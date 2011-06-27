Used 2003 Ford F-150 Consumer Reviews

2003 f150 Heritage 5.4 Reggie Elton , 08/21/2016 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful 190000 miles with only 1 tail light bulb and 2 interior bulbs that failed. Truck is now sentenced to occasional driving and is perfect. Family members have lined up to take my truck when i dispose of it and the local Ford dealership was hoping I would trade it in on a Fusion I bought last year....... no suck luck to them. The 6 disc changer failed and was replaced by a Kenwood touch-screen deck. I still cant believe the looks and stares from people as this beauty goes by as well as a coworker who was lamenting how their purchase of a 2010 f150 would not have happened if they could pry my truck out of my hands..... they would have to be cold dead hands for that to happen. The future of this truck to to replace the engine/transmission as a pair when either fails. This truck was used in my pinstriping and graphics company and had heavy use for the first 4 years with absolutely no problems. I have kept the truck original with only some tasteful graphics on the vehicle which is black/charcoal 2 tone. Also an ARE topper with a cargo bed slider are the only two add ons. Safety Performance Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

03 ford f150 Jared bennett , 08/24/2016 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) 26 of 28 people found this review helpful Great truck all overall. Its an 03 so theres not a whole lot of crazy acessories. But its a good reliable, comfortable truck. Very simple to drive. No different drive settings just get in and go. Stops well on dry and wet ground. Pretty decent acceleration. Great speed (without governor) got it up to 140 and was still smooth. For being a 4x4 and so heavy i get pretty decent mpg. Im in city and on the highway every day and the overall mpg is usually around 17. 14-15 city average and have gotten it up to 22 highway. Not constantly repairing it. All i ever do is maintenence. But i love the f150 its an amazing truck all around.

Heritage Edition 2003 jlwebb , 02/12/2003 11 of 11 people found this review helpful A Beauty of a truck. Gets stares from people that drive a $60,000 car. Roomy Up front, but not for grown ups in the back. Kids will be fine though.

Im a believer now. Built Ford Tuff dsd , 09/18/2018 4dr SuperCrew Lariat Rwd Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I was going to trade it in the other day for an 11 but decided to keep it AGAIN. Do all the usual and required maintenance and the 5.4 Triton just keeps on going. No oil leaks and the air is blowing cold. I added the Lucas extended mileage treatment and the cold start knock went away. I'm putting another 900 bucks in it today. Tie rods and rear pinion gasket and a new serpentine belt. I expect another 35 k out of this truck easily. just under 209k now. Paid $7500 for it over 2 years ago and did some break work , front end ball joints and 2 tires. VALUE