1996 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$998
|$1,577
|$1,865
|Clean
|$891
|$1,407
|$1,669
|Average
|$675
|$1,067
|$1,277
|Rough
|$460
|$726
|$886
1996 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$860
|$1,491
|$1,808
|Clean
|$767
|$1,330
|$1,618
|Average
|$581
|$1,008
|$1,238
|Rough
|$396
|$687
|$859
1996 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,168
|$1,877
|$2,232
|Clean
|$1,042
|$1,674
|$1,998
|Average
|$790
|$1,270
|$1,529
|Rough
|$538
|$865
|$1,060
1996 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$856
|$1,513
|$1,843
|Clean
|$764
|$1,349
|$1,650
|Average
|$579
|$1,023
|$1,263
|Rough
|$394
|$697
|$876
1996 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$920
|$1,450
|$1,714
|Clean
|$821
|$1,293
|$1,534
|Average
|$622
|$981
|$1,174
|Rough
|$424
|$668
|$814
1996 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,150
|$1,849
|$2,198
|Clean
|$1,026
|$1,649
|$1,967
|Average
|$778
|$1,251
|$1,506
|Rough
|$529
|$852
|$1,044
1996 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$920
|$1,605
|$1,951
|Clean
|$821
|$1,432
|$1,746
|Average
|$622
|$1,086
|$1,336
|Rough
|$424
|$739
|$927
1996 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,023
|$1,557
|$1,823
|Clean
|$912
|$1,389
|$1,632
|Average
|$692
|$1,054
|$1,249
|Rough
|$471
|$718
|$866
1996 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,224
|$1,863
|$2,180
|Clean
|$1,092
|$1,662
|$1,951
|Average
|$828
|$1,260
|$1,493
|Rough
|$564
|$858
|$1,036
1996 Ford F-150 Special 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$739
|$1,258
|$1,520
|Clean
|$659
|$1,123
|$1,361
|Average
|$500
|$851
|$1,041
|Rough
|$340
|$580
|$722
1996 Ford F-150 Special 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$624
|$1,219
|$1,520
|Clean
|$556
|$1,087
|$1,361
|Average
|$422
|$824
|$1,041
|Rough
|$287
|$562
|$722
1996 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$916
|$1,570
|$1,900
|Clean
|$817
|$1,401
|$1,701
|Average
|$620
|$1,062
|$1,302
|Rough
|$422
|$723
|$903
1996 Ford F-150 Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$807
|$1,297
|$1,543
|Clean
|$720
|$1,157
|$1,381
|Average
|$546
|$877
|$1,057
|Rough
|$372
|$598
|$733
1996 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,019
|$1,519
|$1,767
|Clean
|$909
|$1,355
|$1,582
|Average
|$689
|$1,027
|$1,211
|Rough
|$469
|$700
|$840
1996 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,176
|$1,927
|$2,303
|Clean
|$1,049
|$1,719
|$2,061
|Average
|$795
|$1,303
|$1,578
|Rough
|$541
|$888
|$1,094
1996 Ford F-150 Special 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$751
|$1,262
|$1,520
|Clean
|$670
|$1,126
|$1,361
|Average
|$508
|$854
|$1,041
|Rough
|$346
|$582
|$722
1996 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,160
|$1,962
|$2,364
|Clean
|$1,035
|$1,750
|$2,116
|Average
|$784
|$1,327
|$1,619
|Rough
|$534
|$904
|$1,123
1996 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,001
|$1,665
|$1,999
|Clean
|$893
|$1,486
|$1,789
|Average
|$677
|$1,126
|$1,369
|Rough
|$461
|$767
|$950
1996 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$769
|$1,357
|$1,654
|Clean
|$686
|$1,211
|$1,481
|Average
|$520
|$918
|$1,133
|Rough
|$354
|$625
|$786
1996 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,140
|$1,856
|$2,214
|Clean
|$1,017
|$1,656
|$1,982
|Average
|$771
|$1,256
|$1,517
|Rough
|$525
|$855
|$1,052
1996 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,149
|$2,029
|$2,473
|Clean
|$1,025
|$1,811
|$2,213
|Average
|$777
|$1,373
|$1,694
|Rough
|$529
|$935
|$1,175
1996 Ford F-150 Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$823
|$1,320
|$1,570
|Clean
|$734
|$1,178
|$1,405
|Average
|$556
|$893
|$1,075
|Rough
|$379
|$608
|$746
1996 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,001
|$1,734
|$2,104
|Clean
|$893
|$1,547
|$1,883
|Average
|$677
|$1,173
|$1,441
|Rough
|$461
|$799
|$1,000
1996 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,212
|$2,280
|$2,821
|Clean
|$1,081
|$2,034
|$2,525
|Average
|$819
|$1,542
|$1,933
|Rough
|$558
|$1,050
|$1,340
1996 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,300
|$1,997
|$2,344
|Clean
|$1,160
|$1,782
|$2,097
|Average
|$879
|$1,351
|$1,605
|Rough
|$598
|$920
|$1,113
1996 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,150
|$2,059
|$2,517
|Clean
|$1,026
|$1,837
|$2,253
|Average
|$778
|$1,393
|$1,724
|Rough
|$529
|$949
|$1,196
1996 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$957
|$1,596
|$1,917
|Clean
|$854
|$1,424
|$1,715
|Average
|$647
|$1,079
|$1,313
|Rough
|$441
|$735
|$911
1996 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,149
|$1,994
|$2,418
|Clean
|$1,025
|$1,779
|$2,164
|Average
|$777
|$1,349
|$1,657
|Rough
|$529
|$919
|$1,149
1996 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,151
|$1,890
|$2,260
|Clean
|$1,027
|$1,686
|$2,023
|Average
|$778
|$1,278
|$1,548
|Rough
|$530
|$871
|$1,074
1996 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,042
|$1,727
|$2,070
|Clean
|$930
|$1,541
|$1,853
|Average
|$705
|$1,168
|$1,418
|Rough
|$480
|$796
|$983
1996 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$957
|$1,670
|$2,029
|Clean
|$854
|$1,490
|$1,816
|Average
|$647
|$1,130
|$1,390
|Rough
|$441
|$770
|$964
1996 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$955
|$1,639
|$1,985
|Clean
|$852
|$1,463
|$1,777
|Average
|$646
|$1,109
|$1,360
|Rough
|$440
|$755
|$943
1996 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$988
|$1,670
|$2,013
|Clean
|$882
|$1,490
|$1,802
|Average
|$668
|$1,130
|$1,379
|Rough
|$455
|$770
|$956
1996 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$998
|$1,683
|$2,027
|Clean
|$891
|$1,502
|$1,814
|Average
|$675
|$1,139
|$1,388
|Rough
|$460
|$776
|$963
1996 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,007
|$1,755
|$2,131
|Clean
|$899
|$1,566
|$1,907
|Average
|$681
|$1,187
|$1,460
|Rough
|$464
|$809
|$1,012
1996 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,880
|$2,281
|$2,468
|Clean
|$1,677
|$2,035
|$2,209
|Average
|$1,271
|$1,543
|$1,690
|Rough
|$865
|$1,051
|$1,172
1996 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,068
|$1,786
|$2,147
|Clean
|$953
|$1,593
|$1,922
|Average
|$722
|$1,208
|$1,471
|Rough
|$492
|$823
|$1,020
1996 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,073
|$1,845
|$2,233
|Clean
|$957
|$1,646
|$1,999
|Average
|$725
|$1,248
|$1,530
|Rough
|$494
|$850
|$1,061
1996 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$787
|$1,382
|$1,681
|Clean
|$702
|$1,233
|$1,505
|Average
|$532
|$935
|$1,152
|Rough
|$362
|$637
|$799
1996 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,034
|$1,776
|$2,148
|Clean
|$923
|$1,584
|$1,923
|Average
|$699
|$1,201
|$1,472
|Rough
|$476
|$818
|$1,021
1996 Ford F-150 Special 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$610
|$1,214
|$1,520
|Clean
|$544
|$1,083
|$1,361
|Average
|$412
|$821
|$1,041
|Rough
|$281
|$559
|$722
1996 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,022
|$1,656
|$1,975
|Clean
|$911
|$1,478
|$1,768
|Average
|$691
|$1,120
|$1,353
|Rough
|$470
|$763
|$938