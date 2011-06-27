  1. Home
Used 2005 Ford F-150 Consumer Reviews

Over 202k miles!

kgaston, 06/24/2015
4dr SuperCab STX Rwd Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
42 of 42 people found this review helpful

I have logged over 202 thousand miles on this truck since it was bought used in January of 2007. Major repairs: none. Minor repairs: replaced EGR valve at ~175k miles, other than that, it has been just regukar, routine maintenance. My only complaint is the quality of the cloth seats in this vehicle, they easily trap dirt and dust, causing them to stain if so much as a bottle with condensation on the outside is placed in the seat.

Report Abuse

2005 F150 Supercrew Lariat

jgt1959, 10/03/2010
52 of 56 people found this review helpful

I have owned this pickup for 5 years now and there always seems to be something wrong with it. The air conditioner will not cool in stop and go traffic- only at highway speeds. Ford says there is no problem. The ashtray quit closing, now the CD player in the radio quit working and will not even eject the CDs that are in the machine. Injectors have had to be replaced at less than 70,000. It came with the worst tires I have ever owned and at 70,000 has almost worn out the second set (of high quality, 60,000 mile tires) even with rotation and alignment (which the dealer can't do due to the 20 inch factory rims). This is my fourth Ford PU and the build quality has definitely gone downhill.

Report Abuse

let the buyer beware.....

ritch5, 07/15/2012
87 of 95 people found this review helpful

i'll start by telling that i am a ford motor company retiree with over 30+ years on the assembly line. my 2005 f-150 has lived up to the problems common to the 5.4L engine. sparkplug issues, timing and cam phasor issues, and a bad cylinder head to name a few. all difficult and expensive to repair. i have confirmed many of these problems with ford dealer mechanics, and private repair shop mechanics. as a group they all confirm that engine issues are becoming a big problem for 2005-2008 ford trucks, vans, and large suv's. the real problem lies with the manufacturer. ford is not backing up their claims of top quality and reliability. what a shame that they deny their responsibility!!!!

Report Abuse

I HATE Ford after this truck

littlejohn505, 05/14/2014
25 of 27 people found this review helpful

We bought our truck it 2005. It's an 05 with every problem Ford ever had that year. We have replace 4 window regulators in the driver's side. All ford branded. Cam Phasers, Cam, fuel injector problems, now a whole new motor because the fuel injector blue and flooded cylinder #4 that we have always had problems with. i hate this truck and the money it has cost me.

Report Abuse

Reliable truck

Paul, 03/06/2016
4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
20 of 22 people found this review helpful

Always check the vehicle over good and do really good car fax reports. This truck has been awesome it's a beast, drives great, pulls great and is very dependable. I bought the truck with 163,000 miles and now it has 229,000 miles on it motor good, trans good and the interior also good but My only concern is I think the rear ended maybe going out, but this far I am really happy with the truck.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
