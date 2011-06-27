Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,720
|$4,217
|$4,997
|Clean
|$2,446
|$3,791
|$4,498
|Average
|$1,898
|$2,939
|$3,500
|Rough
|$1,350
|$2,088
|$2,502
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,931
|$4,629
|$5,516
|Clean
|$2,636
|$4,162
|$4,965
|Average
|$2,045
|$3,227
|$3,863
|Rough
|$1,454
|$2,292
|$2,762
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew King Ranch Rwd Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,153
|$4,735
|$5,560
|Clean
|$2,836
|$4,257
|$5,005
|Average
|$2,200
|$3,301
|$3,894
|Rough
|$1,565
|$2,344
|$2,784
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,386
|$3,829
|$4,583
|Clean
|$2,146
|$3,442
|$4,126
|Average
|$1,665
|$2,669
|$3,210
|Rough
|$1,184
|$1,896
|$2,295
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew Harley-Davidson Rwd Styleside SB (5.4L 8cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,315
|$6,220
|$7,210
|Clean
|$3,880
|$5,592
|$6,490
|Average
|$3,011
|$4,335
|$5,050
|Rough
|$2,141
|$3,079
|$3,610
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab SVT Lightning Rwd Flareside SB (5.4L 8cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,566
|$21,272
|$24,220
|Clean
|$13,997
|$19,124
|$21,801
|Average
|$10,860
|$14,827
|$16,964
|Rough
|$7,723
|$10,531
|$12,127
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew Lariat Rwd Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,259
|$5,184
|$6,190
|Clean
|$2,931
|$4,661
|$5,572
|Average
|$2,274
|$3,614
|$4,335
|Rough
|$1,617
|$2,567
|$3,099
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew XLT Rwd Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,080
|$4,773
|$5,656
|Clean
|$2,770
|$4,291
|$5,091
|Average
|$2,149
|$3,327
|$3,962
|Rough
|$1,528
|$2,363
|$2,832
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,697
|$4,261
|$5,079
|Clean
|$2,425
|$3,831
|$4,572
|Average
|$1,881
|$2,970
|$3,558
|Rough
|$1,338
|$2,110
|$2,543
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,691
|$4,321
|$5,174
|Clean
|$2,420
|$3,885
|$4,658
|Average
|$1,877
|$3,012
|$3,624
|Rough
|$1,335
|$2,139
|$2,591
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,163
|$3,427
|$4,087
|Clean
|$1,945
|$3,081
|$3,679
|Average
|$1,509
|$2,389
|$2,863
|Rough
|$1,073
|$1,697
|$2,046
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,468
|$3,909
|$4,662
|Clean
|$2,220
|$3,515
|$4,196
|Average
|$1,722
|$2,725
|$3,265
|Rough
|$1,225
|$1,935
|$2,334
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,029
|$4,475
|$5,228
|Clean
|$2,723
|$4,023
|$4,706
|Average
|$2,113
|$3,119
|$3,662
|Rough
|$1,503
|$2,215
|$2,618
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,873
|$4,424
|$5,233
|Clean
|$2,584
|$3,977
|$4,710
|Average
|$2,005
|$3,084
|$3,665
|Rough
|$1,426
|$2,190
|$2,620
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,407
|$3,752
|$4,456
|Clean
|$2,165
|$3,374
|$4,011
|Average
|$1,679
|$2,616
|$3,121
|Rough
|$1,194
|$1,858
|$2,231
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,131
|$4,885
|$5,801
|Clean
|$2,816
|$4,391
|$5,221
|Average
|$2,185
|$3,405
|$4,063
|Rough
|$1,554
|$2,418
|$2,904
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,112
|$4,756
|$5,614
|Clean
|$2,799
|$4,276
|$5,053
|Average
|$2,171
|$3,315
|$3,932
|Rough
|$1,544
|$2,355
|$2,811
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,086
|$3,298
|$3,930
|Clean
|$1,876
|$2,965
|$3,538
|Average
|$1,455
|$2,299
|$2,753
|Rough
|$1,035
|$1,633
|$1,968
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,796
|$4,410
|$5,254
|Clean
|$2,514
|$3,965
|$4,729
|Average
|$1,950
|$3,074
|$3,680
|Rough
|$1,387
|$2,183
|$2,631
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,433
|$3,768
|$4,465
|Clean
|$2,188
|$3,387
|$4,019
|Average
|$1,698
|$2,626
|$3,127
|Rough
|$1,207
|$1,865
|$2,236
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,039
|$3,241
|$3,869
|Clean
|$1,833
|$2,914
|$3,483
|Average
|$1,422
|$2,259
|$2,710
|Rough
|$1,012
|$1,605
|$1,937
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,992
|$4,941
|$5,961
|Clean
|$2,691
|$4,442
|$5,366
|Average
|$2,088
|$3,444
|$4,175
|Rough
|$1,485
|$2,446
|$2,985
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,915
|$5,741
|$6,155
|Clean
|$4,420
|$5,162
|$5,540
|Average
|$3,430
|$4,002
|$4,311
|Rough
|$2,439
|$2,842
|$3,081
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,147
|$4,406
|$5,059
|Clean
|$2,830
|$3,961
|$4,554
|Average
|$2,196
|$3,071
|$3,544
|Rough
|$1,562
|$2,181
|$2,533
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,456
|$5,283
|$6,237
|Clean
|$3,108
|$4,749
|$5,614
|Average
|$2,411
|$3,682
|$4,368
|Rough
|$1,715
|$2,615
|$3,123
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew Lariat 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,843
|$5,834
|$6,872
|Clean
|$3,456
|$5,245
|$6,186
|Average
|$2,681
|$4,067
|$4,813
|Rough
|$1,907
|$2,889
|$3,441
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,122
|$5,190
|$6,272
|Clean
|$2,807
|$4,666
|$5,646
|Average
|$2,178
|$3,618
|$4,393
|Rough
|$1,549
|$2,569
|$3,140
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,574
|$4,080
|$4,867
|Clean
|$2,315
|$3,668
|$4,381
|Average
|$1,796
|$2,844
|$3,409
|Rough
|$1,277
|$2,020
|$2,437
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,510
|$3,951
|$4,703
|Clean
|$2,257
|$3,552
|$4,233
|Average
|$1,751
|$2,754
|$3,294
|Rough
|$1,245
|$1,956
|$2,355
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,364
|$3,665
|$4,345
|Clean
|$2,125
|$3,295
|$3,911
|Average
|$1,649
|$2,555
|$3,044
|Rough
|$1,173
|$1,815
|$2,176
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,703
|$3,762
|$4,310
|Clean
|$2,430
|$3,382
|$3,880
|Average
|$1,886
|$2,622
|$3,019
|Rough
|$1,341
|$1,862
|$2,158
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,999
|$4,673
|$5,546
|Clean
|$2,697
|$4,201
|$4,992
|Average
|$2,093
|$3,257
|$3,885
|Rough
|$1,488
|$2,313
|$2,777
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,369
|$3,730
|$4,442
|Clean
|$2,131
|$3,353
|$3,998
|Average
|$1,653
|$2,600
|$3,111
|Rough
|$1,176
|$1,847
|$2,224
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,467
|$3,839
|$4,554
|Clean
|$2,219
|$3,451
|$4,099
|Average
|$1,721
|$2,676
|$3,190
|Rough
|$1,224
|$1,900
|$2,280
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew King Ranch 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,583
|$5,494
|$6,490
|Clean
|$3,222
|$4,939
|$5,842
|Average
|$2,500
|$3,830
|$4,546
|Rough
|$1,778
|$2,720
|$3,249
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,785
|$4,389
|$5,227
|Clean
|$2,504
|$3,945
|$4,705
|Average
|$1,943
|$3,059
|$3,661
|Rough
|$1,382
|$2,173
|$2,617
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab King Ranch 4WD Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,718
|$5,449
|$6,349
|Clean
|$3,344
|$4,899
|$5,715
|Average
|$2,594
|$3,798
|$4,447
|Rough
|$1,845
|$2,698
|$3,179
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,708
|$4,100
|$4,826
|Clean
|$2,436
|$3,686
|$4,344
|Average
|$1,890
|$2,858
|$3,380
|Rough
|$1,344
|$2,030
|$2,416
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,196
|$4,999
|$5,941
|Clean
|$2,874
|$4,494
|$5,348
|Average
|$2,230
|$3,485
|$4,161
|Rough
|$1,586
|$2,475
|$2,975
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab King Ranch Rwd Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,492
|$5,015
|$5,808
|Clean
|$3,140
|$4,509
|$5,228
|Average
|$2,437
|$3,496
|$4,068
|Rough
|$1,733
|$2,483
|$2,908