,252 Below Market
- 30,155 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,987$2,962 Below Market
- 14,880 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,987$4,915 Below Market
- 45,669 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,995$4,692 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln MKX
Read recent reviews for the Lincoln MKX
Chris A,04/19/2018
Premiere 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
Overall, I'm 6 months in and love this vehicle! The quietness of the interior, performance, people/cargo hauling capability, park-ability, fuel economy (24 hwy), and beautiful lines are all a treat. I'm biased maybe, but I really like how this vehicle looks. The lines are simple, unique, elegant. That and the size is just perfect, being easy to park, yet taking 4 people in roomy luxury pretty much anywhere. On top of that, the base model has all the creature comforts I want and a few more. With bluetooth connectivity that is pretty seamless (phone, Pandora, google-maps), nice leather heated seats, remote start, and comfortable roomy rear seats. Flip the button and the rear seats go down and you have a great cargo cavern to load up with whatever. From a winter/capability standpoint, the AWD system seems to just always get traction...where my prior RWD 4x4 would fishtail or delay pulling out of the subdivision the torque and engine weight up front w/ an assist from the back wheels seems much more stable/capable for 99% of my needs. That, and it's really hard to get stuck (especially if you shut off traction control, which was not obvious at first) when you need engine rev's to get out. I've also towed a good size trailer with it and it was rock solid. All in all, a very nice package with many creature comforts at a high value.
