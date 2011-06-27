  1. Home
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$998$1,577$1,865
Clean$891$1,407$1,669
Average$675$1,067$1,277
Rough$460$726$886
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$860$1,491$1,808
Clean$767$1,330$1,618
Average$581$1,008$1,238
Rough$396$687$859
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,168$1,877$2,232
Clean$1,042$1,674$1,998
Average$790$1,270$1,529
Rough$538$865$1,060
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$856$1,513$1,843
Clean$764$1,349$1,650
Average$579$1,023$1,263
Rough$394$697$876
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$920$1,450$1,714
Clean$821$1,293$1,534
Average$622$981$1,174
Rough$424$668$814
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,150$1,849$2,198
Clean$1,026$1,649$1,967
Average$778$1,251$1,506
Rough$529$852$1,044
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$920$1,605$1,951
Clean$821$1,432$1,746
Average$622$1,086$1,336
Rough$424$739$927
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,023$1,557$1,823
Clean$912$1,389$1,632
Average$692$1,054$1,249
Rough$471$718$866
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,224$1,863$2,180
Clean$1,092$1,662$1,951
Average$828$1,260$1,493
Rough$564$858$1,036
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 Special 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$739$1,258$1,520
Clean$659$1,123$1,361
Average$500$851$1,041
Rough$340$580$722
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 Special 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$624$1,219$1,520
Clean$556$1,087$1,361
Average$422$824$1,041
Rough$287$562$722
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$916$1,570$1,900
Clean$817$1,401$1,701
Average$620$1,062$1,302
Rough$422$723$903
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$807$1,297$1,543
Clean$720$1,157$1,381
Average$546$877$1,057
Rough$372$598$733
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,019$1,519$1,767
Clean$909$1,355$1,582
Average$689$1,027$1,211
Rough$469$700$840
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,176$1,927$2,303
Clean$1,049$1,719$2,061
Average$795$1,303$1,578
Rough$541$888$1,094
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 Special 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$751$1,262$1,520
Clean$670$1,126$1,361
Average$508$854$1,041
Rough$346$582$722
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,160$1,962$2,364
Clean$1,035$1,750$2,116
Average$784$1,327$1,619
Rough$534$904$1,123
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,001$1,665$1,999
Clean$893$1,486$1,789
Average$677$1,126$1,369
Rough$461$767$950
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$769$1,357$1,654
Clean$686$1,211$1,481
Average$520$918$1,133
Rough$354$625$786
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,140$1,856$2,214
Clean$1,017$1,656$1,982
Average$771$1,256$1,517
Rough$525$855$1,052
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,149$2,029$2,473
Clean$1,025$1,811$2,213
Average$777$1,373$1,694
Rough$529$935$1,175
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$823$1,320$1,570
Clean$734$1,178$1,405
Average$556$893$1,075
Rough$379$608$746
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,001$1,734$2,104
Clean$893$1,547$1,883
Average$677$1,173$1,441
Rough$461$799$1,000
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,212$2,280$2,821
Clean$1,081$2,034$2,525
Average$819$1,542$1,933
Rough$558$1,050$1,340
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,300$1,997$2,344
Clean$1,160$1,782$2,097
Average$879$1,351$1,605
Rough$598$920$1,113
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,150$2,059$2,517
Clean$1,026$1,837$2,253
Average$778$1,393$1,724
Rough$529$949$1,196
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$957$1,596$1,917
Clean$854$1,424$1,715
Average$647$1,079$1,313
Rough$441$735$911
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,149$1,994$2,418
Clean$1,025$1,779$2,164
Average$777$1,349$1,657
Rough$529$919$1,149
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,151$1,890$2,260
Clean$1,027$1,686$2,023
Average$778$1,278$1,548
Rough$530$871$1,074
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,042$1,727$2,070
Clean$930$1,541$1,853
Average$705$1,168$1,418
Rough$480$796$983
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$957$1,670$2,029
Clean$854$1,490$1,816
Average$647$1,130$1,390
Rough$441$770$964
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$955$1,639$1,985
Clean$852$1,463$1,777
Average$646$1,109$1,360
Rough$440$755$943
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$988$1,670$2,013
Clean$882$1,490$1,802
Average$668$1,130$1,379
Rough$455$770$956
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$998$1,683$2,027
Clean$891$1,502$1,814
Average$675$1,139$1,388
Rough$460$776$963
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,007$1,755$2,131
Clean$899$1,566$1,907
Average$681$1,187$1,460
Rough$464$809$1,012
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,880$2,281$2,468
Clean$1,677$2,035$2,209
Average$1,271$1,543$1,690
Rough$865$1,051$1,172
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,068$1,786$2,147
Clean$953$1,593$1,922
Average$722$1,208$1,471
Rough$492$823$1,020
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,073$1,845$2,233
Clean$957$1,646$1,999
Average$725$1,248$1,530
Rough$494$850$1,061
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$787$1,382$1,681
Clean$702$1,233$1,505
Average$532$935$1,152
Rough$362$637$799
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,034$1,776$2,148
Clean$923$1,584$1,923
Average$699$1,201$1,472
Rough$476$818$1,021
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 Special 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$610$1,214$1,520
Clean$544$1,083$1,361
Average$412$821$1,041
Rough$281$559$722
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,022$1,656$1,975
Clean$911$1,478$1,768
Average$691$1,120$1,353
Rough$470$763$938
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1996 Ford F-150 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $686 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,211 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
