  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2003 Ford F-150
  5. Appraisal value

2003 Ford F-150 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,720$4,217$4,997
Clean$2,446$3,791$4,498
Average$1,898$2,939$3,500
Rough$1,350$2,088$2,502
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,931$4,629$5,516
Clean$2,636$4,162$4,965
Average$2,045$3,227$3,863
Rough$1,454$2,292$2,762
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew King Ranch Rwd Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,153$4,735$5,560
Clean$2,836$4,257$5,005
Average$2,200$3,301$3,894
Rough$1,565$2,344$2,784
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,386$3,829$4,583
Clean$2,146$3,442$4,126
Average$1,665$2,669$3,210
Rough$1,184$1,896$2,295
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew Harley-Davidson Rwd Styleside SB (5.4L 8cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,315$6,220$7,210
Clean$3,880$5,592$6,490
Average$3,011$4,335$5,050
Rough$2,141$3,079$3,610
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab SVT Lightning Rwd Flareside SB (5.4L 8cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,566$21,272$24,220
Clean$13,997$19,124$21,801
Average$10,860$14,827$16,964
Rough$7,723$10,531$12,127
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew Lariat Rwd Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,259$5,184$6,190
Clean$2,931$4,661$5,572
Average$2,274$3,614$4,335
Rough$1,617$2,567$3,099
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew XLT Rwd Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,080$4,773$5,656
Clean$2,770$4,291$5,091
Average$2,149$3,327$3,962
Rough$1,528$2,363$2,832
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,697$4,261$5,079
Clean$2,425$3,831$4,572
Average$1,881$2,970$3,558
Rough$1,338$2,110$2,543
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,691$4,321$5,174
Clean$2,420$3,885$4,658
Average$1,877$3,012$3,624
Rough$1,335$2,139$2,591
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,163$3,427$4,087
Clean$1,945$3,081$3,679
Average$1,509$2,389$2,863
Rough$1,073$1,697$2,046
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,468$3,909$4,662
Clean$2,220$3,515$4,196
Average$1,722$2,725$3,265
Rough$1,225$1,935$2,334
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,029$4,475$5,228
Clean$2,723$4,023$4,706
Average$2,113$3,119$3,662
Rough$1,503$2,215$2,618
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,873$4,424$5,233
Clean$2,584$3,977$4,710
Average$2,005$3,084$3,665
Rough$1,426$2,190$2,620
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,407$3,752$4,456
Clean$2,165$3,374$4,011
Average$1,679$2,616$3,121
Rough$1,194$1,858$2,231
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,131$4,885$5,801
Clean$2,816$4,391$5,221
Average$2,185$3,405$4,063
Rough$1,554$2,418$2,904
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,112$4,756$5,614
Clean$2,799$4,276$5,053
Average$2,171$3,315$3,932
Rough$1,544$2,355$2,811
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,086$3,298$3,930
Clean$1,876$2,965$3,538
Average$1,455$2,299$2,753
Rough$1,035$1,633$1,968
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,796$4,410$5,254
Clean$2,514$3,965$4,729
Average$1,950$3,074$3,680
Rough$1,387$2,183$2,631
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,433$3,768$4,465
Clean$2,188$3,387$4,019
Average$1,698$2,626$3,127
Rough$1,207$1,865$2,236
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,039$3,241$3,869
Clean$1,833$2,914$3,483
Average$1,422$2,259$2,710
Rough$1,012$1,605$1,937
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,992$4,941$5,961
Clean$2,691$4,442$5,366
Average$2,088$3,444$4,175
Rough$1,485$2,446$2,985
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,915$5,741$6,155
Clean$4,420$5,162$5,540
Average$3,430$4,002$4,311
Rough$2,439$2,842$3,081
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,147$4,406$5,059
Clean$2,830$3,961$4,554
Average$2,196$3,071$3,544
Rough$1,562$2,181$2,533
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,456$5,283$6,237
Clean$3,108$4,749$5,614
Average$2,411$3,682$4,368
Rough$1,715$2,615$3,123
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew Lariat 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,843$5,834$6,872
Clean$3,456$5,245$6,186
Average$2,681$4,067$4,813
Rough$1,907$2,889$3,441
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,122$5,190$6,272
Clean$2,807$4,666$5,646
Average$2,178$3,618$4,393
Rough$1,549$2,569$3,140
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,574$4,080$4,867
Clean$2,315$3,668$4,381
Average$1,796$2,844$3,409
Rough$1,277$2,020$2,437
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,510$3,951$4,703
Clean$2,257$3,552$4,233
Average$1,751$2,754$3,294
Rough$1,245$1,956$2,355
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,364$3,665$4,345
Clean$2,125$3,295$3,911
Average$1,649$2,555$3,044
Rough$1,173$1,815$2,176
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,703$3,762$4,310
Clean$2,430$3,382$3,880
Average$1,886$2,622$3,019
Rough$1,341$1,862$2,158
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,999$4,673$5,546
Clean$2,697$4,201$4,992
Average$2,093$3,257$3,885
Rough$1,488$2,313$2,777
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,369$3,730$4,442
Clean$2,131$3,353$3,998
Average$1,653$2,600$3,111
Rough$1,176$1,847$2,224
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,467$3,839$4,554
Clean$2,219$3,451$4,099
Average$1,721$2,676$3,190
Rough$1,224$1,900$2,280
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew King Ranch 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,583$5,494$6,490
Clean$3,222$4,939$5,842
Average$2,500$3,830$4,546
Rough$1,778$2,720$3,249
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,785$4,389$5,227
Clean$2,504$3,945$4,705
Average$1,943$3,059$3,661
Rough$1,382$2,173$2,617
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab King Ranch 4WD Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,718$5,449$6,349
Clean$3,344$4,899$5,715
Average$2,594$3,798$4,447
Rough$1,845$2,698$3,179
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,708$4,100$4,826
Clean$2,436$3,686$4,344
Average$1,890$2,858$3,380
Rough$1,344$2,030$2,416
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,196$4,999$5,941
Clean$2,874$4,494$5,348
Average$2,230$3,485$4,161
Rough$1,586$2,475$2,975
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab King Ranch Rwd Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,492$5,015$5,808
Clean$3,140$4,509$5,228
Average$2,437$3,496$4,068
Rough$1,733$2,483$2,908
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Ford F-150 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,833 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,914 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-150 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,833 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,914 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Ford F-150, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,833 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,914 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Ford F-150. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Ford F-150 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Ford F-150 ranges from $1,012 to $3,869, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Ford F-150 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.