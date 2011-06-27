Used 2003 Ford F-150 Consumer Reviews
2003 f150 Heritage 5.4
190000 miles with only 1 tail light bulb and 2 interior bulbs that failed. Truck is now sentenced to occasional driving and is perfect. Family members have lined up to take my truck when i dispose of it and the local Ford dealership was hoping I would trade it in on a Fusion I bought last year....... no suck luck to them. The 6 disc changer failed and was replaced by a Kenwood touch-screen deck. I still cant believe the looks and stares from people as this beauty goes by as well as a coworker who was lamenting how their purchase of a 2010 f150 would not have happened if they could pry my truck out of my hands..... they would have to be cold dead hands for that to happen. The future of this truck to to replace the engine/transmission as a pair when either fails. This truck was used in my pinstriping and graphics company and had heavy use for the first 4 years with absolutely no problems. I have kept the truck original with only some tasteful graphics on the vehicle which is black/charcoal 2 tone. Also an ARE topper with a cargo bed slider are the only two add ons.
- Safety
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
03 ford f150
Great truck all overall. Its an 03 so theres not a whole lot of crazy acessories. But its a good reliable, comfortable truck. Very simple to drive. No different drive settings just get in and go. Stops well on dry and wet ground. Pretty decent acceleration. Great speed (without governor) got it up to 140 and was still smooth. For being a 4x4 and so heavy i get pretty decent mpg. Im in city and on the highway every day and the overall mpg is usually around 17. 14-15 city average and have gotten it up to 22 highway. Not constantly repairing it. All i ever do is maintenence. But i love the f150 its an amazing truck all around.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Heritage Edition 2003
A Beauty of a truck. Gets stares from people that drive a $60,000 car. Roomy Up front, but not for grown ups in the back. Kids will be fine though.
Im a believer now. Built Ford Tuff
I was going to trade it in the other day for an 11 but decided to keep it AGAIN. Do all the usual and required maintenance and the 5.4 Triton just keeps on going. No oil leaks and the air is blowing cold. I added the Lucas extended mileage treatment and the cold start knock went away. I'm putting another 900 bucks in it today. Tie rods and rear pinion gasket and a new serpentine belt. I expect another 35 k out of this truck easily. just under 209k now. Paid $7500 for it over 2 years ago and did some break work , front end ball joints and 2 tires. VALUE
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
7700 package 5.4liter 4x4
Seats uncomfortable on long hauls. Front of bucket seat too high for me. Click on acceleration, maybe u-joints. 4WD floor shift works, but sometimes have to drive a fair distance to engage; once it wouldn't till put into 4low, then clunked into 4x4. CD/radio went completely dead for 2 hour highway drive then came back on and hasn't done it since. Surprisingly smooth ride considering heavy duty package.
Sponsored cars related to the F-150
Related Used 2003 Ford F-150 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge